Pfenex's (PFNX) CEO Eef Schimmelpennink on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eef Schimmelpennink - President and CEO

Susan Knudson - CFO

We’d like to remind you that some of the statements made during the call today are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to our development and commercialization plans for PF708, Px563L, RPA563, PF743, PF745, our CRM197 program and our other product candidates; the expected regulatory pathways for our product candidates and our ability to satisfy the filing requirements for specific regulatory pathways; the expected timing and phases of our future clinical trials; the expected timing of our regulatory submissions and any potential future commercial launch; potential partnering opportunities for our product candidates; the potential to receive future payments under our collaboration agreements; expectations for potential milestones for our product candidates; studies for our products and programs; potential growth opportunities and strategy; our ability to execute on our plans and drive shareholder value; and our future expectations with respect to the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents.

Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Please look at our filings with the SEC for a discussion of the factors that could cause our results to differ materially. Additional information will also be set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, to be filed with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements on this call are based on information available to earlier today Pfenex release financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018. Pfenex earnings release and corporate presentation are currently available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thank you, Jamie, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Pfenex fourth quarter and fiscal year-end 2018 results and business update call. I’m Eef Schimmelpennink, President and CEO of Pfenex and I'm joined by Susan Knudson, our Chief Financial Officer.

During today’s call, I will discuss the significant advancements of our development portfolio in 2018 and provide an overview on our strategy to build shareholder value, Susan will discuss financial results, after which I will open the call for Q&A.

Looking back at 2018 and the significant successes across our four lead programs, I'm very pleased with the team's hard work and dedication during this exciting time for Pfenex. Looking ahead, we are excited by the opportunities for Pfenex in 2019 as we believe we have set a path for our programs that can change Pfenex from a clinical stage biotech company to a commercial one.

Let me take a minute to review our achievements in 2018, as well as discuss what we expect for 2019, by walking through each of the four distinct potential value drivers in our pipeline, including PF708 by Jazz partnership, our anthrax vaccine candidates, and our CRM197 partnerships with Merck and Serum Institute of India. Our main focus continues to be PF708, which we are developing as a therapeutic equivalent to Forteo, which achieved $1.6 billion in global sales in 2018.

Mid-2018, we announced the positive results from our Phase 3 study, which showed comparable overall profiles between our lead drug candidate PF708 and Forteo after 24 weeks of daily injections in osteoporosis patients.

During the remainder of 2018, we made significant headway in further advancing the program resulting in submitting the NDA in December. In February of this year the FDA notified us that the NDA was accepted and sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review. And they set a PDUFA goal date of October 7, 2019. Additionally, the day 74 latter indicate that the FDA is not planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the NDA. We believe this puts us on track to enter the U.S. market as early as the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to FDA approval and other factors.

Working with us through the NDA process and commercialization strategy for PF708 is our development and licensing partner Alvogen. Alvogen is proven to be a valuable partner and we're able to leverage their extensive regulatory supply chain management and commercial expertise through the NDA process. This is key as upon the receipt of a FDA approval Alvogen would assume responsibility to manage the supply chain and commercialize PF708 in the United States.

As a reminder Pfenex is eligible to receive an additional $25 million in support and regulatory milestone payments through its U.S. licensing agreement with Alvogen. Pfenex may also be eligible to receive a 50% gross profit split on U.S sales if PF708 is rated as therapeutic equivalent or as otherwise PF [ph] split up to 40%.

From a competitive standpoint, we believe that Pfenex currently is the only company that is seeking approval of a recombinantly derived teriparatide in the U.S. and we believe that the generic competition to Forteo in the near-term is likely to be limited.

We also believe that our development of PF708, including our clinical data and any future U.S. regulatory decisions can be leveraged towards seeking regulatory approval in certain international markets. As such, we have expanded our collaboration with Alvogen in Europe, Middle East, North Africa and rest of world, excluding those areas covered by existing partner agreements for PF708.

This expansion centralizes the development regulatory and commercialization activities of PF708 and leverages Alvogen’s global supply chain and market access experience to maximize potential of commercial success in these markets. Combining these operational capabilities with favorable financial terms of the agreements, makes partnering on regional commercialization for PF708 the optimal strategy.

In certain countries, and geographies, Alvogen will support their efforts through commercialization partners. For example, in Europe and Switzerland, they will work with Theramex, a leading global specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to women's health and built around what was previously Teva’s women's health portfolio. And in MENA, they will work with SAJA, a Tamer Group company and the current distributor of Lilly's Forteo.

Under the terms of these agreements, Alvogen will be responsible for the local activities through Theramex, SAJA, and its other commercialization partners. As well as overseeing any clinical development, regulatory litigation, commercial manufacturing and commercialization. We believe that this expanded collaboration agreement shows us -- allows us to maximize the potential commercial success of PF708.

Under the expanded Alvogen agreement, we’re eligible to receive a gross profit split of up to 60% on product sales of PF708, in Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America -- North Africa and rest of world, depending on geography and cost of goods sold.

We also believe our other partner for PF708 NT Pharma, which has an exclusive license to commercialize PF708 in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand will be able to leverage our clinical data in U.S. regulatory decisions to advance their efforts in these territories.

As a reminder, Pfenex is eligible to receive payments of up to $22.5 million, based on the achievement of certain development, regulatory and sales rated milestones under the NT Pharma agreement. We may also be eligible to receive double-digit royalties on net sales of PF708 subject to regulatory approval.

NT Pharma is responsible for any further developments required to garner regulatory approval, as well as all commercialization activities in these Asian territories. We believe that the progress made in the PF708 program in 2018 and the potential milestones for 2019 make it a very exciting program.

Let me now turn to our collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, through which we are developing PF743, a recombinant crisantaspase and the ongoing development of PF745 a recombinant crisantaspase with half-life extension technology. We continue to make good progress on both of these products, but we believe that our success on these programs to-date is evidence of the unique capabilities of our technology platform.

Looking ahead, we're optimistic, and I believe that these programs can generate meaningful development milestones. As a reminder, under our agreement with Jazz, we can earn up to $225 million in milestone payments, of which we have received approximately $36 million to-date.

Looking ahead, we're still eligible to receive an additional $189 million in development and sales milestone fees. Of this $30 million are development milestones, $34 million are regulatory milestones and $125 million sales milestones. We are also eligible to receive tiered royalties on worldwide sales of any products resulting from the collaboration. We remain enthusiast about the potential benefits that these programs can bring to patients and look forward to updating you as we progress.

Our anthrax vaccine programs Px563L and RPI563, a third potential revenue driver are additional examples of the versatility of Pfenex's capabilities. Both Px563L and RPI563 our novel anthrax vaccine candidates under development by Phoenix to address the U.S. government's needs for additional supply of stable and dose sparing anthrax vaccine. These programs are fully funded by the U.S. government under a $145 million advanced development contract with BARDA.

Again, we saw significant opportunities to advance this program in 2018. In the second half of 2018 BARDA approved additional funding for analytical work in a non-clinical animal study. With these new data in hand the company held a Type C meeting with the FDA in December 2018 to discuss Px563L's potency release method.

An In Process Review meeting was held in January 2019 with the Public Health Emergency Medical Countermeasures Enterprise or PHEMCE Milestone Decision Authority the MDA. We believe these two meetings are helping create a pathway, which could potentially trigger the next option period for GMP manufacturing and preparation for a Phase 1b/2 study in late 2019.

This will be subject in each case to continued funding by BARDA, which is determined based on scientific progress, which we showed in the IPR meeting as well as overall portfolio prioritization by the U.S. government. We will keep you informed as more information becomes available.

Moving to our fourth potential revenue driver our carrier protein CRM197, a non-toxic mutant of diphtheria toxin. We announced updates on this program during 2018, which included clinical updates from our development and commercial partnerships with both Merck and the Serum Institute of India. We're pleased to be able to share in June 2018 that Merck announced that it began multiple Phase 3 studies of PBC15 its investigational polyvalence conjugate vaccine for the prevention of pneumococcal disease using our CRM197.

In January of 2019, Merck announced that it received breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease in pediatric patients 6 weeks to 18 years of age. A potential benefit in this Merck program results in a commercial therapy. If this Merck program results in a commercial therapy could be meaningful as we’re eligible to receive annual fees, milestone payments and a tiered royalty based on net sales for all products developed by Merck that use CRM197 produced via the Pfenex Expression Technology platform.

We also have an agreement for CRM197 with Serum Institute of India or SII, which is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced. SII has built a dedicated facility to produce our CRM197, which SII is using in two conjugant vaccines that are in advanced Phase 3 development, including Pneumosil, a 10 valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. SII recently announced that Pneumosil completed the Phase 3 program in which all primary and secondary objectives were met.

Following review of the complete study report and product dossier by the Drug Controller General of India, SII announced that received an export license for Pneumosil. SII presented the pivotal Phase 3 data to the vaccine prequalification team of World Health Organization and received their approval to submit the complete dossier in the January 2019 WHO prequalification slots. The prequalification process could take up to 12 months to complete.

The commercial market is expected to include India and other low and middle income countries, under the Gavi Advanced Market Commitment. We are eligible to receive a tiered royalty based upon net sales by SII. As mentioned, we about our undisclosed partnerships in various stages of development and continue to sell non-GMP and GMP grade CRM197 to vaccine development focused from our partners.

The momentum we have built across our robust pipeline of assets over the past year is truly exciting. Most importantly, we believe, we are positioned for a transformational year in 2019. With several important milestones on the horizon that could signal a move towards becoming a commercial company and create value for our shareholders. We also see the success of these late-stage programs as further validation of our Pfenex Expression Technology.

Looking out longer term on our current portfolio direct spent, we believe the PF708 operations will be largely transferred to our partners by end of 2019. Our just development cost will remain limited BARDA if continued is fully funded, and CRM197 is a finished product produced and managed by SII. This is currently and will continue to provide us with the opportunity to use our talented team and direct financial resources to develop both new pipeline candidates and expand partner collaborations. I see many opportunities for future growth.

I will now turn the call over to Susan Knudson, our Chief Financial Officer.

Susan Knudson

Thank you, Eef. And now I'll go over financial highlights for the fourth quarter and full year ended 2019. Total revenue decreased by $14.5 million, or 81% to $3.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $17.9 million in the same period in 2017. Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018, decreased by $13.9 million or 48% to $14.9 million, compared to $28.8 million in 2017. The decreases in revenue were primarily due to significant development achievements and milestones related to the restructuring of our Jazz collaboration that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Our cost of revenue decreased by $0.6 million or 34% to $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $1.7 million in the same period in 2017. Cost of revenue decreased by $0.2 million or 3% to $5 million in 2018, compared to cost of revenue of $5.2 million in 2017. The changes were primarily due to the decreased activity in 2018, related to our BARDA or anthrax government contract.

Our research and development expenses decreased by $1.9 million or 27% to $5.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $7.2 million in same period in 2017. The decrease resulted from our recognition of support payments from Alvogen related to PF708, which offset our R&D expenses.

Research and development increased by $2 million or 6% to $33.9 million in 2018, compared to research and development of $31.9 million in 2017. The increase was primarily due to increased activity for PF708 to satisfy the clinical and manufacturing filing requirements for the NDA, which the company submitted to the FDA in December of 2018.

Our selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $0.2 million or 6% to $3.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $3.7 million in the same period in 2017. Our selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $1.9 million or 10% to $15.8 million in 2018, compared to $17.7 million in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to higher expenditures related to the separation of former officers in the first half of 2017, which included legal and compensation expenses.

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $56.2 million in cash and cash equivalent. We believe that this existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to meet our anticipated cash needs for at least the next 12 months.

Now, I'll turn the call back to Eef for closing remarks.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thank you, Susan. We are very excited by the opportunities we see ahead for the company in 2019 and I want to thank the Pfenex team for their hard work. With four solid programs in our pipeline gaining momentum towards generating value for Pfenex and our shareholders, we see this as a pivotal point in our history. We believe Pfenex is on its way towards transitioning from a development stage company to a commercial entity.

In addition, we continue to look for new ways and we still leverage our Pfenex Expression Technology. I see many opportunities for the future growth as we look to drive shareholder value and we keep you apprised of future development as we are able.

This will conclude our prepared remarks. I would now like to ask Jamie to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Ladies and gentlemen at this time we’ll begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] Our first question today comes from Jason Butler from JMP. Please go ahead with your question.

Jason Butler

Hi, thanks for taking the questions and congrats on all the progress in the quarter. First one, just on PF708, can you just give us an overview of your Alvogen’s commercial manufacturing plans and commitments and just give us a sense of why you think the CMC section of the NDA is derisked?

Eef Schimmelpennink

Absolutely. Thanks Jason for that question. So we've not disclosed the CMOs that we’re working with to produce and ultimately commercialize or produced commercial material for PF708. They are all U.S. based and we feel very confident on their standing with the FDA and as such, we look forward with confidence to any pre-approval inspections that might be coming our way.

We have to-date produced a significant number of batches with the various CMOs what we're seeing is that we are consistently able to produce high quality product. As such we're in the middle of completing our validation and even starting to produce commercial material. So in short, we have high confidence in our supply chain, we’re seeing excellent results as we’re in the middle of starting to produce our launch quantities.

Jason Butler

Great. Then for CRM197, can you give us any color on the market opportunity for Pneumosil on what Pfenex’s upside would be from this commercial opportunity? And I guess more broadly speaking you have the partnership with Merck, you also mentioned undisclosed partnership, how do we think about the overall opportunity for your CRM197?

Eef Schimmelpennink

So we see this as a very significant immaterial opportunity for the company. Obviously, the opportunity is very different in nature for Merck compared to SII. The Merck opportunity is largely a U.S. one, although we do expect for them to move the product into other regulated markets as well. And as you know they are intending to go head-to-head with Pfizer's Prevenar. Prevenar is currently generating about $6 billion in revenue and I think analyst predictions for the Merck product vary between south of $1 billion to significantly over billions. Definitely Merck positions this as a potential blockbuster on their end.

Having said that, Pfizer is coming out with a 23 valent, which is behind Merck, but will definitely also have an impact in the market. So we are as you -- as I'm sure you also are looking at how this market will develop and assume that as the quarters go by Merck and their analysts will start to give a little bit more color there.

We've not precisely indicated the royalty percentage that we're entitled too, but we have indicated that this is lower single-digit as you would normally see in this adjuvant as in the adjuvant space.

I turn to SII that's a very different dynamic. Those volumes are very high, as we've mentioned as SII is the world's largest vaccine producer in volume and set up to be a very significant player for this product as well. This volume is mostly WHO and Gavi volumes and as I've mentioned, very high volumes, but significantly lower pricing as you would expect. But still the combination of those two also again will provide for a significant opportunity for the company and we're currently working with SII to see what that forecast is.

Jason Butler

Great, helpful. And just a couple quick follow-ups, for -- can you give us an update on where you are in the tech transfer for the Jazz partner programs? And then, Susan, any additional details you can give us on what you think trends or trajectories in the OpEx lines would be for 2019 verses 2018? Thanks.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Okay, Jason, let me take that that first one and over to Susan. So let me start off by saying that around the Jazz partnership, Jazz is really in the lead of any communication on the status on their end. And just as a reminder our part of the development of both 743 as well as 745 is complete the development of the program at which point which -- at what point it will move over to Jazz. So I'll stick to what I said earlier. And also what Jazz has provided in their earnings.

So as you know, we finished the development on our end of 743 mid-last year, at which moment the product went to Jazz. It's very clear from all the statements that this is a very important product for Jazz, and they continue to say that they are very committed to get this to the market as soon as possible. They also stated that they believe that they have a clinical and regulatory strategy to get this product to the market quickly and promise to continue to make progress or that they are making progress and continue to make updates throughout the year.

They've also stated that they have full freedom to operate to bring this product to the market that was in light of a potential termination of the contract that they currently have with Barton [ph]. And I think very importantly, they can now give an inside that they believe that from a clinical perspective what they would need to show to get this product approved is the ability to deliver an appropriate amount of product in a safe way. No need to do full outcome driven clinical trials.

But and again, I quote there that they believe that these studies would be more PK and safety driven in nature, again, rather than a full phase three outcome throughout.

So all that we believe underlines why we are excited about the product, especially in light of the fact that many patients that are really in need of this product currently do not have access because of the current challenges that Jazz has with their current partner.

Susan Knudson

Right, Jason and now I'll address your question on the OpEx in 2018 versus 2019 and any trends that we may be able to point you to. So I’ll start out again, while we haven't given forward looking guidance what we have said is that our burn over the course of 2018 has been as you can see, averaged about $12 million plus a quarter. And we’ve said that we anticipate that to continue through the course of 2019, and again still largely driven by 708 as we take it across the finish line for potential approval.

An important piece to step back on and as we describe our programs, and Eef touched on it just moments ago in the earnings call. When we look at what drives our OpEx other than core burn it is still largely 708. We've also described that that burn will largely diminish once post approval and the transition of the program fully over to Alvogen as it is the full P&L responsibility for Alvogen and for Pfenex, it becomes just a revenue opportunity. On our other programs, including Jazz and CRM197 essentially, de minimis spend on our part and that's been the case for 2018 and 2019 and will continue in the ensuing years.

And then lastly, touching on BARDA; that's a fully funded program. So again, it's fully funded, we see a small percentage of profit to the bottom line. Adding all those as this kind of a sum of the parts what we look at is again, while as 708, will start to decrease in the OpEx, we will begin to bring new programs forward, as we begin to build out the pipeline. I think most importantly we will be mindful of our spend and we don't envision that are OpEx would increase from what we have seen in 2018 and what we anticipate that we will see in 2019 as well.

Jason Butler

Great, very helpful. Eef, thanks for taking all the questions and again congrats on all the progress.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thank you, Jason.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Andy Hsieh from William Blair. Please go ahead with your question.

Andy Hsieh

Yes. Thank you my questions and congratulations on all the progress. Very much look forward to hearing additional updates throughout 2019. So one, I just want to double check my understanding with the pneumococcal disease market dynamic. So it's my understanding that there's three segments, you basically have the infants, you have the young adults adolescents with high risk and then you have the elderly population.

It appears to me that Pfizer with a new 20 plus valent candidate, vaccine candidate they are actually forgoing the potentially biggest market, the infant since they typically receive about four doses versus one for elderly population. Am I thinking about this correctly?

Eef Schimmelpennink

So I think primarily, it would be a question obviously to ask Pfizer around their strategy. What we have seen and even with Merck is that companies sometimes stagger their entry into clinical trials. And while the difference in time for Merck was very minimal, they also started or added their infant trials a little bit later in their program. So potentially that that's something that happens with Prevenar 125 as well.

So I think we would need to ask Pfizer on what their overall prediction for the market is, clearly the infant population and the vaccination program run by the government is an interesting and relevant segment. One that I think more importantly for us, Merck is definitely targeting. That is what holding Merck's current portfolio and products back and definitely a gap that they intent to fill with the product that we're working on together with them.

Andy Hsieh

Great, that's helpful. And a bigger picture of question. So commissioner Gottlieb or former commissioner Gottlieb was such a champion for the generic manufacturers. So it's kind of a -- I guess, oratorical question so do you think there's going to be material changes to the approach with a new commissioner? And how is Pfenex positioned in the post Gottlieb era?

Eef Schimmelpennink

Great question and indeed, a little bit of I guess speculation, what we do know is that over the last couple of years indeed Gottlieb has been a great proponent of what generics and biotech companies are doing and actually has made quite a few indirect remarks that would point out at what Pfenex is doing with its PF708, and very clearly has stated several times that his ambition and intention is to ensure that generic competition would come to more complex products like Forteo. So he's definitely champion of that.

We feel that that has given us quite a bit of tailwinds in our negotiations and discussions with the FDA. And I think a key example is the -- what we feel is a very good outcome on with a PDUFA date of October 7th for our product here.

So I think he's definitely champions, what we've been doing and I don't think that that will be an impact on our end with him leaving the agency. I think we are so far advanced and see our interactions with the FDA, which are obviously intense at this moment now that we are nearing approval, that's really a intent to obviously based on the data being accurate enough to provide products like ours to -- with the marketing authorization.

Going forward my assumption is that the impact that he has had on the FDA in the last couple of years has been very significant and that the new commission that will definitely follow suite there. I think it would be difficult to see somebody changing that paradigm. So I think overall he has had very good inputs or very good support for us in an indirect way and sorry to see him go.

Andy Hsieh

Great, thank you so much for answering all of my questions.

Susan Knudson

Thanks, Andy.

[Operator instructions] And ladies and gentlemen at this time, showing no additional questions, I like to turn the comments call back over to management for any closing remarks.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thank you, Jamie. With that we can close the call. Thank you everybody.

Susan Knudson

Thank you.

