Micron May Enter A Period Of Heightened Volatility

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results on Wednesday, March 20. The shares of the memory chip company have struggled over the past year, plunging nearly 40% from their highs on weaker DRAM demand.

Entering A Period of Higher Risk

Our proprietary model suggests that the stock is now at an elevated risk. The stock fell below $38.09 on March 6, which triggered an elevated risk alert on our system. Our model shows that, over the past three years, the stock has entered this heightened risk state 17 times and fell on average by about 9%.

Wild Price Swings Coming?

The options market is looking for an extremely volatile period for the stock over the next few weeks. It suggests that the stock could rise or fall by as much as 13% from the $40 strike price by options expiration on April 18. That would place the stock in a range of $35 and $45 by expiration.

If that weren’t bad enough, the implied volatility for the stock is extremely high as well at nearly 50%. That is more than four times greater than the current implied volatility for the S&P 500 for the same expiration week. It speaks of a loud uncertainty and nervousness that investors and traders have for the upcoming earnings report.

Options betting at the $40 strike price shows that traders are uncertain about the future direction of the stock following the results over the short term as the puts and calls are nearly even. However, the options for expiration on June 21 show that the puts heavily outweigh the calls by a ratio of more than 5 to 1, with roughly 55,000 open puts to approximately 10,000 open calls. The stock would need to fall below $36 for puts to be profitable.

Soft Guidance

It is entirely possible that investors are beginning to factor in a high likelihood that the company may report disappointing results or provide soft guidance. The shares had been rising following the company’s fiscal first quarter results, which were optimistic. However, since the end of February, there has been a dramatic turn in the stock, with the shares falling by 10% from its highs, due to the potential for rising inventories, as noted in some prior Seeking Alpha articles.

Estimates Plunge

Consensus analysts’ estimates suggest that the fiscal second quarter will be very weak for the company. Current estimates indicate that revenue in the fiscal second quarter dropped by nearly 20% versus last year, while earnings are expected to have dropped by nearly 40%. The bad news is that the company’s fiscal third quarter guidance may prove to be even worse as inventories build.

(Source: YCharts)

Tough Comps

Revenue in the fiscal second quarter is forecast to have fallen to $5.9 billion from $7.97 billion a year ago. Meanwhile, earnings are estimated to have dropped to $1.69 per share in the fiscal second quarter from $3.15. The fiscal third quarter analysts’ estimates are even worse, with revenue forecast to fall a stunning 35% to $5.5 billion, while earnings are forecast to drop 63% to $1.30 per share from last year’s $3.53. The problem for Micron is that the fiscal third quarter of 2018 was the peak of the cycle, making the comparables very high.

(Source: YCharts)

Analysts May Be Off Base

Data from YCharts points out that there are nearly 32 analysts that cover the stock, and more than 56% have a buy or outperform rating on the shares, with an average price target of $48.56. That target is nearly 25% higher than the stock’s current price of approximately $39. However, those targets have fallen sharply since October when they topped out at $80.

However, even current targets may be too high because most investors won’t pay a high earnings multiple for the stock, given the cyclical nature of the company’s earnings. Despite the stock’s depressed price, the one-year forward earnings multiple is at nearly its highest level since January 2018.

Why We Could Be Wrong

According to our model, should the price of Micron rise above $43.99, it would indicate that the stock is returning to its normal risk state. That would suggest that a risk of future decline has passed. Additionally, options betting is not always a clear indication for the direction of a stock. There may be multiple reasons an options bet may be placed such as for hedging purposes.

For now, it would seem that investors are growing increasingly anxious over Micron’s upcoming quarterly results. Regardless of how strong or weak the results are, the stock is likely to be a very big reaction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.