Obsidian Energy Endures A Tough Fourth Quarter

There's considerable wariness about the potential for differentials to widen, and it appears that Obsidian's share price reflects a realized price for its oil that's around $5 USD below current strip.

At current strip prices it should generate positive cash flow, and also has an enterprise value of only 3.3x 2019 EBITDA.

Obsidian Energy (OBE) was battered by an extremely tough Q4 2018 where it ended up with slightly negative funds flow from operations due to massive Canadian oil differentials during the quarter. Obsidian's liquids netbacks were negative as well and its realized price for heavy oil dropping below $6 USD per barrel.

This has contributed to its stock falling to around $0.30 USD per share now, and has left it looking at a 7 for 1 reverse split to maintain its NYSE listing.

Q4 2018 Results

Obsidian's production ended up being pretty strong in Q4 2018, with average production of 29,905 BOEPD. However, this came at a time when it had extremely weak realized prices due to the massive widening of Canadian oil differentials. Obsidian only realized approximately $29 USD for its light oil and under $6 USD for its heavy oil during the quarter, resulting in a liquids netback that was around negative $2 USD and a corporate netback of around $1.50 USD per BOE. Obsidian ended up with slightly negative funds flow from operations during the quarter.

2019 Outlook

The very weak Canadian oil prices prompted Alberta to impose oil production cuts, which have resulted in 2019 looking significantly better for Obsidian as oil prices have recovered.

Based on strip prices, Obsidian may generate $304 million USD in revenue during 2019, net of hedges. This assumes a $1.33 CAD to $1.00 USD exchange rate.

Type Units $ USD/Unit $ Million USD Light Oil And NGLs [BBLS] 5,073,500 $45.00 $228 Heavy Oil [BBLS] 1,591,400 $28.00 $45 Natural Gas [MCF] 18,812,100 $1.90 $36 Hedge Value -$5 Total Revenue $304

That level of revenue may result in Obsidian generating $131 million USD in EBITDA during 2019 in this scenario based on strip prices.

$ Million USD Revenue $304 Less: Operating Expense $106 Less: Transportation $26 Less: Royalties $25 Less: Cash G&A $16 EBITDA $131

Obsidian has approximately $16 million USD in cash interest expenses, along with a $90 million USD capital expenditure budget for 2019. This would leave Obsidian with around $25 million USD in positive cash flow during 2019 at strip prices to help pay down its debt.

I noted before that Obsidian was projected to violate its maximum senior debt to EBITDA covenant during 2019. It recently received a covenant amendment that sets its Senior Debt (and Total Debt) To Adjusted EBITDA covenant at maximum of 4.25 to 1 for 2019. This will revert back to a 3 to 1 Senior Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and a 4 to 1 Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio at the start of 2020.

This does come at a cost, with Obsidian agreeing to pay additional interest in exchange for the covenant amendment.

Debt and Valuation

If Obsidian can generate $25 million USD in positive cash flow during 2019, it may end 2019 with approximately $284 million USD in net debt, including the effect of its Carrot Creek disposition. This results in a net debt to EBITDA ratio of approximately 2.2x, easily putting it in compliance with the covenant ratio for 2020.

At its current share price of $0.30 USD, Obsidian's enterprise value would be approximately $436 million USD, resulting in an enterprise value to EBITDA multiple of 3.3x, based on projected 2019 EBITDA at strip prices.

A $5 USD decrease in Obsidian's realiszd price for light and heavy oil (and around half that decrease for NGLs) would reduce Obsidian's EBITDA by around $28 million. That would leave it slightly ($3 million USD) cash flow negative for 2019 and with around $312 million USD in net debt at the end of 2019. Its net debt to EBITDA ratio would then be around 3.0x at the end of 2019 and Obsidian would have an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 4.5x.

The multiples suggest that Obsidian is trading based on an expectation that differentials will continue to be volatile in the future and has priced in wider differentials that current strip. This is probably a reasonable assumption given the challenges involved with Canadian pipelines, although it does result in some potential upside for Obsidian if differentials remain narrow. The Alberta government is becoming quite involved in efforts to manage differentials, with its production cuts and the leasing of rail cars to move oil.

Conclusion

Obsidian Energy endured a very challenging Q4 2018 due to a combination of declining benchmark US oil prices and massive widening in Canadian oil differentials. This resulted in a quarter which actually saw negative netback on its liquids production and negative funds flow from operations.

Going forward, the market appears to be pricing in some continued issues with differentials, with Obsidian's current share price probably more appropriate for a situation where its realised oil price is around $5 USD lower than the current strip for Canadian oil.

Thus, there could be some upside for Obsidian if the differentials remain relatively narrow. Otherwise, if Obsidian sells off enough assets or completely liquidates, it could result in some more value than its current share price indicates. Obsidian's enterprise value is approximately only $16,000 USD per flowing BOE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.