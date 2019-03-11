Economic Growth Assumptions For Trump Budget

There is a lot riding upon the assumptions behind these projections, including the 2020 presidential election.

The U.S. economy achieved a 3.0 percent growth rate in 2018 and the Trump administration is building its budget assuming that the economy will continue to grow at this pace.

What do you expect economic growth to be in the United States for the next four or five years?

Do you see the economy moving ahead at a fairly rapid pace or do you see it proceeding along at a rather tepid speed, something more in line with the overall economic growth of the past ten years?

Of course, there is no place for a recession to fit into these scenarios. We are working to build a budget for the federal government.

Well, the budget that is being presented by the Trump administration includes growth assumptions that are pretty optimistic, particularly given the growth that has been achieved over the past ten years.

Through the fourth quarter of 2018, the compound annual rate of growth of the US economy since the end of the Great Recession has been 2.2 percent.

“The White House forecasts the economy will grow about 3% annually over the next decade, though it expects a bigger near-term boost, with output rising 3.2% this year before declining to 3.1% in 2020, 3.0% in 2021 and 2.8% in 2022, according to projections viewed by The Wall Street Journal.”

These assumptions about economic growth seem to be based on three factors that will contribute to the optimistic outlook: first, there is an assumption that a new environment is being created by the administration which is working to lower regulations and raise entrepreneurial spirit; second, there is the expectation that consumer spending will stay strong and that business capital investment will continue to respond to the 2017 tax reform legislation; and third, there will be a continued increase in the labor force participation rate due to the administration’s policies “aimed at bringing more people into the workforce.”

The hope seems to be that there will be a response by the supply-side of the economy, something that has been lacking throughout most of the current economic recovery. This is what administration officials seem to be saying when laying out the picture of the future.

In 2018, the economy grew, on an annual basis at 2.9 percent. Fourth quarter over fourth quarter, the rate of grew by 3.1 percent. This put the performance of the economy right in the range that was forecast by the administration a year earlier.

The question remains about whether or not this pace can be continued.

The Federal Reserve’s forecast for the year also hit the 2018 outcome right on the mark at 3.0 percent.

However, the Fed doesn’t have a forecast that is quite as optimistic as the Trump administration does. For example, in 2019, the Fed sees economic growth dropping off to 2.3 percent, followed by 2.0 percent in 2020 and 1.8 percent in 2021. The Fed’s longer-term outlook is for 1.9 percent growth.

This represents a future that is substantially different from that being offered up by the Trump team.

It seems to me, as I have written, that the current economic recovery has depended more upon supply-side factors that upon the economic policies that attempt to stimulate demand-side spending. Yes, the Fed’s efforts to stimulate consumer spending through a wealth effect has worked, but it’s efforts along with some fiscal policies, have not produced the vibrancy that was hoped for.

And, the reason why economic growth has been so mediocre over the past ten years is that the growth in the productivity of the labor force has been minimal and the growth in the labor force, itself, has not been robust. Hence the growth in the supply of goods and services has been weak.

What the Trump administration is proposing is that by the reduction in regulation, which came about due to the Great Recession, and by the increase in business confidence, production will increase and more and more workers will be drawn back into the work force.

Labor productivity will begin to grow more robustly again and the active work force will grow.

As these factors work, aggregate demand, the demand-side of the economy, will pick up and generate sufficient revenues to keep the budget deficit from getting out-of-hand.

Of course, there are skeptics “out there” that question whether or not sufficient economic growth can be generated to reduce the debt burden. Full disclosure: I believe that the economic growth generated by fiscal deficits cannot reach levels that will eliminate deficits. To me there is just no empirical evidence to support this outcome.

Therefore, additional fiscal deficits, over the longer-run, just add to the debt load being generated by more and more deficit spending. And, this is a problem in itself.

So, where do you come out in terms of where the U.S. economy is going?

Furthermore, what about the rest of the world? Economic growth seems to be worsening elsewhere, and a strong dollar and a historically high trade deficit tend to reduce US growth. These factors will not help the US reach the higher levels of growth hoped for.

Consequently, I lean more toward the forecasts presented by the Federal Reserve. As readers of this post know, I believe that the supply-side factors are dominating the economy, and I believe that the fiscal programs that have been proposed by the Trump administration cannot produce the economic growth needed to keep budget deficits from getting further out-of-control.

I am very pleased to see the labor force participation rate rising. This is good news. However, I see very little increase in the growth of labor productivity in the near future. Therefore, the supply-side factors are not there to achieve US growth rates in excess of 3.0 percent in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.