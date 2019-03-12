The Makers Of The World's First Car: Daimler

This massive company, among the world's leading premium auto manufacturers, is ripe for investment at an excellent valuation and yield.

A number of reasons have brought the share price down over 40% in the course of 3-4 years.

In this article, I will take a look at German car manufacturing giant Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DMLRY). The company, due to several factors, has lost almost 45% of its share value since 2015 and is currently what I consider to be very undervalued in terms of its sales, growth, and revenue.

This piece will argue as to why you should consider investing in this company, which is one of the oldest car manufacturers in the world. I will show you what I believe of the company's future in terms of sales and potential, and why the current valuation makes little long term sense - including taking into account an economic downturn and/or a recession.

(Source: IndustryWeek)

Daimler - A German giant in many fields

The company was formed back in 1926 when Benz & Cie and Daimler Motoren Gesellschaft merged businesses. Over the past 95 years, the company has gone from being a small German manufacturer to a global company ranked thirteenth across the world in terms of sales of cars. In 2017, this company sold 3.3 million cars, which increased to 3.4 million in 2018. Daimler is also the largest truck manufacturer in the world in terms of unit sales. (Source)

The company achieved record-high revenue in 2018.

(Source: Daimler Corporate Presentation FY18)

Despite a challenging environment currently, present within the cyclical automaker industry, Daimler has achieved if not exciting growth in sales across the board, stability during a time that for many manufacturers has been a lot harder to handle.

Company ownership is to 70%+ allocated to institutional investors with roughly 20% being owned by private investors. The company also has ownership in numerous other automotive companies worldwide.

The following could be considered relevant.

89.29% Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation of Japan

50.1% Automotive Fuel Cell Cooperation of Canada

50% Engine Holding, a joint venture with Rolls Royce

50% Denza (Shenzhen BYD Daimler New Technology Co., Ltd)

25% MV Agusta of Italy

12% Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC)

11% KAMAZ of Russia

5% Aston Martin

Joint venture with Renault-Nissan for engine/technology sharing

As of 2019, a venture with BMW to cooperate in the development of technologies related to automated driving, parking features, and assistance systems. (Source)

It seems that German manufacturer BMW and Daimler are increasing their joint ventures not only across automated driving but also mobility in general (especially in urban areas).

The company has production plants all over the world and employs almost 290 000 people (Source).

In addition to its massive size, employees, factories, collaborations, ownership in other car and automotive companies, the company also has one of the most recognized and premium brands in the world. In the American "Best Global Brands" ranking performed by Interbrands, Mercedes/Daimler climbed up to an 8th place, making it the only European company in the top 10.

Mercedes-Benz also occupies first place among worldwide premium automobile manufacturers in the current "Global 500 2018" ranking by the US brand valuation company Brand Finance. 500 brands were examined in the course of this study. (Source)

In short, Daimler represents what could be argued to be the apex of current car manufacturing across the globe. While these things can, of course, be subjective (especially in terms of EV development), and there's plenty of flak received for anyone claiming one brand is far superior to another, I think few will argue that Daimler and Mercedes are amongst the most-respected car brands in the world.

And that's the company we're looking at in this article.

The company that, in ways, began this whole automotive thing, when Bertha Benz together with her two underage children made a trip of 106 kilometers back in 1888 in August - in Germany - using the car pictured below.

(Source: Daimler)

Daimler - So what has happened to this company?

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Between diesel engine scandals, macroeconomic challenges, structural changes within the automotive industry, the stock has taken an almost 50% tumble during the past 3-4 years, dropping from a high of almost €100 per share to current pricing of almost €50/share.

The company is not in any way opaque with regards to the challenges it faces. These challenges - and the way they materialize become readily apparent when looking at some key fundamentals, such as profit on car sales.

(Source: Daimler Corporate Presentation FY18)

While it is worth noting that 2017 was truly a record year, the fact remains that the FY18 result was below even that of 2016. The company, led by Dr. Zetsche, suffers from FX, increasing demands of CapEx and OpEx, raw material costs, regulatory challenges, their own neglect of obvious legal codes (breaking the law) and costs related to their own investment choices and planning.

Adding these things up, you get a picture of a company - and an industry - that's not exactly flattering.

The company would like us to focus on the number of sold cars - I'm not going to do this here. Instead, I'll focus on other numbers.

(Source: Daimler Corporate Presentation FY18)

As I said - not exactly a flattering picture. Earnings and profit are down, with revenue and sales up. This indicates, simply put, less profit per sold car/unit. The reasons for this are, amongst other things, mentioned above.

(Source: Daimler Corporate Presentation FY18)

Vans is an excellent area to look at here, with EBIT dropping more than half during FY18. The company, understandably, explains this with higher investments in new technology, model changes to the ever-popular sprinter van, and perhaps most relevant, the company's breaking of European law with regards to the Diesel scandal.

Don't misunderstand me. Several segments in Daimler are still operating at top-capacity with excellent numbers. But those are not relevant in this part of the article. Here we look at what does not work, and at risks. And Daimler's, as well as other companies', flagrant disregard of European law was an unacceptable overstep that deserves to be punished.

I, as an investor, welcome the penalties levied against Daimler here. Not only because I deem them just, but because of the valuation opportunity that results from it.

(Source: Daimler Corporate Presentation FY18)

Finances is another area where Daimler has failed during the year, with a drop of almost 30% in EBIT. Toll Collect arbitration, as mentioned above, refers to a 14-year old case with the German federal government regarding truck tolls across Germany. It's been one of the longest legal disputes for some time, and the settling of this resulted in a one-time payment of €600M. It is largely this that has reduced the EBIT of this part of the company, meaning we can hopefully expect this to go back to normal levels in 2019 and forward.

(Source: Daimler Corporate Presentation FY18)

The company also still has a ways to go in terms of average CO2-emissions, as can be seen by the above graph. Being ~40 grams off is not something you can fix with a slight engine adjustment. It requires the immediate introduction of more hybrid/electric models. The company is working on this, but with only 2 years left, we'll have to see how things develop.

So, between the diesel scandal, one-time costs related to legal proceedings, a changing market, global macro headwinds, the risk of a trade war with the US, an impending Brexit, and all of the things mentioned here (and these are only some of the risks in truth - there are more, but I hope that I picked the most relevant ones) - is it really any surprise that the company share price is being bashed on an almost weekly basis? I don't think so.

That being said, let us move on.

Daimler - the positives by far outweigh the challenges

As usual, I spend the better part of the first portion of my article seemingly trying to discourage you from investing in the company I write about. I hope you understand that I do this to balance the scales. My "job" is not to decide for you, but to encourage you to make your own decision. You cannot make a decision unless you know both sides properly, and I feel that many contributors make too poor a job of trying to see both sides of a company. Furthermore, I believe it crucial for you to truly understand the possible reasons for the undervaluation.

This being said, my goal for this article is to truly make you look at Daimler - because I feel it would be neglectful for you to not consider a second look at this, one of my nations best companies.

So. Despite the negative numbers in EBIT during 2018, many things at Daimler are running like a well-oiled piston.

(Source: Daimler Corporate Presentation FY18)

Take Trucks, for instance, the area where Daimler is not only amongst the world-leading but the largest manufacturer in the world. Sales, revenue, and EBIT all are all within the segment of the company. Despite FX and raw material costs, the unit keeps on humming. Truck sales during FY18 was one of the best sales years in Daimler history, according to the company itself. Part of this growth was related to efficiency enhancements in the company lineup.

(Source: Daimler Corporate Presentation FY18)

While Tesla (TSLA) is still struggling to bring its semi into production at 2020, Daimler has brought out its new world-leading Actros-line, currently with a level 2 autonomous driving feature. They're not only amongst the leading companies, no. Daimler is the one taking charge of the industry.

Instead of going step-by-step in the industry, Daimler intends to skip the third level of autonomous driving entirely (conditional automation) and focus on a well-optimized level 2, and then, within a decade, go for level 4 autonomy (High automation) on public roads.

CASE

(Source: Daimler Corporate Presentation FY18)

Now, connecting between its increasing Truck sales and moving onto Daimler CASE. The company app already has 2.7 million users, and the MBUX system/interface has been launched in Daimler's line of compact cars. Unlike Tesla, Daimler isn't into focusing on bringing technologies on the market that in parts of the world are legally questionable or bring the company's name in the tabloids, as has been the case with Tesla's autopilot.

(Source: Daimler Corporate Presentation FY18)

The company instead focuses on what's legally permissible, in both its Truck and Car lineup, making for what I believe to be a much safer candidate for investment.

Daimlers Electric/Hybrid Vehicles

Daimler's EQ is also in the pipes for what I deem to be a respectable EV lineup.

(Source: Daimler Corporate Presentation FY18)

While one must admit that the company is in no way as far on the way towards EV as Nissan or Renault (a company I've already written an article about), Daimler seems on its way towards full entry into the EV market in a big way. This can be argued to be a risk, as other companies are farther on the way and have invested money that Daimler still needs to invest, there are things that Daimler has done that give them an edge in this.

Firstly, Daimler has already sourced its batteries. (Source) Until 2030, the company has pledged almost $23B for the buying of batteries over the next 11 years. Secondly, the company plans to electrify its entire lineup until 2022, with 130 alternatives offered to customers. Driving a Mercedes in my work, I very much look forward to this - and it may be the first EV/Hybrid vehicle I purchase privately.

(Source: Daimler Corporate Presentation FY18)

The company also has an answer for Renaults electric van - the eVito, an electric version of the incredibly popular Vito van. This product will likely, due to taxes and fuel benefits, overtake sales of normal Vitos eventually - much like smaller electric cars like the Zoe and Leaf have already become more popular in densely populated areas in Sweden where charging stations are more numerous than rural areas.

(Source: Daimler Corporate Presentation FY18)

Unlike other companies, Daimler also has an extremely flexible and diverse production facility structure when it comes to batteries and battery technology. FX risks notwithstanding, this grants the company greater flexibility both currently and in the future.

(Source: Daimler Corporate Presentation FY18)

Daimler has an answer for everything the future holds in terms of the car, bus, and truck industry. What's more, Daimler's solutions are already on the roads. The buses are driving - electric. The cars are on the road - electric (albeit on a small scale at the moment). The trucks are on the road - with a high degree of automation.

(Source: Daimler Homepage)

In this, Daimler is leading for several reasons, but the most important is its already-existing network of customers and the appeal of its brands. Unlike upcoming niche brands, Daimler won't have to struggle to sell its products around the world. The consumers and customers will simply - step by step - adopt Daimler's new electric and hybrid products in a more natural process of replacing current fleets/vehicles as opposed to having to try and garner new customers in an extremely competitive market.

(Source: Daimler Corporate Presentation FY18)

The importance of this part of the company's strength cannot be overstated. The programs it introduces, all of the measures it takes can be introduced into existing lineups, which already have the global presence other companies (most notoriously Tesla, but also other, smaller manufacturers) lack.

The company has a plan for each of its segments, and while it's impossible to foresee what the future holds, what I do believe is that Daimler's position gives it the greatest chance a company could hold to succeed. It's behind companies such as Renault - but it has a greater diversity and global footprint than Renault. The same comparison goes for other, similar companies, with the possible exceptions of Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Toyota (NYSE:TM).

Let's move on from slightly subjective to more relevant data.

Valuation in this company

By relevant data, I, of course, mean current valuation.

(Source: Börsdata)

In terms of Price to Bookvalue, the company is currently trading quite a bit below 1.0. It's blended P/E-ratio is not quite as low as one would historically expect, but remember that earnings for 2018 were lower than anticipated, giving some explanation for why the P/E-ratio was lower during 2012-2013.

Daimler in terms of Yield/Dividend

(Source: Börsdata)

In terms of yield, we're looking at record levels of 6.5% at the current share price, given the proposed share dividend of €3.25 for fiscal 2018. The reduction in dividend from 2017 levels represents a return to 2016/2015 levels. Given that 2017 was a record year, one can expect a certain reduction. The fact is, I was expecting around 3.10-3.15 euro dividend, given the company's payout preferences. €3.25 is a higher dividend than I, as an investor, expected. Daimler has historically maintained a conservative payout ratio, and even with this change, the company pays less than 50% of its earnings.

More valuation

Let's take a look at some more fundamental valuations from a historical perspective.

(Source: Börsdata)

Now, as we can see on the above graph, that while there is some drop-off in terms of profit, margins, and RoE, which was explained in above sections for 2018 (due to results), I don't feel that the drop in share price and how far it's fallen is justified by the drop in EBITDA, RoE and dividends.

I understand the short-term investor sentiment, especially given issues such as the diesel scandal. However, the drop from above 75/share to below 50/share is, in my own humble opinion, in no way justified, even with both the macro and company-specific headwinds and one-offs.

Why?

Because revenue is up. Because sales are up. Because trucks are working better than ever before. Because Daimler, current troubles notwithstanding, has a concrete plan for every single segment in their lineup. And unlike certain companies one could mention, these plans are based on actual, tangible goals without the need for incalculable amounts in external financing.

Daimler is a financially healthy company with a stellar history and an excellent plan for an EV-centric future. With a debt/equity ratio of 1.35 (Source), there are currently no clouds on the horizon that could threaten the long-term prospects of this 100-year old giant. Not Brexit, not a trade war between China and the USA - both of these would impact the share price, yes, but the long-term prospects of a German giant? No.

Should you buy the company?

(Source: Börsdata)

Let's wrap - and focus a bit more on my article thesis here.

My thesis is that in spite of operational headwinds and future CapEx increases, Daimler remains a profitable and healthy company with an excellent lineup. It will be one of the companies that ushers in a new generation of mobility for our globe.

For the role that the company will play in this, I believe the stock is undervalued at its current level. As you can see on the data above, revenue (blue bar) has continually increased, while margins and profit have gone slightly up, slightly down.

I do believe that Daimler will face increasing CapEx requirement over the coming years, as their lineup is transformed into hybrid/electrical vehicles. However, the coming years will be demanding for all car companies - including Daimler, but all other car companies as well.

There are also macro headwinds to take into consideration when considering investment in the company. The afore-mentioned Brexit and regulatory changes, demands from the EU in terms of CO2 emissions - all of these will likely bite into the company's margins (though please read my arguments from before with regards to these).

However, none of these reasons are in themselves cause enough to doubt Daimler's long-term viability as an international car company. None of these reasons are, in my opinion, enough that the company is currently trading at below P/B 1.0 value. None of it is a reason that we currently have a blended P/E of 7.8.

And these reasons is why I believe you as a value-conscious dividend investor, need to look at Daimler - even as an American dividend investor, and even considering the country-specific withholding tax applied to own the stock.

My recommendations

As of this article, I'm going to issue a 'BUY' at Daimler at these levels of ~€50/share. My own exposure is actually higher, at a cost basis of roughly ~€55, but I'll be adding more come Monday/Tuesday. My recommendation is further purchases at €48, €45 and lower, barring nothing comes up to change the thesis. Anything below €60 remains a buy for me in this company, and i will keep adding.

Thank you kindly for reading.

