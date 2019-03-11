Apple: Cutting Too Deep

Following slumping holiday iPhone sales, analysts have made drastic cuts to EPS estimates for Apple (AAPL). My investment thesis remains bullish on the tech giant with the stock back up at $179 as analysts have cut estimates too deep even with the bullish call from BofA boosting Apple.

Image Source: Apple website

Deep Cuts

The stock dipped all the way to $142 in January due to iPhone sales weakness and the related December quarter warning. The stock has snapped back to $172.50, but Apple remains far below the $233 high from last September.

The main culprit is FY20 EPS cuts by as much as $2 per share in just the last 90 days. Apple was set to report earnings of nearly $15 per share in FY20 and analysts are down to anywhere from $12.75 to $12.90 per share depending on which financial service one views.

Yahoo Finance shows a $12.75 EPS estimate for FY20.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

YCharts shows an EPS estimate of $12.90 for only a small dip from $12.97 last month.

The key to both estimates is that the numbers have bottomed out over the last few weeks just below a $13 EPS target for next fiscal year. Apple just completed FQ1'19 so the FY20 estimate is relatively important considering the market will quickly focus on this forward number from year-end September 2020 to value the stock.

One indication that EPS cuts have gone too far are the FQ2 estimates around $2.37 per share. The company provided the following estimates along with the FQ1 earnings report on Jan. 29:

Revenue between $55 billion and $59 billion

Gross margin between 37% and 38%

Operating expenses between $8.5 billion and $8.6 billion

Other income/(expense) of $300 million

Tax rate of ~17%

The mid-point numbers come out to net income of $10.9 billion. Using 4.77 billion shares outstanding, the EPS forecast by the company is $2.28.

Using the high-end numbers, the guidance comes out to net income of $11.8 billion. Using the same 4.77 billion shares outstanding, the EPS forecast by the company is $2.47.

Big Boosts

All of these numbers assume a rather low gross margin of either 37.5% or 38% and the highest possible share count with the average share count from FQ1 of 4.77 billion shares. The minimal share repurchases from the December quarter and any share repurchases during the March quarter will factor into a decent share reduction.

A $20 billion quarterly share buyback plan would repurchase about 118 million shares at an average price of $170. Using an average of the shares repurchased throughout the quarter would push the average share count down to 4.7 billion shares. Recalculating the above estimates by using 4.7 billion shares, instead of 4.77 billion shares.

Midpoint = $10.9 billion/4.7 billion shares = $2.32

Highpoint = $11.9 billion/4.7 billion shares = $2.53

In essence, analysts are using the mid-point target with the basic share count reductions. The upside potential to EPS estimates really comes with FY20 numbers applying simple 5% revenue growth, higher gross margins and substantial share reductions. The current FQ2 results are too soon following the weak holiday quarter for any drastic shift in the business with the Chinese trade war still unresolved. Remember that the business outside of the iPhone was up 19% and the majority of the iPhone weakness was related to Greater China.

Apple remains committed to the Wearables to expand product revenues beyond the iPhone and a general shift toward higher-margin services is the meal ticket to finally turnaround the gross margin pressures. Margins have dipped for over two years now since the 2016 peak at 40%.

The current projection for FQ2 is a further dip in gross margins with a top projection of 38%. The company typically falls into the guidance range suggesting Apple will indeed print a number in the 37% range.

The key here is that my previous research projects an inflection point on the gross margins in the near term. My forecasts have gross margins rebounding to 39% soon due to Services growth, then reaching more than 40% by FY21 based on stable product revenues where strength in smartwatches offset iPhone weakness.

Using 39% gross margins for next FQ2 along with 5% revenue growth and a share count reduction would lead to substantial EPS improvements in FY20.

Revenue = $57.00 billion x 5% = $59.85 billion

Gross profit = $59.85 billion x 39% = $23.34 billion

Operating expenses = $8.55 billion x 5% = $8.98 billion

Other income = $300 million

Tax rate = 17%

In this scenario, net income in FQ2'20 equals $12.2 billion. The net income jumps 11.6% from the current FQ2'19 estimate for the midpoint targets.

The key is the further reduction in the share count will greatly boost EPS growth next year. With a $100 billion annual share buyback, Apple could purchase 540 million shares at an average price of $185 to account for modest stock gains from here.

The tech giant could reduce the share count to 4.2 billion shares in the process of heading into FQ2'20. The EPS would jump to $2.90 for a 25% gain from the current $2.37 estimate for FQ2'19. Analysts currently forecast FY20 EPS estimates only jumping 10% from FY19 numbers.

Revenue Rebound

Remember that revenues have potential upside to the 5% revenue growth estimate as my view is the market has extrapolated too far from a weak quarter from Greater China impacted by the trade war. Remember that all non-iPhone revenues grew 19% in the holiday quarter.

If Products revenue is flat and Services and Wearables grow at 20% YoY clips, the total revenues for the next holiday quarter that kicks off FY20 will grow around that 5% clip. If Products revenue grows by 5% due to a small rebound from iPhones or a continuation of the strength in Macs or iPads along with 20% growth from Services and Wearables leads to total revenues growing by over 8%.

FQ1'20 - Products @ 0% Growth

Products = $66,127 x 0% = $66,127

Wearables = $7,308 x 20% = $8,770

Services = $10,875 x 20% = $13,050

Total = $87,947 or 4.3% growth

FQ1'20 - Products @ 5% Growth

Products = $66,127 x 5% = $69,433

Wearables = $7,308 x 20% = $8,770

Services = $10,875 x 20% = $13,050

Total = $91,253 or 8.2% growth

Either way, Apple is on a path to substantial EPS growth boosting the stock price due to simple stable revenues from the iPhone/Mac/iPad and a continuation of the substantial growth in the key growth areas of Services and Wearables.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that analysts have extrapolated too far on FQ1 weakness. Investors should expect Apple to rebound via boosts to gross margins from high margins products like Services and revenues from Wearables.

The combination is a stronger outlook for the tech giant heading into 2020 while the stock still trades over $50 off the highs. At $180, the stock only trades at an EV of 12x current FY20 estimates and my expectation is for a substantial boost to the numbers based on the outlined catalysts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.