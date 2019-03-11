Medtronic PLC (MDT) Presents at Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference March 11, 2019 11:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Bob White - EVP and Group President of Minimally Invasive Therapies Group

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Jennings - Cowen and Company

Joshua Jennings

Okay, we’re going to get started. My name is Joshua Jennings, on the medical devices team here at Cowen. Thanks everyone for coming to this session of fireside chat with Medtronic and we’re pleased to have Bob White, the Executive Vice President and Group President of Minimally Invasive Therapies Group. Thanks so much for participating this year and I think it’s your Cowen Conference I think, at least in my tenure. And I think it’s a great timing because I mean as you guys -- MITG is really picking up the pace and we saw challenges in the CVG Group, MITG’s strength offset some of those challenges in the fiscal third quarter. Anyway I think from a high level, it’s CVG slowing, MITG and Restorative Therapies Group both are those are going to need to be compensating a little bit but just can you just address from a high level, just the readiness of MITG that carry the mantle if you will?

Question-And-Answer Session

A - Bob White

Thanks, Josh. I think you're a long-term investor in Medtronic, this is probably what you feel good about because where -- if one of the four operating groups has a transitory issue and truly some of the headwinds CVG saw in the last quarter are transitory, and whether it’s CVG, RTG, Diabetes or MITG, I think each of the groups will across us this, right? I mean if you think about the hurricane that happened in 2017, really you see these things but the diversification of Medtronic I think really plays to our strength here, right? And so we feel really good about what where MITG is positioned. You’ve seen our results and our focus I think for MITG is it’s really well positioned in good markets, it starts there. And what I like is you got a technology pipeline that -- and I’ve talked about this publicly, we will bring 90 products to the market over the next five years and that’s pretty compelling.

And when we think about how we were positioned in the marketplace, and particularly technology, we think about through the lens of innovation, invention and disruption and that lens around innovation continues to do amazing things and Advanced Stapling, winning advanced centers through our core surgical products, we will get into that as well. But then we look toward to new markets and disrupting markets and we’re excited about that and I think that -- I think philosophy really applies to the other business groups across Medtronic as well so, yes, still good.

Joshua Jennings

Excellent. And maybe we could -- honing on Surgical Innovations, 6.4% organic growth last quarter, Signia powered stapler, LigaSure vessel sealing were some of the drivers and how do you see Surgical Innovations progressing through fiscal ‘20?

Bob White

Yes, so we will take Surgical Innovations which one of our largest businesses and it again -- what you're seeing is us really reap the benefit of the innovation pipeline. So if I look at MITG just in our FY19, we’ve bought 19 new products to the market place. And we feel really good about that pace of innovation. And then within Surgical Innovation, you mentioned two, this Advanced Energy and Advanced Stapling, I think the thing I’d ask you to think about Josh is when you look at both of those franchisees, those are multibillion dollar franchisees for us. And if you think about Advanced Stapling, the Signia stapler, world's first stapler that gives surgeons real time feedback, right, adjusting to the variability of the tissue. Really important and on the end of that stapler is our Tri-Staple load, so, right, which are industry leading as well. So you look at that -- again stapling we feel really good about it.

In Advanced Energy, I mean this is therapeutic energy, right? So you think about sealing and dissecting tissue to be a market leader and this is important, and that is a lot of that's driven, one out of the -- you need algorithms that we have as well as the LigaSure technology that we use, again which provides 50% faster sealing time. So I think those two that you mentioned are an example of how we continue to innovate our market leading positions.

Joshua Jennings

Excellent. And just thinking about Advanced Stapling, Advanced Energy, I mean specifically, I mean what do you -- just those two end markets, are those both trending on in the mid-single digit range?

Bob White

Yes. I mean we feel really good about where is that, the other way to think about Advanced Energy and Advanced Stapling -- and this is all, ultimately when we get to robotics, which I know you'll get eventually, this plays as well, because if you think about of the 50 million procedures that are kind of in our space that take place every year, 60% of those are still done via open surgery. Only 40% are done via minimally invasive surgery. So when you think about the opportunity that's ahead of us, with these two products you mentioned, is that conversion from open to MIS provides tremendous growth opportunity, so that's what you’ll see.

Joshua Jennings

Now it’s a good segway just into kind of my next line of question about MIS and advancing MIS growth. What are the biggest barriers that you're dealing with in terms of driving deeper penetration, and maybe just can you help us out with just the market size of MIS and kind of market growth in that segment?

Bob White

Yes. Sure. I think the way to think about this and I'll go back to this 40% being done minimally invasive. And when you think about minimally invasive surgery, look, it's better for the patient, better for the provider, it's better for the payer, recovery times is quicker, there is lot of complications and all of that’s been really well documented. And then when you think about though the barriers that still exist in minimally invasive surgery; I think there are largely three barriers. One, there’s surgeon training, right, because it's different than open surgery. Two, there is a infrastructure needed in the operating room to do minimally invasive surgery, this Advanced Energy, advanced products I talked about. And then three, I think depending where you are in the world, there is still this perception that minimally invasive is more expensive than open. But I think you got to again look at that whole continuing from the patient experience, every time that complication for you to faster recovery. When you look at all of that, it’s very compelling. And so these markets are big, they're growing, and it's one -- and if you look back at our results both -- with kind of the rear view mirror angling going forward, we like the size of those markets, and we like where we're positioned with our innovation.

Joshua Jennings

When you talk about kind of one of the barrier thing being surgical training, the product training as well, I mean I think one of the I guess merits of the combination of Medtronic and Covidien was to kind of build or put those things together and have this dynamic kind of physician training enterprise if you will. I mean can you just talk about that, I mean how that pushed Medtronic in the driver seat in terms of penetration and gaining share?

Bob White

Yes, that’s been with this deal, right, because for 60 years, we've been pioneers in surgery, certainly in minimally invasive surgery. So we’ve gone -- as we look out around the world, this is very much of a global statement is, partnering with societies to make sure we have robust surgeon training going forward, it’s always been a strength of our but as we start to tilt into robotics you want to make sure that the robotic-assisted training programs are absolutely lined up and ready to go. And so you’ve seen us announce relationships with the European Society of Thoracic Surgeons, the Association of Cardiothoracic Surgeons around the world to really look at robotic-assisted surgical training as well not just surgery training. So this is one of the strengths that we bring to market and this relationship -- this is a Pan-Medtronic story that we've enjoyed with physicians, surgeons, it’s unprecedented really, very fortunate.

Joshua Jennings

And just in terms of deeper penetration of the MIS opportunity, I mean you talked about the sense of MIS being more expensive. I mean do you think there needs to be an approval of more clinical or economic data and cost effectiveness data, and how incremental -- I mean how important is any incremental data to drive to market?

Bob White

It’s great question because I actually think the evidence already exits and it’s incredibly compelling, when you look at length of stay, you look at recovery time, you have this really good data. I think that data need to continue to be brought forward in a way that people digest but we’re not spending a lot of dollars on MIS proving the value of MIS versus open surgery. It’s really there.

Joshua Jennings

Okay. And also you mentioned another barrier just being the infrastructure, OR infrastructure that we're able to do MIS -- but maybe before we hit on that topic direct, maybe you can talk about just the emerging market exposure for MITG in general, maybe Surgical Innovations as well. But creating historically you had a bigger emerging market presence on a percentage basis than Medtronic and just how has that played out here, gone through ….?

Bob White

Where we are positioned in emerging markets? And Josh you recall that before I came back to run MITG I lead the Asia Pacific region for all of Medtronic right for three years in Asia. And so for really good sense of emerging markets and the role they play and then within MITG we’re exceptionally well positioned because of the legacy you said, I’ve a really strong base of business there and we've seen that consistently grow double-digits. And so when we think about markets like China maybe we could get into some of the tariff discussion. That aside, you think about China as going to be the world biggest doctor market, it’s going to have the most doctors, it’s going to have the most hospitals, it’s going to have most patients. And when we look at the adoption rate of where our products are today, there is still so much headroom there. So we’re really excited about I think what emerging markets brings that gets a little bit into earlier question is why we’re spending time on the infrastructure, us putting infrastructure in place, but also making sure that hospitals are equipped with the right infrastructure to do minimally invasive surgery. Surgeons are trained appropriately; the societies are with us in terms of the importance of that. So we feel good about emerging markets. We feel good about where we are positioned in most of them I think we feel great about the long-term opportunity in emerging markets.

Joshua Jennings

Excellent. I mean just because you brought up tariff, and we were going to get into that, just at the end of the queue there. Can you just discuss the development -- sorry the current outlook on trade tariffs, particularly with respect to China and stock price in general?

Bob White

Look, I think for us we think about China is everything I just said as a hugely important market. The nice thing about being at the intersection of healthcare and technology is that these solutions are needed, right? And you are going to continue to see a long runway for med tech in China. So I don’t know what will happen, whether the next on the tariffs or whether the trade agreement and that, but we are not blinking from our commitment to China. And importantly what we continue to see and we report this publicly is we see great double-digit growth out of China and we have for in the past, we will continue to look at it going forward as well.

Joshua Jennings

And just in China I believe you are the second largest manufacturing facility within -- Medtronic has started its manufacturing sites. And is there anything that you are focusing in terms of domestic production in China …?

Bob White

Yes, our being there second largest manufacturing but what we have done though is invest a lot in our footprint in China and I can say that across the businesses. So in MITG I have a factory there, Diabetes is a standing up businesses there, RTG is as well. And so when we think about China, I think about it through both the localization of products that should be made in China because I think we see a real emergence and how that market will sort itself out. I think you have the opportunity as we do to make products in China for the rest of the world as well so it’s not just in China for China play. But I think we see that marketplace has provided both, things that will localize there and others that will take elsewhere.

Joshua Jennings

Maybe we can dive into -- I know you were expecting this but some questions about robotics. And there have been some development timing challenges that you guys have related to the investment community. And just maybe from a high level how you are feeling about the progress and maybe just reviewing what were the causes of the timing revisions that were made and then where you’re going now?

Bob White

Yes, I don’t think I have provided the timings since we have taken off.

Joshua Jennings

That’s a good point, thanks for clarifying that.

Bob White

When we came into the street it was an FY '20 kind of go first and we are absolutely committed to that. For competitive reasons I'm not going to get into where or specifically when but the important thing is we are hitting our program milestones, really like the surgeon experience that was there in one of our animal labs a few weeks back and a surgeon was performing a partial nephrectomy on the system and the system performed really well. And when we stepped back to debrief it, the things -- he liked the things that he would expect, love the surgeon experience, love the interaction as a workflow, love the way the end effectors came to play. So our focus is making sure our go first launch is go really, really well. And like I said I think we are one track on what I have committed to you guys previously, so it’s good.

Joshua Jennings

Great. Thanks for that. And just in terms of a more holistic view of robotics, Medtronic's view -- I mean how you think it differs from other companies that either already have a commercialized platform or are planning to? Is there I guess maybe anything that you could help us understand in terms of what any elements you can share on differentiating features and also just the vision, the Medtronic vision as well?

Joshua Jennings

It's a really fair question. I think the way we think about robotics is first you got to understand how this opportunity I think is unfolding around the world because with less than 5% of eligible procedures done via robotic-assisted surgery you start to see this marketplace to open up. I would also say I don't know of any other market in all of med tech that only has a single competitor. I think that this market will continue to grow and expand, obviously the largest player in the space has done a really great job. And yet, as we thought about our development here over the past number of years, a few things have just continued to come back from our customers and by the way we worked extensively with both prolific, current robotic users as well as what I call robotic naive users who don’t have experience on robotic system. And what they keep coming back to tell us is, look, one what can you do to help the cost, right? So can you give me robotic-assisted surgery at the procedural level for the cost of laparoscopy? Two, what can you do from the flexibility and the modularity of the system that we have today? Three, our customers -- customers around the world would feel great if there was actually a company that could be a provider for both open minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery, right, and we certainly hope to come into that space.

We talked about the importance of surgeon training and -- when I spoke a little bit about that. So I think what we said publicly about the system is, we look at the barriers that exist today both in terms of cost and access and we feel really good that we're lining up on those barriers with a system that will meet those gates.

Joshua Jennings

Excellent. And just in terms of the regulatory efforts in the mechanics and robotics platform launch target, can you kind of broadly outline those and how do you -- can you -- now that you're on track with the regulatory work you've been doing, just speaking about the geographies, some of them?

Bob White

We had now six pre-submissions with the FDA. And look, the FDA, they can always change their mind that could always move things around. But we feel that we've got really good alignment with the FDA because as I said we've been with them six times talking about it and we look at that in conjunction with the FDA as what are the procedures whether it's upper abdomen, lower abdomen, urology, gynecology, thoracic to make sure that the clinical evidence that goes into those submissions lineup along those key procedures. So we certainly feel we're aligned today to do that. And so I think we're work good from a regulatory standpoint. And we feel a caveat there because they could change. But as far as those, feel good.

Joshua Jennings

And we talked about penetration of the minimally invasive surgery about 40% of cases today. And can you just talk about your vision, because how robotics plays in other conversion, can robotics accelerate the conversion in MIS or could it complicate it since expectation could be that the current MIS solutions could be overtaken by robotic…?

Bob White

Yes. This is the way I think about it, you can look go back to the 50 million, right, so you’ve got 50 million procedures in our area of focus. 60% of those are done open, right? A big cut down in the middle, surgeon’s hands inside your body, 40% are minimally invasive and then you’ve got robotic-assisted surgery. We believe that 90% of that 60% number that are done open could be done via some way of minimally invasive surgery, robotic or traditional MIS. And so then you start to say that’s why we’re so excited about this is, it’s not just going to be the shift from minimally invasive into robotics, we think it would be able to shift open procedures into robotics as well. Now it kind of gets back to surgeon training, the access, the cost per use, all those things that have to get right. But with the outcomes of minimally invasive surgery, better recovery plans, less complications, those apply as well. So we feel that that's probably a good position to be in.

Joshua Jennings

Great, thanks for all that, those points on robotics platform. And digging into the MITG Group or unit, you can uncover a number of different premises that don’t receive a ton of attention. Given Imaging was an acquisition several years ago, and maybe you can just talk about capsule endoscopy business has performed?

Bob White

It is a bit of a hidden gem. So when you think about our GI Diagnostics businesses and we’re clearly the market leader with PillCam and a lot of that business is in the small bowel area, right? In fact today our indications for colon are somewhat limited basically, I think complete colon aspect here with complication. So we’ve recently filed to get a general indication for colon screening on the current platform. But here is a classic example of why we’re excited about the future. So we have a current PillCam COLON that was just filed for a broader indication on. You take that and then what we’re going to announce and I talked about this publicly is PillCam Genius, which is whole next platform that builds on that that uses artificial intelligence to kind of do an even faster look at that image processing algorithm to really identify those pileups that are potentially most troublesome. And if you think about this just in this US it’s 30 million Americans that are noncompliant, I mean they don’t get colonoscopy and they should. And then, you’d say why don’t they get it, few or due to the bunch of stock. And so the ability to leverage our PillCam platform to get it that, I mean there shouldn’t be calling cancer, right? And so that’s why we think about technology we’re doing it lines up fantastic with the Medtronic mission to alleviate pain, restore health and extend life and be disruptive. So we feel great about the GI business.

Joshua Jennings

And just in the PillCam Genius I think it’s -- I believe there’s some time or approval some time after for launch fiscal ‘20?

Bob White

I think what we said publically is after FY20.

Joshua Jennings

And is that going to be internationally, or is that going to be US?

Bob White

We’re going to focus that in the US.

Joshua Jennings

US?

Bob White

Yes. And we’re going to focus that -- obviously don’t ask you to going around the world but there’s a big market right here in the US.

Joshua Jennings

And another kind of hidden gem if you will is Renal Care business which again that’s doesn’t get a ton of attention by the street, but grew in the mid teens in fiscal 3Q, renal access products, the Bellco acquisition. Can you just talk about that business and the trends you’re seeing there?

Bob White

Yes. So we would like -- and again I think you got to position our renal access business inside of a bigger broader renal access market. So if think about it tiny, tiny player in a big, big market which we like and if you look at that product segment alone of the renal market, that’s probably in the neighborhood of $10 billion market, right? And so while we’ve got a nice complement of technologies today, what we are excited about is actually disrupting that market, right? So you’ve heard me talk about our portable hemodialysis system that we think will be in particular -- and this is very much of a global product, right? If you think about how small percentage of hemodialysis is done in the home today, right, very small percentage. And that’s probably because the infrastructure that’s required, it’s been new and new technology. So this is organic development that we are really excited about that we think will bring a disruptive play into this marketplace.

Joshua Jennings

And for the portable hemodialysis platform and in terms of technology benefit outside of 70%, 75% water savings and it’s affordability, it’s the ….?

Bob White

Yes, I mean let’s not minimize that water, right? So if you think about one being able to use potable water around the world as long as it hits the WHO standard, that’s a big deal, right? Then two, you look at the technology that we’ve put inside of it one to fit with inside a portable footprint is fantastic. And then the chemistry, the sorbents, the sensor -- the integration sensor technology -- look we have a lot of work to do yet to bring to the market but we are excited about what we’re seeing in our preclinical work, really excited.

Joshua Jennings

And I believe the hemodialysis system is one of the four platforms within the corporate wide pipeline that could be a multibillion dollar opportunity in the kind of out years in….

Bob White

Yes, we think of it, when I talked about ….

Joshua Jennings

…. about three to five year time range.

Bob White

….. the innovation, invention and disruption. Look inside the MITG business ourselves, I put three of them, I put to the robotic system, I put the PillCam Genius and I put too our destructive [HDS] platform is all is being tremendously exciting for detailing, yes.

Joshua Jennings

And what are the steps that are needed to get that hemodialysis system to market I mean …?

Bob White

All the steps you think about, right? So one, we feel good about where we are at from a technical risk standpoint, you always got to retire those technical risks. We feel good with where we are at clinically but there's a lot of work to do there in preclinical animal labs et cetera to make sure that's right. And then in this system specifically we are working a lot with agencies around the world because this is such a debilitating disease and an extensive disease for governments around the world that they want a solution right. And so we are working very closely with traditional partners we work as well as non-traditional partners to make sure we have got a go-to-market model for this technology that really helps people get the life saving treatment they need.

Joshua Jennings

And should we be thinking of this platform as an internationally the PillCam is focused on the US or is this going to be an internationally focused ….?

Bob White

Absolutely, when I talk about PillCam I think I would put that as a priority we will take out around the world, right, whereas I think the hemodialysis system, I think you think outside in first, right, in terms of what it’s going to -- the role it’s going to have in the emerging markets just given the infrastructure that doesn’t exist in those emerging markets.

Joshua Jennings

Great. And then maybe we could just one question on the -- not to doing it due to the service but on the monitoring business. And how do you feel you’re positioned there? We have some new technology advancements that have come into play. How is that -- that market is nice market to be levered to, maybe any high level thoughts on that front?

Bob White

Yes, again if you pull up and look at MITG we focus on six growth drivers where we are very disciplined about our capital allocation and these six drug drivers will generate 90% of our revenue of the straps on period and they receive 80% of our R&D funding, right? So we're super disciplined in that.

One of those is this advanced parameters and informatics. So that's shows how important I think it is as one of the top six growth drivers. And to unique part of our business, this is both predictive and preventative. What I mean is the technology we do is early warning signs to physicians to take action. And if they do, it could prevent much more tough outcomes right. And so we're excited about technology, their capnography -- you've heard me talk about which measures exhaled CO2 number one position around the world and that just launched new -- the Capnostream monitor this year and you continue to see it. So this is an area for us that will give a lot of continued investment and growth, we like it.

Joshua Jennings

Excellent. Just for the Medtronic corporate wide again, there is a lot of investor focus on margin performance. And can you just talk about MITG and how it contributes to that 40 to 50 basis point underlying operating margin expansion annually? And are there any major initiatives within MITG with respect to gross margin and operating performance?

Bob White

Sure. And again, I think you have to look at the right context. When I think about my operating group, I think about three things: Transformation, innovation and execution. The innovation we've talked a lot about, but if you come back to the transformation piece here, when we joined Medtronic it's fair to say we were below the market growth, we were below the revenue CAGR, we were below the operating margin of the Medtronic portfolio overall. This transformation you've seen is now MITG is on par and above in some areas on all of those key metrics. And so that's the transformation. So when we look about are we participating in largely? That’s absolutely. And we take that both within an operating group as well as leveraging Pan-Medtronic group to get those efficiencies. So again, we feel like we're well positioned now here in the portfolio of group.

Joshua Jennings

Excellent. And we're running up here closer to -- anyhow, maybe we’ll end it on, just any -- could you just help us review some of the M&A activity within MITG specifically over the last 18 to 24 months and any thoughts just in terms of holding the portfolio or M&A initiatives for MITG specifically. Is it similar to the corporate wide approach that’s going to continue?

Bob White

Yes, Omar and team have done a nice job that we're going to continue to look at strategic tuck-in acquisitions. In MITG, we've got a bunch of those. They generally far below the radar in terms of what the street is, but you saw some visualization last year, we really excited about that. You see me build out the portfolio in pieces. So we'll continue to do that, where it makes sense. We've got very clear access of advance along each of our business groups, aligned with these six key growth drivers. And within each one of those I look at where we're positioned today, where we have gaps and where we have gaps, is that something I could quite fill or could be we build up the fill. And so we look at that in a really disciplined way. You should expect us to continue to do that. And that's for Pan-Medtronic as well.

Joshua Jennings

Excellent. We're going to have a breakout session next door. And we're going to go there. Bob, thanks so much for spending time with us today. See you in the breakout.

Bob White

Yes.