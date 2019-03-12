How To Increase Return And Control Market Risk With Momentum Stocks

Returns can be volatile and hard to predict, but the upside potential in the strategy should more than compensate for such volatility.

In order to capitalize on momentum outperformance while also controlling downside risk, we can implement a momentum strategy that incorporates a trend-following system for portfolio protection.

Momentum is a pervasive force in the stock market. In other words, stocks that are rising strongly tend to continue doing so more often than not. There is abundant statistical research showing that investors can obtain superior returns by investing in high-momentum stocks over the long term.

On the other hand, momentum is also a double-edged sword. Stocks that are rising strongly can also fall much harder than average when the trend reverses its course. Investing in high-momentum stocks can produce market-beating returns over the years, but also big drawdowns and above-average volatility from time to time.

Keeping this in mind, the following paragraphs will be presenting a quantitative strategy focused on stocks with strong momentum, both in terms of price action and fundamental performance. The strategy also incorporates a trend-following mechanism to protect the portfolio when the stock market is in a downtrend.

According to the backtesting data, the strategy can produce outstanding returns over the long term. Portfolio performance is still volatile and risky, but this volatility is more than compensated by the strategy's potential for gains.

Combining Price Momentum And Fundamental Momentum

The Stocks on Fire system is a quantitative algorithm available in real time to members in The Data-Driven Investor. This algorithm is a stock picking tool based on two main return drivers: price momentum and fundamental momentum.

Winners tend to keep on winning in the stock market. Besides, money has an opportunity cost, and when you buy a stock with subpar performance, that capital is not available for investing in stocks with superior strength. You don't just want to buy stocks that are performing well, you want to buy the stocks that are also performing better than others.

The price momentum metric in the Stocks on Fire algorithm measures price performance over different time frames - the past three months, the 3 months period three months ago, etc. - in order to identify consistent price winners.

The price performance of a stock does not depend on the fundamentals alone, but the fundamentals in comparison to expectations can be even more important. If the company is doing better than expected from a fundamental perspective, chances are that the stock price will increase in order to reflect raising earnings and sales expectations for the business.

For this reason, the Stocks on Fire algorithm measures the adjustment in sales and earnings expectations in order to find companies that are doing better than expected and also generating rising expectations about future performance.

The algorithm has delivered market-beating performance over the long term. The chart below shows backtested performance numbers for companies in 5 different Stocks on Fire buckets over the years.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Companies with high rankings tend to produce superior returns, and stocks in the strongest bucket materially outperform the market. This shows that the system is not only effective but also consistent.

The quantitative strategy eliminates over-the-counter stocks and companies with a market capitalization value below $500 million from the investable universe. This is to guarantee a minimum size and liquidity level for the companies considered.

In such a universe, the strategy buys the 25 stocks with the highest Stocks on Fire ranking. The backtesting assumes that the portfolio is equally weighted and rebalanced every four weeks. Trading expenses are assumed to be 0.2% per transaction.

Let's begin with the portfolio performance without any kind of trend-following mechanism. In this case, the strategy produced an average annual return of 13.09% since 1999, more than double the 5.96% produced by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) in the same period.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

The return numbers are quite good, and risk-adjusted performance is also much stronger than the market average as shown by metrics such as the Sharpe ratio of 0.49 for the strategy versus 0.34 for the market-tracking ETF. However, this strategy is still much riskier than the benchmark - the maximum drawdown is 69.37% for the strategy versus 55.42% for SPDR S&P 500.

In order to reduce downside risk and also improve performance, we can implement a simple and effective portfolio protection mechanism. Basically, this new version of the strategy is long the 25 stocks selected by the Stocks on Fire System when the SPDR S&P 500 is in an uptrend, meaning that the ETF is above its 200-day moving average. Conversely, if the ETF is in a downtrend, the portfolio is 100% in cash.

Implementing this protection mechanism has a big positive impact on backtested performance. Annual return for the strategy rises to 17.45%, versus 5.96% for the benchmark and 13.09% for the strategy version without the protection mechanism. Maximum drawdown is now 44.84%, versus 55.42% for the benchmark and 69.37% for the strategy without the protection system.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

The table below summarizes some key performance statistics for the two versions of the strategy and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF.

Return Maximum Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Momentum With Market Protection 17.45% -44.84% 0.69 Momentum 12.09% -69.3% 0.49 SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF 4.96% -55.42% 0.34

Practical Considerations And Portfolio

Even if the numbers look remarkably good in the long term, a strategy such as this one should be expected to significantly lag the market for considerable periods of time. In fact, the strategy is down by 17% in the past 12 months, while the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF has gained 2% in the same period.

The strategy has a notoriously low correlation of 0.34 versus the benchmark. This has important benefits in terms of diversification, but it also carries substantial tracking error risk. In other words, its performance is quite different versus the market, and this can be either a good or bad thing depending on your perspective.

With only 25 stocks in the portfolio, and most of them with above-average volatility levels, investors following these kinds of strategies need to be willing to assume substantial risk and uncertainty about short-term price movements.

Also, selling the 25 stocks and moving to cash then the protection signal is triggered can generate material tax costs. An interesting way to solve this problem would be hedging the portfolio with a short position in the market index as opposed to selling the stocks in the portfolio.

This approach would avoid tax expenses and also improve the risk versus reward equation in the strategy. On the other hand, many individual investors find short-selling too complex and uncomfortable.

One of the main risk factors to consider is that high-momentum stocks typically trade at aggressive valuation levels. In order to control for this risk, it makes sense to combine this approach with some valuation requirements to make the strategy more diverse by including both momentum and value factors in the process.

In any case, the main idea is not that investors should automatically buy stocks because they are in the portfolio recommended by the quantitative strategy. Rather, these kinds of systems can be valuable tools to find promising ideas in stocks with strong quantitative attributes for further research.

Without further prologue, the table shows the 25 stocks currently selected by the quantitative strategy. Data also shows price performance over 4 weeks and 52 weeks to provide an idea about the price momentum levels over different periods.

Ticker Name Performance 4 Weeks Performance 52 Weeks ADC Agree Realty Corp. 0.39% 35.54% AYX Alteryx Inc. 6.38% 90.98% BEAT BioTelemetry Inc. -10.11% 93.25% CHGG Chegg Inc. 12.07% 72.92% CIEN Ciena Corp. 4.64% 46.93% CYBR CyberArk Software Ltd. 22.95% 112.34% DXCM DexCom Inc. -0.5% 137.94% ENPH Enphase Energy Inc. 13.1% 123.22% FIVN Five9 Inc. 0.48% 62.05% GRMN Garmin Ltd. 18.83% 38.05% GHDX Genomic Health Inc. -5.47% 133.2% IPAR Inter Parfums Inc. 15.08% 70.17% LRN K12 Inc. 4.66% 117.94% KEYS Keysight Technologies Inc. 10.08% 59.71% KL Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 7.18% 123.4% LSCC Lattice Semiconductor Corp. 58.86% 97.33% OMCL Omnicell Inc. 27.94% 90.73% SPNS Sapiens International Corp NV 6.14% 41.01% VEEV Veeva Systems Inc. 1.42% 47.43% VCYT Veracyte Inc. 9.47% 224.15% VCEL Vericel Corp. 20.7% 71.95% WDAY Workday Inc. -2.68% 32.62% XLNX Xilinx Inc. 5.23% 56.73% ZBRA Zebra Technologies Corp. 14.2% 42.79% ZS Zscaler Inc. 26.05% N/A

Bottom Line

Investing in momentum stocks is always risky, and this strategy is only suitable for investors with an above-average tolerance to volatility.

That being acknowledged, the statistical research shows that momentum can be a powerful return driver for stocks over the long term, and it makes a lot of sense to combine momentum investing with trend-following at the market level to control for downside risk.

To the extent that history is any valid guide for the future, chances are that high-momentum stocks should continue delivering solid returns over long periods of time in the years ahead.

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication, and winning stocks tend to keep on winning over time. This is a key consideration to keep in mind when selecting stocks based on cold-hard quantified data as opposed to opinions and subjectivities.

Capitalize on the power of data and technology to take the guesswork out of your investment decisions. Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WDAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.