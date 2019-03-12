American Hotel Income Properties: Is The 13% Yield Safe After A Disappointing Q4?

We examine the broader picture and give you our take on dividend safety and current stock valuations.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTC:AHOTF), aka AHIP, is a limited partnership formed under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. We last touched on this one in early December after it had a horrendous run. We concluded

The stock has gotten beat up but so have some other hotel REITs in the US. We think this is primarily a function of weak 2019 growth sentiment. We too think that growth will be weak in 2019 but at the same time the stock appears bombed out and makes a compelling buy outside of a strong recession forecast.

That appeared to be working, until it did not.

Data by YCharts

Q4-2018 results

AHIP's total revenues for the quarter decreased by 3.2% to $79.6 million primarily due to displacement from renovations at hotels during the quarter, as well as lower revenues from Florida as a result of heightened demand last year from Hurricane Irma. Both impacted revenues by about $1.5 million each. AHIP's net operating income (NOI) shows the true definition of leverage, with a 3.2% decline in revenues, alongside a 0.7% increase in expenses, translating into a 12% decline in NOI.

Source: AHIP financial results

Unfortunately, investors are subject to another degree of leverage as a falling NOI, alongside static interest costs, means that funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted FFO (AFFO) fall even faster.

Source: AHIP financial results

So the above is a lesson in how a 3.2% drop in revenues can cause a 23% drop in AFFO. The end result was an exceptionally blown up AFFO payout ratio.

Source: AHIP financial results

Its incredibly bad performance comes in a year when the US economy was firing on every existing cylinder. So investors have got to be losing patience.

Where do we go from here

A key issue with AHIP was the rather rapid growth where it purchased hotel after hotel. The company further made its own lives difficult with massive renovations. To show how extreme this has been, one just needs to see the company's comment on its same property metrics (emphasis ours).

Same-property metrics represent the performance of only 85 hotels (or 66.6% of guestrooms) of AHIP’s total hotel portfolio during Q4 2018, meaning 27 hotel properties were excluded in total portfolio same property metrics as they were not owned during both full comparable periods or were under renovation. Similarly, only 43 hotels (or 53.2% of guestrooms) of AHIP’s Premium Branded Hotels were included in AHIP’s Premium Branded same-property hotel metrics.

When your same property metrics show less than two-thirds of your overall portfolio, you know there is a lot going on. While these will produce good returns once completed, as they have in the past, AHIP is pushing out an 85% payout ratio all the way into 2021.

And then as we get to 2020, basically less again hotel renovation displacement. So those three kind of add up, which we expect will get us to our target payout ratio by 2021 when we're completing our renovations. And you add in a fourth layer essentially as the improved of Aimbridge cost base and savings, which we're starting to see. So those are the key components in the reduced payout ratio.

Source: AHIP Q4 transcript

We are also certain the company has not forecast a recession anywhere into those numbers. So the company has gone from a comfortable payout ratio to one of rather high distress in short order.

A not so good exit

We previously mentioned the moves made to align interests of the new CEO.

Source: AHIP financial results

While that remains in place, AHIP's President, Ian McAuley, resigned effective January 28, 2019. In conjunction with this the company hired another officer, Chris Cameron, to oversee its capital recycling strategy. The top line has had some major reshuffling and while AHIP might want you to believe that all is going according to plan, our view is that it definitely is not.

Dividend safety

“With all other things being equal, the simplest explanation is most likely to be true." - Occam's razor

"With all other things being equal, the probability of a dividend cut is directly proportional to how often management denies there will be one." - Trapping Value's razor

Keep that in mind as we take note of our first denial.

Brad Sturges I guess really the question I would like to get to is you're yielding 11.5% or more right now. Has there been serious consideration at the board level to take a second look at that policy and try and make a decision as whether that's the best use of cash or to retain it to either pay back debt, stock or fund acquisition growth for example. John O'Neill I guess, I can say Brad a dividend cut is not something that we are currently considering.

Source: AHIP Q4 transcript

The good part for AHIP is that its AFFO payout ratio is so much more stringent than its US counterparts that it truly represents its dividend paying capacity. For example, when you look at Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT), you can see that going from FFO to AFFO does not include any maintenance capex.

Source: AHT financials

AHIP's actually deducts these.

Source: AHIP financial results

So while the payout ratio is stretched at near 100% for 2019, there is nothing else that is not being taken into account here.

Valuation

We had previously estimated a $120 million NOI for AHIP in 2019 and equated that it traded at a 10.80% cap rate. That is fairly distressed considering that AHIP made its average acquisitions at an 8% cap rate.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations after Q3-2018

We are updating our numbers this quarter and reducing our NOI estimates by almost $10 million to try and get a sense of our worst case.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

Even here, we see the stock trading rather cheap. Of course, cheap can get cheaper and there is no guarantee we will see a floor here, but if AHIP can deliver a steady and growing NOI (reaching $120 million) and the market values it in line with current private market values, there is some considerable upside.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

We were a little worried about this one going into the earnings and looked to hedge, unfortunately this stock does not have listed options. We are sticking with this for now as the current price makes little sense to drop this one. The AFFO yield is really high and its deep discount to NAV makes this an interesting play. Investors will do very well even if AHIP can deliver its longer term targets. We will see how the payout evolves in 2019 and make our decision based on that and other variables. This stock does raise an above average set of questions on taxation of dividends. Please consult tax information on the company's website for US & Canadian holders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AHOTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Tipranks: BUY