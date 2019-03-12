Vaalco Energy: Finally Out Of The Poor House

The stock is undeniably an excellent trading tool for investors who like high-risk assets with high potential reward and high volatility due to its tight correlation with oil prices.

Production for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 3,717 Bopd within EGY guidance. The company expects first-quarter 2019 production to be in the range of 3,500 to 3,800 Bopd net.

Vaalco Energy indicated $27.606 million in revenues this 4Q'18 or 60.9% higher than a year ago and down 2.5% sequentially.

Image: Gabon offshore

Investment Thesis

The American oil producer VAALCO Energy (Vaalco Energy) (EGY) focuses primarily on West Africa (Offshore Gabon and Equatorial Guinea). Vaalco is a small oil play with growth opportunities which is presently relying solely on one producing field located in Gabon called Etame Marine.

The company's business model concentrated on one single source of production is an absolute risk for a long-term investment perspective, and it is why I have been rightly reluctant to consider the company as an excellent long-term investment until now.

However, the stock is undeniably an excellent trading tool for investors who like high-risk assets with high potential reward and high volatility due to its tight correlation with oil prices.

Therefore, It is paramount to analyze the "single source of production seriously," and see that a strong balance sheet supports the company's stock while moving vigorously up and down depending on oil prices.

Also, a new 10-year PSC Extension at Etame gives more confidence on the long-term survival of the company despite weak management lacking strategic vision, which missed the excellent opportunity to acquire the next door prospect called the Dussafu from Harvest Natural Resources sold for $32 million to BW Energy Gabon on Dec. 22, 2016.

Presentation

As I said in my preceding article, the company owns the Etame Marine Permit, located offshore Gabon with currently nine producing wells. Vaalco is the operator with a 31.1% net working interest, with now nine producing wells that produced 3,177 net Boep/d in 4Q'18.

The prospect has 5.4 MMBO of net 2P reserves at year-end 2018 [Partners: Sinopec (SHI) (Addax), Sasol (SSL), Petro Energy, and Tullow (OTCPK: TUWLF)].

The fourth-quarter presentation below resumes the actual situation accurately.

Source: EGY Presentation

Vaalco Energy - Q4 2018 Balance Sheet. The raw numbers.

Vaalco Energy 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 15.33 21.27 20.43 18.18 17.16 30.66 27.19 28.32 27.61 Net Income in $ Million -2.63 4.26 2.28 -0.32 3.43 8.66 0.54 78.61 10.42 EBITDA $ Million 2.92 9.90 7.89 4.72 5.73 14.23 5.53 17.53 24.16 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 20.0% 11.2% 0 20.0% 28.2% 1.9% 272.1% 37.8% EPS diluted in $/share -0.04 0.07 0.04 -0.01 0.06 0.15 0.01 1.28 0.17 Operating cash flow in $ Million -3.42 4.10 -1.53 0.66 3.43 15.07 15.59 5.38 1.14 CapEx in $ Million 0.00 -0.77 -0.26 -0.27 0.51 0.42 0.55 12.23 0.92 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 0.7 3.3 -1.8 0.4 2.9 14.6 15.04 -6.85 0.2 Total Cash $ Million 20.47 24.25 20.64 18.86 19.67 32.21 40.49 33.72 33.40 Total Debt in $ Million 14.44 14.95 12.98 10.98 8.98 7.00 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 57.74 58.58 58.66 58.82 58.82 58.86 59.85 60.82 60.45 Oil Production 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'17 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Oil Production in Boep/d average 3,682 4,622 4,363 3,707 3,957 3,611 3,549 4,120 3,717 Quarterly oil Production K Boe 339 416 397 341 364 325 323 379 342 Oil price realized $/ Oz 41.88 51.99 46.83 51.10 59.89 68.69 74.36 75.40 64.52

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Oil Production

1 - Total Revenues

Vaalco Energy indicated $27.606 million in revenues this 4Q'18 or 60.9% higher than a year ago and down 2.5% sequentially.

Vaalco announced on March 6, 2019, an Income from Continuing Operations of $10.424 million ($0.17 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter, which includes according to the press release:

Approximately $5.6 million or $0.09 per diluted share for non-cash mark-to-market gains related to the company’s crude oil swaps

Primarily non-cash benefits for employee SARs of approximately $1.5 million or $0.02 per diluted share.

Adjusted income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $19.8 million or $0.32 per share.

Phil Patman, the CFO, said in the conference call:

For the full-year 2018, VAALCO generated $56.2 million in adjusted EBITDAX, nearly double the $28.5 million we reported in 2017. Fourth quarter oil sales totaled 401,000 net barrels, compared with 280,000 net barrels in the same period a year ago and 329,000 net barrels in the third quarter of 2018.

Vaalco Energy sold its oil for $64.52 per barrel this quarter, as we can see in the graph below:

2 - Free cash flow

Vaalco Energy is generating positive free cash flow and made $23.0 million in 2018.

The Free Cash flow was $0.2 million in the fourth quarter. Free Cash Flow is a critical component of the balance sheet.

EGY passes the FCF test, but free cash flow generation is not impressive at all.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other consideration

Production for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 3,717 Bopd (which is within EGY guidance).

While output is not a surprise, the quarterly oil volume produced is not a source of excitement either, and the company is in a great need of production increase. Hopefully, the new drilling program will mitigate this issue in 2020.

4 - Net debt and cash

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $33.40 million as of December 31, 2018. Vaalco Energy is debt-free which is a definite positive.

Vaalco Energy presents an excellent debt/cash profile, which will help the company to finance the CSP. However, EGY may need some financing if it plans to build the crude sweetening facility.

5 - 2018 Reserves and 2019 Outlook

Vaalco Energy's proved and probable reserves increased 144% over 2017.

Source: Vaalco Energy presentation

Cary Bounds, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Now, I would like to review our 2018 year-end reserves. Although we did not drill any wells in 2018, our reserves increased significantly at year-end, primarily as a result of extending the Etame PSC in Gabon. Proved reserves increased by 76% year-over-year to 5.4 million barrels of oil, with our PV-10 value increasing almost fourfold to $80.1 million.

The company expects first-quarter 2019 production to be in the range of 3,500 to 3,800 Bopd net, and for the full-year 2019 production to be between 3,300 and 3,900 Bopd.

A few crucial points this Quarter.

1 - The Company is considering project financing for the Crude Sweetening Project

Source: EGY Presentation

I believe it is a good move, considering that three producing wells have been shut in due to H2S. However, a few years back the company indicated that the project could be feasible only if the price of oil were at or above $70.

2 - Drilling program in 2019 and the use of a Jack-up for three new producing wells.

Under the PSC Extension, by September 16, 2020, the consortium is required to drill two development wells and two appraisal wellbores. The Company currently estimates the cost of these wells will be approximately $61.2 million ($20.5 million, net to VAALCO). The consortium is planning to drill these wells and perhaps another well in the second and third quarter of 2019.

I believe it is a minimum and the company could have been more aggressive and increase exploration CapEx, especially after looking at the declining rate of oil production.

Source: EGY Presentation

Gary Bounds said that the company already had identified a Jack-up that will be available in Q3' 2019 until early 2020 with the first well online by Q4.

Also, the company is considering two potential workovers in 2019 that are designed to add oil production and reserves. However, these two workovers are planned for H2 2019, at the earliest. The cost of these two workovers is expected to be a range of $3 to $6 million according to Phil Patman.

3 - Angola, no real news yet. Resolving the Angola exit is essential.

We know that the company faces a maximum penalty.

$15 million related to the potential maximum penalty for not drilling the three ... wells required under the Angola production sharing agreement.

Vaalco Energy has said numerous times that the $15 million penalties will be reduced. However, nothing has been decided yet.

4 - Block P offshore Equatorial Guinea.

Vaalco Energy owns 31% interest in Block P which has been in suspension for several years. However, in September 2018, the Equatorial Guinea Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons lifted the suspension, but Vaalco is still awaiting Ministry approval to be appointed the operator for Block P.

The state-owned oil company, GEPetrol, was one of Vaalco's partners in Block P. The issue is that a new joint owner must assume GEPetrol’s working interest obligations by March 28, 2019.

If a new joint owner is approved to replace GEPetrol, the company expects to seek a partner that will cover all or substantially all of the costs to drill an exploratory well which is required by the agreement. If Vaalco cannot find a partner for the exploratory well, it will be forced to write off $10 million and lose its interest in the license.

I am not very optimistic about this scheme, and it is probable that EGY may lose its license.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

The critical takeaway this quarter is that Vaalco Energy secured a 10-year extension of the Etame Exclusive Exploitation areas through 2028 and the company is about to commence a new drilling campaign.

Furthermore, the Crude Sweetening Project may be revived, but the cost is a concern and needs financing which is hardly a piece of good news for shareholders.

While Vaalco's business model is still presenting financial risks due to its production focusing mainly on one field, by securing a long-term agreement with Gabon, the company gave strength to the whole business model and makes me more confident in trading the stock.

Technical Analysis

EGY is developing a symmetrical wedge pattern with line resistance at $2.45 (I recommend selling about 50% of your position at or above this price unless oil prices jump vigorously from their actual level which is not likely,) and line support at $2.00 (I recommend buying a little but only at below $1.75, depending on future oil prices).

Symmetrical wedge patterns are neutral which means a decisive breakout can occur on both sides of the spectrum. However, I am not very bullish on oil prices at the moment, and I think EGY will probably re-test $1.50-1.75 in Q2'19 at which point accumulating again makes sense.

