In the last week, 11 companies decided to increase their dividends, including 2 of my DivGro holdings.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only raise their dividends regularly and sustainably if they grow earnings sufficiently.

The CCC List provides a good starting point, but I limit the number of stocks to monitor by applying the following screens:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

This week, 11 companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens, including 2 of the stocks I own.

The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context.)

Summary of Dividend Increases: March 4-8, 2019 Previous Post: Dividend Increases: February 18-22, 2019 The two stocks I own in my portfolio are highlighted.

Trinity Industries (TRN)

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, TRN is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses operating in the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors. TRN provides railcars and tank cars, highway construction products and aggregates, deck and tank barges, utility steel structures and containers, and leasing and management services.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 30.77% to 17¢ per share. TRN will trade ex-dividend on April 12. The dividend is payable on April 30, to shareholders of record on April 15.

Synovus Financial (SNV)

SNV operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank, which provides various financial products and services in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. The company offers commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. SNV was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

Recently, SNV increased its quarterly dividend to 30¢ per share, an increase of 20.00% over the prior dividend of 25¢ per share. The dividend is payable on April 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 21.

Vail Resorts (MTN)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, MTN operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company also operates ancillary services such as ski schools, dining, and retail/rental operations. MTN leases commercial space to third-party operators and provides real estate brokerage services.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 19.73%, from 147¢ per share to $1.76 per share. The dividend is payable on April 11 to shareholders of record on March 27.

Ross Stores (ROST)

ROST, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores offering apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's stores include Ross Dress for Less stores and dd's DISCOUNTS stores. ROST was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

The board of directors of ROST has declared a quarterly dividend of 25.5¢ per share. The new dividend is 13.33% above the prior dividend of 22.50¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on March 29 to shareholders of record on March 18. The ex-dividend date will be March 15.

Kohl's (KSS)

Founded in 1962, KSS operates department stores in the United States, offering private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company’s private brands include Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO and Sonoma Life + Style. KSS is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

The board of directors of KSS has declared a quarterly dividend of 67¢ per share. The new dividend is 9.84% above the prior dividend of 61¢ per share. The dividend is payable on April 3 to shareholders of record on March 20. The stock will trade ex-dividend on March 19.

Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

Formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, WYND operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company. The company provides vacation exchange services and products to owners of vacation ownership interests, and manages and markets vacation rental properties, primarily on behalf of independent owners. WYND was founded in 1990 and is based in Orlando, Florida,

On March 7, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 45¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 9.76%. All shareholders of record on March 18 can expect the dividend to be paid on March 29.

General Dynamics (GD)

Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, GD is an aerospace and defense company offering products and services in business aviation; land and expeditionary combat systems, armaments and munitions; shipbuilding and marine systems; and information systems and technologies. Formed in 1952, GD has grown steadily through the acquisition of many businesses.

Recently, GD increased its quarterly dividend from 93¢ per share to $1.02 per share, an increase of 9.68%. All shareholders of record on April 12 can expect the dividend to be paid on May 10.

American Tower (AMT)

AMT is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops, and operates multi-tenant communications sites across the globe. Customers include wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies, and municipalities. AMT was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

On March 7, the company declared a dividend of 90¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 7.14% increase. The dividend is payable on April 26 to shareholders of record on April 11. AMT will trade ex-dividend on April 10.

Gentex (GNTX)

GNTX designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic-dimming rear view mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. GNTX was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

Recently, GNTX increased its quarterly dividend to 11.5¢ per share, an increase of 4.55% over the prior dividend of 11¢ per share. The dividend is payable on April 24 to shareholders of record on April 10.

Taubman Centers (TCO)

TCO is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on owning, developing, and managing regional shopping centers in the United States and Asia. TCO was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Taubman Asia was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the dividend of 3.05% to 67.5¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 29 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15.

Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

HMN is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the United States educator market, primarily elementary and secondary school teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Springfield, Illinois, HMN provides retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance products.

Recently, the board of directors of HMN declared a quarterly dividend of 28.75¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 0.88%. The dividend is payable on March 29 to shareholders of record on March 18.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, ROST, AMT, and GNTX.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)

ROST's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in ROST in January 2010 would have returned 25.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

AMT's price line is just above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in AMT in January 2010 would have returned 17.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

GNTX's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in GNTX in January 2010 would have returned 11% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: March 12-25, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Payable Date American Assets Trust AAT 1.87% $59.81 8 5.10% $1.12 03/13 03/28 Ameren AEE 4.19% $45.30 5 2.90% $1.90 03/12 03/29 Assured Guaranty AGO 1.00% $71.70 8 9.90% $0.72 03/12 03/27 Air Lease AL 4.68% $11.12 7 39.80% $0.52 03/19 04/10 Albemarle ALB 7.92% $18.57 24 6.70% $1.47 03/14 04/01 Allegion ALLE 1.30% $82.97 6 N/A $1.08 03/14 03/29 Anthem ANTM 5.75% $55.67 9 14.90% $3.20 03/15 03/29 Best Buy BBY 5.65% $35.38 15 21.50% $2.00 03/19 04/10 Big Lots BIG 3.17% $37.90 5 N/A $1.20 03/21 04/05 Broadridge Financial Solutions BR 2.21% $87.98 12 16.10% $1.94 03/14 04/03 Chubb CB 8.07% $36.18 25 7.60% $2.92 03/21 04/12 Community Bank System CBU 2.50% $60.79 26 4.90% $1.52 03/14 04/10 Crown Castle International CCI 7.40% $60.79 5 N/A $4.50 03/14 03/29 Cincinnati Financial CINF 3.32% $67.37 59 4.90% $2.24 03/19 04/15 Comerica CMA 2.22% $120.96 10 22.80% $2.68 03/14 04/01 Chesapeake Utilities CPK 1.77% $83.47 15 6.50% $1.48 03/14 04/05 CSG Systems International CSGS 1.96% $45.30 7 13.30% $0.89 03/13 03/29 DTE Energy DTE 1.28% $295.04 10 6.70% $3.78 03/15 04/15 Ecolab ECL 1.09% $169.57 27 12.30% $1.84 03/18 04/15 El Paso Electric EE 1.56% $92.14 8 6.20% $1.44 03/14 03/29 Eastman Chemical EMN 4.24% $58.45 9 13.30% $2.48 03/14 04/05 Extra Space Storage EXR 4.36% $78.98 9 18.30% $3.44 03/14 03/29 FBL Financial FFG 1.98% $97.06 8 28.80% $1.92 03/14 03/29 First Financial Bankshares FFIN 1.23% $68.26 8 10.00% $0.84 03/14 04/01 First Horizon National FHN 0.93% $59.96 8 23.00% $0.56 03/14 04/01 Fidelity National Financial FNF 8.36% $14.83 8 23.00% $1.24 03/14 03/29 Franco-Nevada FNV 2.33% $41.15 11 5.70% $0.96 03/13 03/28 Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT 5.29% $77.19 51 6.20% $4.08 03/13 04/15 Getty Realty GTY 3.37% $41.55 7 12.00% $1.40 03/20 04/04 Home Depot HD 4.13% $131.83 10 21.40% $5.44 03/13 03/28 Hillenbrand HI 2.38% $35.27 12 1.20% $0.84 03/14 03/29 Horace Mann Educators HMN 8.36% $13.76 9 7.90% $1.15 03/15 03/29 HP HPQ 1.48% $43.43 9 16.30% $0.64 03/12 04/03 Intercontinental Exchange ICE 2.55% $43.10 7 49.20% $1.10 03/14 03/29 International Flavors & Fragrances IFF 3.23% $90.52 16 14.70% $2.92 03/22 04/05 Iron Mountain IRM 3.37% $72.50 9 16.80% $2.44 03/14 04/02 Johnson Controls International JCI 2.77% $37.56 7 9.50% $1.04 03/15 04/12 J & J Snack Foods JJSF 5.31% $37.66 15 23.00% $2.00 03/13 04/04 KAR Auction Services KAR 6.47% $21.63 6 13.00% $1.40 03/21 04/04 Kite Realty Group Trust KRG 2.65% $47.88 5 5.80% $1.27 03/21 03/29 Kohl's KSS 3.17% $84.49 8 11.80% $2.68 03/19 04/03 Lamar Advertising LAMR 11.04% $34.78 5 N/A $3.84 03/14 03/29 Leggett & Platt LEG 1.96% $77.45 47 4.80% $1.52 03/14 04/15 Lam Research LRCX 6.49% $67.77 5 N/A $4.40 03/19 04/10 Las Vegas Sands LVS 1.82% $168.83 8 16.50% $3.08 03/19 03/28 Main Street Capital MAIN 3.98% $60.24 8 4.30% $2.40 03/19 04/15 Mercury General MCY 1.65% $151.69 32 0.40% $2.51 03/13 03/28 Medtronic MDT 13.23% $15.12 41 12.20% $2.00 03/21 04/12 MDU Resources MDU 1.59% $50.94 28 2.70% $0.81 03/13 04/01 Methanex MEOH 2.98% $44.33 8 11.00% $1.32 03/14 03/31 Monro MNRO 1.40% $57.10 14 12.60% $0.80 03/14 03/25 Altria MO 2.55% $125.40 49 9.70% $3.20 03/22 04/30 Medical Properties Trust MPW 3.85% $26.00 5 4.40% $1.00 03/13 04/11 Merck MRK 2.82% $77.96 8 2.20% $2.20 03/14 04/05 Motorola Solutions MSI 2.86% $79.80 9 13.80% $2.28 03/14 04/15 Nasdaq NDAQ 1.27% $138.85 7 26.70% $1.76 03/14 03/29 NewMarket NEU 8.39% $83.44 13 15.20% $7.00 03/14 04/01 NorthWestern NWE 4.65% $49.45 15 7.70% $2.30 03/14 03/29 Prosperity Bancshares PB 2.34% $70.17 20 10.90% $1.64 03/14 04/01 Packaging Corp. Of America PKG 4.36% $72.55 8 15.80% $3.16 03/14 04/15 Prologis PLD 2.18% $97.40 6 11.40% $2.12 03/14 03/29 PolyOne POL 1.12% $69.94 9 24.90% $0.78 03/14 04/05 Pool POOL 9.98% $18.04 8 18.70% $1.80 03/13 03/28 Portland General Electric POR 2.62% $55.37 13 5.20% $1.45 03/22 04/15 PS Business Parks PSB 22.41% $18.74 5 16.60% $4.20 03/12 03/28 QTS Realty Trust QTS 4.75% $37.08 6 N/A $1.76 03/19 04/04

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GD, ROST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.