Banking On Q2 Holdings: Fairly Valued But Enviable Fintech Foothold

Fintech is turning an aggressive corner, and while opportunities abound, on balance, I think it's going to be hard for public company investors to parse winners from losers. The reasons are related but maybe worth itemizing. First, the fintech startups and Alt-FI are ramping fast. According to CB Insights, global fintech investment reached almost $40 billion in 2018. That was double the previous year's investment. Yet almost none of them will go public this year. Second, industry walls are positively crumbling as discrete banking functions get un-bundled and re-assembled in unexpected places. Textbooks taught me that commercial banks are special entities which (in addition to payment services) perform the vital function of transforming risk-free liabilities into risky assets (loans). And regulations render banks a protected class ... for a little while longer. But many banking functions are consumer services that can be theoretically served by any company with customers. A VC recently said something plausible to me, he said: each of the big tech companies already covets their customers' banking services. Put another way, banks need to wake up to the fact that they are technology companies. Lending is already a land grab. Square (NYSE:SQ), for example, is in an excellent position to extend credit to small business. Third, data science is crashing the party, and commercial banking is absolutely ripe for the disruption. From what I can tell, banking is mostly digital services, data, and decisions. It's hard to imagine which baking decisions cannot be performed by machine learning, least of all lending decisions. For these reasons, I'm inclined to reclassify the banking industry as a technology industry.

I own two fintech stocks. The first is Bank of America (BAC). The second is Q2 Holdings.

The existential threat to small banks from above (big banks) and below (fintech)

Q2 Holdings' (QTWO) core customers are regional and community financial institutions; aka, RCFIs. As of September 2018, the RCFI market included about 11,000 banks and credit unions with less than $100.0 billion in assets. Although the number of banks has declined by 30% since the financial crisis, there remain almost 5,400 banks in the US (over 100 per state, to my surprise!) plus at least 5,000 credit unions. Against the dynamic fintech threat, incumbents hold a classic advantage due to their federal charter: they can offer FDIC deposit insurance to their customers (in the case of credit unions, deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration). But this traditional advantage wanes in the ongoing so-called war for bank deposits waged by large banks and a long list of new digital natives who increasingly can partner indirectly with large banks (via Q2's platform among others).

Small banks have been losing market share to large banks. As the raw number of banks has declined, market concentration naturally increases (see Market Concentration and Its Impact on Community Banks which employs the popular Herfindahl Index, an index that increases as the number of participants decreases). But, more incredibly, according to the Fed, the share of assets held by the top four banks (JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and Citigroup (NYSE:C)) has increased from ~11% in 1990 to more than 40% in 2016. As a nexus for customer service, the local branch is being disrupted by the mobile app. In the recent years, the only time I can recall walking inside my local Bank of America was to collect foreign currency for trips abroad. Even my ATM visits are decreasing in frequency, as check deposits can be done easily by phone, and most of my purchases are now cashless via Android Pay.

The problem for small banks is that new technologies are not simply optional desires in order to upgrade legacy back-office systems, they are mandatory as a determinant of customer experience. Fintech innovation is not optional, it is table stakes. Fintech innovation is already heightening consumer expectations with respect to service breadth, quality, and speed. For example, according to Ellie Mae, the average time to close a purchase mortgage loan is about seven weeks (49 days in January 2019). But fintech lender Lenda can chop that cycle in half, and their ambition is to reduce the mortgage loan cycle to hours or even minutes (a temporary bottleneck is the time-consuming appraisal). All banks must adopt technology to survive. The Wall Street Journal reported two weeks ago:

Technology is causing strains throughout the banking industry, especially among smaller rural banks that are struggling to fund the ballooning tab. Consumers expect digital services including depositing checks and sending money to friends, which means they don't necessarily need a local branch nearby. This increasingly means people are choosing a big bank over a small one." -- The Problem for Small-Town Banks: People Want High-Tech Services (Wall Street Journal, March 2, 2019)

Q2's CEO has said about banking that "convenience is the new loyalty." This begs an existential question: if consumer finance is mostly moving bits around and the phone can provide all key services, why does a physical bank branch exist at all? The fintech digital-only banks do not have branches. Chime is a unicorn (which just raised $200 million) mobile-only bank which offers FDIC insurance via their partner The Bancorp Bank.

Who is Q2 Holdings?

Q2 provides a diverse set of cloud-based solutions (SaaS) to the RCFIs. The company is based in Austin, Texas, and they have three primary offerings:

Their core Digital Banking Platform is an expansive suite of solutions that includes Q2 Gro, a customer relationship management (CRM) platform acquired in December. Donovan Jones reviewed that acquisition.

Lending and leasing: their Q2 Cloud Lending (CL) is "a cloud-based, end-to-end lending and leasing solution that allows RCFIs, Alt-FIs and FinTechs to automate and digitize their lending and leasing activities, supporting digital lending and leasing applications, scoring, underwriting, servicing and collections for multiple assets classes" (see 10-K). This offering is brand new: the acquisition was closed only in November (also reviewed by Donovan Jones). But the very early signal is at least promising. In the fourth quarter, Q2 CL closed 5 new customers, including a $25 billion bank; and according to earnings call, Q2 CL accounted for the better part of the quarter's additional $12.0 million backlog.

Banking as a Service (BaaS): Introduced in June 2017, Q2 Open enables fintech and "Alt-FI" players to overcome the regulatory burden associated with offering insured deposits (i.e., obtaining a charter) by partnering with Q2's RCFI customers. According to Open's GM, Acorns utilized the Q2 Open platform to partner with bank and offer debit services, where they saw 100,000 signups in the first four days. Another Q2 Open user is Qapital, top 100 iPhone app (4.8 average rating with 41.7K Ratings).

As of the end of 2018, about 12.8 million registered users on ~400 digital banking platform customers executed $760 billion in financial transactions on the Q2 platform during 2018 (according to the 10-K). The CFO (Jennifer Harris) has said that registered users is an important metric that has consistently grown in excess of 20% per year, and she expects this to "remain so in 2019."

Acquisitions reflect their aspiration to expand the TAM

The company's sales focus is the RCFIs with assets of less than $10 billion. However, they have been successfully swimming upstream to their self-defined Tier 1 prospects: financial institutions with between $5 and $50 billion in assets. In Q4, they added two Tier 1 banks (an unnamed $30 billion and $9 billion bank) so that cumulatively, they count approximately 30 banks which have at least $10 billion in assets.

At a recent investor conference, the company made a point to emphasize that its total addressable market (TAM) had expanded since Q2 went public in 2014. At that time, Q2 had a TAM of $3.5 billion selling its core platform to the well-defined RCFIs. At February's conference, the CEO Matthew Flake claimed that Corporate Banking, Centrix (a fraud and risk management solution acquired in 2015) and Q2 SMART (a cross-selling and recommendation engine delivered by machine learning techniques) had increased the TAM further by $1.5 billion. Cloud Lending, by their estimate, added $2.0 billion. Finally, Banking as a Service added another $1.0 billion as a "conservative" number; indeed, BaaS is surely the hardest to estimate going forward. In this way, these additional markets (to some degree accessed via acquisitions) purport to have more than doubled the company's TAM from $3.5 billion in 2014 to $8.0 billion today.

Analytics is their secret weapon

As an investor and aspiring data scientist, I am most intrigued by Q2's machine learning offerings in particular (e.g., Q2 Sentinel, Q2 SMART) and the general possibility that Q2 might achieve durable competitive advantage by virtue of its role as host of so many transactions via so many different pipes.

Q2 Sentinel is a risk and fraud analytics solution that participates in an important growth market: artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI&ML) applied to anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT). Q2 SMART employs behavioral data analytics on dark transaction data in order to engage account holders with intelligent offers. On the Q4 conference call, their wicked-smart CTO said that

"We've expanded on our artificial intelligence, machine learning to expand this into cross-selling products for our customers who go to cross-sell products. Q2 SMART was one of our top-selling cross-sell products in 2018. And I believe, it'll be one of the tops in 2019. I think we sold about 30 of these deals in the fourth quarter."

With respect to the general possibilities implied by their role as a big data host, late in the recent investor conference, Q2's CTO said the following which got my attention:

So we, I think, have gone beyond the tipping point where the number of integrations we have has become a defensible competitive differentiator and become more of an enabler than it is a drag because many of our customers are reconsuming their own legacy technology infrastructure through our architectural approach, and so that puts us in a really unique position. I also would argue we have all the data that the core providers have, but we can couple the granular transaction data they have with the nongranularized behavior and usage data the end users are actually interacting with the platform. -- Adam Blue, CTO, Investor Conference (2/28/19)

Valuation

My cost basis is $37.20. Due largely to a dramatic run-up in January, the stock is not cheap (at the time of writing, my position is up +59.7%).

Over the last five years, revenue has grown consistently in the 24% to 30% range. FY 2018 revenue was ~$241 million, and the company's market capitalization is about $3.0 billion. For a small growing SaaS which has made several acquisitions, the balance sheet looks better than I would expect; e.g., $298 million in cash was reduced by $130 million for the Cloud Lending and Gro acquisitions, but $177 million remaining in cash still keeps them a low net gearing ratio of 3.4%.

The company is operating cash flow positive, but as you'd expect, they are free cash flow negative. Said the CFO on the earnings call,

"Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter was $8.5 million. And we generated free cash flow of $7.3 million, which was offset by approximately $130 million paid for the acquisition of Cloud Lending and Gro Solutions".

For the forward year 2019, they guided +27% to +28% revenue growth to $305 to $309 million; and forward year EBITDA guidance was $20 to $22 million. I cannot project when the company might break even on earnings per share (it won't be 2019 or anytime soon that I can tell). Although their top-line progress looks to be steady eddy, profitability is complicated by the acquisitions. For going forward safety, I prefer to look at the net revenue retention rate: the 12-month trailing revenue retention rate is 114%, which is good but was down from 122% in 2017.

Below is a comparison of Q2 to a set of SaaS peers that I curated for my own purposes. All of the peers are below $5.0 billion in market capitalization; after Q2, then legend sorts them from largest-to-smallest in terms of market cap. I also own Zuora (NYSE:ZUO), Yext (NYSE:YEXT), and Instructure (NYSE:INST) (bright green). Instructure is my largest and favorite holding on a risk/reward basis. You can see that, superficially, Instructure (at 5.4x forward EV/revenue) is a bargain compared to QTWO at 9.572x forward EV/revenue.

Data by YCharts

My decision is to HOLD Q2

My portfolio status is disclosed here. I wrote this article to help me decide whether to sell my Q2 position because it has appreciated quickly, and the valuation is ripe. In my investing practice, truth be told, I have not worked out a consistent sell discipline. I find selling to more difficult than buying. To judge solely by valuation criteria, I perceive that Q2 is at least fully valued and that it is time to realize the gains.

However, given its strategic location in the fintech ecosystem, I am going to hold. Its market cap is only $3.0 billion. There remains a too much real optionality for me to exit today, given its enviable foothold in the dynamic fintech space. Based on what they guided about 2019, I have low expectations over the next 12 months: there is no built-in safety against volatility, given there is no reason to expect outperformance in profitability metrics. But I do think it's worth holding onto as a core fintech holding.

(This is a hold for me, but it is only 2.6% of my portfolio. If you are evaluating the purchase of QTWO, I would remind you this is a risky stock. If it's a SaaS with a market cap of < $3.0 billion, this is not profitable. While I like the growth supported by the revenue retention rate, the market occasionally expresses disappointment in small cloud companies which aren't growing faster than 30%. Finally, having acquisitions to digest, there is no obvious catalyst in 2019. My hold is looking beyond a 12-month timeframe.)

My view of fintech is influenced by a framework articulated in an excellent paper that is assigned to Financial Risk Manager (FRM) candidates. My day job is teaching the FRM syllabus. The paper is called "On the Fintech Revolution: Interpreting the Forces of Innovation, Disruption and Transformation in Financial Services" by Gomber, Kauffman, Parker and Weber. Here is the paper. Thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long QTWO, BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My current portfolio is disclosed (as of 3/10/19) at seekingalpha.com/... I am long AAPL, AMAT, AMH, AYX, BAC, BLK, CHGG, CLDR, CONE, CTK, CVS, DBX, DOC, ENB, FB, GOOGL, GSKY, HPQ, INST, INVH, LEN, PVTL, QTS, QTWO, RDFN, SFM, SWKS, TJX, VTR, VWAGY, WLH, XROLF, YEXT, ZUO,