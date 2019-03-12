Big 5 Sporting Goods: A Slow Burn

Cash flow was boosted by inventory reductions, and even then, all free cash flow and then some went to pay the dividend.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) posted Q4 results in late February that included positive same-store sales growth offset by gross margin deterioration. Based on Q4 results and what amounted to a slow burn of cash flow in FY18, I believe the company will continue to slowly burn cash and experience a decline in value. I am avoiding shares at current prices.

Q4 - Positive Comps Against Easy Comparisons

Q4 comps at Big 5 were positive, with same-store sales up 1.1% y/y driving total sales growth of 1.7% y/y to $247.1 million. While this is not explosive revenue growth, it is a nice sequential improvement from Q3, when comps fell 2%. However, one must keep in mind that comps fell 9.4% y/y in Q4’17, so this brings the two-year Q4 stack to a decline of 8.3% - not exactly a promising number. Management also noted that the company was the beneficiary of winter weather, demonstrating that perhaps the rest of the business, excluding season items, may be declining.

For the full year, comps at Big 5 declined 2.7% y/y on top of FY17’s 1.2% decline, bringing the two-year stack trend to -3.9%. Sales fell below $1 billion for the year to $987.6 million, a decline of about 2.2%. Admittedly, the company's performance could be significantly worse. Big 5’s sales appear to be in terminal decline, but not at a rate that portends immediate bankruptcy.

Slightly more discouraging than the negative Q4 stack was gross margin performance. In spite of sales growth, gross margin declined by 150 basis points y/y to 28.5% of sales. Merchandise margin declined just 11 basis points y/y, so the primary driver was a decline in capitalized distribution costs in inventory as a result of lower inventory numbers. Although the decline in margin is not promising, the decline in inventory of 7.3% on a per-store basis is positive for the margin profile looking forward, as Big 5 may be engaging in less discounting.

For FY18, gross margin declined about 150 basis points y/y to 30.5% of sales. SG&A expense management for the full year was decent, as SG&A as a percentage of sales grew only 10 basis points y/y to 30.5% as the company decreased total SG&A spending by about 1.6%. Structurally, Big 5 looks unable to achieve much more than a 1-2% operating margin at best at this point, especially without comp growth.

Interestingly, the company’s decrease in SG&A spending was mostly a function of reduced spending on advertising that clearly had a modest impact on sales, given the decline in spending did not appear to materially move sales downward. Big 5 may want to take a hard look at its total cost structure to see if there are any other levers that can be pulled.

Cash and Capital Allocation

From a free cash flow perspective, FY18 was not particularly great, but it was a solid improvement versus FY17, as the company was able to work through inventory to drive about $9 million in free cash flow. Less than 1% of sales converting to free cash flow is not a sign of success at a mature business like Big 5, but if the balance sheet had zero debt, there might be some value to be found here.

Furthermore, management continues to aggressively pay out a dividend that eats up more than the amount of free cash the company generates. In FY18, Big 5 paid out $10.66 million in dividends, easily exceeding the cash it generated. Going forward, its reduced $0.05 per share dividend should save around $7-8 million a year, but I think management should have reduced the dividend prior to adding significant financial leverage to the balance sheet.

At the end of FY18, Big 5 had drawn down $65 million on its revolving credit facility, paying an average interest rate of about 3.4% in FY18. This would not be particularly troublesome, save for the fact that it simply isn’t generating much cash flow. Even $3-4 million in interest expense at Big 5 materially impacts cash flow. Still, the company has about $74.5 million in liquidity left on this revolving facility, so if cash flow remains depressed, it should be able to borrow to fund operations for at least a few more years.

Overall, this puts Big 5 in a tricky position to create shareholder value. Debt reduction seems like it would be in the best interests for long-term survival of the company, but I am not particularly confident in the company’s long-term prospects regardless of balance sheet condition.

As a result of a poor balance sheet and declining sales and margins, I am avoiding the company at this time, though I will continue to monitor the situation to see how it evolves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.