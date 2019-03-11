Stock Market Correction Catalysts Are Lurking

I expect this week’s scare to pass as the U.K. Parliament determines to extend Brexit negotiations with the European Union, but I have serious concerns about the first quarter economy in the U.S.

Stocks are likely to remain volatile over the course of the next week. A stock market correction, or a 10% downslide, is a plausible possibility as well through the next few months. Stocks have priced in positive outcomes around the first quarter economy and Brexit, but global economic data continued to prove disappointing this past week. Meanwhile, the terms of the Brexit deal are still undefined with just days to go to a critical vote. Make no mistake about it, this past week’s spike in volatility and recent trepidation visible in stock market activity could be a precursor to a significant decline for stocks near-term. In my view, investors are not unwise to hedge against such risk. However, I believe the most likely scenario for this coming week is one in which tension will build into the Brexit vote, but relief will follow as I expect the U.K. Parliament to kick the can down the road and extend negotiations with the European Union. If we survive Brexit, another similarly disruptive force may stress equities when the first print of first quarter GDP hits the wire later this spring.

Stock Market Volatility

Data by YCharts

You can see in the 5-day charts of the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) and the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXXB) that something happened on Thursday March 7, 2019. Stocks opened significantly lower and traded more than 1% down intraday. At the same time, volatility instruments like the VXXB spiked higher, reflecting their tendency to do so in market downturns and/or in upticks of fear. The U.S. dollar gained because of elevated concern about the euro. So, what was the catalyst?

Sector Security March 7, 2019 Change Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) -0.8% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) -0.8% SPDR Dow Jones (DIA) -0.8% iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) -0.9% iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (VXXB) +3.7% Vanguard Total Bond Market (BND) +0.3% Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish (UUP) +0.9%

Global Economic Growth Concerns

The European Central Bank (ECB) made its monetary policy decision and held interest rates steady, while pledging not to act on rates through 2019. The central bank’s reasoning is what scared the market, because rate inaction should be a positive driver for equities considering its previous considerations for rate hikes. The ECB substantially reduced its GDP growth expectation for the eurozone to just 1.1% for 2019. The ECB’s basis is consistent with other data recently reaching the wires about the global economy.

Investors were set on the backfoot earlier last week when at the opening of China’s National People’s Congress, the nation’s leadership warned its people of a “struggle” ahead. China’s own GDP forecast for 2019 was set at a depressed range of between 6% and 6.5%, down from 6.6% reported for 2018. But the bad news about the global economy doesn’t stop there. The World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects publication speaks of Darkening Skies. In January, the IMF wrote of A Weakening Global Expansion. And this past week, the OECD published its Interim Economic Outlook, within which it states “global growth is weakening as some risks materialize.”

Friday morning, we saw the combined impact of slowing global demand and disruptive U.S. trade policy play havoc with China trade data. That news set stocks on the defensive once again in the early pre-market, as China reported its exports declined 20.7% in February year-to-year. Though, the data was dirtied a bit by the calendar and where the Lunar New Year fell this year versus last year.

None of the concerning data have been lost on your author here, as I have been warning of trouble for Q1 2019 for some time now. In late January, I warned of an Omen for Stocks in a recent forward-looking economic indicator. I was concerned about recent seasonal factors affecting first quarters of years past, at least at their first reporting, including the impact of the government shutdown on tax refund distributions and how that might affect consumer spending and retail sales in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, February’s Employment Situation Report published on Friday showed just 20,000 jobs added to the economy, versus economists’ expectations for 175K at the consensus. Still, there is confusion about how the U.S. government shutdown impacted hiring plans and possibly skewed the data otherwise. I got the best read on the impact from a Barclay’s representative appearing on Bloomberg Television, who smartly suggested January’s data could have been inflated by double-counting of government workers who may have taken jobs while furloughed by the government; and then when they left those jobs in February, they negatively impacted the labor count.

It is also noteworthy that there were upward adjustments to both December (now +227K) and January (+311K) nonfarm payroll figures. Those were strong periods of job growth, so that February’s softness will lead many to wait for March to determine whether there is an important shift underway or if this is just an anomaly due to the government shutdown. Some economists looking for positives will average the last three months to show appropriate average job growth for this point in the economic cycle, and while the economy operates at full employment. It’s not untrue. And, the unemployment rate improved by 0.2 percentage points to 3.8%. However, for traders on Friday morning, that still did not change the fact that only 20,000 jobs were added in February. Equity futures dropped significantly after the report, and stocks stayed down for most of the session before managing a late-in-day recovery.

Brexit: Make it or Break it This Week

The worst for stocks could be yet to come. This week, the United Kingdom faces a critical juncture in its progress towards its disconnection from the European Union. The U.K. Parliament will vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan. If it is not accepted, the Parliament will vote on leaving the EU without a deal, or the so-called “no-deal Brexit” that threatens severe market upheaval if it should come to pass. The Bank of England (BOE) assessment of a no-deal Brexit scenario suggests that the United Kingdom could fall into a deeper recession than experienced during the financial crisis and that the British Pound would depreciate in value significantly. Ripples in Europe are bound to reach our shores, and certainly the stock market would reflect that risk.

The most likely scenario for next week is that neither option will pass, and that the Parliament will vote to extend negotiations with the European Union. This kicking the can down the road scenario should spell relief to tense securities markets, but until we get there, intense stress should be built up into mid-week. I expect volatility to increase and stock prices to decrease into the votes and as they come to pass. Given the uncertainty and the risk tied to a no-deal Brexit, this is justified. And, in the event of a no-deal Brexit, in my view, a market correction is highly possible.

The Final Threat this Spring – Q1 GDP

If we come out of the Brexit vote with stocks intact, I expect we will have one more hurdle to clear. In my assessment of market risks, there is one more currently visible threat that must come to pass. Because it is an outlier expectation, as most economists expect growth in the first quarter, it is as threatening as a no-deal Brexit. This risk is that first quarter GDP shows contraction from the fourth quarter of 2018.

If first quarter contraction is reported, the market would suddenly be forced to account for the possibility of imminent economic recession. A recession is defined as at least two consecutive quarters of economic contraction. Because stocks have not priced such a possibility in yet, the efficient market would price it in immediately and not in an orderly fashion … a.k.a. stock market correction would occur.

As I have discussed in prior reports, GDP estimates have been decreasing for the first quarter. Currently, CNBC’s Rapid Update, which provides a real-time consensus estimate as fresh data is reported, showed expectations for Q1 GDP at +1.0% at the median at my last check on Friday March 8, 2019. That is down from 2.5% expectations for Q4 2018, which still faces revision. Poor results from other economic data, like Friday’s Employment Situation Report and December’s Retail Sales Report, have been viewed as anomalous and not representative of current economic reality. But what if they are not? This is the reason equities are under stress today. This is the question the market is seeking to answer. Given expectations for growth, if a negative surprise is reported for Q1 GDP, stocks will no longer reflect economic bliss, but find an uglier version of themselves to portray.

Hedging Against Multiple and Various Risks is Complex

I suggested earlier that hedging against risk might prove useful now. The easiest way to do so might be to simply raise cash. However, for tax relative and other reasons, selling stocks to avoid a potential short-term decline that could be recovered in a month, or a year or two is for many investors not palatable.

The problem with hedging risk through targeted diversification is that the various event risks defined above will not always be guarded against with the same hedging vehicles. For instance, if a no-deal Brexit comes to pass, the U.S. dollar should advance. If an economic scare occurs, the U.S. dollar should depreciate in relative value. Thus, in the case of a no-deal Brexit, that means that precious metals are a useless hedge for U.S. based investors (though appropriate for those in the U.K. and maybe Europe). In the case of an economic scare in the U.S., gold, precious metals and relative securities like the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) are perfectly appropriate risk-diversifying hedging tools as they should advance in dollar terms.

Other tools like the volatility instruments, including the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXXB) and the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Medium Term Futures ETN (VXZB) could prove useful against both event risks, but carry their own security-specific risks. This is especially true of levered volatility instruments, which I choose not to mention because of their risk level. The same goes for the ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH), which seeks to produce the inverse of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. For instance, these securities are not for holding beyond the short short-term or short-term, as stocks generally appreciate over the long-term. Also, the volatility instruments can depreciate in an exaggerated fashion once and if these event risks come to pass without fruition or if a significantly positive event like a trade deal with China spurs stocks sharply higher.

Because of the complexities involved and specific investor risk tolerances and preferences, you are best advised to consult with your personal financial advisor whose job it is to know you and your goals and risk tolerances. For long-term and unsophisticated investors, holding some cash on the sidelines for use when stocks drop sharply is probably best advised, as market corrections and recessions are common events. Performance can be enhanced with timely and nimble actions, but the skill to do so consistently is scarce. For best protection against risk, diversification between assets, asset classes and geographies is an effective strategy toward an efficient portfolio, though it still may be imperfect. Sharp declines in the broader market are in my view the best time to buy the stocks you already know, love and intend to own or own already. It is wise to have a buy list refreshed and ready for such instances.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in VXXB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any near-term possible short position taken in VXXB would be via the options market and is based on my speculative expectation for fear to build into the Brexit vote, but it being relieved thereafter.