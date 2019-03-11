Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (SIRI) CEO James Meyer Presents at Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference March 11, 2019 2:20 PM ET

Company Participants

James Meyer - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Kraft - Deutsche Bank

Bryan Kraft

So thanks everyone for joining us today. Really pleased to introduce Jim Meyer, who is the CEO of Sirius XM. Jim, thank you for coming. So why don’t we jump into it. I guess starting with the core business, top of the funnel, new vehicle sales, obviously you can't control SAAR but it does impact subscriber growth at some level. So how are you thinking about the outlook for car sales in 2019? Do you have any concerns over the macroeconomic environment, any potential tariffs pressuring unit sales, those kinds of concerns?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - James Meyer

So we had planned our business in '19 I think for a slightly SAAR. I think we were thinking it might kick down a little bit. I think there is a little more -- I just came from an event a lot of car guys were at, a lot of car dealers were at and they are anxious. I think we're anxious to see how the last 15 days of March go and they are always big days. So I don't see any reason why that's not the right way to plan the business right now. I haven't heard anything different than that from any of our OEM contacts but certainly I think we're planning on a moderate decline between '18 and '19.

Bryan Kraft

And you recently announced that Toyota is going to increase the penetration rate across all of its product lines for Sirius XM. And how impactful will that be from an overall penetration rate perspective? And I think maybe even more importantly, what does it tell us about the value of Sirius XM's product to the OEMs and the end consumer particularly at a time when there's more choice than ever for listening in the car?

James Meyer

Yes, I think it's a big deal, and it's a deal we've worked on for a while. To have an automotive company of Toyota size -- and by the way there were two key things in that announcement. One is, Toyota is extending their agreement with us 10 more years; and second, taking the penetration rate up to standard. And so, with both of those, they are very careful, very delivering auto company. By the way, make a decision, that's what they do when they go. I think it's just a great solid positive testimony on the value of satellite radio in vehicles and what people expect for audio entertainment. I think I get this question usually in US, I mean I get it one to one with you guys every year about what's the right penetration rate now. And I think it's safe now to say we’re going to plan our business at over 80% beginning next year. So -- and we will keep -- we’re not done working at, that’s how we’re.

Bryan Kraft

That's going to be standard in all Toyota vehicles though, so.

James Meyer

So I would tell you this if every automaker wanted to go standard, we would probably do that deal the day in that and I'll tell you why. We understand the trade-offs now so well between the investment in the vehicle and the lifetime value of what that vehicle can generate both new and unused and what those profiles look. So we’ve driven the cost down so low that the bumper for making that a really good investment at bank. And so we would take those deals as long as they match an economic profile we’re comfortable with.

Bryan Kraft

Okay. And the used car channel has been accelerating, as a driver of trials and pace of growth over the last several years. But I think the used car channel is now pretty close to the new car channel in terms of trial counts. So can you talk about where you are in the cycle of ramping up the used car channel and how much runway you still have to grow the used car trial space?

James Meyer

Lots of runway and I'll speak to that in a moment. But -- and Bryan I’m pretty candid with you. I mean the -- so let' say here I'm super excited because we've only reached about 40% of used car sales right now in terms of penetration and as you know that market is almost 2.5 times as big as the new market. So -- and that really is math that has to be -- if the first was going to be 80, if you live long enough that one is going to be 80. And so that for us is like just a paid annuity, it’s great.

The challenge for us is everybody talks just about our new car business and how great it is, the automakers put it in, but what’s even more important is every car when it leaves the factory the satellite radio experience is perfect. The radios are on, we know they work, the customer is pointed towards it, we hope during the sale of the product at the dealer level and we get the customer's name and address and contact information on a very timely basis in a very accurate basis after they buy that new car. On the used car side we have to do all that ourselves, all of that. And so as you know we’ve built a network that's now more than 30,000 something dealers that report those sales to us every day and we’re doing better, way better on capturing those percentage of sales that go through some type of a dealer, okay? Getting that second and third owner. We’re only now learning that we’re not doing as well getting those vehicles thoroughly activated on that first day, five days of when that owner has that car. And so there is room for us to do better there, it’s not an easily solvable problem but we got a big team working on it. And then our last challenge is Bryan to Jim sales, the private transactions and how do we get your name on a more timely basis when you buy a vehicle from me. And we’ve got some great ideas there. We are trying hard through service lane and other areas, but it's just every lead we can get that -- because our investment cost is so low it’s a very hurdled marketing lead. So I would say there is still a lot of room to go.

Bryan Kraft

Okay. And how should we think about the outlook on some of the key retention metrics that you have, conversion rates, self-pay churn, do you expect this needed to be stable, do you think there is room for improvement on any of them?

James Meyer

Yes, I mean we -- I think we’ve guided you towards 1.8% to 2% on self-pay churn. Last year I think we even surprised ourselves a little bit in 2018 how well we performed, obviously a great economy helps. And we’re not expecting to repeat that. We’re challenging the team to repeat that but in the guidance I have given you, given that investors were not expecting to repeat that, it's a lot of, lot of little. I wish I knew if I could bottle it I would, it’s a lot of, lot of paying attention to detail, a lot of small things and it also takes a strong economy. But our overall measurement of churn in terms of customer satisfaction is still really strong.

We do have a headwind in churn and that is vehicle turnover as you know, every time you sell your car in our model you are churn, and then you become a trialer and then you come back in. And so as that gets bigger and bigger -- it gets to be a bigger and bigger piece of our churn measurements, hard for the percent to be driven down.

I would say we don't really pay as much attention to conversions as we used to and I will tell you why, as I’m glad to add. We get lots of conversion opportunities now where -- I will give you a great example. Our team identified between -- I think was between 70,000 and 100,000 used car records that were several months old that we had never marketed to, okay? We convert far better if we convert early in the purchase cycle than later. So our marketer is new for instance, our conversion rate on those vehicles would be much lower than an old conversion rate. Why not? It’s a great economic equation for us.

I mean our marketing spend is so low that a single-digit conversion rate is worth the trouble. And so we have kind of defocused on that and we are much more about monetizing -- just monetizing the vehicle in an economic way.

Bryan Kraft

Okay. And the -- I think 360L is really a big opportunity for you. What's the timing for increasing the penetration for 360L installations? And can you talk about how 360L will change the user experience for your subscribers?

James Meyer

360L, I’ll somewhat refer to it as crucial. And I'm so happy with the launch with FCA and Dodge -- particularly in the Dodge RAM, and Ram trucks. We have learned a lot. We are up and running. As we announced on our earnings call, I can’t remember what is a couple weeks ago, a month ago, we will be rolling out with General Motors beginning later this year, that is a big deal. General Motors is clearly our biggest partner and their rollout is very aggressive and they’re very quick. And then you are going to see automakers just fall in line behind that.

I want remind you it frustrates the heck out of me in the auto industry, they move at their speed. And I said from day one this would be a march not even a run and certainly not a sprint. What I can tell you is every automaker is engaged. We have a schedule with every automaker to incorporate it and it will go in as they implement it with their Plan of Record. I have learned my lessons about trying to speed it up. You go out there at speed.

The great news is our user interface and our front to the customer for many, many years to come. Has it changed the user experience? I think it's going to change both in terms of how it makes complex technology so simple by combining the wireless capabilities in the vehicle as well as the broadcast capabilities in the vehicle into one seamless easy-to-use interface that you really don't care where the signal is coming from nor do you can find out but nor do you really care. It's going to change the entertainment experience a lot of ways. It solves all of those nagging and problems of a one-way satellite network, yet gives us all the advantage, still having our own private network. And then by getting real-time data on what you're listening to and what you're interested in, we are going to be able to I think really sharpen our marketing and our conversion and churn scales to keep you on board.

Bryan Kraft

What will you do for your advertising business?

James Meyer



There we are still figuring it out, okay? But I will tell you that it’s a question I knew you got come in later because I have gotten it three times this morning already in our one on one in our breakout meetings. 360L is also very important for Pandora, Pandora brand because you will be able to access the Pandora brand and 360L experience simply with a push of a button and I'm really excited about that because if we run 22 million, 23 million trials we will be thrilled to 7 million of those kind of come into our subscription tiers. This gives us a chance now to monetize the other 16 million somewhat.

Bryan Kraft

Right, right. We will get to Pandora, but just I wanted to ask you, I was curious about your thoughts on podcasts and whether they have a role either in the streaming app or on 360L or both?

James Meyer

It’s certainly the hot word out there right now. We certainly think we are a leader in spoken word content. So we are very interested in podcasts. We have a lot of initiatives going on that in that area as you know Pandora just launched its podcast technical platform I think about a month ago and we see that as a solid technical base to build off of its both app. Scott Greenstein and his team are fully engaged in the podcasting area.

That said, the monetization of it is still very, very hazy. I'll be clear, the values for what, one company paid for a couple of -- for a technology and a content company in the podcast space is not in my -- it's just outside of what I’d be willing to pay for those things.

On the other hand there is still I don't think any key content player as yet declare their path and you should assume more in discussion with all of them as to what we might do. So I think -- honestly I think a lot of spoken words, content evolves to some type of podcast experience along certainly with the continuation of show format, right, and we’re going to have both.

Bryan Kraft

Do you think podcasts evolve in a way that certain platforms that have scaling podcasts or do you think it -- the platform itself is less important?

James Meyer

Scale matters a lot.

Bryan Kraft

Yes.

James Meyer

When you talk to a big content -- a big -- when you talk to someone who wants to do a podcast and we begin talk to them about scale, we now reach with Pandora, which is over a 100 million everyday day, okay, or every week, they get interested. There is one thing I can tell you about content holders, they want to be on big platforms where they want to big check to sacrifice on a big platform, or they want both. And so I think we -- I think you are going to see will the platform does matter and I think what you'll see some nice gains from us this year in that area.

Bryan Kraft

So you launched -- you re-launched I should say you are streaming app last May and along with it you introduced the video initiative with Howard Stern, you've also have been making a greater push with smart speakers, you've announced partnership with Amazon on that front last year. Can you just provide some perspective on how the streaming and the video initiatives are going so far?

James Meyer

I'm happy, I'm really happy with how our app works today. We’re at 4 -- at any given week 4.5 stars or a 4 stars or very highly rated in both the apps -- both app stores. So the performance of the products has come a huge way in the last couple of years. We just launched the 100 new dedicated channels on our app which someone might be wondering why we don’t have -- now that I listen to I might kind of go “Jeez, these are really good, I wonder why they are not on our main line up and I really, really like them.” Hats off to our curators who did a great job.

You're going to see further product enhancements to our app later this year. Obviously I feel the Pandora app as well, clearly 70 million people, it’s got strong status. So in terms of the technology of the app, I'm satisfied. In terms of the user experience of the app, I think we can continue to improve them. In terms of the way you can get content on the apps, but I think there is still a lot of creativity to be developed.

In the video area, we've got Howard launch, as important we have Howard now fully engage, which is a key part of for instance no content on Howard show goes on the air without Howard approval, and I get notes from him a little bit now talking about excited he is, about doing certain things.

We -- I saw some stuff a couple of weeks ago I was really happy with in the video area and we will begin to roll that out also later this year. I will tell you that doesn’t pin at your political party but one of the things like I caution on video is it’s not going to be Afghanistan for us. We’re not going to get into it with no plan, okay, and you could spend a lot of money with no real objective, that's not what we’re going to do. And all of our video is going to be aimed around enhancing the audio experience, enhancing more importantly our content, our breadwinners and making their listeners more attached to that content. I think you’re going to see some cool stuff come later this summer or early in the fall.

Bryan Kraft

Okay. I think you mentioned some already, but in terms of driving greater engagement on smartphones, the smart speakers, what do you have to do in order to drive that engagement, I mean you mentioned adding a 100 channel, so I mean do you have …?

James Meyer

Well the best thing is, number one, the world is making it easier for us. So people like Amazon and Google, they are going to drive the smart speaker and I’ve been in the consumer -- I was in the consumer electronics, this is almost 30 years of what I came with to Sirius. I don't know a lot, but I do know a fair amount about consumer electronics in the home. Smart speakers are changing the way people behave, they are here for a long time. And furthermore, these huge technology platforms are deploying them at virtually no margin or in many cases below margin, okay? So -- and people when they engage with them do change their listening habits.

One of things I love about Amazon Echo experience is listening in the kitchen and [indiscernible] clearly goes up when you have them. I have used this example before. I’ve got one in my kitchen and my home, it drives me crazy. I’ve got tens of thousands of dollars of speakers in the ceiling but my wife doesn’t use them, right? That she says Alexa play is a highway for me on Sirius XM and boom and all, I will say to her why you’re doing this, because this one’s real, I control this one, it’s really easy to use.

So I think first and foremost it’s the technology barriers have been broken through. And so I think that's great if you're in our business and that is getting people to listen audio everywhere. They’ve been broken through on the phone. They’ve been broken through on desktop devices and now in my opinion they are broken through easy to use in the home. Clearly we’re going to want to make the content more compelling now to take advantage of all those things and I would tell you that at the end of the day easy-to-use will always be -- has to be in the top two, okay.

Bryan Kraft

Okay. Let’s talk about Pandora, so you disclose the acquisition, $3 billion, what are the primary opportunities that the combination brings and why is that strategic for you? You mentioned the pure radio product, I think there is also some cross-commercial opportunities, may be some advertising opportunities?

James Meyer

We’re going -- owned it 41 days, so it’s. We’re moving along really, really well. Let me speak first to what our short-term priorities are and then I will talk to what I think are the strategic advantages of having it.

In the short-term our first objective or number one what to do what I will call stabilize the ship and by that I mean, David and I, and Greg were all on the board of Pandora, we really liked a lot of directions of the things Pandora has gone through and acquisition creates turbulence and we needed to just settle things down to get people where they want to be and get them settled into what we want them to do. Those things are always tough in the first 60 to 90 days, you need to get through that.

Second, I believe that Pandora did have too much cost as part of its cost base. I also believe that there are solid operating synergies between the two companies, they are certainly are in the G&A area for instance right away. And so part two is let's get out those right now, really, really early. By the way they may take longer, I'll give you an example. Putting everybody on the same CRM system or purchase accounting system, right, but -- or purchasing system. But we're in the process of identifying all those things. And we have solid plans that we are stepping forward and launching.

There is always a little bit of this dis-faithfulness when you put two cultures together, I want to get through that as fast as possible. So my game plan is in the first kind of 60 to 120 days to get that stuff identified and out of the way, at least a majority of it. I think innovation will bring more.

Second phase is I do believe there are true revenue synergies. And some of those -- to most of those we need to test our way until. Success here is not taking $10, $15 customers and get them to pay $5 or free okay? It kind of works the other way, right?

So I do think between the two products now we have the opportunity in the streaming space to do products we've never even contemplated doing at price points that we can test into to see how we can get that next penetration into the home and into the car. I’ve spent -- kind of funny to me -- I’ve spent 10 years coming to these things that you guys are asking, aren’t you worried about Pandora, aren’t you worried about them making connected car, connected car, aren’t you worried, aren’t you worried? And I kept saying well I'm kind of worried but we are doing everything we can. Now that we own it I don’t know I was worth repeat. Pandora’s position in the cars is not good okay? If you look at their listener base it’s almost all driven through mobile and desktop. If you look at Sirius’ listener base we do extremely well in the car and not near as well as we would like to do in the home or in mobile. I just see that as a great area for combination, okay, to where we can drive forward.

I'll also tell you I'm uninterested we will always have two brands, the two brands, that’s the number one rule I established for our group. Both brands are powerful, both brands we will continue to invest in. But as we drive forward, I'm interested in customers buying bundles that generate the most cash flow for us not whether they are branded this one or that one. You understand what I'm saying. So I'm not wed to any -- it's got to fit in this group or it’s got to fit in this group. The sweet spot for me is the one that generates the most money from the funnel for our investors.

So that’s going to take longer. We've already launched some tests there. We are testing our way through that. The final big challenge for us in Pandora is raising the overall listening level which has been declining over three years and I think why we were able to buy it what I thought was a decent price or I wouldn’t have done it. That’s also going to take work. And there I think there is work that needs to be done on the products still. I think for sure, we need to look at why our people are shifting at a certain tunnels into other, add load whatever it might be, and whatever we want to do about those. And finally, we are going to work really hard on Pandora's position in the car going forward.

Bryan Kraft

Great. That's a great overview. I want to make sure we get to everything. So why don’t we just talk about a couple of your other what I’ll call emerging growth opportunities. What’s the state of the connected vehicle business both on the OEM side with Agero as well as the aftermarket side with Automatic Labs? I think you've had some recent announcements here with AutoNation and also with Nissan and Lexus more recently.

James Meyer

Yes. I'm really excited about the connected vehicle business because it's now solidly profitable on the OEM side. And our relationship there with particularly companies like Toyota is as strong as it's ever been, and we continue to work on long-term commitments from them, in that business. We’re out constantly looking for new services that are of interest. You saw for instance we started an initiative with Visa in that space, purchases from the vehicles is in its infancy, I am going to warn you it’s not to come overnight, it's going to take a little bit of time. But it's exciting to be in the conversation with the automaker, the payment processor and us working together to make it easier for the car to become a lot. And as we work through that as far-fetched as that sounds, I think that's going to happen over time. So we’ve spent a fair amount of time getting the CV business on a solid roadmap. It's now on that roadmap. I'm pleased where it stands.

On the aftermarket side, we’ve just begun shipping our little device that fits up in -- up underneath the dashboard. I was with the AutoNation people this weekend, and actually met with their guys Friday afternoon to talk about the rollout of the product which begins in a couple of weeks, and on their used car lots and we’re excited about getting forward to see what we can learn. A couple of weeks ago I also decided to take both the aftermarket and the OEM side and put in them together to one business because I want to start now looking at how we spread those services across a much bigger platform.

Bryan Kraft

Okay, alright. And then let's may be jump to a couple of strategic questions. So the last two years were pretty active for you in terms of M&A with Pandora, Automatic Labs, PayTollo. How are you thinking about M&A as part of the strategy going forward, and are we likely to see more of that activity over the next couple of years?

James Meyer

Well, I mean our teams are always looking and my boss is always looking, Greg, so I will tell you for me in 2019 and for my team we’re very focused on Sirius XM and Pandora, and getting this thing well done and getting it ahead. So that's my plan for '19. You never know when might -- it might come available or what opportunities might come but I'm not -- I don’t see it for us certainly in the near-term. But we continue to look at everything and if the right one comes along, and I think if we can properly manage it, we will bring it to our Board, and see if we can get their support.

Bryan Kraft

And your commercial relationship with the music labels has always been based on statutory license as opposed to a negotiated agreement. You now have a bit of both with Pandora under the pad, so how do you see relationships with the labels evolving over time, is it -- do you think it will continue the way it is today or do you see it evolving?

James Meyer

No, I definitely see it evolve. If you’ve watched our behavior the last 12 months here it’s been very delivered and what I mean by that, we’ve spent 15 years fighting with the music industry and I'm not quite sure what we've gotten from -- know what they’ve gotten from all that fighting. It's ridiculous to believe we’re not going to have music in our products going forward, right? So I’m personally committed to stronger relationships with labels and I'm personally working on it myself with the three CEOs, I was with Rob Springer last week at Sony for two weeks, I'll be with Lucian Grainge another couple weeks. And there our conversations are much more about what can I do to help them with their business and their requirements are really, really simple. They want us to play artists that make them stars and they want to make more money. Our objective is not that much different. But every listener, we can bring them in some way from the AM/FM funnel into our pay -- I mean our free funnel through Pandora or paid funnels, they make more money and they know that. And so, we’ve deliberately cleaned up a lot of our old disputes and gotten those behind us.

Obviously going forward we were really pleased to be able to renew our CRB rate in satellite for what equivalent we’d like, another seven and a half years now and operate on it. I think it’s probably a great example of something we thought about. We both hate the new rate, which probably means it's probably a good rate. You know what I mean. They think we’re too little, we think we are paying too much. I like the extension of the rate because now we have good visibility in our cost and what it’s going to be.

We will carefully tread into these questions. We certainly are not going to give up anything that would in any way hurt our satellite business in terms of expanding. But I want to be closer to the music industry and I’m committed to work at it.

Bryan Kraft

And the rate -- the CRB rate now, just for the audience sake, I mean it’s basically through, what is it 2027 or?

James Meyer

Yes.

Bryan Kraft

Okay, alright. We have got 4 minutes left. Is any in the audience want to ask a question. We have one up here. If you could bring the mic up? Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk a little bit about kind of gross margin dollars difference, if any, between new vehicle versus used vehicle subscribers? And then also kind of capital structure optimizing that for shareholder value because your leverage is pretty low, continued shareholder -- increasing leverage to accelerate shareholders buybacks?

James Meyer

I’m not quite sure I understand the whole question. So did you ask about the trade off or gross margin dollars between the two?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, not gross margin but the gross margin dollar.

James Meyer

So I -- obviously the biggest thing is that for every owner after first owner we don't have the subsidy of the vehicle. And so that makes us willing to work harder. I will tell you the first owner is the most valuable owner of the vehicle, okay, because new car owners tend to keep their cars on average in this country about 71 months. Second owner is the second time the vehicle is sold -- and these are averages, okay? The second time that vehicle is sold I think it tends to be right around a little less than three years and the third time even shorter than that. And you can figure it out it's going younger and younger in the family in most cases and/or it's going to younger and younger people and as they accumulate more wealth they tend to trade up in the vehicle infrastructure and get new vehicles. All of those are profit for us, all of them.

So there is no trade shift in there that we need to make where we could do better and where our marketing teams are more focused is, are there family plan or let's call it garage plans, household plans where we can perhaps step the entire family up to a higher overall price that would be a better price than maybe if we got all three vehicles in the garage but a much higher recognition -- much higher amount of dollars per home. And so we are only beginning to start thinking about this now in a dollars per home as opposed to a dollars per vehicle way.

James Meyer

Hey, can you speak loud so it’s kind of all right, was that a car race yesterday -- my ears are ringing?

Unidentified Analyst

I guess as relate to the dealer -- in terms of the label just that you have been talking about how they have been improving. Could you talk a little bit about Pandora and the possibility or progress that’s been made there in terms of changing or getting out of those guaranteed names and if there is a end to the tunnel?

James Meyer

So I think a couple of things. One Pandora had significantly improved its relationship with the labels over the last 12 to 14 months, which has given us the ability under that brand to do a lot of products okay, have a lot of set of economics. And those products in my mind are pretty interesting products. And as you know we've got about 7 million subscribers to those products on the Pandora side. I think the stuff is going to -- I think there are a lots of other things that can be done to test what the consumer really wants besides just one more need to $10 a month music service. There's lots of places to get $10 a month music with Apple and Spotify being two good examples, right? So I want to have that product, I want to have it available for our customers if they want it and they want to buy it under one bundle as opposed to not having four bills. But on the other hand, I think doing something different is probably an area where we are going to be able to differentiate ourselves from that and that's what we are thinking about and thinking about testing as we move forward.

Bryan Kraft

Alright, just out of time, so why don’t we wrap up there. Thanks, Jim.

James Meyer

Thank you very much, Bryan.