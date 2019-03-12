vTv Therapeutics: What Can Investors Expect In The Future?

The optimal strategy for investors at this moment is to wait until further information regarding the company's funding strategies is released.

The portfolio of vTv is not worthless, the stock is traded at a low price, and nearly 80% of vTv's shares belong to the billionaire investor Ronald Perelman.

The company is running out of cash and will need to raise a substantial amount of capital to fund its future operation as well as product developments.

vTv decided to conduct further clinical studies for the effect of azeliragon on patients facing both mild AD and type 2 diabetes, after identifying a subgroup with the correct response.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) is a pharmaceutical company with 7 drug candidates currently in different clinical stages. The programs are mainly focused on Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, and inflammation. However, its most promising candidate, azeliragon, just failed Phase 3 trial for its intended co-primary endpoints. The company is now planning to conduct further clinical studies. Nevertheless, it is running out of cash and the expenses needed for additional trials would be a big problem for the company at the moment. It is unclear, how vTv will fund its operations in the future, and one big possibility would be to raise additional capital to cover the upcoming expenses.

Peer comparison in the biotech space

(Source: Biotech database)

Compared to other players in the same biotech space, vTv Therapeutics is not superior, due to its relatively low clinical trial development status.

Current Treatments of Alzheimer’s Disease and Their Limitations

Alzheimer's is the most common cause of dementia, a term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities. The greatest known risk factor for this disease is increasing age since the majority of people suffering from Alzheimer's are 65 and older. However, recent data shows that a number of the younger population also has Alzheimer's disease. In particular, approximately 200,000 Americans under the age of 65 are suffering from this disease.

Alzheimer's symptoms get worse over time. In the early stages, patients gradually lose their memory. Later on, they even lose their cognitive ability and are unable to manage their daily lives. This disease is now the sixth leading cause of death in the US. On average, patients can only live four to eight years after diagnosis. This time frame might be longer, depending on other factors.

Up to now, there is no cure for Alzheimer's. A number of different medications and other treatment options aim to relieve the symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease. Non-drug strategies include memory training and more social activities engagement. The medications available include cholinesterase inhibitors and memantine, as well as the herbal medicine Ginkgo biloba. However, these treatments combat only the symptoms of AD rather than the underlying causes and therefore can only help to prevent the excess levels of brain-damaging but cannot stop Alzheimer's from progressing. Because of this, the treatment for Alzheimer's is still a huge unmet medical need.

Azeliragon: A promising underlying mechanism but disappointing clinical results

Different from the currently available treatments, vTv aims at dealing with Alzheimer's by focusing on multiple causes of the disease. Azeliragon is designed to inhibit RAGE, which affects the multiple factors of AD. Thus, it is believed to be an attractive therapeutic rationale for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The drug was first developed by Pfizer but was then terminated in 2011. This should have been a potential red flag to stop the development at this point. However, the need to treat Alzheimer's was too large to ignore. Besides, from Pfizer’s study, a subgroup of patients showed a lower cognitive decline compared to placebo. Because of these reasons, vTv decided to step up and continue the development of azeliragon.

To date, the company has conducted eight Phase 1, three Phase 2 and two Phase 3 clinical trials of azeliragon. Although the underlying mechanism seems to be promising, both studies in Phase 3 STEADFAST in people with mild Alzheimer’s disease failed to provide statistically significant effects on the co-primary efficacy endpoints of ADAS-cog and CDR-sb. These results lead to an early termination of study B (after 12 months instead of 18 months as planned).

(Source: vTv presentation)

At some points of the studies, the placebo even showed less worsening condition compared to the treatment group. Because of this disappointing results, in April 2018, vTv announced that STEADFAST had failed to meet its co-primary endpoints. The trial was set to run until June 2019 but was terminated in June 2018, and no evidence on the impact of azeliragon on patients with Alzheimer's was found.

(Source: vTv presentation)

Azeliragon: Potential treatment of mild-AD in patients with type 2 diabetes

Despite the recent failure, vTv still wants to conduct another trial for its most focused drug candidate. There are some rational reasons for this decision.

Firstly, though the company announced that neither the A-Study nor the B-Study met its clinical endpoints, a post-hoc subgroup analysis of 24 patients with type 2 diabetes and a clinical diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease showed benefit to azeliragon. In particular, the azeliragon-treated group in the A-Study demonstrated a 6.1 point benefit on ADAS-cog and a 1.7 point benefit on CDR-sb relative to the placebo group after 18 months of treatment.

(Source: vTv presentation)

Secondly, a number of biomarkers were found to be significantly reduced with azeliragon.

(Source: vTv presentation)

Lastly, some independent publications have shown that there might be a potential link between Alzheimer's and diabetes 2 (examples: source 1, source 2, source 3).

Based on these results, vTv decided to initiate start-up activities for an adaptive Phase 2/3 trial to evaluate azeliragon as a potential treatment of mild-AD in patients with type 2 diabetes. The company is currently finalizing a protocol for the study, negotiating with clinical research organizations to support study conduct activities and beginning the site selection process. The initiation of patient enrollment for this study is expected in mid-2019.

Additional funding would be necessary for the company’s future operations

To date, vTv has not generated any revenue from drug sales. Its revenue has been primarily derived from up-front proceeds and research fees under collaboration and license agreements. For the year ended December 31, 2018, vTv earned $12.4 million from the Huadong and Newsoara License Agreements. This helped to reduce the net loss to roughly $7.9 million.

With a history of negative cash flows from operating activities, as of December 31, 2018, vTv had an accumulated deficit of $233.9 million. The company is anticipated to incur further losses for the foreseeable future as it continues its clinical trials.

(Source: vTv annual report)

Another noteworthy point is that vTv is running out of cash. As of December 31 last year, total cash holdings were only $1.68 million. With the current burn rate, the current cash and cash equivalents will only allow the company to fund its operations until the end of March 2019. This raises substantial doubt regarding the company’s liquidity and ability to continue as a going concern.

(Source: vTv annual report)

R&D is the main cause of expenses for vTv. Through December 31, 2018, the company has incurred approximately $564.9 million in R&D. More than half of which was associated with the development of azeliragon. As vTv plans to continue phase 2/3 trial for this drug and other candidates in its pipeline, it is sure that the company will incur further significant expenses. Therefore, it will have to raise a substantial amount of money in the next few months, either through debt financing, equity financing or through partnerships with other life science entities.

(Source: vTv annual report)

Downside Risks

From the current situation, we see that vTv is now facing several downside risks. The most noteworthy one is associated with the development of azeliragon – its main drug candidate. Note that from their previous studies, only a very small subgroup (n=17 of 195 and only in the A-study) showed positive results. Thus, it is now very difficult to say whether azeliragon can actually be beneficial for patients suffering from AD and type 2 diabetes when the study is conducted in a much larger setting.

As the company has no approved products, the company's success heavily depends on azeliragon. If further clinical trials show unfavorable results, the company’s ability to survive would be severely threatened. Moreover, it is certain that vTv will need additional capital to complete the development and commercialization of azeliragon as well as other drug candidates. If it is unable to raise sufficient capital, it would be forced to delay, reduce or eliminate its product development programs.

vTv is now also facing a solvency problem due to its significant amount of debt. This could adversely affect its business and financial condition. As of December 31, 2018, the total principal amount of debt was $14.9 million, all of which was incurred under the venture loan and security agreement with Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Silicon Valley Bank.

Last but not least, the company has a limited operating history with high volatility and fluctuations. All of which makes it difficult for investors to properly evaluate and predict its future performance.

TTP273: The potential hidden value of vTv and the takeover of billionaire investor

(Source: Novo Nordisk presentation)

According to the International Diabetes Federation report, as of 2017, around 425 million people were living with diabetes. This number is expected to further increase to 629 million by 2045. In the US alone, as large as 29.1 million people have diabetes, while there might be another 8.1 million who are undiagnosed and unaware of their condition. Every year, approximately 1.4 million new cases are found in this country.

Of those increasingly large number of patients, more than 90% is estimated to suffer from type 2 diabetes. In 2014, diabetes was listed as the seventh leading cause of death, but it is expected to climb to the third position by 2050. Thus, the treatment for diabetes is opening up a good market opportunity for pharmaceutical companies.

Realizing this potential market, vTv Therapeutics is now developing a drug candidate TTP273 - an attractive alternative as OADs for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. OADs are the preferred first-line treatment by physicians and patients because of their ease of use, cost, convenience, and no training requirements. So far, the results from clinical trials are quite positive. There are also a number of independent researches showing that Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor (the underlying mechanism of TTP273) might be helpful for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Information can be found here: source 1, 2.

From our point of view, this drug is probably the most promising candidate for the company at the moment. However, it is still in phase 2, while Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) is already conducting phase 3 trials for the oral semaglutide as a treatment of type 2 diabetes. Please visit our article Novo Nordisk: Time to sell? for more details. Besides, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) also has just reported positive results for type 2 diabetes Phase IIb trial. Thus, even if vTv succeeds to bring TTP273 to the market, it would have to face intense future competition.

However, TTP273 might still be attractive for a third pharmaceutical company, which wants to snatch a bite from the current diabetes market. Especially, when the billionaire investor Ronald Perelman (MacAndrews & Forbes) has acquired 80% of the shares of the company. This Jewish investor had a successful carrier with buying and selling businesses. One of the best outcomes for investors would be a sell-off of the company, which might help to bring back shareholder value.

Conclusion

Due to the recent failure of azeliragon, vTv suffers from tremendous financial problems. Whether it can continue its operations and develop its current drug candidates depends largely on its ability to raise additional capital. However, issuing new shares also implies a potential dilution to its stockholders. Besides, the company is now facing several downside risks that make its future ability to maintain operations very doubtful. At least for the next few months, we expect the company's share price to go down. After having reviewed the whole situation, we think that it is more rational for vTv to find a partner or to sell TTP273 for further development, rather than raising additional money and focusing on azeliragon. At this point, it is very difficult to say whether or not it can overcome the current difficulties. Therefore, the optimal solution now would be to wait until further information regarding the company's future funding is released.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.