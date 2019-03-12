Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us to review Oxford Immunotec's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. Joining me on today's call are Oxford Immunotec's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith; and Chief Financial Officer, Rick Altieri.

Before we begin, I would like to caution listeners that comments made and financial information provided during this conference call, as well as the presentation containing supplemental pro forma financials that has been posted to our website includes certain statements and information that our estimates forward-looking and/or subject to various risks and uncertainties. This information is based on the best information available and assumptions that management believes are factually supportable and reasonable. However, actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements due to the risk and uncertainties associated with our business including those under the heading entitled Risk Factors and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2018 which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission later this week. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, I encourage you to review our SEC filings. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

During the call, we'll also refer to certain financial information on a non-GAAP basis. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both us and investors to evaluate the company’s performance. These include pro forma revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, loss from operations and adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations between certain U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP results, such as adjusted EBITDA, are presented in the tables accompanying our earnings release, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website and in the Form 8-K filed with the SEC this afternoon.

As a reminder in early November we concluded the sale of our U.S. laboratory services business to Quest Diagnostics. As such, the Norward invested U.S. laboratory services business is shown as discontinued operations in our press release and forthcoming 10-K. Amount to the prior periods in the press release and our 10-K have been reclassified to conform to this presentation. The discussion of our results and business updates on today's call will be focused on our continuing operations and to assist investors in understanding the underlying performance of the company's continuing operations.

We will be referencing certain pro forma and non-GAAP financials. These non-GAAP financials which were also filed as an exhibit on Form 8-K this afternoon reflect the company’s estimated revenue and cost of revenue as of the closing day of the sale of our U.S. laboratory services business to Quest had occurred prior to the respective periods. And that our long-term supply agreement with Quest had been in effect for the full respective periods.

The pro forma adjustments in these tables are based on the best information available and again assumptions that management believe are actually supportable and reasonable. However, such adjustments are subject to change and the methodology used may not be indicative of our future consolidated results of operations or further timing of revenue.

With that, it’s my pleasure to turn the call over to Oxford Immunotec's Chief Executive Officer, Peter Wrighton-Smith.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Good afternoon. On today’s call, I'll provide a brief overview of our operating performance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018. Rick will then take over to discuss our financials before handing the call back to me to discuss our strategic priorities for 2019, and to provide our 2019 financial guidance. We'll then open up the line to take your questions.

Before I begin as many of you may have seen we filed an 8-K this afternoon announcing that Rick Wenstrup has left the company. Rick came to us with many years of experience in the U.S. laboratory services business from his time at Myriad Genetics. He joined us to help prepare the company for the next phase of growth particularly within our own service business.

With the company having recently transformed to a pure-play IVD product’s company, Rick and I agreed that it’s the appropriate time for him to step down and pursue other interests. I’d like to thank Rick for his contribution for the company, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.

Turning to our 2018 fourth quarter and full-year results as Karen noted I'll be referencing non-GAAP pro forma financial measures in some of my commentary. These non-GAAP measures will enable you to compare our performance in the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 on a like for like basis to the pro forma financials that we filed with the SEC on Form 8-K on January 7, 2019.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, our global non-GAAP pro forma TB revenues were $15.6 million representing year-over-year growth of approximately 14% over the fourth quarter of 2017. Our performance was slightly ahead of our internal expectations and the qualitative commentary we've provided on the last quarterly call.

Looking at TB revenue by geography, as anticipated U.S. TB test volume demand remain strong with both volume and revenue growth in the mid to high teens. As expected, U.S. TB - Asia TB revenues fell back sequentially from a strong Q3 not just because of order patterns but also due to the disruption in testing in Japan caused by the powerful typhoons. Nonetheless, Asia continues to show strong year-over-year revenue growth of 13%.

In Europe from Rest of World, our expectations for a small sequential increase in absolute revenue and for the regions year-over-year growth rates to pick up modestly from Q3 were exceeded. We posted a record quarter in Europe and rest of the world TB revenues which grew 11% of another difficult comp. In summary, we are pleased to see that our TB business posted another strong quarter with double digit pro forma revenue growth in all major geographies.

For the full-year 2018, our global non-GAAP pro forma TV revenues were $63 million representing year-over-year growth of approximately 13% over 2017. Pro forma U.S. TB revenues grew in the mid-teens with momentum and growth accelerating throughout the year. Asia TB revenues grew 11% and Europe and Rest of World TB revenues grew 15% off of a difficult comp last year.

We sold nearly 3.5 million tests during the year setting a new high watermark for TB volumes and bringing the cumulative number of tests we’ve now sold to nearly 16 million. Broad based double-digit volume growth seen across all our major geographies continues to support our strategies displacing the skin test and converting customers to our superior product.

As the management team we’re focused on growth. However we also strive to ensure that such growth is sustainable and therefore we also advance the company towards profitability during 2018. We continue to drive down TB cost of goods through economies of scale and operational improvements and this coupled with the full year benefit from the reduction in royalty obligation negotiated in 2017 resulted in nearly 500 basis points of pro forma products gross margin expansion for the year. We also gained meaningful leverage across each of our operating expense lines making significant progress towards profitability as measured by adjusted EBITDA.

In summary, I was particularly pleased to see the core company execute so well throughout the year on both the top and bottom lines alongside the very significant amount of work involved in successfully completing the Quest transaction.

I’ll now hand it over to Rick who will give some more detail comments on the financials.

Rick Altieri

Thank you, Peter.

Our full-year GAAP financial results are available in the press release that was issued earlier today. However for the reasons that both Peter and Karen have described, I will be referencing non-GAAP pro forma financial measures as filed with the SEC on Form 8-K this afternoon in most of my commentary. This will enable the comparison of our fourth quarter results and full-year 2018 financials on a like-for-like basis to the pro forma financials filed on Form 8-K with the SEC on January 7, 2019.

Starting with some comments on pricing and volume in our TB business including both continuing and discontinued operations to enable a comparison on a like-for-like basis we sold nearly 275,000 tests in the U.S. via both kit sales and tests processed in the ODL service business. We sold nearly 600,000 tests in our OUS region both via kit sales and test processed in our U.K. ODL service business.

In-country pricing generally remained stable for the fourth quarter although ASPs for the OUS region as a whole vary from quarter to quarter to the geographical revenue mix and foreign currency mix.

Shifting to the P&L, GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $15.4 million. GAAP gross margin was 74.3% and operating loss from continuing operations was $4.3 million. Due to the complexity of the accounting related to discontinued operations, we're still finalizing our GAAP numbers including the allocation of the tax provision between continuing and discontinued operations. All final adjustments will be reflected in our 10-K which will be filed by the due date later this week.

Turning to the non-GAAP pro forma financials that represents the company's estimated P&L as of the closing date of the Quest transaction had occurred prior to the fourth quarter and our long-term supply agreement with Quest had been in effect for the full quarter. Pro forma revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $15.9 million representing a 7% increase from the fourth quarter of 2017 pro forma revenue of $14.9 million.

Excluding blood donor screening pro forma revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was approximately $15.8 million representing a 12% increase from the fourth quarter of 2017 revenue of 14.1 million. Overall pro forma gross margin for the quarter was 71.2% an increase of 190 basis points from the prior year period.

Turning to the non-GAAP pro forma operating expenses where we continue to drive operating leverage. Pro forma research and development expenses were $2.2 million in the fourth quarter a 22% decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Our R&D expenses have come down as we have exited the blood donor screening business and eliminated the expense associated with seeking BLA approvals for those tests. Our R&D spend is now centered around our new cycle of product innovation in TB, as well as reducing TB kit manufacturing costs, so that we can continue our long track record of reducing costs of goods sold.

Pro forma sales and marketing expenses were $5.8 million in the fourth quarter, a 15% decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease was due to the implementation of a leaner leadership structure, and a reduction in overhead and related support costs given that our U.S. sales force is significantly smaller. Recall that some of our U.S. commercial organization became employees of Quest as part of the sale of our U.S. service laboratory, to create inside Quest a dedicated sales force, focused on and expert in T-SPOT TB.

Pro forma general and administrative expenses excluding transaction expenses were $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a 5% decrease from the prior year period. Excluding transaction expenses, our pro forma operating loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2018, was approximately $3.5 million, a significant improvement versus a comparable net loss of approximately $12.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Capital expenditures for 2018 totaled approximately $5 million. This is about double what we'd expect on a go-forward basis because in 2018, we completed a major CapEx program related to the opening of our new headquarters in Oxford. This new facility expands our manufacturing capacity substantially, and we believe we now have ample runway to meet the demand for several years to come without any significant facility investments.

Fourth quarter 2018 depreciation and amortization expense was approximately $750,000; including a full quarter of depreciation related to the new facility. We believe the fourth quarter run rate is indicative of what we'd expect in 2019 on an annualized basis. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was a loss of $750,000 compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.4 million in the fourth quarter 2017.

As a reminder, adjusted EBITDA excludes share based compensation, unrealized foreign currency gains and losses, and unusual items. Both EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. We finished the fourth quarter with a very healthy balance sheet, with $193 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Now, I'll hand it back to Peter, who will discuss our strategic priorities and financial guidance for 2019.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you, Rick.

2018 was a transformational year Oxford Immunotec, and we exited the year a fundamentally changed Company. With dramatically simplified operations, improved top and bottom line profitability, and having significantly increased our financial and strategic flexibility with a markedly stronger balance sheet. We enter 2019, as a pure-play diagnostics products Company, focused on tuberculosis

Tuberculosis remains the world's deadliest infection and is a top-10 cause of death worldwide. There is growing recognition that the global TB epidemic can only be controlled through the expansion of programs to identify those who are carriers of latent TB infection. 2018, was an unprecedented year in regard to the number of guideline updates to support the important role IGRAs will play in the global battle to end TB.

Highlights include a significant expansion by the WHO; in the recommended populations, the latent TB testing and treatment; as well as the removal of the prior recommendation against the use of IGRAs in low and middle income countries; inclusion of IGRAs in the WHO as first ever listed essential in vitro diagnostics; updated guidelines from the American academy of pediatrics that includes specific recommendations for the use of IGRAs; and a lowering of the recommended age for IGRA use to two years old, and the release of updated technical instructions for civil surgeons by the CDC, requiring that an IGRA rather than a tuberculosis skin test be performed in all applicants for the two years of age or older.

Beyond these guideline updates, we've also seen renewed commitment from global organizations such as United Nations to scale-up latent TB testing in an effort to get additional people on preventative treatment. The UN in fact just recently set an aggressive goal to get over 30 million people on preventative treatment by 2022. Together, we feel these guideline changes continue to add further tailwinds to the displacement of the antiquated skin test by newer IGRA technology.

During the year, we also saw the publications for notable studies, which emphasized the superiority of our offering. In particular there were two landmark publications in Lancet Infectious disease. They reported the results of our test in comparison to others in large scale multi-year follow-up studies where the accuracy of each test was assessed based on their ability to detect true infection as evidenced by the development of subsequent active TB disease, and to correctly call uninfected individuals as evidenced by participants remaining disease free. In these first of their kind studies where test accuracy was assessed based on this gold standard, T-SPOT. TB was found to be the most accurate of the three commercial tests.

During the year, we also saw the publication of a large scale study in over 40,000 children which provided strong evidence from the utility of T-SPOT. TB in this important patient group and their publication of another large scale study in over 600,000 subjects which provides strong support for the FDA approved borderline zone in T-SPOT. TB, and this features impact on improving test reliability.

We believe that the continued emergence of data like this is an important constituent in driving further market share gains and asserting our best-in-class performance. With IGRA still representing only approximately 25% of the global market, we see tremendous headroom for continued growth through continuing to drive access to and adoption of T-SPOT. TB globally. Consequently, we remain focused on investing to drive continued revenue growth.

There are three principal focus areas for 2019.Firstly, getting off to a strong start with our partnership with Quest, and working with them to accelerate adoption of T-SPOT. TB in the U.S. Secondly, further expansion of our commercial resources outside the U.S. to meet and drive broadening demand for our test. And thirdly, continuing to invest in product development initiatives that confer to augment our unrivaled simplicity and logistics advantages for customers, and enable further automation of our test.

Starting with the U.S., where our transaction with Quest has significantly increased the reach and competitiveness of T-SPOT. TB in the market, since closing the transaction in early November, we've been working closely with Quest to integrate the acquired T-SPOT. TB service operations to Quest and implement our strategic cooperation agreement. The initial focus has been on bringing the former oxygen unit tank operation onto the Quest platform. Key to that is connecting the Memphis lab operations to Quest software platform. This will allow physicians to order T-SPOT. TB directly from the EMR or Quest ordering interface just like any other Quest test, and receive results the way they used to.

This also opens up access to Quest managed care plans, patient service centers, and logistics capabilities. We're making good progress and expect connectivity to be in place during Q2, and the other benefits to be implemented by the end of 2019. Once fully implemented, this will put T-SPOT. TB on our level playing field with any other test ordered by a physician from Quest.

In parallel, we'll be working closely with Quest sales and marketing teams to train them on the advantages of T-SPOT. TB, we've been very pleased with the amount of commitment shown on the Quest side and the quality of the collaboration between the two companies. However, it's still early and we're just starting to hit our stride here.

All-in-all, the relationship is working well and we couldn't be more pleased with a high degree of engagement from Quest across all levels and functions. This grade strategic logic of this transaction and we believe that both organizations will capture significant benefits from this partnership in 2019 and beyond. Outside the U.S., we're already successful in developed markets such as Europe and Japan, where we're selling direct and which continue to grow.

Over the past year, we strengthened our market leadership position in Japan and we recently added more sales resources in Europe to support the positive momentum we've seen in that region. In China, we help facilitate the growth and expansion of T-SPOT. TB by complimenting on distributors efforts and guidelines advocacy of medical education. We continue to see the Chinese market as a significant source of growth, and are dedicated to getting it right in China.

We'll be working with our distributor Fosun throughout 2019 to position us for future success and investing further in this market in order to do that. As even more countries adopt latent TB testing and treatment, we will continue to expand geographically.

In 2019, we expect to evaluate and potentially execute on the addition of a direct presence and additional resources in multiple new countries. We’ll also evaluate partnerships with the potential to give a significant reach in areas where it doesn't make sense for us to go direct in the near term.

The ongoing commercial efforts and now that we can construct on only running one principal business model globally we have the ability to focus our R&D efforts even more strongly on improvement to our T-SPOT TB tests such as our T-Cell Select reagent. As we rollout using T-Cell Select for the first time ever customers will have a fully automated solution for T-SPOT TB. This will simply workflow improve throughput, reduce and one-time and reduce labor costs in performing T-SPOT TB.

Furthermore, with T-Cell Select blood samples collected in the single standard blood cube can now be stored for up to 40-54 hours at room temperature before using the test. This further extends our unrivaled simplicity and logistics advantages for customers.

We believe the multiple advantages brought by this latest evolution of our test will increase the use of T-SPOT.TB by new and existing customers, enable testing in new locations and create more formidable barriers to entry long-term. We are just in the early beginnings of this product and our R&D efforts will remain focused on maximizing the reach of our technology and delivering all the benefits in this product innovation over the coming years.

Another focus within R&D is the execution of the robust pipeline of cost reduction initiatives. For example we are investing in the further automation of our TB kits manufacturing so that we can continue our long-term record of success in driving down COGS.

On the spending side, we also expect to gain further leverage of operating expenditures as we repurpose the spending and deployment of capital in the company around our pure-play product business. Collectively our continued revenue growth work on COGS leverage of OpEx will enable the company to move to profitability. We expect adjusted EBITDA to get to breakeven once we have completed the remaining transition work for the U.S. laboratory service business sold to Quest.

Additionally, in regard to 2019 priorities, we intend to capitalize on the options we have to utilize the cash from our balance sheet to improve returns to shareholders. In early January, we announced plans to seek shareholder approval for the ability to repurchase up to $100 million of the company shares over five years. This plan has all the directional approval and underlines our commitment to drive return to the shareholders. But also it singles our discipline about getting the company to operating profitability. The share purchase program will presented for shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting of our shareholders on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Lastly outside of our TB business given the capabilities we have through a lot of options to grow the business over the long-term in new areas both organically and inorganically. We believe there are three broader adjacencies where it makes sense for us not to build the company over the long-term.

Adding additional parts in the TB continuum of care, building our presence in immunology based of our T-SPOT immunology platform and our immunology expertise, and leveraging our channel through products that you can utilize, our global quality and regulatory experience our manufacturing capabilities and our global commercial channel. Having said all this, our primary focus will remain on a fantastic opportunity ahead of us TB and we’ll be very selective of executing on these opportunities.

Now turning to our financial guidance for 2019, for the full year 2019 we expect revenues between $69 million and $72 million representing 5% to 9% year-over-year growth on our pro forma basis or 8% to 12% year-over-year growth on our pro forma basis when you exclude blood donor screen revenue. Based on the midpoint of the annual guidance we expect approximately 19% to 20% full-year revenues to fall in the first quarter.

As seen in prior year's, Q1 is typically the weakest quarter of the year for Asia although we still expect strong year-over-year growth due to the seasonal pattern we expect revenues in Asia to fall back slightly sequentially in Q1 before picking up throughout the remainder of the year. We also expect Europe to post year-over-year growth but for revenues to be roughly flat sequentially to Q4 given that Q4 was so strong in that region.

In the U.S. because we will be recognizing Quest revenue on kit shipments, on a go forward basis. We expect the seasonality of our revenue in U.S. to shift slightly due to order timing and fluctuations in inventory and/or inventory build. Under our supply agreement with Quest we expect to have good visibility to these order patterns and that's reflected in our Q1 guidance.

To wrap up, I’m more excited about the company then I have even been in 16 years. I have had the privilege to be CEO and that’s because through all the foundations we’ve laid we have a leadership position in the world deadliest infectious disease. This is a very large growing and underserved market. Our product in that market is based on world immunology technology that's the foundation for growth in lots of different areas for future.

We have well diversified revenue streams because of our geographical expansion but also we have a recurring model. We have very attractive gross margins and through the ability to achieve expense leverage we now have a clear pathway to near term profitability.

And last but not least, we have a very strong balance sheet that create additional opportunities to build value for shareholders both by investing in the business and returning cash to shareholders.

That concludes our formal prepared remarks, and we’ll now open up the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Catherine Schulte from Baird. Your line is open.

Catherine Schulte

First just Peter you mentioned talking about adding other potential tests you are offering. Given your position now as a kit business, are those pipeline tests something you can follow Quest on and their appetite to run those or is that a separate process?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

So I didn’t quite understand the question. Would you mind repeating it?

Catherine Schulte

Yes, so for your pipeline tests are those something you consult Quest on now that you have kit business and their appetite for those tests so as your pipeline process just as a standalone company?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, that's certainly a consideration in the strategic collaboration agreement we have with Quest. We have stormy interaction across lot of different functions, sales, marketing, medical affairs, managed care but one of them is also on product development. And so we do certainly talk about things coming up in the future and that is definitely one of the consideration we would have in thinking about our pipeline but not exclusively obviously because there may be other channels in the U.S. and we also think globally as a business.

Catherine Schulte

And then as we think about incremental volume opportunity from Quest, what kind of TB volumes Quest ran last year and do you have any sense of what portion of that business could compare to T-SPOT?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

I am not sure that it’s public what volume of TB test Quest ran last year, so I don’t think I should comment on that, that's something that Quest should comment only if they’re willing to. I think it is clear however that they do run significant volume of our competitive test. And yes there may be reasons why they might prefer to run our tests in preference to that test, but certainly not something that we're banking on it, more than something that we assume would happen in our deal model and ultimately that's Quest decision and their decision to make.

Catherine Schulte

And now with your strengthened balance sheet after the Quest deal, how should we think about investment priorities for you between R&D investing in your commercial organization or M&A?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

I think it should be placed on my comments that we're very focused around TB business. We will clearly make incremental sales and marketing investments in that business to drive further growth. We are sitting on a fantastic market opportunity here and we’ll continue to make judicial investment we think have a good payback period in sales and marketing.

Equally we are also going to spend money on R&D and TB because we think that clearly cost reductions have a very good payback in terms of having shareholder value, but also in terms of this major new cycle of product innovation we think that could be very important for the company in terms of share gains in the future So there is a clear priorities for the business and where we are definitely going be investing in those.

As it relates to M&A, I think longer-term we clearly feel that can makes sense for the company, but we will be very selective about that and making sure that doesn’t distract us from our core execution in TB.

Our next question comes from the line of Doug Schenkel from Cowen. Your line is open.

Chris Lin

This is Chris on for Doug today. I just want to start on the comment you made Peter, when do you expect - when do you expect to finish training Quest sales reps our key spot given that Quest was already selling a latent TB test. How much incremental work is there to do on training Quest reps and just relatively when do you expect to see an acceleration in U.S. volume growth as part of the Quest agreement?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, I think there are a lot of things in training a new partner, Quest or anybody else. Obviously, we need to - in the same way we're training our own reps, it takes time, right? You need to educate about the product and then you need to build a pipeline of opportunities and then as they execute, obviously there are more detailed questions come up and so I would view that training their reps as in training any rep just take some time. It's not something that happens in days.

More generally I would say that we'll start to feel the full benefits of the partnership with Quest when T-SPOT is full integrated into Quest channel. And as I said in my prepared remarks, we don't anticipate that being completed until the end of 2019. So, we view 2019 as a year where we're focused on really seeding strong foundations in the partnership, and are looking perhaps to 2020 before we start to see that meaningfully accelerate U.S. revenue growth.

Chris Lin

And then can you just elaborate on the strategic collaboration agreement with Quest? Really what does that entail in contact with sales and marketing investments? And I think you previously talked about implementing annual promotion plan with Quest, anymore details you can share on that plan?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, that document is I believe public but with some reduction. So generally speaking what this strategic collaboration agreement is, is a document that governments have how the two companies are going to interact together to promote T-SPOT. TB. So, there's a few elements to that that I think of worth mentioning. The first is, it establishes close functional collaboration between various functions in the two organizations that - to develop joint plans to work together to promote T-SPOT. TB, so that sales, marketing, medical affairs, managed care et cetera.

And secondly it sets out a governance structure but administering that collaboration and we also will be working together on joint sales and marketing plans for the year. So that's a very top level of what that agreement covers.

Chris Lin

And then maybe just lastly the – going back to the acceleration of volume growth, should we see that more meaningfully in the physician office market or do you expect that to be meaningful in hospital segment as well?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Well, I think it's worthwhile pointing out that we be very - we have been very successful historically in the hospital segment and I see no reason why that success can't continue. But equally, one of the great advantages in the partnership with Quest from our perspectives is they have a relationship with over 50% of doctors in the U.S., and they have a very large sales force. They would call on that and so certainly we're looking forward to this partnership enabling us to access the parts of the market that we were unable to do our sales before.

Chris Lin

And sorry, truly a last question. Could you quantify the impact of the Japan typhoon and do you expect to recapture the lost volume in 2019 at all?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

I don't have a number to give you, a specific number to give you. What I can tell you that it did interrupt testing in a number of cities for couple of weeks. Generally, we are -- history in these types of weather disruptions is that testing just gets deferred, it doesn't kind of catch up. So, our expectation is that's just lost.

Our next question comes from the line of Tycho Peterson from JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Julia, on for Tycho today. So first off, maybe, could you give us an updated view on the expected seasonality? And when do you think you'll have better visibility into the staffing dynamics from Quest? And do you expect a significant uptick in volume starting 2Q?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, so I think it's a little bit early to answer that question. What I can tell you is that we do have obviously near term visibility on orders and that's reflected in our Q1 guidance. But exactly what the seasonal pattern will be, it's a little bit unclear at this point in time. It really depends on -- we obviously know from our past history that Q3 is the highest quarter in terms of testing, tests performed.

The question is, is that going to feed into Q3 being the highest in terms of kit shipments or kit shipments going to kind of precede that, and if so does that mean that some of that is going to shift to Q2? These are all conceivable but we don't have - we would like to see that play out a little bit before I comment more definitively.

Unidentified Analyst

Then on gross margin, 74.3%, and I think that's the highest level we've seen and also higher than the 70% product gross margin that you previously caught out. So, just wondering outside of the sales and service business, obviously, how should we think about the path for further growth margin expansion?

Rick Altieri

Yes, so if you look at - 74.3% was our GAAP reported financials, and the GAAP numbers did include some allocations between continuing and discontinued operations. That's why we've directed you to the pro forma numbers which we believe are more indicative of what the business will look like going forward. We'd expect our product gross margins to be in the neighborhood of 70% on a go-forward basis.

Karen Koski

And just to clarify Julia, the pro forma gross margin was 71.2% in the quarter, so not a huge kind variance. But that's kind of the level we think makes sense going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

And lastly, from me, regarding OUS expansion, I know you highlighted going through a distributor in China, but could you maybe elaborate on the efforts more broadly, in which countries outside of China or including China have you made the most progress? Are there any sort of imminent pending guideline extensions, like, tenders on the horizon? And how much of that is currently embedded in your guidance?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

For competitive reasons I prefer not to get into too much detail there other than to say that we see obviously China and Japan as being strong growth drivers for the business historically and we continue to see them as strong growth drivers for the business going forward. But outside of that, we see multiple opportunities in wider Asia and in fact all over the world as the WHO's stance is changed significantly on IGRAs for further growth, and we'll be looking at each of those in a disciplined way and then thinking about where it makes sense to put our own resources and where it may make sense actually to use partners.

Our next question comes from the line of Bill Quirk from Piper Jeffrey. Your line is open.

Bill Quirk

So first question Peter is, just think about the nature of the Quest relationship going forward and the comment that 2019 is going to be a big integration and training year for them, help us think - I guess two part question is, help us think about the - I guess the confidence that they're giving to you in terms of forecasting for 2019 given that there are a fair amount of moving parts vis-à-vis the integration? And then, maybe, just kind of a longer-term question is, is how to think about, again, integrating Quest in the forecast is are they giving you some kind of annual numbers? Are they giving you quarterly forecast? Just trying to understand better the visibility on that relationship.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, so I think our visibility is in two main areas. Under the supply agreement we do get a forward forecast of expected purchases, and obviously as in any such forecast, the numbers that are way out at the end of the forecast less reliable than the ones right in front of us. But we do at least have some visibility going out beyond the current quarter.

And the second thing we do is, under the strategic collaboration agreement we have data sharing that we have some indication of sell-through volumes or testing volumes in the market, and that also enables us to kind of triangulate helping the going which give us our secondary check on whether the kit purchasing forecast are tracking in line with what the growth is in the end market.

So, those are two things that we'll have, and obviously it will take some time for us to triangulate those things and to learn to work together to get those things in sync, but we feel in a relatively good place as it stands in terms of the guidance we've set for this year, but it's clear that also we'll learn more as we - as the relationship matures.

Bill Quirk

And then secondly is just, again, kind of a bigger picture question. Given the transition, could you talk a little bit about the mood internally in the Company? I presume the employees are kind of engaged in the business transformation, but would love to hear your comments and certainly appreciate the comment at the end of the prepared remarks about this being the most excited you've been in the 15 years you've been running Oxford.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, I think when we announced the transaction internally, there wasn't a single person who didn't get it and understand the logic of doing this because it's really one of those rare situations where one plus one equals three. This is great for Quest, it's great for us, it's great for T-SPOT. TB, it's great for patients, it's great for TB control. So, it's just all around a great thing for the Company, for our products and our future. And we're really excited about building that new future together.

[Operator Instructions] And there are no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference back to Mr. Peter Wrighton-Smith.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, thank you all for joining us to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2018 result. We look forward to updating you on our next quarterly call. Thank you.

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for joining. Have a wonderful day. You may all disconnect.