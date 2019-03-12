Dividend Income Update February 2019

Grand total for the month of February dividends: $884.77 an increase of 34.3% from February 2018.

It's dividend income update time. One of my favorite times of the month as I get to review my previous month of passive income received from my dividend income portfolios.

Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced in the market the last few months, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends (even with those cuts). As we all know, the market may move up and down irrationally and seemingly on a whim while our dividends remain much more stable, reliable and predictable. Sure, dividends may not increase every year and a cut or elimination is even possible but the odds are greatly reduced when you diversify among different companies and sectors and focus on dividend quality (free cash flow, EPS, debt and payout ratios). Forget chasing the high-yield unicorns and focus on the boring lower yielding but sustainable dividends. In the long run, you'll be better off. With that being said, let's take a look at my February 2019 dividend totals.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $446.50 up from $330.66 an increase of 35.0% from February of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $258.35 up from $223.13 an increase of 15.8% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $179.92 up from $104.80 from this time last year, an increase of 71.7%.

Grand total for the month of February dividends: $884.77 an increase of 34.3% from February 2018.

Brokerage Account

Year to date dividends: $751.46

Date Description Amount $ 02/01/19 GENERAL MILLS INC. (NYSE:GIS) CASH DIV ON 113 SHS REC 01/10/19 PAY 02/01... 55.37 02/01/19 AT&T INC. (NYSE:T) CASH DIV ON 63 SHS REC 01/10/19 PAY 02/01/19 32.13 02/08/19 CLOROX CO. (NYSE:CLX) CASH DIV ON 17 SHS REC 01/23/19 PAY 02/08/19 16.32 02/11/19 AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC. (NYSE:APD) CASH DIV ON 41 SHS REC 01/02/19... 45.10 02/15/19 PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. (NYSE:PG) CASH DIV ON 28 SHS REC 01/18/19 PAY 02/1... 20.08 02/15/19 HORMEL FOODS CORP. (NYSE:HRL) CASH DIV ON 86 SHS REC 01/14/19 PAY 02/15/... 18.06 02/15/19 COLGATE PALMOLIVE COMPANY (NYSE:CL) CASH DIV ON 18 SHS REC 01/23/19 PA... 7.56 02/15/19 ABBVIE INC. (NYSE:ABBV) CASH DIV ON 150 SHS REC 01/15/19 PAY 02/15/19 160.50 02/15/19 ABBOTT LABORATORIES (NYSE:ABT) CASH DIV ON 79 SHS REC 01/15/19 PAY 02/1... 25.28 02/20/19 CATERPILLAR INC. (NYSE:CAT) CASH DIV ON 75 SHS REC 01/22/19 PAY 02/20/19 64.50 02/26/19 VERSUM MATERIALS INC. (NYSE:VSM) COM CASH DIV ON 20.04723 SHS 1.60 Total: $446.50

ROTH Account

Year to date dividends: $405.18

Date Description Amount $ 02/01/19 ***TORONTO-DOMINION BANK (NYSE:TD) CASH DIV ON 179 SHS REC 01/11/19 PA... 91.20 02/01/19 GENERAL MILLS INC. CASH DIV ON 56 SHS REC 01/10/19 PAY 02/01/... 27.44 02/15/19 PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. CASH DIV ON 11 SHS REC 01/18/19 PAY 02/1... 7.89 02/15/19 HORMEL FOODS CORP. CASH DIV ON 9 SHS REC 01/14/19 PAY 02/15/1... 1.89 02/15/19 ABBVIE INC. CASH DIV ON 5 SHS REC 01/15/19 PAY 02/15/19 5.35 02/20/19 CATERPILLAR INC. CASH DIV ON 65 SHS REC 01/22/19 PAY 02/20/19 55.90 02/22/19 STARBUCKS CORP. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CASH DIV ON 7.03747 SHS REC 02/07/19 PAY 02/2... 2.53 02/25/19 ***ROYAL BANK OF CANADA (NYSE:RY) CASH DIV ON 89 SHS REC 01/25/19 PAY ... 66.15 Total: $258.35

IRA Account

Year to date dividends: $248.28

Date Description Amount $ 02/28/19 WELLTOWER INC. (NYSE:WELL) COMMON STOCK CASH DIV ON 77.95934 SHS 67.82 02/28/19 SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC. (NASDAQ:SBRA) CASH DIV ON 97.22456 SHS REC 02/1... 43.75 02/28/19 LTC PROPERTIES INC. (NYSE:LTC) CASH DIV ON 30.38406 SHS REC 02/20/19 PAY... 5.77 02/28/19 HCP INC. (NYSE:HCP) CASH DIV ON 169.14029 SHS REC 02/19/19 PAY 02/28/19 62.58 Total: $179.92

I have to say I'm quite pleased with my February totals. While I'm always happy seeing any year-over-year increase in my portfolio, seeing a solid double-digit gain just keeps me motivated to do more of the same which is hang in there, stick with my plan, no panic selling and enjoy the ride and volatility knowing that my dividends are my stabilizing force.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your February dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above.

