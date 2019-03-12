The Russell 2000 Is Now Almost Oversold, Time To Re-Enter?

These technical developments should be signaling the start of a new uptrend, barring some new bearish data developing, as the U.S. economy remains strong at 2.6% GDP.

More selling exhaustion is needed for prime buying conditions, which may be anticipated by traders and cause the market to bounce early, forming a higher high and a higher low.

TNA is nearing oversold, moving averages are coming in to act as support, and the five-day down rule is now in effect.

The Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TNA), which leverages the Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) parent index, was up around 90% from its lows, while the IWM, equivalently, was up about 30% from its lows upon last coverage by me of the Russell 2000.

So, the previous edition on TNA was dedicated to the fact that the parent index was up strongly, the RSI was overbought, the MACD was crossing to the downside, and I would, therefore, trim shares and sell exorbitantly high-priced calls from the large run-up.

All three of these events have now occurred, and the question is, is the buying opportunity coming for those who missed the original move? Or, is this the beginning of a rollover in TNA and the overall market?

I believe this pullback on TNA is nearing an end based on a few factors, such as the five day-down rule, its RSI nearing oversold territory, major moving averages coming in underneath that should act as support, and the overall U.S. economy remaining relatively strong at 2.6% GDP growth in the fourth quarter.

Therefore, since I still have enough shares on the table of TNA, and my sold calls are nearing expiration at the end of the month (which will give me more shares to participate in the next leg up should it occur, since my shares didn't get called away), I am not using the pullback to buy.

But I remain long the fund and expect the uptrend to continue, even it takes a couple more days of pain to get there.

Fund Details

TNA is a vehicle that allows people to play the Russell 2000 with triple leverage, which can significantly benefit investors during bull markets, and severely punish them during bear markets.

To be more clear:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the Russell 2000-® Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities of the index, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index.



The index measures the performance of approximately 2,000 small-capitalization companies in the Russell 3000-® Index, based on a combination of their market capitalization and current index membership. The fund is non-diversified.

Expense ratios are typically higher for leveraged funds, but an expense ratio of 1.10% for TNA is not much to sacrifice considering the triple-digit returns it can provide.

Sector Exposure

Even though TNA is a triple-leveraged vehicle, it is obviously more diversified than traditional ETFs, since the fund holds 2,000 names across multiple sectors. This diversification offsets the added risks that leveraged funds tend to come with.

In addition to the leverage and diversification that TNA offers, it also has more growth-oriented holdings than traditional funds like the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). This element of higher beta names owned by the fund is the reason why the Russell 2000 is implemented in many growth investors' portfolios.

Russell 2000 Holdings

As investors can see below, TNA's top holdings (or holdings of the parent index, the IWM) consist of smaller companies with rapid growth.

Companies like Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) and Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), for example, are some of the top holdings that can be found in the Russell 2000. If, for whatever reason, one of these companies were to struggle, the diversification of the fund should absorb the blow.

TNA Technicals Nearing Oversold

As investors can see below, TNA has had five red candles down (five-day down rule), is on the 100-day moving average (brown line), and its RSI is at 40, meaning that one or two more down days from here would make the ETF oversold. Usually, rallies ensue after these technical events occur.

If a sixth or seventh down day were to occur, then the all-important 50 day moving average would now be in play (blue line), the MACD would be ready for a cross back up since the divergence is wide enough for a loop up, and the RSI would be oversold.

If all of these events were to happen, it would be a prime buying opportunity for investors - one that is almost too good to be true. Therefore, the market can sometimes be anticipatory of these events and have the bounce occur early, which is how higher highs and higher lows form and an uptrend is achieved.

On a 1-year chart of TNA below, investors can see that structural support of $60 is also coming into effect, as this area served as support twice, back in the months of November and December in 2018.

Again, TNA's RSI would be near oversold, and the 50-day average would be tagged on a 1-year chart as well, should two more down days occur in the market, and that means the stars are aligning for a buying opportunity on a 3-month and 1-year chart.

Let's take a look at the fund's max time frame chart to see if the stars continue to align. If past history is indicative of future events, TNA is ready for a rally.

One or two more down days would cause the 50-day moving average to be tagged, even on a max time frame chart, and this is proving that TNA is getting its ducks in a row for reversal.

Even the fund's RSI, on a max time frame, is in healthy condition to support a strong move higher before becoming overbought.

Risks

Of course, we are just using past indicators to predict future events. Barring some black swan event over the next few months, or a substantial deterioration in China trade talks, interest rates spiking, interest rates being foreseen to spike, or another debt crisis, all of which are unlikely in the near term, the markets should recover from this recent dip.

The VIX is also another important factor in determining which direction the market is trying to head. The saying goes, "When the VIX is low, time to go, and when the VIX is high, time to buy."

Investors can see that the VIX is moving up, and it is halfway there before becoming overbought. This is why one or two more down days in the market and TNA is needed before a rally can happen.

More pain from selling pressure will make the VIX move higher, hit its resistance at the 100-day moving average (brown line), and then prove that a significant amount of fear and put protection buying now prevails in the marketplace. This is usually what causes markets to rally: extreme fear, high put-buying, and technical exhaustion.

Conclusion

TNA has had a sufficient pullback as of late, as the five-day down rule is now in effect, its moving averages are nearing support, and the RSI is nearing oversold.

However, one or two more down days to actually tag the moving averages below may be needed, as well as a pop on the VIX, in order to justify buying in the marketplace.

I specifically stated in the previous article that:

TNA still has around 50% upside from current levels, gas former highs once traded in the $90s. Therefore, the Russell 2000 is not necessarily expensive. But shares are now overbought and getting ahead of their short-term moving averages. Consequently, TNA could see some profit-taking in the coming days.

I still believe that the fund has tremendous upside from current levels, since over 50% upside now remains until its old highs are reached.

As an investor, I know previous highs in major market indexes will eventually be achieved again, since the S&P 500 averages around a 9% return per year over time (meaning the general trend is always up).

But can new highs in the market be reached again in the near term (next 1-2 years) and sustain itself for an extended enough period that is worth investors staying in the position?

Well, I also know not to be greedy as an investor. Therefore, I only care about old highs being reached (or coming very close to reaching) in order to achieve my goals of getting at least 50% to 100% upside in the position (or a 15% to 30% move up in SPY).

At that time, I will take half of the money off of the table, sells calls on the other half of the shares that are remaining in order to squeeze more money out of the position, and re-load on the position on the next major market pullback.

Until then, I remain long shares of TNA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.