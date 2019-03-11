Oil - Bullish February Will Cascade Into A Bullish March

And the opposite will be true, with Saudi exporting significantly less to the US, US crude storage will draw meaningfully. We think Saudi needs to target 350 to 380 mbbls for US crude storage.

Market participants do not understand that it was the Saudi that pumped up US crude storage, not US shale.

A bullish February will cascade into a bullish March with the first week of March showing a US crude storage draw.

EIA reported a bullish oil storage report this week despite the 7.069 mbbl build in crude storage. The build resulted from imports being well understated in the previous week due to fog, so the catch-up was half land imports related (from Canada) and the other half was the backlog of ships. The entirety of the build was explained by the difference between our imports and EIA's reported imports.

For next week, we have a draw of 3.83 mbbls as imports decrease while exports climb. For the month of March, we have a preliminary draw of 7 mbbls, which would be very bullish compared to the 5-year average build of 11.6 mbbls.

One of the key things about February was that total liquids did not build at all. In fact, it was one of the largest draws on record.

Total liquids in the U.S. is tracking closely with 2018's trajectory, which is very bullish. By our estimate, next week's EIA storage report should also be very bullish as the weather outlook was materially colder than normal. This should boost weather-related demand like heating oil, which should show total liquids decline even further.

In addition, given that we are now tracking imports on a much detailed basis, we see the trend of lower imports continuing.

Despite the chaotic start to the chart above, our assumption that U.S. crude imports will average around ~6.5 mb/d will likely pan out resulting in more crude draws to come.

In our model, we also assume a very conservative ~2.3 mb/d for U.S. crude exports in March. This is our margin of safety variable as recent exports have averaged around ~3 mb/d. This delta of ~700k b/d helps us bias our estimate to the conservative side. And even in such a scenario, we have a draw estimate for March.

This is very bullish.

Source: Jorge Arjona-Perez

Thanks to the help of Jorge (Jorge Mojito on chat), we can see the imports take a huge hit in the following weeks from Iraq and Saudi. This tells us the trend of the ~6.5 mb/d import average will continue, which would further ensure the bullish relative storage reports we see coming.

The back half of April data is still in the preliminary phase, so we will see that being updated throughout March as it depends on Saudi exports this month.

Our preliminary assumption is for Saudi to export ~350k b/d to the U.S. in March.

If all of this plays out according to what we see right now, there's a reasonable chance that U.S. crude storage fall ~30 mbbls within the next 8 weeks. This will come as a sticker shock to many because U.S. shale production has ramped up past 12 mb/d, but yet, U.S. crude storage continues to fall. One of the key reason for this misunderstanding is the differentiated view we hold that Saudi was, in fact, the only reason U.S. crude storage built excessively from April to December of 2018.

In the chart we widely documented last year, we see that the only reason U.S. crude storage started to build was the result of a policy shift from the Saudis to increase exports to the U.S. past ~700k b/d.

So if you buy into this thesis of ours, then you know the reverse will also be true. By keeping exports to the U.S. "below" 700k b/d, Saudi will effectively drain the excessive storage out of the U.S.

And we've already seen this in the data. As the trend continues, we believe in order for Saudi to achieve the elevated oil price scenario it needs (~$80/bbl Brent), U.S. crude storage needs to stabilize around ~350 to 380 mbbls.

We can achieve this target by September if the Saudis remain disciplined with exports to the U.S.

Overall - The data we track continues to point us in the right direction. Because of our differentiated view on what caused the U.S. crude storage build up in the second half of 2018, we also know that the reversal of that will also be true (much lower U.S. crude storage).

We believe the market is not even properly assessing any possibility to this, so the bullish surprise will be exactly that - a surprise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UWT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.