Amira Nature Foods: Red Flags Shroud The Growth Profile

Thesis

In this article, I have covered the organic growth profile of Amira Nature Foods Limited (ANFI), which is supported by the dynamics of the rice industry. I have also analyzed the strategic focus of the company, which reveals that ANFI is expanding its distribution network in Europe and the Middle East.

Nevertheless, there are certain risk factors that require the attention of the management and indicate that ANFI's share price growth is likely to remain flat until those risk factors are addressed.

Figure-1 (Source: DealStreetAsia)

Global dynamics support ANFI's business growth

ANFI is a global leader in selling packaged basmati rice. The global rice industry is estimated at more than ~$275 BB, and with the rapid increase in world population, the global consumption of rice has also increased over time. During the period from 2010 till 2015, global rice consumption grew at a CAGR (read: cumulative average growth rate) of 2% per annum, from ~435 Mt (read: metric tons) in 2010 to ~479 Mt in 2015. Since 2016, rice consumption has grown at a CAGR of ~1.5% per annum, and this CAGR is projected up to FY 2021 (Figure-2).

In my view, ANFI is well positioned to leverage from the growing global demand for rice, and this section will discuss the idea in some detail.

Figure-2 (Source: Amira Presentation)

Based on a 2016 study, the greatest demand for packaged rice emanated from the Asia/Pacific region, followed by the Middle East and Africa (Figure-3). Even though these statistics are based on FY 2016 information, their relevance to the current period could be established assuming marginal variations to these numbers.

Figure-3 (Source: Amira Presentation)

However, the important point here is that ANFI acquires a large proportion of its processed rice from India, and a large proportion (~50%) of its products' market is located in the same country (Figure-4). In my view, this helps ANFI to lower the costs of logistics and shipment, which are otherwise significant when ANFI exports rice shipments to the rest of the world.

Figure-4 (Source: Amira Presentation)

ANFI is a rice pure play, having been in the business for nearly a century. Its strategic focus on the processing and distribution of Basmati rice has enabled the company to improve its business dynamics by achieving vertical integration in its supply chain and, thus, enhance the reliability of product delivery, ensuring quality products and, simultaneously, lowering the overall production costs. Figure-5 demonstrates ANFI's integration of the key supply chain processes in the rice processing/distribution channel.

Figure-5 (Source: Amira Presentation)

ANFI's strategy of vertical integration has helped the company compete against other renowned rice brands (Figure-6) that either do not compete on a global scale, or they are not pure plays and thus have not integrated their supply chains. Figure-6 (Source: Amira Presentation)

ANFI's story of growth that continues to date

Have a look at Figure-7 that highlights the evolution of ANFI over the past 100+ years. Encircled in green are the milestones that I believe are significant in the company's evolution.

Figure-7 (Source: Amira Presentation)

In my view, the company's expansion into the US, UK, and more recently (FY 2014) into the German markets, has provided for significant business growth during the past decade. ANFI's business in Germany is conducted through AMIRA BASMATI RICE GMBH EUR that processes and packages ~5,000 tons of specialty rice each year. This German subsidiary of ANFI packages and distributes five main rice brands, and these brands are sold in 4,000+ stores in Germany and Europe.

Moreover, there are two recent positive events that improve the growth outlook of ANFI's business. The company recently announced the conclusion of a ~$30 MM contract for the supply of Basmati rice to a repeat customer in Europe (although it has not disclosed the customer details), and this contract should help improve the company's revenues during FY 2020. Additionally, ANFI recently announced its strategic partnership with the Dohle Group for the sale of its rice bran oil, at Dohle's 112 hypermarkets located across Germany.

In my view, despite the positive momentum in its organic growth, there are some grey areas that continue to haunt ANFI's investors. These are discussed in the following section.

Red flags for the investors

Let's discuss the few key red flags that shroud ANFI's business growth profile highlighted earlier.

Inability to file Form 10-Q for multiple successive quarters

ANFI's fiscal year ends on 31st March. The company last announced its FY 2018 results for the period ended 31st March 2018, with a significant delay. During FY 2015 and FY 2017 ended 31st March 2015 and 2017, respectively, ANFI's results were announced in the month of July. In the case of FY 2018, these results were reported in October 2018 (Figure-8).

Figure-8 (Source: MarketScreener)

Moreover, the company has not filed Form 10-Q for the quarters ended 30th June 2018, 30th September 2018, and 31st December 2018. The unavailability of authentic information acts as an impediment for the investors to make meaningful investment decisions about the company's business direction.

ANFI portrays a weak fundamental picture based on the last publicly available information

Let's face it. ANFI's business grew from FY 2013 to FY 2015 in terms of sales, operating income, and net income. From FY 2015 onwards, the sales tanked Y/Y with a corresponding sharp decline in both operating income and net income, with the result that, during FY 2018, ANFI's operating and net income were zeroed (Figure-9).

Figure-9 (Source: MarketScreener)

Moreover, the company has tremendously stockpiled its debt during the past three reported periods (refer to Figure-8). In my view, this is a strong concern for a company that has not generated any earnings despite having recently added significant debt.

ANFI's technical picture and valuation show it is not cheap

On the surface, it may appear that ANFI's valuation is attractive based on its low PE and PB ratios (Figure-10).

Figure-10 (Source: YCharts)

Moreover, as shown in Figure-11, analysts rate the stock as a strong buy with a short-term target price of $2 (a 100% upside from here) and a long-term target price of ~$5.3 (way too optimistic, in my opinion). The former expectation might seem reasonable, given the fact that ANFI has a 52-week price range between $0.3 and $4.43, and the share is currently trading below the midpoint value (~$2.365) of the 52-week range.

Figure-11 (Source: Sharewise)

Nevertheless, the technical price chart shows that ANFI might witness more downside if the uncertainties related to its reporting (discussed above) continue. In that case, the stock may find support between ~$0.8 and $0.9/share (Figure-12). Nevertheless, I believe that the recent upside witnessed since the beginning of the calendar year 2019 is due to the announcement of the $30 MM sales contract from a repeat customer in the EMEA region (also discussed earlier).

Figure-12 (Source: Finviz)

On a separate note, if we see the historical picture of ANFI, we identify that the company has significantly shredded in value during the past 5 years. If we compare its 5-year price performance against a benchmark index (say, the S&P 500 index), it's easy to spot that the ANFI investor is at a disadvantaged position (Figure-13). Whereas the index has gained ~46% during the period, ANFI has shrunk by nearly double that value.

Figure-13 (Source: SA)

ANFI faces the risk of delisting from the NYSE

As mentioned earlier (refer Figure-7), ANFI was listed on the NYSE in 2012. The 10-year price chart of the company (Figure-14) shows that post-listing on NYSE, ANFI initially explored new heights at above ~$23/share. However, its share price has tanked since then.

Figure-14 (Source: SA)

In the latter part of the calendar year 2018, ANFI was notified by the NYSE through a Standard Letter that it did not satisfy NYSE's minimum share price continued listing standards. These standards require that a listed company's average closing share price during the past 30 days should remain above $1. In case of a breach, the NYSE allows a 6-month compliance period, prior to taking any adverse action against such company. At the current prices, ANFI is trading at the border of such specified minimum price levels. Any further downside is likely to put the stock on the watchlist of the regulators.

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that ANFI has witnessed organic growth through acquisition of distribution network in Germany and has recently entered into more partnerships to enhance its revenue profile. The company has pursued a strategy of vertical integration of elements in its supply chain that has provided it with a comparative advantage over its global competitors.

Nevertheless, there are certain significant red flags that signal that the stock may not witness price appreciation going forward. These include the inability of the company to provide quarterly reports, a decline in the last reported financial performance pertaining to the FY 2018 (period ended March 31, 2018) in terms of sales, operating income, and net income, and the risk of delisting from the NYSE. Moreover, despite trading at throw-away prices, the technical picture of the company does not look favourable; and having lost significant value during the past 5 years, I think ANFI may explore further downside from the current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.