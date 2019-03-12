Kinder Morgan: Major Insider Buys And A Strong Global Energy Demand Make Them A Strong Buy

Currently, the energy sector provides an interesting opportunity for investors seeking a combination of growth and yield. Many of these organizations haven’t quite rebounded from the previous downturn and they offer generous dividends. I believe that many energy stocks are undervalued as consistent sustainable energy is needed across the global stage. In addition, the demand for sustainable energy will continue to increase as the global population continues to grow. In 2017, I started adding pipeline companies such as Enbridge (ENB), Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) and Energy Transfer (ET) to my dividend income portfolio. Kinder Morgan (KMI) is a name I stayed away from but is now looking very enticing to me. With dividend increases of 25% targeted for 2019 and 2020, massive insider buying, and being one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America, KMI may have a winning recipe for both income and growth investors going forward.

(Source: Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation Feb 2019)

An overview of Kinder Morgan’s Operations

Kinder Morgan operates one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America consisting of CO2, Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines and Terminal business segments. KMI operates approximately 70,000 miles of natural gas pipelines which serve the major consuming markets of the US. Their pipelines transport approximately 40% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S. KMI’s pipelines are connected to most of the major natural gas resource and supply areas throughout the US including the Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Bakken, Utica, Uinta Permian, Haynesville, Fayetteville and Barnett. KMI is also the largest independent transporter of petroleum products in North America. KMI transports roughly 2.1 million barrels per day through their products pipelines business. Their 9,000 miles of product pipelines transport gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, natural gas liquids, and condensate. KMI also has 60 liquid terminals which store fuels and offer blending services for ethanol and biofuels. KMI is the largest independent terminal operator in North America with 152 terminals providing storage, distribution, blending and logistics to their customers. Their terminals handle petroleum products, chemicals and other products. KMI is also the larger transporter of CO2 in North America. CO2 is utilized to unlock and recover crude oil from mature oil fields and residual oil zones. KMI transports 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of CO2 from their source fields.

Richard D. Kinder made 16 separate insider purchases in 2019

Richard D. Kinder is a co-founder of KMI which was formed in 1997. Currently, Mr. Kinder is the Executive Chairman of KMI. Under his leadership, KMI has grown from an organization consisting of 175 employees with an enterprise value of $325 million to one of the largest energy infrastructure companies with approximately 11,000 employees. I would consider Mr. Kinder an expert in the energy sector as he is responsible for developing and executing KMI’s vision and strategy over the years.

We are not even halfway through March and Mr. Kinder has made 16 separate purchases of KMI’s stock. He has paid from $17.83 to $19.93 per share and has acquired over 2.7 million shares since the beginning of the year. Its always refreshing to see the Chairman make an insider purchase but Mr. Kinder is making a statement spending just over $50 million on additional KMI shares. I don’t care what your net worth is, you're not going to invest $50+ million on a hunch or a speculative bet. I would think that Mr. Kinder has a great insight to the future of KMI and his recent investments shouldn’t go unnoticed. Maybe Mr. Kinder is correct and is making a statement that shares of KMI are too cheap and the current share price is a golden opportunity.

Richard D. Kinder Purchases from 1/1/19 to 3/5/19 Transaction Date Shares Price Investment Amount Total Shares 1/29/2019 50,000.00 $17.92 $896,075.00 235,262,353.00 1/30/2019 35,260.00 $17.95 $632,913.47 235,327,613.00 1/31/2019 100,000.00 $18.05 $1,805,280.00 235,427,613.00 2/4/2019 150,000.00 $18.31 $2,746,890.00 235,577,613.00 2/7/2019 400,000.00 $17.99 $7,194,000.00 236,177,613.00 2/8/2019 114,932.00 $17.83 $2,048,950.23 236,292,545.00 2/12/2019 200,000.00 $18.39 $3,678,860.00 236,492,545.00 2/15/2019 200,000.00 $19.93 $3,985,680.00 236,692,545.00 2/19/2019 19,112.00 $18.79 $359,143.15 237,711,657.00 2/21/2019 300,000.00 $19.15 $5,745,120.00 237,011,657.00 2/25/2019 300,000.00 $19.29 $5,786,310.00 237,311,657.00 2/26/2019 300,000.00 $19.33 $5,800,080.00 237,611,657.00 2/28/2019 300,000.00 $19.23 $5,768,100.00 237,911,657.00 3/1/2019 76,836.00 $19.30 $1,482,927.12 237,988,493.00 3/4/2019 200,000.00 $19.61 $3,922,500.00 238,188,493.00 3/5/2019 11,900.00 $19.70 $234,418.10 238,200,393.00 Totals 2,758,040.00 $52,087,247.07

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: SEC Filings)

Key Growth Projects

KMI has an impressive backlog consisting of $3.9 billion in committed growth projects between 2019-2022. Over the next four years, KMI will focus on the surging production in the Permian by de-bottlenecking and new builds, LNG liquefication, transport projects to support LNG exports, Bakken G&P expansions, and exporting to Mexico. The surging production in the Permian will require additional long-haul, large capacity natural gas pipelines. KMI has their Gulf Coast Express coming online in October 2019 and the Permian Highway coming online in October 2020. The Gulf Coast Express will consist of 447.5 miles of 42” mainline pipeline and 50 miles of 36” midland laterals. The capacity will be 2.0Bcfd with a minimum contract term of 10 years. The Permian Highway Pipeline will also have an initial capacity of 2.0Bcfd and will consist of 430 miles of 42” pipeline mainline from the Waha to Katy, Texas areas with connections to the U.S Gulf coast and Mexico.

Continued shale growth presents G&P upside as another growth driver. The natural gas production forecast from the Eagle Ford & Haynesville basins is expected to increase from just under 12Bcfd to just over 20Bcfd by 2030. KMI has 0.5 Bcfd of available gathering and processing capacity to handle incremental volume in the Eagle Ford and 1 Bcfd of available gathering capacity in the Haynesville basin. In the Bakken KMI has $500 million of projects in their backlog which includes the construction of a 200mmcfd plant to be placed in service late 2019.

KMI is capitalizing on the US exporting LNG to drive future revenue. The global demand for LNG is driving the infrastructure buildout for export terminals in the US. KMI’s network reaches multiple export facilities and they are already contracted to serve 5.3Bcfd through 18-year average term contracts of the U.S liquefication capacity. The contracted capacity should increase KMI’s revenues by just under $2.2 billion.

Exporting to Mexico will also play a key factor in KMI’s growth strategy. KMI’s network is well positioned to serve the growing demand from Mexico as their footprint offers diverse supply solutions to 12 direct and 4 indirect Mexican interconnections. The U.S natural gas exports to Mexico are expected to grow by 36% or 1.6 Bcfd, to 6.1 Bcfd by 2023. KMI has 3.4 Bcfd of long-term transportation contracts serving Mexico with a weighted average remaining contract term of 12.5 years. As the demand continues to grow KMI has 0.6 Bcfd of capacity in the backlog for $0.2bn to further serve growing Mexico demand.

The Elba Island LNG export terminals construction is ongoing, in phased segments through Q4 2019. The first unit is expected online at the end of Q1 2019. Elba Island will include liquefaction facilities with a capacity of 350 mmcfd and ship loading facilities. This LNG export terminal is fully contracted under a 20-year take-or-pay agreement with Shell and 70% of the revenue expected with in-service of the first unit.

(Source: Kinder Morgan Investor Day Presentation 2019)

KMI’s Distributable Cash Flow is growing once again

KMI has started to grow their distributable cash flow (DCF) again as 2016 ans 17 were flat with $4.5 billion. 2018 came in with $4.7 billion and 2019 is projected at $5 billion. In 2019, $2.3 billion will cover common dividends with $2.7 billion being allocated to enhance shareholder value. KMI has structured its stable cash flow through multiyear fee-based contracts. In 2019, KMI has $5.5 billion or 66% of their cash flow generated from fee-based take-or-pay contracts. KMI is entitled to payment regardless of throughput for periods of up to 20+ years through take-or-pay. 25% or $2.1 billion of 2019 cash flow is generated from other fee-based contracts including products pipelines, natural gas pipelines and terminals. The remaining 9% is made up of 5% hedged and 4% commodity-based.

(Source: Kinder Morgan Investor Day Presentation 2019)

Dividends

KMI announced that they would be increasing their dividend by 25% in both 2019 and 2020 while continuing their share buyback program. Their dividend will grow from $0.80 to $1.00 in 2019 then in 2020 to $1.25. This is starting to feel like the KMI of old which increased their dividend from $0.30 per quarter in 2011 to $0.51 in 2015. By the end of 2020, KMI will be back to paying shareholders $0.3125 on a quarterly basis. KMI’s long-term contracts are providing financial stability to put them in a position to forecast dividend increases on a multiyear basis. At the current share price of $19.73, the 2019 dividend increase pushes the yield just past 5%. In 2020, when the dividend increases to $1.25 per share, KMI’s share price would need to exceed $25 to push the yield under 5%. I like KMI’s future growth prospects as I believe the energy sector is healthy unlike the opinions of some political figures.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The global population and energy trends support growth throughout the energy sector

It drives me crazy when I read about implementing policies where the U.S will get 100% of their energy from renewable sources by 2030. I am onboard with generating energy from renewable sources, but it simply is not feasible to generate 100% of the energy demand in the U.S from renewable sources by 2030. The U.S is also just one piece of the global energy picture. I believe the conversation should be directed to reducing the amount of energy generated from coal and replacing that section of the energy mix with a combination of natural gas and renewable sources. Why wouldn’t we want to utilize the elements such as wind, solar and hydro to generate power? I really wish people would read more and base their opinions off of reality and not daydreams.

Worldometers has an ongoing current world population count which currently reads 7.68 billion. They have also projected there will be 8.5 billion people globally in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and over 11 billion in 2100. The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in 2017 projected that the world population would reach 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100 which is fairly close to the projections from Worldometers. By 2040 the global GDP is expected to double, and per capita GDP is projected to increase significantly which will result in billions of people joining the middle class. As industrialization in developing countries and rising living standards for expanding populations worldwide occur, the dependence on reliable energy will increase. This combination is expected to drive the global energy demand by roughly 25% by 2040 which is equivalent to adding another North and Latin America to the current demand of energy.

KMI, ExxonMobil (XOM), and BP p.l.c (BP) have all made projections about what the global demand and energy mix will look like by 2040. All three organizations are indicating that there will be steady growth in the global energy demand with most of the growth occurring in natural gas and renewables.

I consider all three company’s credible sources and when you look at how India and China are increasing their imports, it adds credibility to their claims. India imported 21.02 million tons of crude in October 2018 which was a 10.5% increase from October 2017. By 2022, India is looking to more than double the natural gas in their energy mix to 15% and will build 11 Liquified Natural Gas terminals over the next seven years. China has imported 72.06 million metric tons of natural gas in the first ten months of 2018 which was an increase of 33.1% from the same period in 2017. The Chinese government is focusing on air quality and decreasing their dependence on coal by utilizing more natural gas.

(Source: Kinder Morgan Investor Day Presentation 2019)

(Source: Exxon Mobil 2018 Energy Outlook)

(Source: BP 2019 Energy Outlook)

Conclusion

I believe Kinder Morgan is getting it’s groove back and investors could be handsomely rewarded by starting a long-term position in them. Mr. Kinder isn’t going to invest over $50 million to acquire shares if he wasn’t confident it was a solid investment. I think the energy transportation space is undervalued as a whole as the global utilization of energy will increase as the global population does. The U.S is gearing up to continue exporting to other countries and KMI will collect the fees as they transport energy around the country. I think there is too much evidence that renewables will replace fossil fuels and the likely scenario is that renewables combined with natural gas will fill the void left by countries decreasing their dependence on coal. I will be looking to start a position in KMI to round out my energy infrastructure positions in the near future as they could have the winning ticket for future share appreciation combined with dividend growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, ENB, EPD, BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a shareholder of Minder Morgan but I am looking to start a position in them in the future