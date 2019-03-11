Tabula Rasa HealthCare Acquires PrescribeWellness For Patient CRM Tech

TRHC sees significant synergies as it seeks to improve and deepen its relationships with pharmacies, payers, and caregivers.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) announced it has acquired PrescribeWellness for $150 million.

PrescribeWellness provides cloud-based patient relationship management services.

TRHC is gaining a number of pharmacy-centric capabilities with this complementary acquisition at a reasonable price.

Irvine, California-based PrescribeWellness was founded in 2010 to ‘inspire collaboration among pharmacies’ and improve patient care through cloud-based relationship management solutions.

Management is headed by CEO Al Babbington, who has been with the firm since 2011, prior to which he served as CEO of OneCommand. He is also on the Member Dean’s Professional Advisory Board at the Chapman University School of Pharmacy.

According to the announcement, PrescribeWellness has partnered with more than 10,000 pharmacies across the US.

The firm’s primary offerings include:

Patient Engagement

Adherence and Star Ratings

Population Health

Chronic Care Management

Value-based Reimbursements

Source: PrescribeWellness

The company has raised at least $1 million in investment from one venture round. Source: Crunchbase

According to a market research report by Research and Markets, the global healthcare CRM market is projected to reach $17.8 billion by 2025.

This represents a CAGR of 9.1% between 2014 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the need for more cost-effective and efficient workflow and better patient care management. Other factors include a growing aging population, rising incidence of chronic disease and technological advancements.

Major competitive vendors that provide healthcare CRM solutions include:

Amdocs (DOX)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Oracle (ORCL)

SAP (SAP)

IBM (IBM)

Accenture (ACN)

AllScripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

Anthelio Healthcare Solutions

TRHC disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $150 million in cash due at closing.

In a deal conference call, management provided the following update to financial guidance:

For the first quarter, we now expect revenue to be in the range of $57 million to $62 million, adjusted EBITDA to still be in the range of $4 million to $5 million, net loss to still be in the range of $6.1 million to $5.3 million. And for the full year 2019, we now expect revenue to be in the range of $280 million to $290 million; adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $36 million to $41 million and net loss to still be in the range of $12.9 million to $9.2 million.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, TRHC had $20.3 million in cash and equivalents and $131.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $10.8 million.

TRHC acquired PrescribeWellness to bolster its medication risk ID and mitigation offering to pharmacies.

As TRHC stated in the deal announcement,

This acquisition supports TRHC’s goals of expanding medication risk mitigation programs in community pharmacies and providing community pharmacists with clinical revenue opportunities beyond dispensing. It also enables TRHC to further participate in Medicare Part D Medication Therapy Management programs, and other similar programs, which require or can benefit from the involvement of community pharmacies.

In the past 12 months, TRHC’s stock price has risen 75.5% vs. the S&P 500 Index’ rise of 0.95%, as the chart below indicates:

TRHC has only a recent history of positive earnings surprises:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings are generally very positive and the consensus price target of $83.50 implies a potential upside of 34% from the stock’s current price of $62.14 at press time,

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been uneven as the linguistic analysis chart shows below:

TRHC acquired PrescribeWellness because management sees several complementary aspects of the deal:

Payers - Increasingly rely on pharmacies for improvements in patient care

Caregivers - Need more information on patient medication risks

RFPs - Better able to respond to RFPs with its Sinfonia solution

Analytics - This areas of focus will benefit from PrescribeWellness’ extensive integrations

Product Development - Improve internal product development with PW’s experienced team

TRHC expects PW to deliver $35 million in revenue in 2019, so is paying a 4.3x forward Price/Sales multiple for the deal.

Management also expects PW to grow at 20% for the next three to five years and generate a similar EBITDA margin as TRHC.

So, the deal looks smart on a variety of levels and investors have since pushed shares up in the wake of the announcement.

Management will need to integrate PW quickly if it is to reignite growth and begin to reclaim lost shareholder value in the past six months.



