Air Products And Chemicals: Excellent Track Record To Continue

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) has been a great investment for shareholders since the turn of the century. A long investment in the gas and chemical provider has been aided significantly by that strong growing dividend. Management has now increased the annual payout by 36 years which is an impressive feat in itself.

We can see how this enviable dividend record is possible from how the key financials are trending. This company finishes its fiscal year in September. Although revenues are up just over $600 million since '09, operating income has really impressed and hit $1.96 billion last September which was an increase of $1.1+ billion since 2009. Rising margins demonstrate that the firm has competitive advantages in the market place. The main advantage is in the company's "Air Products" division which is undergoing heavy investment at present.

The pretense of this article is most likely for new investors or for existing shareholders who have extra capital which they want to put to work. We will go through the dividend and what we believe could happen to the share price over the next few months which could enable new investors time for an attractive entry. In saying this though, Air Products and Chemicals with the returns it has achieved in recent times has proven itself to be an excellent dividend growth stock for the long term. Although the company is currently trading at almost 24 times earnings, it is not the stock's fault that the market loves this stock. Hence, an investment in such should be held for the long term. Here though is what we see happening over the next few months.

As we can see from the daily chart, the share price (along with the S&P 500) absolutely roared out of its December 24th low. Shares finally topped out on the 26th of February and have since then confirmed a daily swing high. Furthermore, shares have dipped below their 10-day moving average. Monday, the 11th of March, will be day 50 of this current cycle. This is an above-average cycle in terms of duration. A robust move upwards in the share price will most probably mean the start of a brand new daily cycle. This would be a buying opportunity.

However, one could wait for the next intermediate low (weekly chart) but here is where one could end up being left behind which would consequently mean having to chase a position. The S&P and APD are about to start their 11th week of their intermediate cycles. Intermediate cycles can last up to 30 to 35 weeks, so we may be nowhere near a top here. My best guess would be at least another daily cycle before rolling over into an intermediate low. As the chart shows, the slow stochastics and RSI weekly indicators are still heavily overbought. These would need to revert back down to oversold levels before triggering a buy signal.

In terms of the dividend, the firm pays out a 2.58% dividend yield which is slightly behind the industry average but well ahead of the average of the S&P 500 (2.1%). Growth is actually re-accelerating as the 1-year growth rate of almost 16% is well ahead of both the 3- and 5-year dividend growth averages. The payout of $4.40 per share (over the past four quarters) continues to be well covered by earnings ($7.65 per share). These are very impressive stats and trends. They are backward looking though.

How we try to predict dividends going forward are by looking at the interest coverage ratio, debt to equity ratio, and future earnings projections. The interest coverage ratio stands at 15.85 (very stable) which is the firm's third highest number for this metric over the past decade. The firm's debt to equity ratio lies at 0.3 which is, in fact, its lowest number over the past decade. Furthermore, analysts who follow this stock expect the firm to grow earnings this year to about $8.16 per share which would be just under a 10% growth rate. The following year, $9.25 is the expected number which would be closer to a 13% growth rate. Earnings expectations are trending upwards and these numbers are fine to ensure that dividend can keep growing robustly.

To sum up, Air Products And Chemicals has an outstanding record and few opportunities may present themselves for an attractive entry on the long side. Shares have rallied really aggressively out of that December low. Entry points for new investors would be at the next daily cycle low (probably within the next week or two) or at the next intermediate low. The latter though is riskier as we may not drop below the approximate $181 price we are trading at present. The dividend continues to look strong as it is buoyed by impressive interest coverage and debt to equity ratios. Long investors should most definitely remain long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.