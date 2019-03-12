FXE: Any Relief For Euro Traders?

The Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (FXE) recently fell to 106.67, which is its lowest level since the middle of 2017. Moves were generated by an official reduction in the regional growth outlook and important announcements from the European Central Bank (ECB), signaling significant changes in the monetary policy agenda that should unfold during the remainder of 2019. These events have had a bearish impact on funds tied to valuations of Europe’s shared currency and its core stock benchmarks, so the broadly based nature of these trends indicates a greater potential for additional downside in the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF over the next quarter.

Recent announcements from the ECB show that the central bank is likely to maintain its historically low interest rate levels until at least the beginning of 2020. This changes the ECB’s prior timeline for beginning its next tightening cycle, which suggested the region’s first interest rate hike since the financial crisis would be seen sometime after the summer of this year. In conjunction with these accommodative plans, the ECB will implement long-term refinancing programs to make cheap loans available to banks throughout the eurozone.

(FXE Chart Source: Author/TradingView)

Not surprisingly, this increasingly dovish interest rate stance has weighed on fund instruments tied to the value of the euro. The market has pushed FXE valuations below price support levels which were established during the last few months of 2018, and the severity of these investor reactions may have been exacerbated by the fact that the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Canada enacted similar policy maneuverings in recent sessions. If ECB chief, Mario Draghi, and other global policymakers continue to shift toward a more accommodative outlook, historically volatile economic regions like the eurozone could be disproportionately impacted. As a result of these latest moves, FXE has lost 11.17% of its value relative to the highs from January 25th, 2018.

(Source: ETFdb.com)

Moreover, the shorter-term fundamental influences pressuring FXE coincide with the negative momentum which is visible in longer-term investor flow activities that have been directed toward the ETF. Over the last year, these outflows have reached extreme levels (at -$141.5 million) and this places FXE at the lower end of the market averages for funds in the same asset class. Negative flow activities are also visible when we assess FXE from a shorter-term (13-week) and longer-term (3-year) perspective, so the trend is confirmed and it remains suggestive of further declines for the ETF during the coming quarter.

(FXE Chart Source: Author/TradingView)

Unfortunately, there is not much evidence within the macroeconomic framework to indicate these trends will be able to change over the next quarter. The ECB has cut its 2019 growth forecast to 1.1% (down from 1.7% just four months ago), and comments from Mario Draghi indicate continued expectations for moderation relative to the regional economic expansion generated in 2015-2016.

Mario Draghi has explained that projections of continued weakness are based partially on geopolitical uncertainties and protectionist trade policies in China, so these are added factors that continue to weigh on the outlook. During the fourth quarter, Italy’s economy drifted into recessionary territory and Germany (the largest economy in the eurozone) showed further evidence of stagnation. In the same period, economic growth in the eurozone rose at a rate of only 0.2% on a quarterly basis, and this was the weakest regional performance since the second quarter of 2014.

As a stimulus response, the ECB will initiate a new series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTROs) for commercial banks in the eurozone. This is the ECB’s third injection of stimulus and the move should help slow the progressive deterioration which is expected for the region’s annualized GDP figures. Rather than paying interest on the money made available by the ECB, the TLTRO programs will allow commercial banks throughout the eurozone to receive cash back on money lent through the real economy. But while this may be viewed positively for European equities, it is unlikely that currency markets will view these developments in the same fashion. The ECB’s TLTRO program should help stimulate lending, but it is essentially an open acknowledgment of sluggish growth expectations throughout the eurozone and this should keep interest rates at historical lows for the remainder of the year.

Ultimately, the ECB’s policy agenda puts FXE in a position to underperform against its U.S. counterpart, the Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP). Interest rates in the U.S. remain elevated relative to the rest of the world’s developed economies (at 2.50%) and this gives the greenback an advantage for currency investors focused on carry trading strategies. The euro’s lack of carry value makes it a better candidate as a funding currency and this largely explains recent rallies in UUP relative to its European counterpart. The U.S. Dollar Index is trading back near its highest levels since December, despite clear weakness in recent jobs data and somewhat dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve. The reality is that even with a less hawkish monetary policy stance from the Federal Reserve, bond yields in the U.S. are firmly elevated relative to other developed markets. As a result, stimulus moves from the ECB may continue to support the UUP-positive/FXE-negative dynamic well into next quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.