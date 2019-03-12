Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Presents at Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference Call March 11, 2019 11:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Michel Vounatsos - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Phil Nadeau - Cowen & Company

Phil Nadeau

Good morning, and welcome once again to Cowen & Company’s 39th Annual Healthcare Conference. I am Phil Nadeau, one of the biotech analysts here at Cowen. And it’s my pleasure to introduce one of our first companies, Biogen, one of the luminaries in the industry. We’re going to do a fireside chat with CEO, Michel Vounatsos. Michel, do you want to start with maybe some opening remarks?

Michel Vounatsos

Certainly. So, good morning everybody, and thank you for having Biogen and me. We may make some forward-looking statement, so I refer you back to our SEC filing.

2018 was a very good year. Top line, double-digit; bottom line, even stronger. And I would say, more importantly, we have enriched and advanced our pipeline portfolio very well beyond aducanumab. But for aducanumab also, we increased the POS, based on the results of BAN2401. And we are very encouraged by the results of our SOD1 program that was communicated in December. That has resonance beyond the SOD and the ALS programs but basically reinforces the entire partnership with Ionis and the modality of ASO.

2019 is off to a solid start. We have the Nightstar acquisition that is being proposed and now needs to go through regulatory approval. We are very encouraged by those. We have highly [indiscernible] MS. We are progressing with the regulatory approval of nusinersen SPINRAZA in China and beyond including reimbursement. The Company continues to generate a lot of cash flow, based on the solid results that we have in our leadership position in MS but also in SMA and biosimilars. And we believe that science is breaking in that space that is neuroscience, and this is where the space that we have chosen as a focus of our strategy. So, very exciting times, important readouts in the coming period. So, we are encouraged with the momentum.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Phil Nadeau

That’s right. So, maybe on one of the points that you just made. Biogen is focused on neurologic diseases. This is an area where many investors are skeptical. So, what are these investors missing? What would you say to those who think neuroscience isn’t as good of an area for investment?

Michel Vounatsos

So, the science is breaking. We can see all the progress that we are making, it’s complex, it’s high-risk but high-reward. And Biogen is a pioneer, is not a follower in other the spaces. So, we believe that by having a strategic that is steady focus into that space, and beyond the pipeline products that we have, we have all the capabilities that we’ll be building up, in terms of neurogenetics, in terms of imaging that are tremendous, in terms of biomarkers, in terms of engagement with the regulatory authorities and much more. We can gradually increase the quality of success. We see interconnectivity between the disease states, and this is very nice to notice. And we see also interconnectivity into the treatment approaches and results on one program may resonate beyond these sort of programs. So, I also take note that some companies decide opt out of neuroscience. And we believe this gives us an even greater opportunity, risks but tremendous reward. It’s a number one cause of disability, the number two cause of mortalities. So, it happens to be an epidemiology priority almost everywhere around the world. Very encouraged to be in that space.

Phil Nadeau

Specifically on 2019 guidance, it assumes revenue growth of 1% to 2%? Is there any reason to expect that your currently marketed products will be able to reaccelerate or is the reacceleration top-line growth largely dependent on the pipeline?

Michel Vounatsos

So, we exited 2018 with 10% on the top-line. So, I aspire to do better than what was communicated. This is what have done in 2018; this is what we have done in 2017. Time will speak. And obviously we are working very, very hard all around the world, in the U.S., first, in the core markets, but also beyond. We have a very-solid team. During the past 2.5 years, we have enhanced the capability, the commitment, the focus, the professionalism and the engagement capability with the customer base. I believe that we have been able to create a superb implementation team in terms of operations.

So, I am reasonably optimistic obviously, tomorrow brings most promise in terms of pipeline. And what we're seeing certainly in aducanumab is now multi franchise in the early 2020s. Because beyond aducanumab and the leading AD portfolio, Biogen certainly has ALS compounds, has PSP compounds. So, beyond MS, SMA, we have now neuromuscular franchise opportunity, we have ophtha franchise opportunity, we have AD franchise opportunity, movement disorders and stroke where we are now in Phase 3. So, this opportunity to bring forward this pipeline in the early 2020 is actually what this team was able to deliver, while at the same time, continue to deliver on the current base. This is important.

Phil Nadeau

In 2018, you did six business development transactions. You've already announced one this year. Is this the pace that we should expect for the future? Are you going to continue to be as active as you have been over the last 15 or 18 months?

Michel Vounatsos

So, we are very pleased with the BD that we had implemented during the past couple of years, under my watch 11 years. So, we invested $3.3 billion in terms of BD activities. And there was a panel of those from platforms from early stage to late-stage at Nightstar, a Phase 3 and Phase 2, but also pre-clinical for a reasonable price, one may say, compared with the benchmarks. We are confident that this is in line with the strategy that we have communicated two years ago. So, there was a lot of discipline in terms of the rigor, in terms of investing shareholders’ money in line with what we said was the priority of the organization, and we'll continue. The capability of the organization in terms of BD is enhanced. And we are actively looking at further opportunities that cover a broad range of type of deals, but I will say the sweet spot remains the same. Again, the baseline is doing well. Cash flow generation is high. We're not on a burning platform. We will do that in a disciplined manner, and this is what we continue to do.

Phil Nadeau

Could you discuss your appetite for doing a large acquisition? Is that something that you…

Michel Vounatsos

So, as I just said, the sweet spot is the early stage. This is where the inequity in terms of capability in neuroscience, the neuroscientists, neuroclinicians, the capability that we build beyond compounds should place the organization in the best position to create value the way others eventually will not be able to do. So, we prefer the early stage, but the Nightstar, we have a Phase 3 and the Phase 2. So, whenever we see the opportunity and financially, IP, strategically, commercially ticks the box, then we go for it.

Phil Nadeau

Maybe we can talk about some of the product franchises. Multiple sclerosis, Gilenya’s U.S. compound patent is going to expire in August of this year. How would the availability of generics change the U.S. market in terms of share price?

Michel Vounatsos

So, generic, fact of life and opportunity to create savings and headroom for innovation, I see the generic S1P to affect mostly the originator. MS is such a specific disease, I don't see interchangeability. The S1P carry a lot of, I will say, care for the patients at the onset of the treatment that other oral treatments do not. So, I am confident, Biogen is the global leader in interferons, in orals and in high-efficacy products, and the intention is to remain that position.

Phil Nadeau

And one of your pipeline programs is fumarate or BIIB098, we're going to see data from that this summer. What do you need to see to be convinced that it's differentiated from TECFIDERA?

Michel Vounatsos

So, the play and the hope is GI50 that is eventually better than on TEC. The strategy will be differentiation to TECFIDERA. The patients, the hundreds of thousands of patients on TECFIDERA are doing well that passed the first four, five weeks with the inconvenience that we know are doing very well. We continue to fuel and to support TECFIDERA which is super product. And then, we see how -- with the launch of VUMERITY, we can further expand the footprint into the orals. And preclinically, we are looking also at how we can further develop VUMERITY I would say beyond this MS space. This is the beauty of the interconnectivity between the disease states. Being specialized and fully integrated into this space that is neuroscience, we see opportunities to further develop for other indications beyond MS. So, we are working on that.

Phil Nadeau

And how would your strategy differ depending on the level of differentiation?

Michel Vounatsos

So, we need to wait for the data and the data will best inform the positioning. I am certainly working very closely with the marketing team because there is a certainly a high level of marketing component. But, the idea is not to switch patients from A to B. The strategy is to expand. Time will tell.

Phil Nadeau

Moving on to SPINRAZA, how big of a product could that be? I think you said that there's about 2,600 of the 10,000 or 12,000 patients on therapy today. How many could be on therapy at peak?

Michel Vounatsos

So, SPINRAZA is already big. Remember, the first assessment of the top potential of this product is couple of hundreds of millions. We believe at $1.7 billion in 2018. And I anticipate that SPINRAZA could grow -- can grow in 2019 in the U.S. and ex-U.S. We have penetrated, we have 6,600 patients approximately on therapy in Q4. But, we have penetrated only 15% of the 60% prevalence of the adult population in the U.S. But at the same time, we're able to deliver, otherwise we’d not have been in a position to deliver the results that you know in the U.S.

So, the organization has done a great job but it is still a very long way to go with this adult SMA population that is eventually less symptomatic and eventually not seeing a neurologist on a day to day. So, we need to find those patients. The most important is that their experience with SPINRAZA is positive. This is sign of improvement, and at each dosing, they improve. This is a feedback we get from the caregivers and the physicians. They can smile again. They can write a letter again. This is a big deal for the patients. And we are very pleased to see -- to get this testimony. So, we are optimistic, we get the product registered lately in China, but this should be out of pocket to start with. We anticipate all the market approvals. So, there is good momentum without losing the focus on MS and the rest of the business.

Phil Nadeau

On the ex-U.S. growth for SPINRAZA, you mentioned you expect that to grow again outside the U.S. in 2019; in Q4 of 2018, the growth kind of waned. So, what is going to drive that ex-U.S. growth and in particularly are there any major territories that you are going to reimburse this year?

Michel Vounatsos

Listen, I am reasonably optimistic on the ex-U.S. growth. The Q4 data was in -- within a quarter dynamic and does not indicate a pattern of performance for the foreseeable future. I believe that we’ll grow in the U.S. and ex-U.S. with SPINRAZA for the coming period.

Phil Nadeau

One of the big changes or potential changes to the SMA market in 2019 will be the approval of AVXS-101 from Novartis. How do you think that will impact SPINRAZA this year?

Michel Vounatsos

Not much. So we welcome competition and additional modality for the SMA patients. I think this is good news. But, it’s difficult to do better than the NURTURE data that’s we have communicated. Those infants treated at the right time developed -- have a motor-neuron development that is quasi normal. So, this is the standard of care. And beyond the infants, there is the toddlers and there is the adult population for which normally the AveXis compound will not have the label. So, there we have the NURTURE data and the efficacy well established with the infants but also with the toddlers and the others. And beyond the clinical data we have a wealth of real world evidence, and mostly the testimony and this efficacy that the patients see and live through together with the caregivers and the positive reinforcement this gives to the physicians. So, nusinersen is a standard of care and we believe that it will remain standard of care.

With gene therapy, we are committed to the modality. I think, it’s a long way before we see all the products we like to see, we still have question marks on transduction, on durability, on the safety profile, but also in terms of distribution when those products are dosed emphatically to the central and peripheric motor neuron. There are some challenges in terms of biodistribution. So, confident on SPINRAZA and we don’t see the launch of AveXis compound for which out of the 15 that they have dosed, 7 on SPINRAZA, we don’t see this as being a major disturbance to the ongoing momentum.

Phil Nadeau

Do you think there is a benefit to combining SPINRAZA with gene therapy? Do you think that could become a standard of care over time?

Michel Vounatsos

I believe that over time those different modalities will be complementary. But, we need to have science to best inform us. And this is not the case, we don’t have the data in real life. As I said earlier, a sizeable proportion of the patient that we have dosed with the gene are now on the ASO. We need to see over time and it’s difficult to say at this stage. Importantly, ASO has the wealth of efficacy evidence that makes it the standard of care.

Phil Nadeau

Roche and PTC have guided to filing risdiplam, based on the 5- patient SUNFISH studies this year. How do you perceive that to be a competition to SPINRAZA?

Michel Vounatsos

So, the way I see it is that this market has such a gap in terms of delivering on the hope for the patients that the priority is efficacy, the priority is absolutely not a convenience play. It’s all about the efficacy. So, concerning this promising modality, for which have also an interest, you know that, non-splicing modulator, that's the early, early stage, still plenty of question marks. And I understand that they are still also for the AveXis compound, working on the dosing for the Type 2 and Type 3. So, they didn't have impact yet with the right dose. So, if not for efficacy reasons, safety reasons and many more potentially, time will tell.

Phil Nadeau

Maybe just to push back on the convenience point that you made in the adult population, you suggest that they’re maybe not as symptomatic, they can, those who are symptomatic, have issues with the spinal access. So, why wouldn't the oral be preferred in that older calculation?

Michel Vounatsos

I think there will be a room for an effective and safe treatment. We don't have yet the big data. So, time will say -- will speak. So, this is the first point. The second point is that people saw intrathecal dosing as being a significant barrier two years ago. To-date, we have probably those more than 35,000 in terms acts in terms of intrathecal dosing. So it's becoming a much more common way of dosing to patients and even for complex spine.

Phil Nadeau

Then one last question on SMA, before I move to Alzheimer's. You have your own gene therapy program as you mentioned. Any progress in removing the clinical hold there? Any milestones?

Michel Vounatsos

So, we’re still on clinical hold, unfortunately. We're engaging with authorities. I will not comment more on the type of engagement. We'll let you know, as soon as we have something new.

Phil Nadeau

So, moving to Alzheimer's. What gives you confidence in aducanumab, for those investors are skeptical, what would you say there?

Michel Vounatsos

So, I understand the skepticism, based on the overall results that those compounds have demonstrated. So, we remain, as a company, very modest and very humble. Until we have the results, we don't know. Having said that, the POS for aducanumab has increased during the last period. Why? Because we have a second experiment, with BAN2401. Another compound in other labs that have demonstrated proof-of-biology and proof-of-concept. And we’re encouraged by the large Phase 2 800-plus patients that Eisai has communicated with BAN2401. All the binding characteristics of those molecular antibodies are not similar. We see that BAN and adu basically bind to the aggregated form soluble -- insoluble form of amyloid beta, which is not the case of the others. They remove the plaque. They have the effect or function that helps eliminating the amyloid, which is so, so important with the microglia. And they also show a slowing down of the cognitive decline. So, these are the reasons to believe. And, again, our POS has increased but we’ll remain very modest until we have the final results.

Phil Nadeau

In the past, Biogen has not commented much on the possibility of an interim analysis. Would you care to comment today?

Michel Vounatsos

This will not change.

Phil Nadeau

Do you want to tell us when it is going to be the statistical power, nothing? Okay. We don't think so. What's the rationale for starting the program on Phase 3 aducanumab prior to the data in the ongoing Phase 2?

Michel Vounatsos

Multifactorial, one of the key reasons is BAN2401. So, again when you will have to a bit hope into the mechanism and when we see the similarity between the 2 monoclonal antibodies, we believe a bit more. So, this is one. Secondly, the FDA guidelines are very encouraging. And basically, asking principles companies to look at the earlier population, where we may have a treat of this most cost effective and this may be the best time to intervene before the first symptoms, before the patients who have plaque. And last but not least, we have investigators asking us since years to get started. So, we are pleased with this engagement in to this presymptomatic population.

Phil Nadeau

How do you think about pricing in Alzheimer's drug? It's such a major public health problem, and yet there is no other therapies; it’s a massive unmet need and successful, a lot of differentiation?

Michel Vounatsos

Yes. And we start to look into those elements. We have teams working together with the partners at this time to prepare the market and to engage on the go to market in every year, key geographies. And the price is one of the key components. Just to make the parallel, if I may, antitumor anti-TNF expense in the U.S., if I don’t mistake is close to $30 billion, and less 20% of the relevant population that is treated. I think we should be able to do better and to be more innovative and creative. And maybe it’s a limit on the fee for service type of model. And it’s our duty as a company to try to approach, evaluate some new engagement on actual models with the product figures and perfect figures in key overseas, and this is what we are initiating. And there is a good level of interest in the U.S. and ex-U.S. But again, it’s a bit too early, allow me to come back at a future opportunity.

Phil Nadeau

Broadly, would the price be related to the efficacy? So, the more potent -- the more price or is that only one of many different components that go…

Michel Vounatsos

So, these are -- there are different components. You can imagine that bundling is eventually a model that is interesting because you need to have the right diagnostic. This might be an entry criteria. So, there are population as type of models and much more. The fee for service model has shown its limitation, and we need to analyze that. It might be the right model for this launch, depending on the access, but it might not be. As an organization it’s our responsibility. And as a pioneer in our science, it's an opportunity and a responsibility to envision different models. Biogen will always be progressive on this matter.

Phil Nadeau

And maybe moving to biosimilars, bio assets [ph], how big of a business could this be for Biogen?

Michel Vounatsos

So, we are pleased with the momentum, $514 million with 40% in cash growth in 2018 and now we have the launch of adalimumab. And we count in weeks the progress that it took for months for BENEPALI etanercept at launch. So, this is a very good momentum, but the space is my more. There is a still long way to go. Let's keep in mind that with the strength in TNF, we have stayed close to 1 billion to the public payer in Europe. So, beyond the business momentum that is important and that we hopefully try to enrich, we have additional biosimilars, and we are working on that. It's all about the social contract. It's all about generating headroom for neuro innovation for us, and the responsibility that we have with as an organization and as an industry to secure the sustainability of the system. And there is a time for patented space and there is a time for more commoditized and headroom and savings, headroom for innovation. The opportunity in the U.S. for the next 10 years is close to $200 billion if we have an effective biosimilars market. This is what we have to do as an -- as a society, secure that there is -- we create this headroom for innovation and reinvest into the new products.

Phil Nadeau

What other biosimilars would be interesting to Biogen?

Michel Vounatsos

An array of biosimilars. You can -- you know all the usual suspects, and we are working on different ones. But, I will keep that quiet for the time being until we release more news.

Phil Nadeau

Moving to the pipeline, in the last five minutes. So, highlighted BIIB067on the Q4 call, the SOD1 ASO, what factors make you optimistic for its success?

Michel Vounatsos

So, listen, the first time that we have proof of concept and biology for this SOD-1 and for this modality when we want basically to decrease the production of a toxic protein, and we see a significant decrease in the CSF of this protein, and we see signs of -- numerical signs of -- on the clinical front, in terms of the ALS rating scale, in terms of respiratory and in terms of muscle strength. So, this provides us lot of hope, mostly for the population in need, because there is nothing. This is a devastating disease. That’s why we are adding the cohort of patient in that study and eventually for the higher dose. And eventually if this is positive, we’ll be meeting with regulators that’s we’re meeting already so that we can see if we can to file. This gives us a lot of hope , and again interconnectivity within one space. Behind the SOD1 we have the C9ORF. And here we’re not talking about 2% of the ALS but 10% of the ALS population with C9ORF, or not 10% of the familial, but close to 50% of the familial. So, the probability of success also increases for the C9ORF and gives us an opportunity to build a franchise for ALS. And you know that we have also sporadic -- small molecule for sporadic type of ALS. And this together with nusinersen creates neuromuscular footprint. And we’re obviously interested into other disease states. And concerning the modality, it also increases our interest into the ASO tau that should certainly be looked at, and start developing.

So, for all those reasons, there are reasons to believe into the strategy and in the progress of science in that space. That’s why the time is now, and the next oncology is neuroscience.

Phil Nadeau

What do you think are the risks to 067? What are key unanswered questions in your mind?

Michel Vounatsos

Listen, there’s always risk until we have the final data. As I said, we have trends and numerical trends for the clinical measures and also for neurofilaments because we have the biomarkers where we see again neurofilaments decreasing as a sign of external health that we are able to improve on this biomarker and that risks are there until we see efficacy, safety, until we see the final data.

Phil Nadeau

092 and PSP, what do you think you need to file, how much data, what type of data?

Michel Vounatsos

So, listen, another devastating disease that characterized again the commitment of the Company to be pioneer neuroscience, there is no treatment for progressive supranuclear palsy. We did enroll the Phase 2 into a record time. It’s unbelievable the way the patients came to the centers. The readout of the Phase 2 will be towards the end of the year. We see because it’s another opportunity for being able to basically block this protein extracellularly that may have also connectivity with the alpha-synuclein. And we are encouraged, and since there is nothing, maybe there is a publicly, if deliver on the hope there’s probability to engage again with regulators for potentially having an earlier-than-expected filing, and again, another opportunity to have alternatives to aducanumab in the early 2020.

Phil Nadeau

On the Q4 call, you also highlighted 074 and 104. What makes you optimistic for these compounds?

Michel Vounatsos

So, the unmet medical need for trigeminal neuralgia with our Nav 1.7 program is tremendous. Most of the patients are using carbamazepine, which is an antiepileptic product that is very old and efficacy is not that good. So, we believe that we can do better and the mechanism is superb. We -- I'm very pleased that we were able to reach an agreement with the FDA and we have a green light to start a Phase 3 in trigeminal neuralgia by the end of the year. Hopefully by the end of the year, we have [indiscernible] as for now. And as you’ll recall, we initiated the Phase 2 for small fiber neuropathy a few months ago, which is a larger indication. But, the pain model of trigeminal neuralgia is superb.

And then, for BAN104, the AMPA program for schizophrenia macular is superbly positioned to access the validity of this program. Some early studies give us -- gave us a lot of hope in terms of benefit risk, in terms of target and the ability to activate the right path of the brain in terms of neurogenetics. And the market is significant. I was meeting with a psychiatrist lately on the cognitive functions for schizophrenic patients, market is huge. But, we could also study this compound beyond schizophrenia, also more in line with the prioritized -- these area that we have communicated and not limited to Alzheimer's.

Phil Nadeau

So, we're just about out of time. Is there anything else, I should've asked you that I didn’t ask you, anything else you want to address?

Michel Vounatsos

You asked a lot. But, we are also very encouraged by our alpha-synuclein for Parkinson. We believe we have the leading compound. And for the two compounds that we have in stroke, the anti-edema for large hemispheric stroke and also the TMS-007 which is potentially, and soon in Phase 2 and improved tPA, an option that we have with the center in Japan. So, we are very encouraged by these programs too.

Phil Nadeau

Great. It looks like we're out of time. Thanks everyone for listening, and thank you for participating.

Michel Vounatsos

Thank you, all.