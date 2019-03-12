Manufacturing And Trade Act As Drags On Global Economy

Summary

The pace of global economic growth picked up in February from a near two-and-a-half year low at the start of the year, but remained among the weakest since 2016.

The JPMorgan Global PMI, compiled by IHS Markit, rose from 52.1 in January to 52.6.

Despite the rise, the PMI still suggests the global economy could struggle to expand at a rate in excess of 2.0% in Q1 (measured at market prices), down from an estimated 2.3% in Q4 2018 and a peak of 2.9% at the end of 2017.