The World's Largest Sovereign Wealth Firm's New Paradigm For Oil And Gas Investing

In 1972, thirty-two Black undergraduates staged a six-day occupation of Massachusetts Hall to protest Harvard's refusal to sell $700 million of Gulf Oil stock despite the company's involvement in Angola.

Those were the early days of activism against investing in oil and gas firms. In 2012, the president of the tiny Unity College in Maine’s rural interior announced that over the weekend its trustees had voted to sell their shares in coal, oil and gas companies. “The time is long overdue for all investors to take a hard look at the consequences of supporting an industry that persists in destructive practices,” he said.

Six years later, there have been over 1,000 divestments, bringing the size of the portfolios to almost $8 trillion. The most recent are major French and Australian pension funds, and Brandeis University in Massachusetts. But the list includes:

religious institutions large and small (the World Council of Churches, the Unitarians, the Lutherans, the Islamic Society of North America, Japanese Buddhist temples, the diocese of Assisi); philanthropic foundations (even the Rockefeller family, heir to the first great oil fortune, divested its family charities); and colleges and universities from Edinburgh to Sydney to Honolulu are on board, with more joining each week. Forty big Catholic institutions have already divested; now a campaign is urging the Vatican bank itself to follow suit. Ditto with the Nobel Foundation, the world’s great art museums, and every other iconic institution that works for a better world.’

Norway’s Trillion Dollar Wealth Fund

After a year of study, the Finance Ministry of the Norwegian central bank, which runs the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, advised that it should dump its shares in all but the major oil and gas companies.

“The Government follow the intentions in our advice from 2017. By removing exploration and production companies the goal is to make the government’s wealth less vulnerable to a permanent drop in oil prices,” says Deputy Governor Egil Matsen.

Source: Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix via AP

The top-10 hit list:

Source: Norges Bank.

“Institutional investors are withdrawing their capital from oil and gas companies on the grounds that quicker-than-expected growth in clean energy and associated regulation is making oil and gas business models highly vulnerable,” Howarth said in an email to Bloomberg.

Canadian Names to be Dumped

The list includes 26 Canadian names. Large Canadian producers such as Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and Encana Corp.are here, but not large producers that also own refineries such as Suncor Energy Inc. and Husky Energy Inc.

Calgary-based oil sands producer Cenovus Energy Inc. is on the list even though it owns two U.S. refineries in partnership with Houston-based Phillips 66.

Mark Campanale, executive director of the Carbon Tracker Initiative, as quoted: “This shows that while the fund was initially built on revenue from oil and gas, the Ministry of Finance understands that the future belongs to those who transition away from fossil fuels.”

Majors Spared – For Now

Majors such as BP, Shell and Total evaded he chopping block, their future is not assured. The fund could consider shedding “integrated companies not allocating a portion of their capital spending toward clean energy,” assessed Rob Barnett a Bloomberg analyst.

Renewables: Cheaper by 2020

The argument for divestment is no longer based on principle or as diversification. The principle of diversifying the wealth fund's investments from oil and gas price risk has always been present.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) believes that renewables such as sun and wind will be cheaper than fossil fuels by 2020 based on their new report. Prices could be as low as three cents per kilowatt-hour for onshore wind and solar photovoltaic projects over the next two years.

Conclusions

The small and mid-sized oil firms that are chasing hydrocarbons alone are likely in the sunset of their business models, and their share prices will reflect that. The most attractive energy companies are likely those who aggressively add renewable fuels to their portfolios. The largest are the best equipped to do so, but they should not assume they will also not be axed unless they make substantial investments and demonstrate concrete progress.

As a side-note, this appears to preclude any major, investor interest in the Aramco IPO that had been floated. It's mission is as a monopoly to deliver Saudi hydrocarbons to market. KSA missed the boat years ago.

