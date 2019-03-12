Eisai Co., Ltd. ADR (ESALF) Information Meeting 2019 Conference Call (Transcript)

Eisai Co., Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:ESALF) Information Meeting 2019 Conference Call March 8, 2019 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Haruo Naito - Representative Corporate Officer and CEO

Hiroyuki Kobayashi - Medical Division

Ryohei Yanagi - CFO

Ivan Cheung - SVP, President of Neurology Business Group

Dr. Takashi Owa - VP and Chief Medicine Creation Officer & Chief Discovery Officer of Oncology Business

Masanori Tsuno - Deputy Chief Clinical Officer of Neurology Business

Teiji Kimura - Vice President, Chief Discovery Officer, Neurology Business Group

Conference Call Participants

Kazuaki Hashiguchi - Daiwa Securities

Hidemaru Yamaguchi - Citigroup

Motoya Kohtani - Nomura Securities

Fumiyoshi Sakai - Credit Suisse

Yo Mizuno - Tokio Marine Asset Management

Shinichiro Muraoka - Morgan Stanley

Yasuhiro Nakazawa - SMBC Nikko Securities

Operator

Thank you very much for taking your time out of your busy schedule today. It is now time. We would like to begin the Information Meeting by Eisai Co. Ltd.

Before I invite the speaker for the presentation, I would like to ask you to check to see you have all of the necessary documents. Please find the deck of slides that will be used during the presentation and the list of directors. If any of the documents is missing, please let us know. No problem, then I would like to introduce the directors in attendance today, Representative Director and CEO -- Representative Corporate Officer and CEO, Mr. Haruo Naito.

Without further ado, I would like Mr. Naito to begin the presentation.

Haruo Naito

Every year, I draw a cartoon of the zodiac and just doubling out this but what is more important that the drove the picture equal to some partnership innovation. As you may be aware of Eisai has the EWAY 2025, this is a 10-year medium term plan up to 2025 which began in 2016, fiscal 2016. So, it is almost the end of the third year of EWAY 2025 and aspiration in this medium term plan EWAY is to realize prevention and cure by supporting patients' thoughts such as I do not want to get sick, I don't want -- if I do, I want to know if I get sick and I want to be cured.

There is no change as far as aspirations are concerned, but EWAY is a progressive notion. It is not a static medium term plan. In the last three year even though it was just a three year, there had been the major changes. Therefore, we have to cope with these changes in adaptive fashion. In this evolving EWAY 2025, what I would like to discuss first in part one is, business model transformation.

But before discussion business model transformation, I would like to review what is occurring around us, as The Fourth Industrial Revolution is that taking place. The First Industrial Revolution occurred in the middle of the 17th century in Great Britain when the steam engine appeared. And for about 400 years, there industries were able to grow leveraging upon that new technology. And what we’re seeing is set to The Fourth Industrial Revolution. And what is equivalent to the steam engine is set to be the data. Data is oil as it is often said.

With data, various values are generated and by making effective use of values such industries will be able to grow, but what are those industries that will be successful in using the value generated from data that is not clearly identified yet. In the First Industrial Revolution, banking and insurance sectors are set to be the most successful, not the very industrial sector that led to the birth of steam engine. So who the true winners will be in The Fourth Industrial Revolution? We have to see and that depends on the efforts made going forward.

But with the data, we would like to use our values generated from data, and we would like create object and status that have never been seen before in the healthcare sector. At the same time, we are also mindful of the United Nations' sustainable development goals. These goals were advocated in 2016 as goals to be achieved by 2030. I'm wearing a pin myself and ensure there are encouraging numbers of you who are wearing the SDG pin, which I'm very happy to see. Out of the '17 goals, goal three is about good health and well being. This is no one behind.

We are in the life science industry and this is the core challenge to be addressed by the life science industry. That is indicated by goal three. And needless to say since you are very knowledgeable but in relation to the SDGs, ESG is also very important when you make investment decisions. In fiscal 2016, we saw signs that ESG will become very important but company's sustainability or known financial capital the importance of things are discussed, quite often these days, but three years ago I don’t think that was anticipated.

These are the major changes that we are faced with and there are changes in the trend as well and we have to make sure that we understand the changes as we engage in our business. How are we to transform our business model? The pharmaceutical industry has been creating value 5% value chain model discovering development vehicle manufacturing marketing commercialization and post-marketing. On price the value chain and through the value chain, pharmaceutical values were created.

From that system of value creation, there has to be a transition to ecosystem platform model that is what we are proposing. Through the ecosystem, various benefits can be created. And within the ecosystem, we should serve other platform. The framework we have in mind is as follows. First, the very important members of the ecosystem the patients with each one of them we would like to be connected with them. It is easier said than done.

For example in the field of dementia, it is said that in Japan alone there are 6 million patients depending on the definition of dementia. There are about 6 billion to 9 million dementia patients. How can we connect addressing these patients? And prevention and prediction information is what we would like to provide to the patients. Prediction, P from prediction and P from prevention and based on those I coined the term the beginning of 2P era. In student days, if you have studied marketing, you may have learned 4P mix Product, Price, Place and Promotion.

The mix of this 4P is the marketing according to the marketing textbook. And in a similar style, I coined the term 2P to make it sound fashionable. And data related technologies and algorithm will have to be developed. That will be a crucial part in these ecosystem platforms. In the past, how would the drug can be discovered successfully? The drug was very important. But in addition, going forward developing a preferred algorithm there will be is the most crucial technology, core technology.

In the ecosystem IoT diagnostics support and content provider, they will be very various content providers that will be partners from this ecosystem platforms and through our platform these are various content providers will be generating new benefits. That is the model that we are envisioning. In a schematic diagram, I would like to repeat what I had discussed so far. Ecosystem platform model is the model in which search the role of the platforms and the core asset will be the data.

And the data is collected from three routes. And the platform contain in itself, value chains and the real world data based information and clinical research based information very high quality the data is also included in the platform. And towards outside or from outside, we will be able to make use of big data. We're beginning to be able to use big data. Tohoku Megabank Japan was established in order to assist the recovery of Tohoku after its disaster and Hirosaki CoI, Center of Excellence rather Hirosaki CoE, Center of Excellence.

These are very big data, precious data or biobank about we are already able to make use of and outside of Japan there is a UK biobank, which contains data over 10 years of 0.5 million people. So, the use of such big data is important and when it comes to dementia, we have ADNI information, J-ADNI information, and U.S. ADNI included. That is a very precious information or cohort information. In addition, we’re also engaged in HHC activities whereby by employee of those spend 1% of spear time with the patients.

Annually, about 2.5 days will be spent with patients. Some employees go through nearby daycare center. Other might go to a pediatric oncology ward regularly or will be with a group of epilepsy patients. In many ways, employees are learning about how patients are actually feeling and this was a mere knowledge and it was considered that it was difficult to turn that knowledge into a data, but now with text mining technology from various text information there are ways and technologies to turn them into data.

With the use of such technology, what was that called passive knowledge, which was difficult in years into this management can be accumulated as data and this can help the creation of very unique data base Eisai. Based on such thing, we like to continue to provide a benefit to patients and their represent parties, and therefore a typical partner representing this ecosystem business for June IoT, AI-related questions and insurance and the diagnostics. With this company to our people, we likely collaborate on our platform and through such partners we believe that new benefit will be generated from this ecosystem.

For improvement of lifestyle, I would like to focus on exercise. By various age brackets, obesity and physical inactivity are I thought it would be risk factors for dementia. People who are physical inactive potentially have 1.4 times greater risk of dementia therefore it is important to make exercise a habit to prevent dementia. So for early treatment of dementia, it is very important to keep exercise.

Therefore, as I said earlier, there are several hundreds of outlet of fitness club at such locations brain health checks can be provided, developed through our platforms such brain health check systems will be installed at Eisai labs and those visitors to fitness club will go through brain health check in order to provide opportunity for awareness in earlier stages with accumulation of data from such checks. Further opportunities for making recommendations will be made. Such partnership or collaboration can be considered.

Next objective evolution for self-aware subjective function decline which sound very difficult, but through the experience of Aricept, we at Eisai have seen after a patient has onset of Alzheimer's disease tended to become hesitant as to receive a treatment. We have seen such a large number of patients for a negative worth of treatment and this diagram is a progression of AD. They are having difficulties to recognize their symptoms. They tended to think that such symptoms are derived from aging. They wanted to believe as such.

There are so many patients who are in that phase so far. On the other hand recently so called SCD, subjective cognitive decline is gaining attention. In preclinical or early preclinical AD phase, SCD is set to arise. The patient himself may think that something wrong is happening for example cannot recollect what’s happened recently or cannot recollect person's names. So, the patient himself starts to feel that there is something wrong, a subjective cognitive decline is felt by the patient in this phase.

On the contrary, during this phase, there is willingness for assistance strongly asked for assistance during this phase. Therefore, putting focus on this phase at an appropriate timing when patients are more deceptive to assessment, we expect prevention or prediction with an assessment tool to find minute changes with less burden, we believe that it will be very beneficial in terms of the early treatment for dementia. And one of the responses is to be provided by VIVO in Italian this means life, Eisai cognitive platform of VIVO.

To realize this technology, we believe that we have achieved the development 80% of the development and what we intended to do this with this is conventional assessment has been done through paper and the pencil to question there and the person is asked to answer or draw with pencil. So to speak, this was very subjective test. And due to the pressure or burden of the patient, they were influenced by such factors on the test. And what is to be implemented in the cognitive testing is very simple and objective test not involving any person else.

There are three measurements through walking, speech and drawing. First, a question to ask to walk and how he is walking is captured by video and AI will analyze the posture of walking with stride and speed or angle of ankles and so forth will be calculated by AI. For speech, as you can see here on screen, the person will be asked to speak as follows and then he will be allowed to speak freely and that voice will be recorded of course, that will be analyzing details.

For drawing test as well, this kind of tablet, 10 tablets will be used. And then check whether, the request drawing could be drawn or the speed the drawing and the order of the stroke as well as speed such precise data will be all objectively collected. And based on the algorithm utilizing AI, this data will be utilized before making prediction or advice. For instance, if I may share with you one example, it's very difficult comprehensive evaluations you might find a difficulty to do things in order in the future.

Decline a very complexity and you might be going to find difficulty to recognize the space, which is decline in visuospatial cognitive ability. You may need to pay attention depending on your daily lives, and there are eight things of our daily lives. For example, if you look at the segment of driving. It may be better to refrain from driving specially at nice time due to declining trend of your visuospatial cognitive ability such advice can be generated.

For the person who received this test himself this will be very helpful information. And this rule generate a lot of business opportunities in B2B segment for example in order automotive segment, connective car or AI-automated driving car which are being a developed now, but the safe driving by the overly driver is a task or issues they are focusing all utilizing VIVO, information related to various cognitive functions of the drivers will be very important component of the information to develop such AI driven cars.

And nowadays, it is said that the labor is in shortage and the employment of the elderly people is to be promoted. And elderly people will be text through VIVO and what task can be fulfilled by them and what task will be difficult for them to be handled? So, information can be utilized. At the same, it can be applicable to tucking industry as well. So, there are opportunities for connection as well as enriching in the ecosystem in B2B segment.

Utilizing Eisai own accumulated data. We would like to improve the accuracy of prediction further. Insurance in order to lesser financial burden, clearly patients with dementia or their families have to bear a burden of care as well as treatment. They have to bear financial burden and they have a great concern about that financial burden and which is started believing to depression as well. Through excellent collaboration with private insurance, for example those persons -- if a person is diagnosed with preclinical AD, certain level of the insurance money will be started to be paid and the early dementia treatment programs can be started.

As a result, the time to the onsite of the dementia will be delayed or AD onsite itself may be avoided. This will be a significant result. In the society as well, this will be beneficial for bringing down to cost in society and insurance business itself will be sustained as viable. In a sense, the cost is estimated to increase if there is no intervention in early course, but this is excellent intervention and the measures being taken and then cost can be contained as such as shown on the diagram. So, such a significant value can be created. This can be a one example to show that.

Part 2 of the medium-term business plan EWAY 2025 evolving is business domain transformation. Of course the last, at the end of the value chain, medical marketing commercial part exist. This value chain concept using that there is any meaningful message disseminated from this domain, we do not think so. We believe that we have to bring about new transformation to business domain. That is to say domain of advice, recommendations and proposal has to be pursued. Model of utilize to generate the benefits for the patients with dementia and so forth, advice recommendation proposal will be generated from data.

As I said earlier, if I may repeat, we have to establish two way communications to be linked with each and every patient. How can we be connected? We started with OTC business. My Eisai, which is a web-based service, mainly women have become members of this website, 470,000 people have become members of this to provide health related information for brand related information for OTC products and they were out of the inquiries and ranking and scoring can be made and proactively, the information is contributed.

And utilizing this My Eisai as a core technology at 140 municipalities throughout Japan, currently Eisai has find dementia agreement. And in many cases, the medical association and the pharmacist association members have participated in the agreement. Through this agreement with My Eisai anything extensive programs then around 1 million people will be directly requested with inside by 2020 that is what we plan to achieve.

Predictions, algorithm and prevention recommendations and to promote well-being included in SDG goals and recommendations related to that within the new business domain. And for each patient, what is the best medical environment and caring environment. Such advice can be provided and vis-à-vis healthcare professionals including pharmacotherapy proposals of possible interventions can be made.

Next is Research & Development. It is almost a meaningless. It doesn't give us any idea rather what we have to do is to be based on fact and pursue accuracy for innovation data is in the domain is feasible only where there is data. We have to generate super-objective hypotheses. In the past, how were hypotheses established for a drug discovery? Process data or very early stage publications in the academic society and intuitions of researchers and capabilities of the researchers were the basis of hypotheses development.

And data that was used to verify the hypotheses, but with genome data or lifelog data nowadays data itself is the major source of for development of super-objective hypotheses. Easai have seven research institutes around the world. Out of the seven, three leaders of the research institute our data scientists. They really engage in actual experiments. They face computer screens and look at the data and create hypotheses.

By such data scientist, the hypothesis for drug discovery which is the core part of drug discovery is now being done. And of course we have to use various precise technology and we have to pursue preciseness to tailor to each and every patients in drug developments. With regards to clinical study, the endpoint should be as objective as possible with automated measurement as much as possible and a placebo arm is truly necessary.

For example, taking the same target population with early 18 or certain type of diabetes, if there are 10 clinical trials with the same target populations and all of these 10 studies have placebo arms. That was the conventional clinical study, but this is a heavy burden on the patient. This imposes the heavy burden on the patient. And because of the placebo arm, the study becomes more costly and more time is consumed for placebo arm patient entry. I think there should be more efforts made to minimize the size of placebo arm.

In the big data, reference data is included or in some parts we may be able to collaborate with the competitors and maybe able to share the same data from the placebo arms. This is something that needs to be addressed as early as possible. And because of the data that we are in now I think these are possible.

Now in 2019, what do we see, in dementia the wider scope is to promote well being and in oncology more immunology and to be curable. First returning to dementia, it is a simplest schematic symptomatic diagram to illustrate the wider scope of dementia. When during the days of Aricept, when we say dementia, it was these types of ADs from mild to moderate severe AD, but nowadays no thinks of these as dementia. In much earlier stage, there is MPI and preclinical AD and then there are also healthy populations who are at high risk.

And the scope has expanded to cover these populations when we say dementia and these brains cells are tested, how can the brain cells be regenerated even the regenerated medicine in addition to activating functions are being persuaded these days. So, this scope is much wider and wider scope is a keyword for those of us who are in the field of dementia. And targeting early AD, we have three investigational drugs aducanumab, the targeted final read out of primary end point in 2020. In July last year, last patient was completed and the administration duration is 18 months.

We believe that there has been a good progress, now as we elenbecestat, patient enrollment for Phase 3 studies are expected to end this month, and we expect final readout of primary end point in 2021 as for BAN2401 with single Phase 3 studies, which we call 301 study is to be a pivotal study and we have agreed with the help of 3D and that the Phase 3 study will begin this month. Final read out is scheduled to see in 2022.

And I have wider earlier, even in preclinical AD space, we would like to develop these three candidates and there is a plan to conduct Phase 3 study for clinical AD aducanumab as molecule those are with wanted risk but negative accumulation of a beta in brain and no cognitive decline so called stage 1. We would like to study them in Phase 3 study.

And as for BAN2401 in somewhat later stage of patient stage or Stage 2 or Stage 3 where accumulated brain amoeboid data was confirmed for such population we would like to conduct a Phase 3 study. And antibody and small molecule and then elenbecestat will be combined in a sequential way in a dosing schedule such as dosing schedule is also taking into consideration because of this wider scope we like to pursue development of these three candidates.

In terms of preservative medicines we’re collaborating mostly with academia in Japan, we’re cooperating with Keio. EKID, Eisai-Keio Innovation Lab for Dementia was established. And this is receiving funding from AMED within Shinano-machi campus of Keio University. We have the advance facility for clinical research genomics, omics, data science and biological validation and clinical omics.

What we’re aiming to achieve is reverse translation from a clinical data that research will begin, not lab to bed, but bed to the lab is the aim. Keio Medical School has centenarian sample data, people who are above the age of 100, and there are sample data which are completed connected with medical data, and this cohort includes those at the age of 100 and these include the people with dementia and without dementia and with diabetes or with different other deliveries such record is included in this cohort data.

Keio also has Memory Center and there are samples of prospective cohort of patients with dementia. Human biological samples can be used in research using genome, imaging diagnosis, cognitive function, multi-omics and brain organoids. AI can be used for analysis and biomarker signature identification. And drug discovery or development biomarker will be pursued. Of course VIVO make sure that personal information is protected adequately. And as the first step, we have begun brain drainage system research.

As you aware of in the brain, waste and foreign body are eliminated from the brain. And from brain to spine, CSF carried to eliminate waste and foreign body from the brain, but mechanism is now fully elucidated and sleep also maybe engaged. So when dementia patients have fragmented sleep, this drainage system does not work. And A-beta and tau accumulation will accelerate. Such molecular regulatory mechanism is related to certain genes, must be related to certain genes. And by identifying such genes, we would like to discover new drugs. Such research has begun, and ultimately brain stem cell activation, this maybe leading to regenerative medicine and that is what we would like to achieve in about 10 years time.

And another initiative is to use amyloid blood test AD diagnostics, this is a long cherish dream and it is obvious that it will be impactful greater than depending on CSF or PET imaging. The progress of disease can be determined or evaluation of drug candidates can be done, and it can be a very revolutionary discovery. We’re working with Sysmex. I believe we have been working over the past three years or so. And HISCL of Sysmex, high sensitivity and chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassay, this method that will be utilized to measure amyloid beta 40 to 40 ratio in plasma that has become available; and in this comparing this ratio to CSF amyloid beta 40 to 40 ratio and then it was found that these two had a high correlation, but we currently have as PET imaging data.

And together with the blood samples of patients with different stages of the Alzheimer's and before the launch of the disease modifying treatment, we would like to aim for practical use tool by upgrading this tool, and we are working together with Sysmex now. And at initiative about predictions through MRI images, MRI imaging is at all time is used for the definitive diagnosis of dementia. This is commonly and widely used too therefore many patients have MRI imaging data.

Through ADNI or J-ADNI, public database from such cohort studies are used to see how the dementia can develop in people and using such data from a very excellent cohort to study using MRI images. And MRI images two years prior to developing cognitive decline and MRI images two years ago for a patient who's cognitive functioning did not decline and this data will be altogether learned by AI.

And new structures whether or not MCI of those new subjects that are on progressing two years from today or they unchanged and diagnosis nowadays can be made with over 90% accuracy. And this is about to be pursuing practical use and we are leveraging data in other high quality data that have been accumulated in house data base we are aiming to improve accuracy or prediction further.

Next, I’d like to return to oncology. Our investor talk LENVIMA indicated for HCC, hepatocellular carcinoma. We have accumulated very valuable experience, and in Japan, we are getting such valuable information and experience. LENVIMA has exhibited very high ORRs or tumor shrinkage activity. Actually, the real world of data we suggested over the response rate which was demonstrated in the Phase 3 study, eFFECTOR study.

And at the Academy Society Meeting, LENVIMA related real world data on efficacy or safety was reported in 46 out of all 67 reports. Pharmacotherapy for HCC is now LENVIMA and we have already contributed to approximate 7,500 patients in Japan in almost one year, since the approval of the HCC indication. In many cases, if patient with HCC had a very large tumor therefore these tumors tentatively unresectable or there are a lot of disseminated tumors.

So, there are no curative treatments for such tumors. However, after administering LENVIMA as you can see here, tumors can be reduced very much like this and also tumors can be localized. Therefore such unresectable HCC can be converted or changed to resectable HCC. Therefore, treatment options may include a curative treatment such as resection, radiofrequency ablation or TACE.

Treatment options can be converted to such collective treatment. So that is what we need by conversion in treatment. So by antitumor activity of LENVIMA, we are seeking the potential of conversion to cumulative treatment. We have seen such potential. It's going to be a very significant advancement in the treatment for HCC. More recently at Tsukuba Laboratories, the scientists of Eisai have published this paper in Cancer Science.

The activity of LENVIMA as immunomodulator was reported in the paper. It's not nearly the TKI or chemotherapy or whether LENVIMA can be active as well as a novel immunomodulator using now hepatocellular carcinoma subcutaneous implant model. You can see that data here compared to control, the relative tumor volume has been reduced in anti-PD1 antibody as well as LENVIMA monotherapy, but in combination arm there was significant more shrinkage.

And at the same time, the CTL site toxic of T cells were measured which is to suppress the cancer cells and macrophases, data -- macrophases are direct to look the activity of CTL. And in LENVIMA, the CTL was increased and as well in anti-PD1 antibody and the combination as well further due to increase was observed. And as refer to macrophages, in LENVIMA arm, there was a decrease but there was no change in anti-PD1 antibody arm and in combination that was further decrease.

This tumor associated macrophases, TAM, which is immunosuppressive. TAM is suppressed or decreased and the cytotoxic T cell can be activated. So, this activity of LENVIMA as immunomodulator has been demonstrated and this is shown more significantly in this chart. Study 111 which we have conducted together with Merck targeted 6 cancer types. Results are shown here. Several cancer type results have been summarized in one waterfall plot.

I believe this is very impressive in terms of the area comparison. There were complete responses of such in eight patient and what I like you to pay attention to those patients which were not refractory to anti-PD1 antibody, microsatellite of stable patient as well as PD-L1 negate patients there were significant shrinkage of tumor observing these patients. IO potential can be extended and we are aiming to realize innovative values for patients and we believe it's possible.

As you may be aware we’re working with the BMS and neoantigen project, utilizing the technology of H3 Biomedicine. H3 Biomedicine is research subsidiary of Eisai which is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and data scientists are working there. And this company has very excellent splicing in technology, splicing modulation technology. Using the splicing modulator, under new modality and new splicing modulator is transported into cancer cells.

With splicing modulator new cancer antigen or neoantigens will be generated on the surface of membrane. And then like PD-L1 status of microsatellite instability such cancer cell resistant to IO although different products through cancer cells sensitive to IO with the generation of neoantigen. So cancer type which is resistant to IO can be changed to cancer cells responding to IO. As I said earlier, more immunology can be realized and I believe this will contributed to realization of that concept.

Lastly, I would like to touch on financials. The projection for fiscal year 2019 is described here. As I have told you under EWAY 2020, the KPIs were set as follows. ROE 10% and operating profit over ¥100 billion, for ROE, we believe that target can be achieved two years earlier than planned and ¥102 billion in operating profit will be achieved in next fiscal year, one year ahead of schedule.

And on balance sheet, we are gaining the more integrity equating to total asset ratio is increasing steadily and we are running business in a substantially debt free manner and cash flow is increasing as well. And we are paying attention focusing on the risk ratio. That is the ratio of risk flown through the impaired and this risk asset shall be kept based on half the equity and that financial discipline is kept us well. The DOE is over 7% until the fiscal year 2020.

And then how Eisai will look like in fiscal year 2025 and with the successful development of the three disease modifying treatments as well as the maximization LENVIMA, we would like to achieve this or ROE is expected to be at around 20%. Equity total asset ratio will be at 70% level. And a dividend will be made based on equity so DOE, dividend on equity will be focused as well. Then in the sense we are eying at 10% dividend in DOEs.

To promote well being and to be curable, we expect the expansion of shareholder value accordingly to realize the concept formation. Thank you very much.

Now, I would like to open the floor for questions. First question please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Kazuaki Hashiguchi

I'm Hashiguchi from Daiwa Securities. I have a few questions. First about promotion of well being, I would like to quantify with you. What the ultimate objective is? You have discussed VIVO. As of now approval conditions, insurance reimbursement conditions, my understanding is that VIVO will not be in a condition for approval or insurance reimbursements. But in the future, after further development is there an expectation as such conditions may be pursued in the future?

Haruo Naito

Thank you for your questions. That question will be addressed by Mr. Kobayashi, who's responsible for the development of VIVO.

Hiroyuki Kobayashi

Thank you for your questions. I'm Kobayashi from Medical Division. I have engaged in a project for developing people, so allow me to address your questions. As you pointed out, on our part as though as a healthcare company, regulatory approvals, using hospital healthcare what we'd like to at least ultimately. So when we think about health economics and healthcare expenditures, healthcare expenditure is expected to be reduced. So, we are also training our eyes and ears outside of medical care.

And I think the intention of your question is whether the consumers are able to receive the services directly to helping diagnosis and treatment predictions of the risk of dementia with app. So, there are many such apps in as for VIVO. So with speech and drawing and walking without subtractive decision, analysis can be made with high precision to maintain high precision certain conditions will have to be satisfied when the app is used. So, under what conditions consumers' data can be collected, it can be difficult. So, we have to make sure that the data can be collected in a similar condition. So, we will have to looking to those aspects going forward.

Haruo Naito

If I may had, this is Naito speaking. I think we will have to have consolidations with the authority in this marginal area where it is not clear in terms of borderline between whether it is a medicine or not medicine. There are many such technologies and authorities have a mechanism to receive applications for those technologies to review them. So, we'd like to look into them as well.

Kazuaki Hashiguchi

Thank you. My second question is on financials. KPI for fiscal 2020 are expected to be achieved ahead of schedule. Could you discuss the reason why the targets may be achieved earlier? Three years, the revenue forecast was also disclosed and with a global brands. Revenue by brand simulation but also disclose. In comparison to those numbers for years ago, LENVIMA is more or less in mind, but otherwise Halaven, Fycompa, Belviq. I think they're not achieving the target. They're below target. And why is -- what is the basis for the forecast that achieved the targets ahead of schedule?

Haruo Naito

Thank you for your question. CFO, Mr. Yanagi will address the question.

Ryohei Yanagi

Thank you for your questions. This is Yanagi, CFO. For fiscal 2019, the graph is shown and operating profit of ¥102 billion is to be achieved ahead of schedule, but there is a disclaimer footnote, the disclaimer in the footnote. This is our estimates based on the simulation by the headquarters and this is not an official forecast. In the May earnings report, we will have a detailed information including referenced information based on which is in full year forecast is made and that there will be a disclosure of the breakdown for products, regions and line items.

So please refer to that information going forward. Fair disclosure rules, have to apply and we are indicating certain direction as guide for you based information that is like mosaic information. So, we are not able to provide the details. However, in fiscal 2019, milestone from Merck for LENVIMA is included from the top line operating profit and LENVIMA deal was included when initial estimate was made. So, the total picture was changed as a result of LENVIMA and as far as milestone is concerned, we expect that amount to be 600 billion this year and next year, we also expect us super hundreds of millions of milestone. And in our relations with Merck, what we can disclose with that there's a 200 million which is for option exercise to continue the contracts.

And then there are multiple sales milestones which can be as substantial. And the milestone for sales and triggers in revenue numbers which is the trigger for sales a milestone or something that we cannot disclose. However, LENVIMA is included and there is a fiscal discipline of controlling the growth of costs within the growth of gross profit. So, OP margin of mid 10% will be aimed that. Regarding R&D since three products for AD will be in the peak of research and development. So, we will continue to spend 20% of revenue as R&D and R&D for the research and development on actual basis will be about that 30%. So we would like to achieve both or any achievement as well as ESP so ROE is what we would like to achieve.

Unlike simulation up to 20 to 25 the business plan, the basics are now in place, and details are being fixed and they will be announced by in about two months time and it is unlikely that they will be a material change from the business plan. So, I think in May, we will be able to provide you with our more detailed information and for breakdown please refer to reference information regarding the line items.

Kazuaki Hashiguchi

According to what you’ve said that Mr. Yanagi, next year, I think, you will also have cash receipt not just accounting revenue, and it is about $168 billion as far as net cash is concerned?

Ryohei Yanagi

As of the end of fiscal 2019, the cash at the end of March that is as for the cash receipt for 2018, there may be influenced because of the covering over several fiscal year, but the cash position may be affected. I think that is intent of the question, but there were payments regarding early retirement package. And we are also making up to the investments in capital and that including IT. So, there is a capital expenditure. And Elmed Eisai, Nichi-Iko because of the relationship there were transferred personnel, and Elmed Eisai now has excess cash. And that portion will be reduced.

In view of these factors and in view of the technology investments, capital expenditures going forward and certain investments in accounts for platform that was discussed today. Although cash flow will increase, cash flow outlook will also grow significantly. So the current estimate is that, net cash position to remain at around ¥170 billion for the foreseeable future.

Kazuaki Hashiguchi

Lastly on Page 19 about AD disease modifier development, on 2401 primary endpoint, final readout is expected in 2022. So, aducanumab and elenbecestat in comparison to the time that is required up until the final readout of primary endpoint. It's been studied much faster for BAN2401. What is the background of that?

Haruo Naito

Thank you for your question. I would like to ask that Mr. Cheung who is responsible for clinical neurology development to address the question.

Ivan Cheung

Thank you for your question. I'm Cheung responsible for the development. Regarding BAN2401 as a result of presentation with your 3D, single pivotal study is determined to be adequate, so please recall that. And because of various factors recently, clinical study for MCI, the speed is increasing for the MCI clinical study in comparison to long time ago. The sites are now very accustomed to conducting MCI clinical study and there are results from prime study and antibody treatment. That there is a growing awareness about these are treatments all options are available and those are more experienced, and ICT, the technology that supporting in reducing paper work, so efficiency has improved.

For example in case of elenbecestat, in one year, we are able to enroll as many as 1000 patients in the later stage of that study and for gantenerumab which is Roche drug. This is already available in clinicaltrial.gov. 1,600 patients were enrolled in about one year or 25 months. So about 1,000 per year, and another piece of information that is available on clinicaltrial.gov. aducanumab, 2 Phase 3 by our partner total patient number is 3,600, but it is taking four years and in the latter part of the trial the speed is picking up and 1,000 patient enrollment in a year is now actually possible. In our Phase 3 it is one dose and two arm that is the plan.

And soon, design will be uploaded on the clinicaltrial.gov and sample size will also be made available in terms of information, and I think it will be little over 1,000 patients. That will be the expected size of the study. And in 2022, so if it's December 2022, now it's March 2019, we have three years and eight months. And it will also be announced for clinicaltrials.gov, we have a primary endpoint to be measured over 80 months. So, we have three years and three or four months. And 2,000 samples, we do not have to have so many in Phase 3, so 2022 and it maybe early part of 2022, that is what we are expecting. Eisai, Biogen alliance is such that that we want to be the top one and top two finishers, and we are making out efforts to achieve that.

Haruo Naito

Thank you, any other questions?

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

My name is Yamaguchi I'm from Citi Group. Regarding the financial burden in your presentation, this burden can be reduced by the early treatment for dementia. I agree with you, but currently considering the current pricing in Japan, I think this logic cannot be reasonable and because for the short-term, there will be a lot more burden. Aducanumab, these drugs have to be launched and produced next year and year after next and then drug prices as well as the council papers and preparation and media communication have to be made properly. And at Eisai, the antibody therapy should be administered in early course for AD or do you think it will be viable? Or after launching as the normal drug, are going to build this brand as such later on?

Haruo Naito

I like you to think about in this way, non-pharmaceutical intervention or more earlier activity such as exercise or awareness rating in order to improve the lifestyles, such programs can be incorporated in the insurance scheme. You pointed out the onset of the disease can be delayed and then DMT duration of the DMT use maybe shortened. However, the DMT will be prescribed under the current insurance scheme.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

But you mentioned exercise as a company the automation alliance with business partners. Do you like to make it a business inclusive of the software usage?

Haruo Naito

Right, fitness club for example, we will have alliance or collaboration with somebody who is running the fitness club and then various prediction services can be provided based on the test. So such test can be conducted at the fitness club site and thus will be connected to the insurance service as well.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

I have a simple question about oncology. The TAM will be reduced by LENVIMA admission, do you know the mechanism?

Haruo Naito

Thank you for your question. I would like to have Dr. Owa, who is in charge of science part of oncology business to respond to you.

Dr. Takashi Owa

Thank you very much, my name is Owa. On expenses of macrophase, VGFR is the receptor for VGEF and FGR receptor are expressed on the surface.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

Then LENVIMA is it suppressing [Audio Gap] the PKI alone will be protein kinase inhibitor will be inhibited and then FGR is not suppressed then what will happen to that?

Dr. Takashi Owa

The data increase of all of these will be presented, published at the Academic Congresses. Currently, we feel that the VEGFR and FGR inhibition are both very important with this and then TAM can be inhibited. And then, currently, lenvatinib or LENVIMA is the sole agent now which can do this both.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

I have one question for Dr. Owa. Neoantigen to be generated and how neoantigen can be transported to the cancer cells? Do you think that this will be transported to cancer cells?

Dr. Takashi Owa

There are several of potential ways for targeting of those cancer cells. For instance, this is just example regarding the collaboration in this area, we would like to discuss in details with BMS and targeting like -- using peptide or EPO from DDS targeting, our antibody ADC can be used for targeting. So, there are various ways for specifically transporting pricing modulator to cancer cells and then in normal cells neoantigen will not be generated, but only on the target for potential sales the neoantigen will be generated to accelerate immune response from cancer cells alone.

Haruo Naito

Are there any questions?

Motoya Kohtani

Motoya Kohtani from Nomura Securities. I have three questions. First about BAN2401 study, earlier did you say that Phase 3 will be with about 1,000 patients? In Phase 2 the sample size with the effective dose for sample side -- sample size for effective those may not have been so large. With ENGAGE and EMERGE, it was 3,200, so it may be about 2,000. But why will the study be about 1,000 patient size, with ADCOMS as an endpoint, the sample size maybe smaller, but when we think about why AD studies are very large that is because of a greater variance. But -- and with ADCOMS, will there be smaller variability? And is that why it can be with only 1,000 patients?

Haruo Naito

Thank you for your question. Mr. Tsuno will answer.

Masanori Tsuno

In Alzheimer's disease area because of variability, the sample size tends to be larger. As I mentioned before, this is only 1 dose level in two arms. That is decisive. We are to run only one study and 1 study has only 2 arms. In view of this, if we want to do this very quickly, there might be an idea of doing this with a smaller than 1,000 number patients. However, by spending 1, 2 or 3 additional months, we would like to have a better power with greater sample size and we have to find the right balance. So, the more time is spent because we have two arms and we have to have appropriate sample size for each arm.

Motoya Kohtani

My second question is about blood diagnosis from Page 21. Sysmex also made a presentation and there was not much emphasis on this, but if this is true and if this is announced in the academic society meetings, I think everyone will be surprise. When I asked that of Sysmex about protocol of the test about the details, they declined to answer, but in terms of creating anti-body or reagent, Sysmex said that they have a new good ideas and for amyloid-beta is found not only in brain, but in skeletal muscles and amyloid-beta is bound to various proteins and platelets produce amyloid-beta in clearance of amyloid has also involved kidney and lever. Have you been able to address and resolve all of these problems? Is that the correct understanding that you have addressed and resolve these problems?

Haruo Naito

Thank you for your question. I would like to ask Mr. Kimura who is responsible for science and neurology business to answer.

Teiji Kimura

Thank you for your question. I am Kimura from Neurology business. About blood diagnosis, many researchers have conducted research over the past 20 years without much success. And some report says that A-beta increased in plasma or decrease in plasma early in the last three year of course two years, there has been a tremendous change. First, professor, Bateman of Washington University looked a segmentation using immunology and A-beta 40, 42 ratio correlates well with amyloid accumulation. And Professor Tanaka of Shimadzu -- they have published data using large cohort from AIBL study and with IP mass.

A-beta 40, 42 ratio is accordingly with amyloid positive or negative PET data, and this was also announced at AAIC, a clinician group in Netherland said that, not just mass spectrometry but immunoassay is -- as you know, high sensitive immunoassay similar results were obtained. And we worked with Sysmex and with HISCL, we were able to obtain similar data and despite various different technologies these methodologies are used, a correlation was shown. So, I think well there are more than safe to conclude that we can measure with blood.

And A-beta is expressed as relative as you’ve mentioned, but what the difference is this time is we are looking at the ratio between A-beta 40 and 42. And as you know A-beta 42 is a highly accumulative, and in the brain because of accumulative nature of A-beta 42, that is deposited in brain. And as per A-beta 40, there is variability between individuals, and by looking at the ratio between A-beta, 40 and 42, we can look at accumulation of A-beta 42 but the difference is 10% to 15% and the rest comes from the peripheral organs.

And with HISCL, we have a high sensitive assay including HISCL, so this 20% or 15% difference can be measured now. So, now the aim is to make it accessible at lower cost. So, we are now in the second stage of competition.

Motoya Kohtani

Lastly, I have a question this blood test, when you file application in according to Sysmex representation -- these dots were red. Who the Alzheimer disease patients are? Who are the patients with MCI with only CSF test? I understand that diagnosis maybe difficult. That is the impression that I have. For approval, they plan to use PET test and with lab test, you can have designation of break through therapy. So, do you plan to obtain breakthrough therapy designation by 2020 so that just a method and will be made available before the launch of aducanumab?

Teiji Kimura

Once again this is Kimura from neurology. Today, there was technology form by Sysmex and as it was mentioned there. First, it is research purposes only and Sysmex announce that they will make the technology available in 2019 for research purposes only and already collected data. We are to prove with that. So coloration with positive/negative PET data for example was what we have done and in prospective array in how many patients we have to discuss with regulators, but Sysmex the expert in this area. So, I’m sure they will take all of these into consideration adequately as they plan for development.

Haruo Naito

Any other question?

Fumiyoshi Sakai

My name is Sakai I’m from Credit Suisse. I have several points for clarification. CEO, Mr. Naito said in response to the interview on news paper in the mid-February regarding BAN2401. Before rating for the results of the trials, you mentioned that end of process of negotiation, consultation with the Japanese and the U.S regulatory authorities. But according to what you said today I think customers rating until the final results will become available?

Haruo Naito

Well, we haven’t completed the discussion with regulatory authorities yet. And Phase 3, any regulatory agencies said that, we have to start Phase 3 study therefore 2401 study will be started by the end of this -- a 301 study will be started by the end of this month, so we haven’t completed the consultation yet. We are still in early phase.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

I believe you will continue to update us on that right?

Haruo Naito

Yes, at appropriate timing, we believe we will be able report it to you. Another point to maybe to other points, regarding the table on page 25 where I can look into data, but I don’t have the data now.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

Anti-PD1 antibody is this pembrolizumab or nivolumab? Why I’m asking this question is because hepatic cancer or hepatocellular carcinoma, pembrolizumab trial results were not very favorable. So, in combination with LENVIMA of Eisai, do you think that your policy to consider combination was that trust will remain unchanged?

Haruo Naito

In response to your question, I would like to have Dr. Owa respond.

Dr. Takashi Owa

Thank you for your question. Regarding your first question about antibody, in non-clinical, pre clinical study, data was published and that was used for mouse PD-1 antibody. So nivolumab and pembrolizumab were not, but it was the mouse PD-1 antibody. That was the agent used for the test. And as Sakai mentioned, more recently, pembrolizumab HCC second-line treatment indication confirmatory study or Phase 3 study was published, and then actually it was found that distract could not need the endpoints. And I think that you are aware of the details and so-called near miss.

Alpha was applied for the OS, was used for the endpoint on PFS and so forth in Alpha positioning and sample size N was set very aggressively. Therefore, P-value couldn't be achieved to suggest a significant difference. And regarding the results from Merck, we are not in a position to make any comments statistically speaking yes, the result was negative. However, is it clinically meaningful data? I think, it depends on the judgment by regulator. So what we have to monitor going forward is how Merck is going to negotiate with regulators. I think that's the point we have to monitor.

Given this backdrop whether or not this will affect, our strategy, what we have learned from it is too aggressive statistical setting will not be good. Therefore, we have to close the review based on this data. Pembrolizumab, it's not that pembrolizumab is not efficacious at all for HCC. In combination with LENVIMA, our agent, we believe that, we expect that the external data will be drive. So I'd like to carefully think about the way in order to avoid failures. Thank you very much. Are there any questions?

Yo Mizuno

Mizuno from Tokio Marine Asset Management. About ecosystem partners product, I discussed in the beginning of the presentation. I think it is over rather than 2 years, 3 years expand. I think, it will be over 5 years to 10 years expand. And as an investor, should we look at we gained on earnings or internal profits? Or should be look at some value that you generate outside of the Company? What is the endpoint to measure your success with respect to this ecosystem platform?

Haruo Naito

This ecosystem platform is not based on having richer non-financial information. This is something that we aim to achieve in order to increase our revenues and profit. We would like to turn this into a profitable business as soon as possible. For example, top-line over ¥100 billion size and proportion as a profit, when that will be achieved that is currently being verified, when we have more certain estimate. We would like to inform you, but this is considered as a very important near-term business.

Yo Mizuno

Another question. FDA Commissioner announced that commissioner will resign and innovation with much risk was evaluated so far by FDA. I think in oncology, you have taken much risk, but the change at the top of FDA, is this going to pose a risk for you as well as for the industry?

Haruo Naito

Regarding the question, from Neurology Business Group, we have Ivan Cheung respond.

Ivan Cheung

Thank you for the question and of course we are all eagerly awaiting for the appointment of the next FDA Commissioner. There are few names, candidates being talked about. And we, of course, as an industry are very hopeful that the innovation agenda at the FDA will continue. You've seen recently that under Gottlieb, a number of different guidance not just an oncology but in other areas have been put out to push the innovation agenda.

And you naturally heard Gottlieb talking about, he would like a staff, he specifically said I believe yesterday that he would like a staff to continue that innovation agenda, irrespective of the incoming FDA Commissioner. So, we'll watch very carefully. And depending on the appointment of course, I will respond accordingly. Eisai, we have no intention to slow down our innovation-oriented conversations with the agency. Thank you.

Haruo Naito

Thank you very much. Other question.

Shinichiro Muraoka

My name is Muroaka, I'm from Morgan Stanley. Earlier, Mr. Yanagi discussed your policy towards next fiscal year. I'd like to ask you to elaborate further on what you said? Several 10s of billions of yen Merck contribution, I think that being the disclosure $268 million sales milestone that will be paid in three installments that was disclosed by Merck, the how the sales milestone are set up. I think the 50 billion and 550 million will be triggered and that was mentioned a year earlier. And could you please elaborate on how the sales milestone is being calculated?

Ryohei Yanagi

According to Merck 10-K disclosure and that is domestic disclosure by Eisai, it is difficult to have a consistency and it's not necessarily it much the Merck the disclosure. So considering all these and then what I can say today as far as I can under the non-disclosure agreement, as I say, for next fiscal year that $200 million related to the continuation of the contract and option revenue is to be paid. And we've gotten sales milestones, and there are several payments and the amounts as well as the triggers hitting that sales, milestones are not to be disclosed.

That is a shared understanding between the two companies. So from the common maximum the divisor of the most companies, we do not think that we are in a situation to disclose that. And depending on the progress going forward, we like to give you the clear or colorful scheme. And then the 15 million will be paid based on the $500 million. And of course, we like to discuss further a clear kind of value for the amount of sales medicine. However, please forgive me this is what I can disclose to you today.

Shinichiro Muraoka

What is the inconsistency in the views of between Merck's and your views? And because your focus for the sales is higher than their perspective are under the sharing as well as profit sharing and there are very complex internal formula to calculate. So, I think it's a very difficult for outsiders to see that. The sales milestones have sometimes we simply determined however, other than that Merck have not disclosed any specifics yet. I don’t think that they have disclosed clearly, what amount of sales will trigger, what payments? So that's what I can disclose as of today. Thank you very much.

Last question about BAN2401 regarding trial design. Interim analysis, are you going to set up interim analysis?

Haruo Naito

Thank you for your questions. Mr. Tsuno is going to respond to your question.

Masanori Tsuno

Regarding interim analysis, we have not determined yet. Therefore, we are not able to answer your questions but inclusive of the interim analysis, we would like to pursue the potential of early approval. So, this is going to be a one of the option. So, it is possible you would like to set up interim analysis. Yes, various data will become available and we would like to continue to consider it as one of the options, but you are going to start that is this trial, but I think it should be pre-specified, but it can be included later as a option. So, we'd like to give details on a later date. Thank you very much.

Haruo Naito

Thank you very much. Are there any other questions? We are almost running out of time. Then one last question, last question please?

Yasuhiro Nakazawa

Thank you for the presentation. I'm Nakazawa from SMBC Nikko Securities. About app VIVO when you presented, you mentioned that it's about 80% complete. What is the timing for the completion and commercialization of VIVO? And the VIVO's measurement, how does it compare with the existing screening such as NSC or do you think that VIVO will completely replaced by existing screening such as NSC?

Haruo Naito

Mr. Kobayashi will address the question.

Hiroyuki Kobayashi

Thank you for your question. Regarding the first part of your question, with regards to VIVO, we're actually walking, speech, and drawing are the modality used which are not used so far. There is evidence for each of these, but these modalities are novel. In that sense, it is quite different from existing screening methodology. I think I should make that clear. There are various screening for cognitive functions and predictive applications. And in comparison to such tests, we have very -- we have achieved the high precision, but to the highly precise in reproducible fashion, we need to achieve certain conditions.

So, what do we see as a completed app? That determines when we can release the app. We are going to launch this app under the brand of Eisai. We would like to develop this to a level that we are able to confidently say that this was developed by Eisai. Us for the timeline until commercialization in launch of the app, I'm not able to discuss that now, but as soon as we are ready to discuss we would like to provide you the information.

And the second part of your question, regarding consistency of the results with other screening methodology, we have already conducted a number of analysis and we have seen agreement between results from VIVO and results from other screening whether VIVO is going to face other screening. I think in the medical institutes and NSC or CDR with much accumulation of evidence maybe continuously will use by medical institutions, so probably such simplified objective test such as VIVO might be used outside of the medical institutions. And that might be the direction that we should pursue.

Yasuhiro Nakazawa

And since the question was raised by or Mr. Kobayashi, you have the microphone, I would like to turn to your response earlier. You have mentioned that conditions should be -- the same conditions should be satisfied this. So, what are the conditions? For example, the duration of the sleep, the time, the person have the meals and types of drugs taken. To what extent should the same conditions have been used?

Hiroyuki Kobayashi

To the extent that I can discuss with the modalities will be the same walking, speech and drawing, and with certain algorithms, we are able to make judgment in a precise way. And that upon adding other factors to improve precision, we would like to improve the precision of the data for these three modalities walking, speech and growing; and certain same conditions or similar conditions will have to be satisfied when the data is collected in order for data to be precise. So speech tests, walking tests for general public rather than that under certain conditions, we would like to obtain data in good quality environment where we can collect consistent data. I think that will be necessary in order to have a high level of app that is complete in terms of its function.

Haruo Naito

Thank you very much. Now, the time has run out. We would like to conclude today's information meeting. In the basement, we have as usual reception so please join us at the reception. With this, we would like to conclude today's information meeting and thank you very much for coming today.

And please proceed to the B1 floor.