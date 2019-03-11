Let's Get Realistic About Stock Prices, Like Microchip Technology

Their principal assignment is to identify those stocks with prices most likely to advance more surely and rapidly than others.

But others – not those who are legally “Insiders” – do know such things, because they are employed to do so.

You and I need to know their decisions

Let's use Microchip Technology (MCHP), a semiconductor producer for system controls, including those becoming more and more involved in automotive applications as a promising example.

Does your organization employ an information consigliere or concierge like, say, a member of the NYC Special Librarians Association? As do many Foundations, Endowments, Mutual Funds, Investment Counsel, or other HNW portfolio managers. They know where to get help on the tough questions.

We maybe can’t afford what it takes to duplicate their processes. But we can get notions of their action choices. By watching how, when, and by how much they accept the costs of market trading liquidity.

Big-money equity investment players have to make portfolio adjustments in a transaction-world apart from (but linked with) the “regular way” highly-automated markets regularly used to accomplish smaller-volume individual investor transactions. Their Billion-$ portfolios need to make holdings adjustments which overwhelm the trade capacities of the automated systems.

Instead, volume trades are negotiated in “blocks” where an owner-initiator of the trade commissions a market-making [MM] broker to find the (usually several) other participants who may form the “other side” of the trade. When accomplished the participants all are transacted at the same single price for the shares involved, and the trade particulars are announced immediately on a public exchange network.

Because it often takes significant price moves to assemble other side participants – who typically may be as well informed as the trade-initiating institution – the MM frequently is confronted with a need to temporarily put some of the MM firm’s capital at risk to balance the buy and sell appetites for the stock or ETF in question.

Such commitments will only be made when suitable defenses can be made to protect their capital while it is put at risk. The derivative-securities markets of futures, options, swaps, and other exotic arrangements provide contracts with limits to time and price which afford the legal leverages which make such forms of price-change insurance practical. Without those markets functioning in this manner market liquidity would become extremely frightful.

The MM community acts as buyers and sellers of position-hedge transactions to get this essential role filled. MM Block-desks buy protection to facilitate the trades initiated by their institutional investment clients, and other MM Proprietary-trading desks offer the coverages at “suitable vigorishes” to reflect the risks seen to be involved. Those costs – for only the exposed capital of the MM protection-buyer – become a factor in the overall per-share price of the entire block trade. If the trade initiator regards the cost as unrealistic in its view, they may choose to “Kill” the whole block trade deal. Thus the reality of the forecasts made in the price-change insurance transaction are confirmed or rejected by the equity market participant.

A long-winded, but necessary explanation

This is where informed, current expectations of what could happen in the near future are quantified. Thousands of such block trades, in hundreds of equity securities are made each day as the big-money players exert their opinions and actions in the markets. In today’s trillion-dollars-a-day equities markets the price leaders are the “institutions” and the followers are the individual investors.

Mistakes are made, on both sides of the buyer-seller protection trades. The resulting trade forecasts are quickly verified or rejected in subsequent market actions. Mistakes cost MM capital, not easily (if ever) forgiven by this crowd. The knowledge of how to minimize mistakes further impact typically provides changes in forecasts appropriate to the newly-recognized situation. Which itself in turn will be duly tested.

So there exists a backdrop of what could happen, against which market realities test how well the forecasters ply their roles, stock by stock. There is no guarantee that what has happened in the past will occur next in the future.

But the forecasts provide a high degree of fine-tuning in the extent of upside-to-downside price-change prospects which exist at each forecast measurement point. When the forecasts are pictured as vertical ranges of likely prices the imbalances are made visual by the heavy dot market quote at the date of the forecast. An example is provided for the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) in Figure 1.

Figure 1

(note: all materials from blockdesk.com have been approved for use and appearance in this article)

The price oscillations of IHF in the 4Qof2018 were ably demonstrated up to and including the end of November, with its market closes bouncing back and forth from bottom of forecast ranges to their tops. The early December buy “opportunities” quotes below $145 swung to their range forecast tops by late February in the $155+ area. And those at the market’s next top have since swung to its forecast low of $150

Figure 1 is an update of illustrations used in a December 6, 2018 article, worth re-visiting. The current particulars for IHE are less opportune than the same approach offered by Microchip Technology in Figure 2.

Figure 2

IHE’s current upside forecast in Figure 1 offers a shrinking gain potential just under +3%, while MCHP forecasters see the prospect of nearly +9%. Further, past MCHP forecasts (146 of 1261) at today’s Range Index of 28 have been profitable in 84% of those 146 experiences, compared to IHE’s record of 76% of its 29 forecasts. More importantly, the more reliable odds for profit in the larger forecast prospect in a more frequent payoff of +6.5% produced a CAGR of +51%, compared to IHE’s CAGR of +14%.

Comparison with Forecast Population, SPY & Best 20

Figure 3

MCHP offers the prospect of far better odds for profit than either the forecast population or the market proxy of SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY) – 84 vs. 59 or 78 – and larger % payoffs than SPY – 6.5% vs 2.8% -- in less holding time -- 38 market days vs. 59 – producing CAGR of +51% vs. +12%. While MCHP is not a competitor in the top 20 ranked stocks out of 2724 securities for which we have credible forecasts it is clearly superior to most, ranking at 100, compared to SPY’s 448.

Conclusion

Microchip Technology is an attractive wealth-building candidate for inclusion into any portfolio seeking good reasonable-risk Technology diversification.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. First months of 2019 to date have produced over 800 hundred profitable position closeouts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.