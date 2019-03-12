Why Johnson & Johnson Is Still An Attractive Investment

Source

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has been in my portfolio for the past few years as a blue chip heavyweight cornerstone type of investment. Despite being a mega cap company with over $81 billion in 2018 revenues, the company still manages to grow its top line every year. With the strongest credit rating available, shareholder-friendly management, and active portfolio management, the company will continue to grow revenues and profits. Investors should be able to continue to expect steady returns that will drive long-term capital appreciation to their investment.

Johnson & Johnson Steady As She Goes

J&J has offered steady performance to investors for decades. While its large growth days are in the past, it still continues to grow its business. In the last quarter, JNJ beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While revenue growth appears to be almost non-existent, it is important investors realize that it actually managed to grow revenue 3.3% in the quarter but was negatively impacted by currency headwinds. A company that operates globally like JNJ will often see this impact and it needs to be accounted for when reading headline earnings reports.

For the full year, the company managed to grow revenue quite nicely. A summary can be seen below.

Source: Earnings Presentation

What is of course nice to see is that the largest segment by revenue managed to increase revenues the most. This was partially helped by a large acquisition but of course is the avenue of growth the company has identified as being attractive moving forward.

The company continues to generate a massive amount of earnings with $22.3 billion in adjusted earnings and $8.18 in earnings per share.

Source: Earnings presentation

This massive earnings power helps when the company wants to make an acquisition that it identifies as a good fit for the current portfolio of products it owns. Adding the Johnson & Johnson name to any company it acquires tends to add significant value to the brand and respect from customers. The earnings power also allows the company to repurchase shares and return capital to shareholders when it finds an opportunity to do so.

In the 4th quarter, the company announced an additional buyback of $5 billion.

Source: 10-K

So far the company repurchased more than 27 million shares as a part of its regular share repurchases. Since the program was announced on December 17th, the company purchased another 7 million shares before the year ended. This still leaves a total of 32+ million shares available to repurchase under current approved programs. This may seem like a lot, but in reality, it is only 1.2% of the more than 2.6 billion shares outstanding.

For those of you wondering what's in Johnson and Johnson's portfolio, take a peek below.

Source: CAGNY Presentation

The company has many well-known consumer brands that generate less than 20% of the company's revenue. While the company continues to focus on innovating these brands, it helps drive recognition and trust into the rest of the portfolio. Items like medical devices are correlated with a trusted brand making the acceptance and adoption of them more successful.

The pharmaceutical division continues to experience strong growth.

Source: Earnings Presentation

With the addition of Actelion, the company has added a new pipeline of attractive products that will hopefully drive profits going forward. That being said, it is clear that JNJ is transforming into a pharmaceutical company that has a consumer goods and medical device portfolio to back it up. There is inherent risk with pharma companies due to generic competition, product approvals from the FDA, and of course pricing concerns. However, this is an extremely profitable segment that should keep the company going as an attractive growth style blue chip for the portfolio.

Last is the medical devices segment. This segment doesn't have strong growth but instead has consistent growth.

Source: Earnings Presentation

An increasing aging population will keep this part of the portfolio steadily becoming larger for years to come. Additionally, as JNJ continues to introduce or acquire new products, it can become a larger source for growth going forward. This all gives a case for a strong investment thesis and a position in any conservative investor's portfolio.

Johnson & Johnson Debt

Let's review the balance sheet to ensure it's healthy after some recent acquisition activity.

Source: Morningstar

We see cash has fallen to about $19.67 billion; this is in part due to the acquisition of Actelion which was acquired for all cash. However, this has recovered quickly as it was only $15 billion 2 quarters ago. The company has kept debt relatively safe at around $27 billion. This is down already from the $32 billion it hit after the acquisition. Subtracting the cash the company stands at a net debt position of $8 billion. So at this time, I am not worried about J&J's debt position, especially with the company's strong free cash flow of over $18.5 billion in 2018.

As many of us know J&J is one of two companies in the world to have a AAA rated balance sheet. The only other company with the honor is Microsoft (MSFT). With this rating, the company is able to secure debt with minimal cost and should be taking advantage of it as it has. We will watch for any change but assume this rating will stand as management has shown its dedication to it.

Currently, risk stems from litigation around the talc powder claims. There is many ongoing court cases that Johnson and Johnson has won and some it lost. It tends to win most appeals showing no negligence and or belief they were in the wrong. While there may be a few instances of loss down the road, I am fairly confident the company has the earnings power and balance sheet to absorb any losses that may stem from this. At the end of the day, large corporations are often subjected to any number of lawsuits. The further the company grows its pharma business, the higher the likelihood of a future liability as well. Investors must be aware of the potential risk in the company due to this.

Valuation

During the great recession of 2008, we saw the company lose steam. However, the decline in sales was minimal considering how severe the recession was and how large the company is. This is due to it having a rather large base of products necessary for consumer use during all economic cycles.

2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 Revenue $61.1B $63.74B $61.89B $61.6B $65.03B $67.2B Profit $10.6B $12.9B $12.4B $13.3B $13.9B $14.3B EPS $4.15 $4.57 $4.63 $4.78 $5.00 $5.10 Shares outstanding 2.91B 2.80B 2.796B 2.77B 2.68B 2.812B

Source: JNJ Investor Relations

We can see that even in times of economic duress, J&J performed steadily. Increasing earnings, reducing shares outstanding, and not suffering any real loss. This is why investors pay a premium for a company like JNJ. The company can be counted on to deliver in the most pressing of times.

Currently, the shares trade near highs but offer attractive prospects.

Source: Morningstar

The company roughly is trading in line with its 5-year historical valuation. This would imply that shares are neither under nor overvalued at this time. I would however point out that if we are near the end of an economic cycle, shares of JNJ tend to be a safe haven and we see the valuation levels move upward. This could imply that due to where we are in the current economic cycle that shares could move higher from here.

We also like the safe and steady yield JNJ provides. With 56 years of dividend increases, the company is likely to continue increasing its dividend.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Yield Chart

Currently, shares yield 2.60% after the run-up we have seen lately. This offers investors a chance to get a yield that the shares have only offered 31.6% of the time in the past 24 years. Continued dividend raises will allow investors to have a yield on cost that will grow. Assuming the next raise is inline with the last 5 years of 6.5%, we would receive a dividend next year of $0.95/0.96 a quarter or about $3.80/$3.84 annually. The dividend nonetheless is more than safe with a payout ratio of only 50%.

Conclusion

Johnson & Johnson is a wonderful company at a fair price. Reviewing its discounted cash flow value, we can see what the company might just be worth.

Source: Money Chimp

As we can see above, the company calculator found a DCF of $187.27. This is assuming JNJ can't even keep up with its 5-year earnings growth rate of about 10%. Since 2012, we have seen earnings grow 50%. Partially due to share repurchases, which should continue in the future.

Source: Money Chimp

Here we can see how much higher the DCF shows JNJ's value should earnings growth continue the trend for the next 5 years. I even upped the discount rate as a competitive factor for J&J and we come to a value of $332.65. That being said, it seems there is value in the shares at today's prices. This valuation of course is dependent upon the strong earnings trend continuing. If there were to be significant weakness in the global economy then the DCF valuation could be lowered as earnings may decline. Additionally, if future litigation affects the earnings of the company in any way then the valuation could change to a lower amount.

Johnson & Johnson is not a huge growth stock. However, for investors looking for a stable growing company that is recession-resistant and will be sure to return greater dividends every year, J&J is the company you can count on. I believe anything under $140 is a fair price and anything under $130 is a wonderful price for investors. In the long run, the company will continue to offer steady shareholder returns. This stock is a great cornerstone investment for any portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.