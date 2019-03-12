GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) CEO Marco Hegyi on Investor Conference (Transcript)

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCQB:PHOT) Investor Conference Call March 11, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Marco Hegyi - CEO

Stuart Smith - SmallCapVoice.com

Conference Call Participants

Stuart Smith

Well thank you for joining us here today for the Investor Conference Call for GrowLife Incorporated. Now before we get started and I introduce Marco to the call. I want to read our forward-looking statements that cover this call today. This conference call may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear throughout this call and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of GrowLife, Inc. Corporated, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: financing plans; trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; growth strategy and operating strategy.

The words may, would, will, expect, estimate, can, believe, potential and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond GrowLife’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

I want to thank all of the shareholders that sent in their questions. We have compiled them and provided them for Marco today. And with that being said, let’s welcome the CEO of the Company, Marco Hegyi. Marco, how are you doing today?

Marco Hegyi

Very well. Thank you. Thank you everyone.

Stuart Smith

Well, Marco the floor is yours.

Marco Hegyi

Thank you. First of all, let me thank everyone else on the call. I really do appreciate your time. I know how hard it is to make time to be with us. So, let’s make the most of it. We are going to do three things today. We’re going to cover 2018, not just the numbers, we’re going to glance over those. You have the financial report that was put out with the SEC on Friday. We did a press release on Friday. If you want the specifics, go back, review those numbers. I’m going to glance over some of those specific numbers, but more I’ll concentrate on the second part, which is the why? Why were the numbers like that? And what we did?

Second part is 2019. What we’re going to do? Why we’re going to do it. Lastly, we’ll take the questions. So let’s get going.

2018, we were able to do about 86% annual growth. Don’t concentrate in a high growth sector, remember, you’re going to hear me repeat this over and over. We are in a high growth market, but we are not in a stable market. If you want a dividend, buy the phone company stock. If you want to participate in a high growth sector, stay with us, less what we are doing. What you want to key-off of is Q4. Q4 we served 112% growth year-over-year. That means that our run-rate at 1.7 million puts us at about roughly $6.8 million annual run-rate. So shall we not kind of grow running at 6.8, pretending on who’s multiple are you using, shows us that we’re about 7 times revenue on our evaluation.

In our sector, the cannabis and cannabis related market we are so significantly undervalued, it’s insane. Most companies in our business are running 10 times to 50 times topline okay. So put things in perspective, there’s a reason why we are undervalued.

Okay, the main reason is our overhang. We’re dealing with a lot of overhanging shares that are out there, and we’re spending a lot of energy retiring that. So, in 2018 we started to look at how to get this addressed. We went to our shareholders, we had a vote, 90% of the shares were voted and we got support for all our request, including when the timing is right to do reverse. 67% of the votes, that voted, voted in favor of it. We are not going to do reverse in risks dropping all this hard work down the drain. When the time is right, that means when we look at up listing into a strong market, strong staged, whether it's NASDAQ, New York or something else, we'll have to do a reverse.

We're not going to do it for poor funding. We're not going to do it under poor terms. So if anybody is hanging back, thinking that we're going to do a reverse, for a poor reason, take that off your mind. We're not.

Second thing we did is we showed 10% gross margins. The company does 10% gross margins is too weak to be built. Okay, the reason I joined five years ago was to do a roll up of this industry. That means acquisitions. We haven't been able to do acquisitions. We got sidelined in 2014 by the SEC on a 10-day halt. We've had to dig our way out of that hole for five years. We started doing acquisitions over the last 18 months. We did three acquisitions our last one in October was EZ-Clone. It was by far the best and the smartest move we made.

We bought 51% a controlling position. We intend to buy the other 49% later this year. The right offering allowed us to buy that 51%. So we raised 2.5 million in the rights offering and we were able to put roughly $700,000 in cash and another 1.3 million, 1.5 million in stock to buy 51%.

EZ-Clone is a leader in cloning. 20 years’ experience comes with the biggest asset in that company. Billy Blackburn, Billy now runs our R&D and our manufacturing. He is the guy in this business. Cloning is the key to building a successful growth operation, okay. It turns out the farm bill coming through also gave us a better opportunity that we could have ever hoped for. We’re probably going to do about four to five times the revenue he did last year because we have an organization they he sells.

So, last year we learned a lot, but we also know that we can't do it on 10%. EZ-Clone comes with 55% gross margins. When you start blending our historical business¸ the EZ-Clone business, now you're starting to talk about sizable improvement in gross margins. So, rights offering 2.5 million allowed us to have a lot of power in negotiating for better financing when we need it, allowed us to buy EZ-Clone. We did it with your support. Our shareholders stepped up, and wrote some good checks. And I know that there is some concern. I'm not worried about it. You shouldn't either.

So the walk away is, we have to pivot from our traditional business. We can't continue to sell other people's product, which is really commodity business. We can't continue to encourage our customers to buy pieces of a car and assemble it themselves and think they're going to be able to compete. We have to deliver systems, just like a complete car manufactured in volume at a lower cost.

They're currently spending about a $1.50 at gram that's what it costs them to grow. They're selling for about $3 a gram. In some cases they are selling it a bit less.

Auto controlled markets like Colorado and the entire west coast from Washington, Oregon and California are having a hard time because they have such poor regulatory lots. As that happens, the cost keeps going down and the price keeps going down and down and down. So we have to help our customers drop down their production costs. That's what we're about. That's what we pivot to, a complete new system. These systems require a high yield and a low cost. The key to a high yield is cloning. For those of you that don't understand cloning, look at a look at these clone, and you'll understand, the richest, most powerful, most consistent, genetics of the plant come with cloning.

Now, we'll talk later about one of the questions, but you bring hemp in -- not hemp as in rope tempers and CBD, and now genetic consistency, CML plants and cloning all come together, where before people were worried about growing maybe some of the largest crop operations growing maybe a thousand plants, hemp stock and 100, even a million plants a month. It's -- the volume is mind boggling. That's the business that grow in them.

So that's 2018. So where do we go now? Q1 so far, then, beyond words, we had to sit down and look at what we had to do. We looked at our balance sheet. We quickly realized, we have three or four overhangs. We have to remove. We went after the biggest one first. 540 million shares were tied up with a group called KNX. They were out of the money at $3.03 but everyone knew I mean, anybody who had a share of our stock knew that the second our stock would approach $0.03 that 540 million shares could have been dumped into the market and everything could have been wiped out.

So we had to spend time negotiating with KNX until we worked out a deal. So last month, we finally worked out a deal. Both parties felt very good on the terms, and all 540 million shares were retired. That's a big deal, half a billion shares off the table. We have two more to work out. The second largest one, we've talked to that other party, totally flexible. They see the bigger picture. They'll work with us; we'll take care of that one. The third one will work out separately.

So, balance sheet will be strong and worked out this quarter. We only have a month left. I’m very confident what we're going to do there. Our revenues stronger than ever. I came in five years ago. I shut down any discussions with guidance. But I'll say for the first time, Mark Scott our CFO, and I came within same agreement. We're going to give you some guidance. This quarter will exceed last quarter, last quarter you had 1.7 million. We believe, we'll break 2 million this quarter.

Last quarter, we did 10% gross margins. We're coming in at 30% gross margins this quarter, pretty significant. So, if we can pull it all together, we're looking at easily doubling, maybe tripling last year's numbers. We're moving at a good pace, and that's what prompted us to look at the organization. We're trying to run the company as a conglomerate, with divisions and subsidiaries. It wasn't working. We had the right people; we had them in the wrong place. Our top guy, Head of Sales and Marketing, Joe Barnes. He was trying to run at least two, maybe three divisions. He knew what to do. He's a guy who's on a plane on his way to Spain, and he's going to open up Europe for us. He'll be back. But he runs all of sales and marketing.

Billy Blackburn is in charge of R&D and manufacturing. He's taken over at both Cube, which is a codename for lower cost production. He's on the third generation a proof-of-concept. His right hand guy is doing the R&D on technology as well as cloning technology and our software is being led by another team. All-in-all it's coming together. Mark Scott continues as the CFO and he's looking at M&A deals. We're looking at somewhere between four to five different acquisition targets right now, but we're not going to do any more acquisitions at this time.

We need additional cash. We need the latitude to absorb them, integrate them. And we're just not going to move in that direction until we're ready. But we will. Okay. That takes us to end of 2019. And I think, because I talked so fast, that takes us to our questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Stuart Smith

All right. Excellent. Well, I want to thank all the shareholders for providing those questions as well. Let's jump into it Marco. How has Hemp legalization affected GrowLife’s growth? And, what are you planning to do to capitalize on this opportunity?

Marco Hegyi

The HempFest is complicated, because it has similar regulatory effects as Cannabis. It's -- but there are states that have a lot of experience. So, Colorado has a great deal of experience and we work with those folks to spend Spannabis, yes Spannabis, cannabis in Spain is the largest Hemp show in the world. The reason our Head of our R&D and Joe Barnes are on the way there is to understand what Dave has learned over the last 20 years. Why they do what they do. We're going to take a lesson from them and make sure that our systems and the way we work with the states are in line and be able to provide the systems.

Our customers are behind the curve, on trying to satisfy the needs for CBD as well as look at alternatives to cotton and other products. So it's a very large opportunity. We have taken our production estimates and tripled them. So we're looking at inventories that are there are larger than we estimated. I think, we were looking at one fourth the size of the inventory purchases. We have lead times that run about 60 to 90 days. So we see that tremendously impacting us. And that's what's really driving the growth of – and the demand of EZ-CLONE.

So we're excited, our largest EZ-CLONE pro system grows 500 clones at a time. We're seeing orders in the hundreds for that system. Can I ask you a question?

Stuart Smith

I think you did. Well let's jump to the next question Why did you decide to structure the management team in a new way?

Marco Hegyi

So as I mentioned, one of our concerns is, if we do more acquisitions which we’re planning on, and anybody go out by companies. The toughest part is integrating them. And we have SOPs that we used to help people understand how we do things. So, Standard Operating Procedures are critical, so you don’t lose time. So we’re all about time and money. And one of the things I realize is that bringing in another senior person or two or three other senior people was just not going to work. We have a very limited time to deliver our products to our customers. And they have to be able to turn around and do the same.

So, we need a consistency in our management who can both bring in the new resources and then communicate across the groups. So in my case, as it was set up monthly meetings with the four of us, the three heads; Mark, Billy and Joe and I and we can communicate and within a day have a -- on every dollar, wherever – everything is going and make adjustments we need to throughout the entire company. And that means, not just in the U.S. but in Canada and soon throughout Europe. So, we think that this new organization will help us perform better and faster.

Stuart Smith

All right. Great. Let's move on to international questionnaire. Has GrowLife seen growth in Canada since legalization last year? And do you plan to continue focusing on Canada as a growth center?

Marco Hegyi,

Absolutely, so without getting specific; the thing that most you would understand about Canada is even though it only has about one-tenth of population of the U.S., its one of course, everybody knows, is nationally legal. But the part that most of you don’t know is, it allows export of cannabis, so what Canada is doing and the growers are doing is really serving the entire global market with cannabis. So what we’re doing is capitalizing on that and we’re helping them scale up. We have cloning systems that serve the folks that are trying to sell clones once again in the millions. And where in the U.S. is a fragmented market at the state level and we is be able to get away with just system that were only needed maybe a 1000. Now just one customer ships 3 million clones a year. So it's a significant opportunity for us, particularly for EZ-Clone.

Stuart Smith

All right. Excellent. Let’s move on to the next question, Marco. I’m organizing. I’m here is best I can, because we’re still getting some questions. Once again thank you guys for sending in this question.

Marco Hegyi

I’ll start to go faster.

Stuart Smith

No. You’re doing great. There are all over place too, so we’re getting. But this one has a just little bit of follow-up to Canada and that’s why I wanted to move it up. Has GrowLife Inc every considered franchising store locations all around the United States, Canada, and for that matter around the world in different city, states and countries in order to expand and grow faster and if not, why not?

Marco Hegyi

We have. We’ve heard that earlier. Five years ago we had seven stores. We then look at it and said no, this isn’t the right way to go. Dedicated hydroponics stores are localized mom-and-pop shops. If you look at the market reports, their average revenue is about $600,000 per year. So it’s a $50,000 value prop and it doesn’t really generate enough cash to warrant, the inventory risk, just the hard work. It’s a dedicated business. Then we saw some of our competitors move to the superstore space thinking they could compete, but they were very alive with inventory.

And then we started to see the e-commerce guys. And now we see one of the leading competitors try to piggyback on Home Depot and Lowe's and then they started realizing that the way the big boys play as they float you out at least 90 days and the only time they start paying is when that product goes over the transaction wide. So, there’s a whole another world in retail when it comes to Hydroponics. And I think that ship the sale-. The reason we bought GoGreen in California was we needed a third presence in California.

So we have three retail outlets and we do it not for retail transactions as much as serving are e-logistics, e-commerce demands. So we have one out at Portland, Maine that covers Northeast, we have one out at Calgary covers Canada and of course we have one in Southern California [Indiscernible].

So we feel pretty good about our strategy. We tried really hard to do a store within the store model. It was only my third project. I believe in it. But the demand was just not there. They just -- the training, the inventory just wasn’t paying off, so we ended up transitioning that to just simply a support outlet. Next question.

Stuart Smith

All right. Regarding the affiliate program how is it going? I mean who don't want to make money in the fastest growing field in the United States and Canada? And if you had more affiliates they could be doing a lot of the heavy lifting by getting as many customers to use GrowLife products as possible. Can you expand on that?

Marco Hegyi

Absolutely. So affiliate program make sense when you have good margin. At 10 points our traditional business didn't make sense in the affiliate program. We introduced it when we started with our brand at Soil and it makes tremendous sense now with EZ-Clone. So we’re excited about that. The margin has given us the room to support, given us a larger footprint with other people who wish to sell directly into customer. So, we have the relationships there where they local suppliers then affiliate program I think is going to be very successful for us, plus we don’t have the inventory overhead that retail does. So we think it’s the right way to go.

Stuart Smith

All right, Marco. You touch on this in your opening comments, but here it is, because we want to honor the shareholders. My question is do you have a plan to bring the shared dump number down to something closer to 2 billion?

Marco Hegyi

The share, what?

Stuart Smith

The share numbers; so I guess the -- your numbers of shares issued and outstanding closer to 2 billion.

Marco Hegyi

Okay. So, that’s a tricky question because authorize versus outstanding are two different numbers. We’re authorized for 6 billion shares. We have upstanding about little over three, maybe three and a half. We have warrant for some more. If and when the Board authorizes the reverse will also bring down the outstanding dramatically. So if we do, let’s say, 100 to one, reverse, we’ll see at least the 100 to 1 reverse on the outstanding.

So that’s one way to skin that cap. I would rephrase that question as, is there – there’s a company a way where it’s looking at minimizing or reducing dilution. Once again, earlier when I said, this is a high growth expanding market. It is not a mature market, yet. It’s a question of cost in capital. We look at buyback programs. We thought that was a good thing to do. But the cost of capital is so high than the question is it better to invest in our sales and expand our business through acquisitions or is it better to do a buyback program. Right now, our buyback program does not make any sense. We’re investing in the extension of the company. And we’re going to continue to do.

Stuart Smith

Well, here’s another one the capital structure of the company, again you touched on this. And I'm just kind of gets it out here. Is there a planned reverse stock split? And if so what is the date?

Marco Hegyi

There is no plan reverse stock split. What I’d like us to do is find a way to move the NASDAQ where we see a different composition and greater stability and support of the stock in a different way, so that our shareholders can appreciate having dollars instead of pennies, but we’re not there. And until we’re there, it doesn’t make sense to do a reverse. There’s too ways to mess up or say, no, there is no plan to do a reverse in the near-term.

Mark Scott

Let me add to that. The whole reason of reverse came on the table was because we were talking to Canada. And all the bankers in Canada insist us and I tried to argue against and they insist us, the only way they would bring equity financing to this company was through reverse. So, at least we got the vote off the table, but then we realize that the terms were no appealing and not in the best interest of the company or the shareholders. So we refer them. We walked away from the table. We do have the reverse in our pocket, mean, the Board has the right for it, but we’re not giving it away. It is too essential critical to the success of the company. We will not blow that. Next one.

Stuart Smith

All right. Its obviously cost containment to growers is critical. However shareholders are not privy to the customer base and strategy to add to that base. Can you expand on this?

Marco Hegyi

I’ve read this question three times. I still don’t understand what the real question is. Could you maybe translate it for me?

Unidentified Speaker

Well, I got the question and passed it along. I’ll be honest with what he’s saying is that how do you do your business basically with these growers? How are the relationships cultivated? How are they – how are you were benefit to the growers as well?

Marco Hegyi

Well, let me – could we just table this when I’ll get back to it. Let’s go to the next one.

Stuart Smith

Absolutely, explain, how the search was conducted for the position of National Sales Director and why this role was important? Was there any relationship to Marco or/and others in management?

Marco Hegyi

Yes. That one I remember. No, absolutely not. I never knew Brian. First of all, we secured a special recruiter to find Joe’s right hand guy, National Sales Manager. We had – we brought it down to five highly five highly qualified individuals including Brian. I didn't get involved. I did not get involved until Joe had his final two, Brian and another gentleman. That’s when I talk to them and that was very clear to me, Brian was a like guy. No prior knowledge with him. Joe did not have any prior experience with him. Most qualified guy -- are the five very qualified individuals, so very pleased with him. Good solid performer, knows how to managed very well.

Stuart Smith

All right. Very good. Let’s move on and please let us know on the 11th; that's the day what the company is doing to bring the stock price to a higher level.

Marco Hegyi

We tried to be as transparent as possible, but at the same time we don't like to give our competitors too much information. We see – many of the things that we discussed, that we talk about -- after we talked our customers used by our competitors, we find ourselves competing against all strategy. Joe is out there with the sales force and we hear the same thing. So being transparent probably the number one thing we try to do.

Our filings; Mark Scott our CFO was very hard to get our filings done in advanced. Our 10-K was not due till the end of March. She got it done at the very first part of March. Our queues are normally done. This supposed to be done in six weeks. Here its get some done about three weeks early. I try to be as local as I can be. We try to do press releases and give out as much information as possible. For us, it’s all about shareholder confident. If we believe in what we’re doing and why we’re doing it, then stay with us. And you know the rest. If you don’t, there are lots of places to put your money. But hang in there, if you believe in us. And if you don’t you know how to get or message to me. I got my Twitter account open. And you guys know to press my button, so try not to do that. Next question.

Stuart Smith

Well that’s actually the last question that we’ve got here. I want to thank the shareholder for seeing him in. Obviously, if you’re question was very similar to the reverse split question but you worded it differently. We compile these. We got rid of any of the redundant question. You can continue to though to send questions to my email address which is in these press releases. If you have extending questions that may be you got an answer but he didn't understand it, keep it coming. I mean this is what the company is trying to do here. Marco is trying to do, is as he pointed out be transparent and also open up the conduit of information from him and to the company shareholders yourself and backed him up. Marco, any closing thoughts or comments before we wrap up this call.

Marco Hegyi

Yes. Just, as per that question we do try to be transparent. And the question now that is the shareholders feel like they’re not privy to a lot of information. The one thing I write in every quarterly report is the management discussion right upfront of every quarterly report. Read the last one and I’ll try to explain exactly what we’re doing and why we’re doing it. And I suggest you go through that. And I think you have a much better idea of what we’re doing. If you’ve seen the other tradeshow if I’m going to a conference or a panel feel free to come out to me and talk to me. Okay? Thank you so much for your time. And appreciate everyone at this time.

Q - Stuart Smith

All right. That concludes our call for today. Thanks you so much.