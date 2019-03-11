Estee Lauder Promises Suitable Growth

The stock appears to be overvalued, but there is more upside.

I have analyzed the Q2 2019 performance of EL and highlighted the areas that improve the growth outlook of the company.

Thesis

In this article, I have considered the Q2 2019 performance of Estee Lauder Companies (EL), for its different products and geographical segments. I have also compared EL with a peer company namely Revlon (REV). This comparison is based on various metrics, including dividends and earnings profile, valuation, and debt-to-equity ratio. Finally, I have also included a technical analysis of the company to consider a suitable price target for the medium-to-long term.

Figure-1 (Source: BusinessOfFashion)

Q2 2019 performance review and way forward

EL has geographically dispersed operations (Figure-2) that enable it to cater to a wide market across several countries and its Q2 2019 pertains to the quarter ended 31st December 2018.

Figure-2 (Source: Website)

Let's analyze the company's quarterly performance in terms of its product segments and geographical regions.

EL's business by product category

EL's products are divided into four broad categories, namely Skin Care, Makeup, Fragrance, and Hair Care. Have a look at Figure-3 that summarizes the quarterly results for these product segments.

Figure-3 (Source: Q2 Earnings Release)

Skin Care: EL's skin care segment accounted for the largest proportion of Q2 sales (~43%), and delivered ~$1.7B in revenues during the quarter. This resulted in a ~16% Y/Y increase in segment revenues. The operating income from this segment also improved by 25%, Y/Y.

In my view, healthy growth in revenues and income from this product segment is a result of the strong performance of brands like Estée Lauder, La Mer and Origins. Sales growth during the Q2 was largely due to higher sales of existing products and partially due to the development of new products under these brands (such as Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex, Treatment Lotion Hydrating Mask, etc.). In my view, the development of new products would also support revenue growth going forward. However, EL will need to conduct a successful marketing campaign to boost sales.

Makeup: In contrast, EL's makeup segment (that accounted for ~39% of Q2 revenues) delivered a slow Y/Y revenue growth rate of 3%. This was due to a mixed performance from the brands that are included in this product segment. For instance, the brands Estée Lauder, M.A.C, Tom Ford Beauty and BECCA delivered strong sales growth; however, the impact of such improvement was partially offset by lower sales from the Smashbox and Clinique brands.

This segment also witnessed a significant 37% decline in operating income, Y/Y. This decline was due to planned investments in EL's Too Faced brand, intended to support sales growth of new and existing products. In my view, the decline in operating income during Q2 is short-lived. Going forward, the investments would enable EL to deliver healthy growth in both revenues and operating income.

Fragrance: Finally, this segment is another significant contributor to EL's revenues. However, as shown in Figure-3, this segment delivered a mild performance during Q2 2019. The revenues declined by 5%, with a corresponding ~1% decline in operating income on a Y/Y basis.

Section conclusion

On an aggregate basis, the company has delivered strong performance in terms of Y/Y revenue growth in major product segments, together with increases in operating income. The apparent slowdown in the operating income from EL's Makeup segment is due to planned investments that support future growth outlook. This is favourably reflected in the company's margins profile (Figure-4) that shows improvement in both operating and EBIT margins.

Figure-4 (Source: YCharts)

EL's business from a geographical viewpoint

From a geographical standpoint, EL's business is divided into three regions, namely the Americas, EMEA (read: Europe, the Middle East and Africa), and Asia/Pacific. Figure-5 shows the Y/Y performance of each geographical region.

Figure-5 (Source: Q2 Earnings Release)

The performance from the Americas region remained troubled during the Q2 and witnessed a 7% decline in Y/Y revenues. Moreover, the company also incurred operating losses of $61M during Q2 2019, compared with operating income of ~$100M during Q2 2018. As far as the American region is concerned, I believe that the US government shutdown was partially responsible for weaker consumer sentiment in the US market. Since the government shutdown continued until the latter part of January 2019, I believe EL's net sales from the Americas region will continue to be affected in Q3 2019.

In contrast, the EMEA and Asia/Pacific regions both delivered stronger revenue growth of ~13% and ~17%, respectively (on a Y/Y basis). Moreover, EL witnessed a ~36% Y/Y increase in operating income compared with Asia/Pacific's 10%. In my view, due to a saturated market and an established customer base in the EMEA region, EL is able to deliver a healthy income profile for the region.

However, I believe that the slower growth rate witnessed in the Asia/Pacific region should not be a concern for the investors. EL is building its product demand in the region with an emerging market, particularly in China, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea (Figure-6).

Figure-6 (Source: RetailNewsAsia)

Section Conclusion

EL's Americas region is troubled on account of the Y/Y decline in both revenues and income. However, the company has delivered positive results in the EMEA region. With the emerging demand in the Asia/Pacific market, I believe that EL is likely to explore more upside in revenues and income going forward.

Competitive analysis

For peer comparison, I have selected REV which is another US-based cosmetics and personal care products company. I have compared the two companies based on dividend yield, EPS, earnings yield, valuation, and debt-to-equity. Let's consider the details.

Dividend yield: In terms of dividend yield (Figure-7), EL ranks better than REV. Its current dividend yield is ~1.04%, whereas REV has declared nil dividends during the past 12 months and thus has 0% DY.

Figure-7 (Source: YCharts)

Is EL an income investment or a growth investment?

In my view, EL is more appealing to the growth investor than the income investor, and this fact is evident in the 5Y price chart where EL has bagged significant price gains (Figure-8).

Figure-8 (Source: SA)

Moreover, being a constituent of the S&P 500 index, EL's price returns have significantly surpassed the price returns of the index. As shown in Figure-9, during the past 5 years, EL witnessed ~123% gains in prices, and these were significantly higher than the gains recorded by the index during the same period (~46%).

Figure-9 (Source: SA)

Earnings and yield: EL also has a stronger earnings profile compared with REV (Figure-10). During the past 12 months, it posted a diluted EPS of $4.38 with a yield of ~2.81%. In contrast, REV reported a loss per share of $5.7 during the same period, with a negative yield of ~30%. Put it simply, EL is gaining value for the shareholder, while REV is losing shareholder value.

Figure-10 (Source: YCharts)

Valuation: With a PB (read: price to tangible book) value of ~49x, EL appears to be highly overvalued (Figure-11). In contrast, REV appears to be trading cheaply at a valuation of negative 0.5x.

Figure-11 (Source: YCharts)

In my view, it's difficult to consider EL's valuation and to identify an appropriate target price. The company also appears to be slightly overvalued based on the fact that it's currently trading above the 200-day SMA (read: Simple Moving Average). Have a look at Figure-12 that demonstrates this fact.

Figure-12 (Source: YCharts)

Nevertheless, the strong fundamentals of EL attract investor confidence, and in my view, this explains the apparent overvaluation. Moreover, a detailed look at the technical price chart indicates that a reasonable target price may be estimated at ~$160 (Figure-13). However, the prices could stretch beyond such levels in the medium-to-long term, and JPMorgan has also recently revised the target price from ~$160 to ~$175.

Figure-13 (Source: Finviz)

Debt-to-equity: In terms of the D/E ratio (read: debt-to-equity), we can see that EL has a more suitable position compared with REV (Figure-14). EL's minimal D/E ratio implies a stronger return for equity holders. Nevertheless, REV has also managed to lower its D/E ratio over time, but it's still way too high.

Figure-14 (Source: YCharts)

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that during Q2 2019, EL has witnessed a general growth in revenues and earnings from its different product segments. Moreover, the company's EMEA and Asia/Pacific regions have delivered strong performance during the quarter. In particular, the demand from the Asia/Pacific region is expected to witness more upside going forward.

Moreover, a comparison between EL and REV reveals that EL is heads and shoulders above REV in terms of dividends, earnings, and debt-to-equity. Nevertheless, EL does appear to be slightly overvalued based on its PB ratio. This is reinforced by the fact that EL's current price is significantly above the 200-day SMA. Nonetheless, the technical price chart and analysts' recommendation indicates more upside from the current price levels.

