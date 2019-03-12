Cummins: Running Your Portfolio On Diesel

Source: Google Images

With over $23 billion in annual revenues, Cummins (CMI) is one of the largest manufacturers of diesel and natural gas engines. CMI has dominated the diesel engine space for decades as a result of the company's sustained reputation for engine quality, durability, and longevity. CMI's vast array of diesel engines prevail as the industry standard in virtually every perceivable heavy equipment segment, extending to construction, agricultural, industrial, commercial, and transportation industries. CMI's diesel engines appear in Ram trucks, Nissan trucks, Freightliner semis, Chinese trucks, agricultural tractors, motor homes, school buses, transit buses, generators, mining equipment, and fire trucks, to name just a few. In addition to a ubiquitous product portfolio, CMI provides investors with attractive share price appreciation and a compelling 2.95% dividend yield. This article reinforces my investment case on CMI, discussing the company's business strengths, valuation, growth vectors, and relevant financials.

Investment Thesis

CMI continues to be a phenomenal investment within the cyclical industrials space. For over 100 years, the company has developed an unparalleled engine portfolio, (Cummins 10k) revered for its superior construction and high durability. CMI has become the gold standard in the diesel engine segment. The company's engines are often described as "bulletproof" as a result of their rugged commercial design, heavy-duty construction and prodigious power outputs. In the diesel engine space, CMI maintains a formidable stronghold, accounting for 40% of new diesel truck engines. The company displays a number of encouraging business characteristics ranging from substantial brand equity, promising growth opportunities and ingrained business advantages.

CMI's revenues are diversified across four main operating segments, including Engine (34%), Distribution (27%), Components (23%) and Power Generation (16%). Although primarily known for its truck engines, CMI has operations in a wide array of industrial categories including forestry, transportation, commercial trucking, heavy equipment engines, and mining. The company's engine products are found in nearly every type of vehicle and equipment on earth, from pickup trucks to 18-wheelers, to 360-ton mining trucks. In addition to sectoral diversification, CMI demonstrates an extensive line of products outside of engines including filtration, after-treatment, turbocharger, fuel system, batteries, air handling systems, control systems, and powertrain-related components. As a result, CMI encapsulates the full industrial parts and service industry; the company's extensive engine portfolio and complementary part offerings ensure increased revenues for any single customer. CMI benefits from large item engine sales as well as additional recurring revenues from routine parts and services.

With operations in over 190 countries, CMI maintains an irreplicable network (Cummins 10k) of 600 distributor locations and 7,600 dealer locations. CMI's formidable dealer and distribution network facilitates ingrained business relationships with the company's tens of thousands of clients. In the industrial engine and automotive space, CMI provides business customers with a complete array of product and service solutions. Not only does CMI produce exceptional engines, but the company's vast dealer support infrastructure offers a complete service and maintenance solution. Businesses prioritize convenience and efficiency over everything else; it's far easier to source all your parts and equipment from one supplier as opposed to having to go to multiple dealers, stock different equipment parts, and coordinate the logistics of machine maintenance. As a result, CMI reinforces long-standing customer ties through recurring parts/service revenues as well as new engine and equipment sales.

CMI also benefits from significant vertical integration as the company handles every facet of production, ranging from the design, manufacture, distribution, and servicing of its diesel/natural gas engines, air filtration, emission solutions and electrical generation equipment. As a result, CMI is well-positioned to extract cost efficiencies and further streamline operations.

From a growth standpoint, CMI is well positioned for the future. Instead of being complacent with diesel engine offerings, CMI has demonstrated a commitment to expanding the company's electric transportation product lines. The company has been investing in electric transportation technologies for more than a decade, with a number of strategic integrations performed over the past nine months. In 2018, CMI acquired Efficient Drivetrains Inc., a tech leader in the hybrid and fully-electric commercial power solutions segment. In addition to EDI, CMI acquired U.K.-based Johnson Matthey Battery Systems and North American Brammo company in an effort to enhance electric storage capabilities. I find it encouraging that CMI continues to evolve and innovate within the transportation space, helping to drive growth and counteract competing firms such as Tesla (TSLA) with their own electric transportation offerings.

Examining the company's operational metrics reveals exceptional performance on the part of management. CMI has drastically reduced long-term debt levels, maintained steady gross margins, witnessed 4 decades of revenue expansion, and consistently elevated the cash return on invested capital. CMI boasts a high CROCI of 15%, implying very efficient capital deployment. Traditionally most businesses fall in the low teens to high single-digits; however, CMI stands apart from the crowd, consistently elevating the metric over time. CMI's exceptional operational oversight is a key business advantage that will facilitate continued business performance well into the future.

Data by YCharts

Although CMI's near-term forecast remains questionable amidst market cyclicality, detrimental tariffs and slightly decreased demand, the company's long-term growth prospects are encouraging. CMI benefits from growth in emerging markets ranging from India, Brazil, and China, continued dominance in the diesel trucking segment, and a robust transportation market with elevated freight demand and surging freight costs. Rapidly industrializing economies will require high infrastructure expenditures boosting sales in the commercial vehicle, heavy construction, and power generation equipment segments. CMI will continue to be an integral and unsubstitutable component of the construction, trucking, and mining industries as electric motors do not have the power generation capabilities to mirror CMI's diesel engines. The company also benefits from increasing trucking demand (2018 Annual Report), with freight costs surging, the market for heavy-trucks growing at an unprecedented pace and consistent growth in product transportation needs.

CMI exhibits a pristine financial positioning. The company has witnessed continued asset expansion, positive shareholder equity, very low debt levels, and sizable liquidity reserves of $2.7 billion. CMI's liquidity reserves surpass debt obligations and debt is overwhelmingly covered by free cash flow at 96% coverage. CMI's low debt and substantial liquidity provide great flexibility in business investments, elevated dividends, and potential acquisitions. Taking a look at CMI's current valuation reveals the company is undervalued. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, CMI's current share price of $154 is far below its future cash flow value of $222, implying considerable undervaluation.

Data by YCharts

Final Determination

CMI is one of the best investments in the industrials space. The company's formidable brand, entrenched business relationships, strong growth trajectory and continued operational outperformance provide strong motivations for investment. However, because we are at the end of the macroeconomic cycle, I foresee precipitous headwinds in the U.S. economy and broader stock market, reinforcing a hold rating. Cyclical stocks experience substantial share price depreciation and unfortunately, CMI finds itself in the highly cyclical industrial category. My assessment would be to acquire the stock at an even lower cost basis in a broader market decline; that way investors can maximize returns over the long term.

