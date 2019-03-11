Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Presents at Cowen Health Care Broker Conference Call (Transcript)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Cowen Health Care Broker Conference Call March 11, 2019 11:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Jay Markowitz - SVP, Portfolio Management

Robert Landry - EVP, Finance & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Yaron Werber - Cowen and Company

Yaron Werber

Okay. Well, good afternoon, everybody or good late morning, and thank you so much for joining us for the 39th annual health care conference at Cowen. And it's a great pleasure to introduce Bob Landry, CFO; and Jay Markowitz, SVP of Portfolio Management for Regeneron.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Yaron Werber

So we have, I think, a fairly aggressive agenda. So we want to talk about financial view for the company over time and the collaboration with Sanofi, and then, obviously, drilling into the pipeline as well. But I think, first, I think it's worthwhile taking a step back and talking about Regeneron broadly as the company and culturally and capability-wise and expertise-wise what makes Regeneron different. And the company was ranked number one yet again in the biopharma survey. You're the number one employer. And I know you're both newer to the Regeneron story that's been ongoing for a long time. What do you think makes Regeneron special?

Robert Landry

Yaron, before I begin, I would say, because we are webcast, that Jay and I may be making forward-looking statements. And again, those contain risks and uncertainties. So please, I encourage you to go to our 10-K where we have a full litany of risks and uncertainties for the company outlined as of our December 31, 2018, report. Sorry, Jay.

Jay Markowitz

Okay, Yaron, thank you for asking that question because it's really important and it's surprising how few questions we get about it. So yes, I am relatively new to Regeneron. This is my third year, but I have been following and investing in it for 15 years before that. But I think that what makes Regeneron special are three things. One is the culture. We follow the science, and we put the resources necessary to do that into that effort. The second is the people. So George Yancopoulos, who is the Chief Scientific Officer and Scientific Founder of Regeneron, has been at the company for 30 years. His Top 2 executives, Neil Stahl and Drew Murphy, have been there for 25 and 20 years, respectively, and lots of the senior people who run the therapeutic areas have been there a decade or more. And when you think about the fact that it takes 10, 20 years to go from identifying a target to getting an approved drug, that kind of experience, that kind of continuity of working together is critical. And then the third thing I would say is purpose. And that is that our mission, the reason why this company exists, is to invent important new drugs for people who need them. And when we make decisions at the company, it's always with the thought of what's best for the patient. And so Regeneron is a company that has good people, does good work, and I think people really show that satisfaction through these things like the science survey.

Yaron Werber

Yes. And when you think about - and maybe, Bob, do you want to chime in and then we'll go into this further?

Robert Landry

Yes. I mean, I like the fact that you said I'm new, five years. I mean, I am new to Regeneron. It just goes to show what Jay said with regards to the length of our senior management having been there, worked there, succeeded together, failed together, learned together, most importantly, through that period of time. So again, within my five years, as Jay said, I mean, super scientific. And you've probably heard Len, our CEO, tell the story many times. Two people are at the door. Landry's there with last week's DUPIXENT sales. And I'm also there with the junior scientists with a discovery program that won't be - that won't make it to the market for 10 years - until 10 years. And as Len would say and as George would say, they'd be rotten to the core if they had Landry go in first to show the DUPIXENT numbers. It's all science. Science comes first and foremost with regards to everything we do. And again, that's also representative with regards to our board, which are mainly physicians and scientists that compose the board of Regeneron.

Yaron Werber

And so when you drill into the single core expertise scientifically or technologically, is it basic science? Is it deep expertise in a certain domain area like in inflammation historically, ophthalmology or oncology? Or is it really a technological basis?

Jay Markowitz

Yes.

Yaron Werber

So you got to choose one.

Jay Markowitz

The choice is all of them and actually more because you know very well your own. Science takes you in different directions. You can't go in without looking under a lamp post because - you want to go through this? It's very - the Nobel-winning immunologist named Rolf Zinkernagel made a comment that I hadn't heard before, but it gets to this question. He said that half of what you learn in medical school is wrong. And the problem is, you don't know what half. And you have - we are - we try to be on the forefront of basic science, genetics, technology. You can't succeed in this business by trying to limit what you do.

Yaron Werber

Okay. Bob, let me maybe shift over to you and talk about a little bit of some of the financial metrics that as the company continues to grow, you have a very profitable business and you have a business that you've been investing in with a partner that's not profitable yet but growing. And those investments will pay off, obviously, over time. But what metrics do you use to evaluate each separate business? Let's start there.

Robert Landry

Well, on the Sanofi collaboration, I mean, we're - I find us very generous with regards to the information we give out. We give you a kind of day-by - blow-by-blow with regards to the profitability of the alliance. And as we get questions often with regards to when the profitability that's going to be, my comment would be it's going to be on the slope of the sales with regards to how steep is DUPIXENT going to be with asthma. As you saw with chronic - the chronic indication, we got an early PDUFA date coming up in mid-June. How steep will that be? Will AD continue to be steep? What's going to happen to PRALUENT going forward? And certainly, is KEVZARA going to grow to what we think it's going to be? So certainly, Yaron, the steepest of those curves will vary dependent upon when the profitability of the alliance occurs. Everyone has their own estimates. We are doing our best to maximize, to be efficient with regards to the spend we have under the alliance. People have to remember that we're still, we, Sanofi and us, are launching globally, continue to launch globally with regards to PRALUENT, KEVZARA and DUPIXENT where it makes sense, where it meets the necessary financial thresholds, where we think there's going to be return on investment. So ex U.S., we continue to be in big ex U.S. launch mode, and with that comes expenses. But again, in the U.S., particularly with atopic dermatitis and then it's going to be with asthma with DUPIXENT, we're starting to get real good leverage with regards to the expenses we've made.

Yaron Werber

Okay. So as you think about - again, following the key metrics as to where the rewards are really going to be or the profitability will come from, it's not going to be KEVZARA, it's not probably going to be PRALUENT, at least not imminently probably potentially over time depending ultimately how the IP landscape shakes out and the market growth. So as you think about DUPI and you think about Libtayo over time, although it's separate, obviously, but let's focus on DUPI, DUPI is already profitable in the U.S., is that correct?

Robert Landry

Yes, we haven't publicly disclosed that, but mathematically one would assume it is.

Yaron Werber

One would assume it is. And ex U.S., you're probably still investing, I imagine, depending on if the growth come through?

Robert Landry

Correct.

Yaron Werber

So is DUPI the single most important leverage sort of lever as to when you'll become profitable?

Robert Landry

Well, I mean, it's the key product right now in that alliance, Yaron, we have good hope for KEVZARA. And then certainly, PRALUENT will play its course. It's continuing to play its course. We have an important new indication coming up in the first half with regards to where our [indiscernible] continue to work with payers, but that story will play out. But certainly DUPIXENT, with all the indications that we currently have and what's coming, will be the main driver in the alliance.

Yaron Werber

Okay. And as you think about PRALUENT, there is a - there's obviously a global IP battle going on. And there was a decision recently in Germany. They went towards Amgen. And there's actually, I believe, an injunction in Japan. And then a patent case, obviously, here that just rendered an appeal decision in the U.S. What do you think the - when you model the outlook for PRALUENT, how do you think about the product? It's it a growth driver that you ultimately share with the royalty? Is it a product that has freedom to operate?

Robert Landry

Yaron, I would say with that product, everything is on the table. What we're trying to do with our Sanofi friends are to ensure that the OpEx pertaining to that product right now is in a space where we continue to maintain some share of voice because we're going against a pretty big competitor with regards to Repatha. So we want to maintain some share of voice but yet have it very monitored in such a way that if it's only going to develop x amount of sales, that we're able to make profitability off of that product. So currently, it is a wait-and-see, and we continue to look at options in terms of how this is going to play out.

Jay Markowitz

But let me point out two things. One, we're very comfortable with our IP position. And two, I think what often gets lost in this mix and discussion, and I actually think it's unfortunate, is that cardiovascular disease remains the number one cause of death in the developed world and that this class of drug is a very safe and effective way to lower LDL cholesterol, which is one of the main risk factors for cardiovascular disease. It's stunning to me that the class of drugs is not used more broadly and more widely and that these - and that the whole focus of this has been on what's the IP position in the patents. I - and this is me. This is not the legal view. But to me, I think that there are a lot - there's a lot more to be thinking about and doing with PRALUENT than this IP case.

Yaron Werber

Yes. So let's talk - let me follow up - so that was my follow-up question. In our model, we are actually predicting the class will grow from hereon driven by the lower price. Obviously, the new guidelines and the new label on both products, although you're about to get your full label as well. So when you think about growth, at what point do you see that? Is that a 2019 event? Or is it a - really a 2020 event onwards until there's a material growth?

Robert Landry

I mean, on PRALUENT, we're coming off material growth in 2018. I think the U.S. grew 40%, and the product globally did $300 million. So on that end, I mean, we're hoping that continues. The volume coming through TRx-es has been very positive throughout '18. We've seen a little bit of a slowdown in the first couple of weeks of 2019. But again, we're still hopeful that it's going to be a meaningful generator of sales in 2019.

Yaron Werber

Okay, great. Let's talk about - I was going to talk about [indiscernible] and then I want to move on and talk about DUPI. A lot to talk about on both of them. Specifically, EYLEA continues to be a very strong growth driver and really a dominant franchise. You do - the recent panel around the data, and we'll come back to that. There's potentially a new indication actually for diabetic retinopathy. A potential lucrative market segment but complicated in some ways. Let's talk about as you think about the competitive dynamics facing EYLEA really late this year into next year, what are some of the key elements that really makes you confident in EYLEA? And what are some of the levers that you really haven't pulled commercially that you might be able to tap into?

Jay Markowitz

I'll take a stab at that first. So competition is the nature of this business. It is remarkable that despite all of the years of study and effort, VEGF blockade is really the only validated mechanism in wet age-related macular degeneration, et cetera, and the other approved indications. We have a very good drug. We've had millions of injections or at least we - patients have had millions of injections with the drug. In head-to-head data in pivotal trials, we have yet to see on the primary outcome on visual acuity any other drug or any other mechanism that has been better. And as you pointed out, we hope to have a new indication for launch. So EYLEA is a great drug, and it sets a very high bar. There will be competition. We're not the only VEGF blocker in the market. There are others that may be coming, but we've done very well so far in a very competitive market because we have a good drug.

Robert Landry

Do you want - I mean, I'll just couple that with what is embedded in what Jay said. I mean, certainly, the demographics with an aging population really play in our favor. We're coming off in the U.S. 10% growth over 2017. We continue to go after the DME category. Again, we think there's still more penetration. That was a little bit of our theme in 2018, to try do better penetration, and we'll continue to that in 2019. Certainly, we have pre-filled syringe coming, which will just help us and keep us competitive with our - with the other branded product that's out there, and that's expected in the second half of 2019.

Yaron Werber

Okay. And when you look at the 10% growth, Bob, how much of it was volume due to market growth? And how much of it was DME? I don't know if you can give us some breakdown.

Robert Landry

We haven't given that breakdown.

Yaron Werber

Okay. But is the market still growing about...

Robert Landry

The market - yes, between us and the other branded product, it - both of us had very good growth, which leads to my demographics [indiscernible].

Yaron Werber

Okay. Yes. Now historically, you have really not need it to provide a rebate or a discount. You're providing very little, and that's really to cover physicians' cost of capital essentially or trying to get a refund.

Robert Landry

So we have a - we do have a physician discount out there now, minimal.

Yaron Werber

Yes, it's about 2%, 2.25% roughly, right?

Jay Markowitz

It's not a volume-based discount...

Yaron Werber

It's not a volume - yes.

Jay Markowitz

Out there.

Yaron Werber

It's purely to offset our essential cost of carrying the product and then getting reimbursed. How - in - philosophically, is Regeneron completely averse to providing a rebate, if needed, as the market shifts or a new competitor enters?

Robert Landry

No, I would say philosophically, we're not against that.

Jay Markowitz

I think we're philosophically for doing what we think is best for the patients who need the drug. That's what we make these decisions on.

Yaron Werber

Okay. Is the final barrier to getting a pre-filled syringe or approve, other than finishing that 30-patient study, which I imagine is probably done, is it manufacturing? I don't know if you can comment on that.

Robert Landry

No, I mean, certainly, what was written up was that - a small study that was required. You can imagine with our contacts that, that wasn't that big of a deal to get up and running, and we'll need to resubmit and have the FDA review and approve.

Yaron Werber

Okay. And when I'm talking about manufacturing, I'm referring more to your producing enough volume to be able to meet demand, not manufacturing in that area.

Robert Landry

No, we should be fine, Yaron.

Yaron Werber

So it sounds, though, like this is a second half launch. Is that reasonable?

Robert Landry

That's what we'll - yes, we've said we're hoping to get it approved in the second half and it shouldn't interfere with our original plans with regards to the delay that we incurred.

Yaron Werber

Okay. Okay. And by the way, if there any questions, feel free to raise your hand. Can we talk about DUPI - specifically DUPI for asthma? And maybe give us a little bit - I mean, the scripts continue to grow. We're fairly bullish about DUPI in general. It's really driven by multi-indications certainly in asthma. And we believe this is a market that's going to grow for a while and have multiple competitors potentially over time, but there's room for a lot of different drugs. When you're looking at DUPI, the data suggests that it potentially has the best biologic activity relative to the biologics in patients with high EOs as a part of the label, but it's behind the IL-5s. And they continue to - looks like, based on our surveys, are still getting sort of preferential first prescription. What are you seeing in the market? And is there evidence that it's changing?

Jay Markowitz

Where we have commented on getting the most traction earliest is among the allergists who are taking care of patients with asthma. Now we're going into a very difficult competitive marketplace where the - two of the approved IL-5 blockers are sold by companies that have had major asthma drugs out there. So obviously, they came first. They've been established. So it's not surprising what we've seen. But we're fundamentally a different drug. And when you think about - we have these kind of 19th and 20th century definitions of diseases. But molecularly and pathogenetically, we know that a lot of these allergic diseases are driven by the same thing. And DUPIXENT targets that main driver. And so a lot of these patients you see, they have more than one of these diseases. And as you could see by the activity of DUPIXENT in multiple type 2 allergic atopic diseases, we have efficacy in a number of them. We also have a very good safety profile.

So this is a message that's resonating when you have allergists, let's say, who have been treating patients with atopic dermatitis. And then just taking a step back, if you look at our atopic dermatitis clinical data and if you look at our chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyp clinical data, there's a very large percentage of those patients who have asthma. So the physicians who are taking care of one of these diseases and managing it with DUPIXENT know this, that there may be a benefit in some of these other diseases, and that resonates with them. We're also making more inroads with pulmonologists. I think that if you look at our FEV1 data, you think those are clinically meaningful and consistent improvements in FEV1 that would resonate with pulmonologists. Rheumatologists also are not necessarily accustomed to or equipped for giving infusions. And so that self-administration or that not needing to have an infusion for administration also have some advantages. But it's a large indication and a competitive marketplace, and we're doing our best, and we believe that, that will show itself in prescription growth.

Yaron Werber

Okay. And how big is chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps?

Jay Markowitz

We have not talked about the size of that opportunity. But if one wants to just like look at some potential metrics, you could just do an Internet search and see how many surgeries are done, say, for nasal polyps. And I saw some data that were like in the last year or so suggesting in the United States there are about 250,000 such operations like that. But again, we're not giving - we have not put numbers out there yet.

Yaron Werber

So you would imagine DUPI will slide in the right before surgery? And so that's a good corollary potentially?

Jay Markowitz

Where it fits in, in the algorithm, I think, depends on the patient and the physician. We like - we think it has a very attractive product profile. Surgery is not something everybody would choose as a first option.

Yaron Werber

Yes. And is the asthma population - is the XOLAIR population the allergic sort of asthma? Is that a fair market for DUPI to really get traction in? Or is it really - XOLAIR really going to dominate that segment?

Jay Markowitz

Well, if you go back to the early, I mean, 1980s and the work from Bill Paul, IL-4 - he's the guy who identified IL-4 as the cytokine that causes class switching from IgG to IgE. So decades of science would suggest that walking this pathway would have a benefit in IgE-mediated disease.

Yaron Werber

Okay. So it sounds like that's probably part of the marketing message. But some of the feedback we've been with XOLAIR, it's fairly entrenched with DUPI, obviously, looks very good in that segment. And there's a lot of interest to use DUPI, especially in patients who have atopi on both segments. So this is going to be - should be a pretty good segment for you over time.

I have a question about maybe, Bob, just to - as you think about the business - and Regeneron, again, has a profitable business and an investment business that's going to be profitable over time. And now you're facing a competitor. How are you thinking about spending overall? And how much leverage do you have or ability to maneuver, if need be, if EYLEA loses share and in a fast manner?

Robert Landry

As has been written, EYLEA has great - not only in the U.S. but ex U.S., has great gross margins and operating margins. And we're very efficient with regards to how we run the U.S., with regards to the number of reps and things like that. Now clearly, I mean, we have diabetic retinopathy launch coming up, and we are going to support that launch and be successful. We think that it's going to be a lot of learnings. We're kind of changing the paradigm a little bit with regards to DR and VEGF. So we're going to have to go out there and spend some money with regards to really learning and having the physicians teaching them the necessary information on this.

Jay Markowitz

And Yaron, you had mentioned PANORAMA. I think it's worth making a point or 2 about that. And that was the study we did in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, moderately severe to severe. And what's perhaps the biggest take-home message was a reminder that this is not some innocuous, indolent disease. And if you just look at that group of patients in the sham arm, 40% overall and 50% in the severe developed either a vision-threatening complication or centrally involved central-involved diabetic macular edema. These are things that require treatment. And the fact that, that happened at that level in one year is a wake-up call to what - the way this disease should be managed. We have to build the market. But when you look at the profile of EYLEA in that population, we think that it is an important drug in terms of preventing people with diabetes and diabetic retinal disease from going on to have sight-threatening problems.

Yaron Werber

Yes. Is there anything that you can point to in the data that will allow you to risk-qualify who is going to be an early progressor? Because that will make the marketing message or the uptake a lot easier in that segment.

Jay Markowitz

Yes. These - when you have a big Phase III trial like this, you get the data, you report the data. You could do some analysis, but...

Yaron Werber

They don't declare the results right away?

Jay Markowitz

Just - yes. And then really, to do it right, you have to do it prospectively. Data mining and try - I'm trying to figure this out. But again, we're not talking something that occurs in the - in 5%, 10% of the patients. We're talking about 40% to 50%. So like that's a very large percentage. We're not trying to find the rare number who will have - who are at greatest risk. The whole population is at risk. This is only in one year.

Yaron Werber

Yes. I mean, the data - the feedback at angiogenesis, and this was after the presentation, right, the reviewer noticed that the data was very, very strong, that - but there was a balanced discussion as to who should get treated and how fast. And that's the one element in this population. These are patients who think that normal vision...

Jay Markowitz

Well, they do have normal vision.

Yaron Werber

And are going to - so question is - it's almost prophylactically, but the question of - but it's a big market opportunity. The question is, how fast will the penetration really follow suit?

Jay Markowitz

Well, it's a big therapeutic opportunity and preventive opportunity.

Yaron Werber

Yes. So let's - I was going to - any other questions? Any questions from the audience? And if not, we're going to shift over to Libtayo and maybe talk about some of the oncology assets in the next few minutes. And then specifically, Libtayo for lung cancer. Give us a little bit of a sense. I know that recently, with some of the recent data between KEYTRUDA and OPDIVO, you have amended some of your studies, sized them up, changed some of the arms or - and discontented, I believe, a couple of earlier studies. When you think about Libtayo, and I know you're also testing now two different dosing schemes. Would it be - what's the strategy? And how - where is the - how do you think about differentiation really over KEYTRUDA, I would say?

Jay Markowitz

Well, let me just correct one thing. And I'll correct it by just very - giving a very simple summary of our development plan in lung cancer. So the first is monotherapy against chemotherapy therapy in the PD-L1 high population. So this is like Merck's KEYNOTE-024 and 042. When the KEYNOTE-024 came out, there was one view. And when the KEYNOTE-042 data came out, there was another view. Same drug, supposedly similar. Same population but different data. And we then decided to be on the safe side, we should power the trial for a KEYNOTE-042-like result, which was why we increased the size of that trial. The second trial, looking at all of the data, both combinations with CTLA-4 blockers plus PD-1 or PD-L1 blockers versus combinations of PD-1 blockers with chemotherapy, we amended that trial. So it's quite simply Libtayo plus chemotherapy versus chemotherapy. Sort of like the KEYNOTE-189 trial. That, in a nutshell, is our cancer strategy with Libtayo - lung cancer strategy with Libtayo.

Yaron Werber

Okay. So is the thought that this is going to be sizable market, Libtayo potentially is third or fourth to market in this segment and with potentially better data? Or is it a...

Jay Markowitz

So how many - okay, think about what you just said, Yaron. How many drugs are approved as monotherapy in the first-line metastatic lung cancer?

Yaron Werber

So this is really - you're talking about really the head-to-head against chemo as the cornerstone?

Jay Markowitz

Well, we have the potential to be the second, right? Right now it's only KEYTRUDA has that approval, right? And if you look at some of these others, whether it's OPDIVO or the PD-L1 blockers, it just seems like they have not generated the kind of data that KEYTRUDA has. So we think that we have the potential, again, depending on how our trials read out, to be the second drug. And then if you just simply look across trial comparisons either in our Phase I monotherapy data in lung cancer or if you look at other drugs that - other similar drugs that have been tested in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, you stack up our numbers against their numbers, we feel that Libtayo has a competitive profile.

Yaron Werber

Okay. Well, terrific. Bob, and Jay, thanks so much for joining us. We appreciate it. Always good to see you.

Jay Markowitz

Yes, thanks for having us.

Robert Landry

Thank you.

Yaron Werber

Thank you.