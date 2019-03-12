ConocoPhillips: Victory

ConocoPhillips (COP) is in for a big payday… possibly. The management team at the massive oil and gas firm announced that it had struck a major win in its legal fight to receive compensation from Venezuela related to assets the country seized from it in 2007. Following a similar ruling last year, this ruling sets the company up to benefit from cash payments owed to it, but investors anticipating a quick and easy payday for the firm may end up waiting. Any cash or assets management can seize in response to this ruling will add real value to the firm, and as we have seen in the past, payment over an extended period of time is possible and, if it occurs, will benefit investors in the long run.

A look at the news

According to the management team at ConocoPhillips, the company received a favorable ruling from an international arbitration tribunal set up under the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes wherein Venezuela will owe ConocoPhillips $8.7 billion in cash, plus an unspecified amount of interest. As an early player in helping Venezuela develop what has, at times, been considered the largest oil reserves out of any country in the world, the firm seemed to be in a good position to capitalize on its exposure to the region until the government, in a wave of nationalizations, seized the assets entitled to the business back in 2007. These assets consisted of heavy crude investments in the Hamaca and Petrozuata projects, as well as the offshore Corocoro development project.

As I have written about before, the state of Venezuela’s economy is horrible and only getting worse. By some accounts, the country could be considered either fully collapsed or in the process of collapsing, and with the Guaido faction having gained legitimacy in various countries (including the United States), an actual civil war is not unthinkable. During this period, other nations are trying to reaffirm their interests in the region, including Russia and China, both of whom have invested heavily in the form of loans and other investments. Not only that, but cash reserves for the nation were recently reported at $8.39 billion, well over a $1 billion decline from a year ago.

Given all of these troubles, some market participants may be pessimistic about the prospect of ConocoPhillips receiving any substantive pay. Normally, I would agree with this assertion; but from what data we have today, the company has been receiving compensation from Venezuela since last year. In 2018, after an international tribunal ruled in favor for ConocoPhillips in a similar but smaller dispute, the company moved, with international authority, to seize assets belonging to PDVSA, the state-owned oil company that has been historically controlled by Maduro and his regime.

Recognizing that it might harm the country more than the $2 billion awarded at the time, the government struck a deal with ConocoPhillips wherein it had agreed to pay to the company $500 million within a 90-day window, followed by quarterly installments for the remaining $1.50 billion of $83.33 million plus interest. In looking over the news releases put out by the company, I could not find any evidence that payments were not made, but in ConocoPhillips’ most recent 10-K, it was revealed that the firm was paid $400 million last year, and that the remaining $1.60 billion will now be paid over a five-year window, with no quarterly payments missing as I type this.

Next steps

The next step in the mind of ConocoPhillips, naturally, would be to collect the payment owed to it, but the probability of the country being able to come up with an amount even remotely close to what is owed is awfully close to zero. Management at the firm, possibly, can strike a payment plan like it did with the $2 billion judgment in its favor last year. Ultimately, this may be the path taken, but such a payment plan would very likely have to extend several years. Given the continued deterioration the country has experienced over the past few months, a deal might not be feasible or might not be agreed upon on terms that make sense for both sides. This could lead, then, to a nasty alternative: asset seizures.

Just as Venezuela seized ConocoPhillips’ assets in 2007, the company may seek to do the same. Because of the political and economic climate of the nation today, any sort of seizure of assets within Venezuela’s boundaries is improbable as it would be met with armed resistance; so that leaves, from my knowledge, the possibility of Citgo. You see, Citgo, which is a US-based subsidiary of PDVSA, could be an option for ConocoPhillips to explore. According to recent data, PDVSA has valued some of the refineries, inventory, and accounts receivable associated with Citgo at about $13 billion, which would more than cover the bill for ConocoPhillips. However, the picture there isn’t so simple.

As I type this, Venezuela has technically gone into default on a lot of its debts, but one class not in default are some bonds that come due in 2020. This is because the bondholders in question have received collateral protection, namely the right to a 50.1% ownership in Citgo upon default. PDVSA cannot, due to sanctions, receive cash payments of any kind from Citgo at this time, but we do know that the subsidiary allegedly generated EBITDA in the 12 months ending in September of 2018 of $1.6 billion. This suggests some value, but given the legal rights bondholders have over a majority of Citgo’s assets, it’s uncertain what would transpire should ConocoPhillips attempt to seize the rest of the business. With other nations and companies asserting their interests regarding Venezuelan assets, the picture might get bloody from a legal perspective. Ultimately, though, because of the international ruling and itself a US-based business, ConocoPhillips would have a good basis for a claim on Citgo.

Takeaway

Investors in ConocoPhillips should be ecstatic that management was able to deliver them this win. In the long run, I have little doubt that the oil and gas firm will receive at least a sizable amount of compensation, but shareholders who anticipate a quick and orderly payment may be left holding their breath. With cash and short-term investments of $6.16 billion and total debt of $14.97 billion, any compensation measured in the billions will serve as a boon for the business, but it would be wise to expect the road to receiving cash to be bumpy and to take a meaningful amount of time. One possible work-around here is to move straight to asset seizures if Venezuela refuses to pay or can’t pay, but that will only hurt the country, its citizens, and possibly oil bears. So, talks about a settlement involving an extended payment plan for shareholders should not come as a big surprise.

