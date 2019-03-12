Goldman Sachs' Unusual Tax Benefit Is Today's Filing Season Find

These adjustments allow us to assess a company’s true earnings and return on invested capital.

From March 7 research, our analysts parsed 29 10-K filings and collected 2,178 data points. In total, they made 491 forensic accounting adjustments with a dollar value of $137 billion.

Forget all the "earnings season" analysis you read last month. The real earnings season (annual 10-K filing season) is happening right now.

For March 7, our forensic accounting needle in a haystack comes from an investment bank with a non-recurring tax benefit.

Analyst Peter Apockotos found an unusual item in Goldman Sachs' (GS) 2018 10-K.

On page 46, GS discloses that it recorded a $487 million (5% of GAAP net income) tax benefit related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2018. This benefit reverses a small portion of the $4.4 billion tax expense GS recorded due to the tax law in 2017.

After the tax law was passed, we wrote that many companies would face a significant one-time impact (both positive and negative) on their 2017 earnings. However, because the tax law passed so late in the year, most companies did not have time to fully account for its impact and recorded a "provisional" benefit/expense. Now, more than a year later, the tax law is still distorting the income statement for many companies.

GS grew GAAP net income by 168% in 2018 in large part due to the new tax law understating 2017 profits and overstating 2018 profits. After adjusting for the tax impact and other noise in reported earnings, we show that net operating profit after tax (NOPAT) grew by just 16%. Accordingly, you can see how accounting for unusual items in the footnotes is crucial to understanding the true profitability of a company.

The Power of the Robo-Analyst

We analyzed 29 10-K filings on March 7, from which our Robo-Analyst[1] technology collected 2,178 data points. Our analyst team used this data to make 491 forensic accounting adjustments with a dollar value of $137 billion. The adjustments were applied as follows:

223 income statement adjustments with a total value of $17 billion

189 balance sheet adjustments with a total value of $67 billion

79 valuation adjustments with a total value of $53 billion

We believe this research is necessary to fulfill the Fiduciary Duty of Care. Ernst & Young's white paper, "Getting ROIC Right," demonstrates how these adjustments contribute to meaningfully superior models and metrics.

This article originally published on March 7, 2019.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Peter Apockotos, and Sam McBride receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, sector, style, or theme.

[1]Harvard Business School features the powerful impact of our research automation technology in the case New Constructs: Disrupting Fundamental Analysis with Robo-Analysts.

Get our long and short/warning ideas. Access to top accounting and finance experts. Deliverables: 1. Daily - long & short idea updates, forensic accounting insights, chat 2. Weekly - exclusive access to in-depth long & short ideas 3. Monthly - 40 large, 40 small cap ideas from the Most Attractive & Most Dangerous Stocks Model Portfolios Both Ernst & Young and Harvard Business School demonstrate the superiority of our research in recent white papers. See the difference that real diligence makes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.