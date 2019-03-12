Kindred Bio: Call Me Inappetent

Kindred Bio (KIN) develops drugs for animals. The original idea was to study available generic drugs for humans that were already used for animals without proper trials or FDA approval, create a smart formulation which would be hard to copy (e.g., a transdermal patch) and a brand, and finally, sell these drugs through veterinarians.

Since veterinarians not only treat pets but also sell the drugs they need (which our physicians are prohibited to do), veterinarians like new branded drugs a lot, as these allow them to earn higher margins.

Finally, since the revenues for each single product in relation to the associated R&D risk and expense would be larger than in human drug development but still too small to attract a lot of competition, those branded products would probably not even face loss of exclusivity - or at least not that early.

Here is company CEO Richard Chin on the Q4/18 call:

"Based on what we know very few companies can develop veterinary drugs for this cost and on this timeline [3-6 years]. To develop a drug for $5 million to $8 million and to be able to generate tens or hundreds of millions of dollars per year in revenue for each product; that is a very attractive business proposition. Combined that with a very rich pipeline, and you end up with a compelling business model."

However, there is not much truth to this statement.

Over the past five years, Kindred has spent almost $100 million on R&D and has launched only one product so far with quarterly sales of $1.3 million: Mirataz, which is indicated for inappetence in cats.

(Source: Company website)

Sure, it's early days for Mirataz, but we should probably also include all other expenses, since Kindred hasn't done anything else so far besides drug development. This adds another ~$60 million to the money effectively spent by the company to create one launched drug and the following pipeline:

(Source: Company website)

Even if all these products were approved and launched tomorrow, the average cost sustained per drug would be ~$15 million, i.e., twice the amount indicated by the CEO.

But some of them will fail, some will be delayed and some will disappoint after their launch. Some might over-deliver. Anyway, the effective cost to bring one of these products to the market will be much higher than just $15 million.

In addition, over time the company has changed its strategy and focused more on biologics, i.e., new, patent-protected molecules with a lot more trial risk and higher development costs. Production costs will be higher as well.

This will require higher sales prices to recover these costs. Yet, the animal health market might not be ready to absorb them. In fact, most pets are still uninsured. For small amounts, this makes animal health an attractive out-of-pocket market, but higher drug costs could quickly hit a solid wall. Few people would spend serious amounts of money to experiment a cancer therapy on their dogs. They might try it if it's cheap, but won't go bankrupt to afford it. Thus, the initially favorable relation between development cost, risk, expense and sales price and runway changes with these more risky and more expensive drugs.

Assuming an average cost/drug until launch of $30 million, in order to create some value, the NPV of the expected revenue stream at launch must be substantially higher than that. Let's assume we invest $30 million over 5 years only if at launch the asset has at least an NPV of $45 million. (Thus, we accept a quite modest return.) In order to produce this result, a simple DCF model shows that sales need to grow over 15 years at a 30% CAGR to peak around $200 million, with a 20% net FCF margin (which is only a bit lower than Zoetis' (ZTS), despite Kindred's enormously lower scale). And 15 years is quite a long sales runway that already accounts for a delay of generic competition or any competition in general.

Kindred currently has a market cap of ~$430 million, with net cash of about $100 million (includes Q4/18 cash of $74 million, plus net proceeds from the recent equity offering of $43 million, minus some cash burn for January and February), for an EV of $330 million, or about $30 million for each pipeline asset and approved product. The above DCF shows that such a valuation prices in a lot of positive things. Since most drugs still have years to go (and millions to spend) before their launch, the current stock market valuation seems to imply an average NPV at launch of these assets that is even higher than the $46 million in my DCF. Basically, the entire pipeline of 10 products, plus the one launched product need to succeed and deliver more than $200 million of peak sales on average, in order to justify the current market price.

For reference, in 2017 market leader Zoetis made $2.2 billion in revenues from its companion animals segment - globally. U.S. revenues were about half of this. Hence, the current valuation sees Kindred becoming another Zoetis (companion animals segment only) ~15 years from now. Each of its products on average should become another Apoquel, a JAK inhibitor for atopic dermatitis in dogs which is Zoetis' top seller.

Call me inappetent.

In addition, investors get substantial dilution risks, since spending is likely to increase more than revenues compared to 2018's already high $45 million cash burn.

"For 2019 we expect operating expenses of between $64 million to $68 million excluding the impact of stock based compensation expense and the impact of acquisitions if any. Additionally, we plan to invest $8 million to $10 million in capital expenditures on lab and manufacturing equipment for our biologics program and the remaining portion of the build-out of our Kansas facility."

The expected burn represents three quarters of Kindred's current cash reserve, so another offering later this year or increased use of the ATM facility is very likely and will continue to weigh on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.