Petrobras: Back From The Depths

In this article, I discuss Petroleo Brasil S.A. (PBR), more commonly known as Petrobras. The company is an oil and natural gas giant with dominant market share in Brazil and presence in the rest of South America. Petrobras suffered several years of negative earnings due to a combination of low oil and natural gas prices with high leverage. But prices have increased and the company spent several years de-levering. Furthermore, Petrobras restarted its dividend in 2018, a very positive sign. I outline below why this may be a good stock to consider for capital appreciation but probably not for dividend growth investors.

Petrobras Is An Oil and Natural Gas Giant

Dividend Power’s Investment Process

As a small investor, one is always seeking suitable entry points or to add to a position for stocks that generate decent income but yet have a safe yield. Historically, most Dividend Growth Investors have focused on consumer staples, large cap industrials or utility stocks due to their relatively stable revenue and cash flows. But stocks in the energy sector can also provide decent long-term returns through a combination of capital appreciation and dividend growth.

For my Dividend Growth stock watch list I filter with the following quantitative criteria:

Large cap stocks that have a history of increasing dividends > 10 years,

a dividend yield > 3%,

a payout ratio of 65% or lower,

P/E ratio < S&P 500’s current value, and

long-term debt-to-equity (D/E) < 2.

Although I have criteria to follow they serve primarily to narrow the broader list of stocks to a smaller set of companies for further research. On a case-by-case basis, I make exceptions to the aforesaid criteria if a company meets some but not all five criteria.

Petrobras is a large cap stock with a market capitalization of approximately $95B. The company’s stock is listed both in Brazil and the NYSE as an ADR. The company does not have a long dividend history due to its recent financial troubles but it started paying one again in 2018. The dividend yield is currently 0.9% and the payout ratio is roughly 12%. The P/E ratio is now ~12.4 based on expected 2019 EPS. The P/E ratio is significantly less than that of the S&P 500’s current average of ~21.0. The company’s D/E ratio is approximately 1.16, which is down from its peak in 2015. Although Petrobras has a short dividend history, the company does meet my other metrics making it worthwhile to analyze. Petrobras could also add diversification for small investors owning too many consumer staples, large cap industrials or utility stocks.

Petrobras’ Past Financial History Is Volatile

Petrobras is an oil and natural gas giant with dominant market share in Brazil. The company has about 85% of the diesel market and 84% of the gasoline market. The company is vertically integrated with upstream and downstream operations, and reports three business segments that are exploration and production, refining, transportation & marketing, and gas & energy. The company produces about 2.6M barrels of oil equivalent daily with most of that for Brazil’s market and the rest for export. Of this production, about 80% is oil and 20% is natural gas. Petrobras has about 9.6B barrels of oil equivalent in reserves with a reserve-to-production ratio of about 11.1. The controlling stockholder is the Brazilian government.

Petrobras experienced four consecutive years (2014–2017) of annual losses due to low oil and natural gas prices and high leverage. The company also paid no dividends during this time. Total debt reached $126.3B in 2015 and the company’s net debt-to-EBITDA was roughly 5.1X in 2015.

In the past, the company was affected by poor capital allocation decisions and less attractive terms for exploration and production for Brazil’s offshore licenses. The company also had risks associated inquiries by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice regarding financial statements from 2003 to 2012. Petrobras settled these inquiries in Q3 2018 reducing these risks. Petrobras is the subject of an ongoing investigation called Operation Car Wash since early 2014. The result of the above was a stock price that traded near a low of ~$3 per share in early 2016, a cut dividend, management changes, high leverage and poor returns.

What’s Changed With Petrobras?

From a financial perspective, Petrobras has significantly reduced leverage, reported its first profitable year since 2013, and restarted the dividend. Total debt peaked in 2015 at $126.3B with net debt of roughly $100B. The company embarked on a several year period where it divested assets for de-levering as seen in the chart below. In this regard, the company has been very successful as total debt at the end of 2018 was $84.4B and net debt was $69.4B.

The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 2.34X or half of the value in 2015. Petrobras has a target net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.5X or lower. In addition to debt reduction, the company’s EBITDA has been trending up and reached a record of more than ~$30B in 2018. Although this may come down if oil and natural gas prices drop, future asset sales in 2019 and 2020 should bring debt down further. The company is targeting sales of onshore and shallow water fields since it is focusing operations on deep-water offshore exploration and production.

The company’s debt maturity profile indicates that only about $11,951M of long-term debt is due in the next five years, a very manageable amount. One concern is that the fixed rate-to-floating rate debt ratio is about 1:1 suggesting that if interest rates increase rapidly then the company’s interest expense will increase.

Petrobras’s Debt Reduction Since 2015

Petrobras is now profitable. The company earned about $1.10 per share in 2018 after losses of -$1.12 in 2014, -$1.30 in 2015, -$0.74 in 2016 and -$0.02 in 2017. This was largely due to a large jump in oil prices. Oil went from a low of less than $30 per barrel in early 2016 to over $80 per barrel in 2018 before decreasing at the end of the year as seen in the chart below. This combined with a reduction in lifting costs led to a large jump in exploration and production revenue. Notably, refining, transportation & marketing and gas & energy experienced revenue decreased but these are much smaller operating units. If oil prices and to a lesser extent natural gas prices stay at current levels or somewhat higher then Petrobras will continue to see higher revenue and profitability.

On the expense side, the company is lowering lifting costs, SG&A expenses, and refining costs. The main driver here in the near term and long term is that lifting costs for exploration and production is dropping. This is likely a result of better operating efficiencies. But the aforementioned asset sales and new production systems are also contributing to the reduction in lifting costs. The company is selling onshore and shallow shore units and focusing on new pre-salt offshore production changing its operations mix. The pre-salt lifting costs are below $7 per barrel of oil equivalent. This has the effect of lowering overall average lifting costs.

Petrobras restarted its dividend in 2018 indicating that it now has sufficient cash flow after capital expenditures to return cash to investors. The current dividend is $0.1326 per share giving the stock a yield of about 0.9%. At present, it is difficult to anticipate if Petrobras will increase the dividend in the future but this will likely depend on further de-levering, stable oil prices and increasing FCF.

Where’s The Growth

Now that Petrobras has recovered from the depths it is now better positioned for revenue and earnings growth. In 2018 to early 2019, the company started up five new systems in pre-salt and one new system in Campos Basin. Pre-salt production is up 9% on a year-over-year basis in 2018 and should increase again in 2019. Importantly, Petrobras is resuming exploration. The company acquired 11 new offshore areas to explore in 2018. Exploratory investments will increase to $1.4B in 2019 from $0.5B in 2018. Ultimately, new production systems and new oil and natural gas fields will add to growth in the future.

Valuation

Now let’s examine Petrobras’s valuation. From the perspective of the current P/E ratio and expected 2019 EPS of $1.21, the company’s current stock price is fairly valued to slightly overvalued. Assuming a P/E ratio of 11.0, which is slightly above the 10-year average, gives an estimated fair valuation of $13.31. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 10.0 and 12.0, I obtain a fair valuation range of $12.10 and $14.52. At the closing stock price on March 8, 2019 of $14.98, this implies that the stock is currently priced between 103% and 124% of estimated fair value. Note this fair value estimate may be low if oil prices increase back to levels seen in mid-2018.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 10.0 11.0 12.0 Estimated Value $12.10 $13.31 $14.52 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 124% 113% 103%

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 10.0 and 12.0 and a projected 5-year average EPS growth rate of 10% I obtain an estimated valuation range of $19.49-$23.38 suggesting that the stock is undervalued relative to these 5-year price targets. There is a decent amount of upside at the current stock price that is roughly between 30% and 56%. However, a small investor must be wary since this is dependent on higher oil prices, reduced leverage and continued good operational execution.

Estimated 5-Year Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 10.0 11.0 12.0 Estimated Value $19.49 $21.44 $23.38 % Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 77% 70% 64%

Final Thoughts

Petrobras’s stock price bottomed out in early 2016 and since then has staged a solid recovery. This is due to improving operations, new management, increasing cash flows, reduced leverage, the first profitable year since 2013 and a new dividend. It is possible that the company will continue its recent good performance. However, one concern is the controlling ownership by the Brazilian government and poor past corporate governance and capital allocation.

Another consideration is that lower oil prices may negatively impact revenue and thus profitability. Although there exists the possibility of future capital appreciation based on valuation, qualitative assessment still makes me hesitate. In addition, there are other oil and natural gas stocks, such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) or Chevron Corporation (CVX) that have less volatile historical financial results. These companies also have dividend yields of approximately 4% that make better choices for small investors seeking income or dividend growth. Hence, I am not a buyer of this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.