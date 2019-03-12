Arcadia Biosciences Entry Into The Cannabis Space Creates Substantial Value

I give two references to suggest the possible value add of this entry and reiterate my speculative long position in the stock.

But the risk/reward ratio improved substantially when the company recently announced its entry into the cannabis market.

Arcadia already traded at a tiny market cap despite having several important agricultural products a year or two away from commercialization.

In July of last year I explained why I wanted to have exposure to the agricultural genome-editing space, and after examining a few pure plays, I then went on to describe why Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) was my favorite -- though speculative -- choice. That initial article is still relevant today and I recommend it to those who haven't yet read it, but in the meantime, there have been a number of developments at RKDA that I want to discuss today -- most important of which is the company's recent entry into the cannabis sector.

Company Basics

For those unfamiliar with the company, these excerpts from its most recent 10Q filing are a helpful introduction to the company's consumer and farmer facing product lines:

Consumer Facing

We are a consumer-driven, agricultural food ingredient company. [...] We recently launched our GoodWheat™ consumer brand, a non-transgenic (non-GM) platform that enables food manufacturers to differentiate their consumer-facing brands. ... The GoodWheat™ brand encompasses Arcadia’s current and future non-GM wheat portfolio of high fiber Resistant Starch (NYSE:RS) and Reduced Gluten wheat varieties, as well as future wheat innovations. In October 2018, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted Arcadia a patent for extended shelf life wheat, the newest trait in our non-genetically modified (non-GM) GoodWheat™ portfolio. This new trait was designed to promote whole wheat consumption by improving the shelf life and taste of whole grain wheat products. First to market will be our RS wheat, a product with more dietary fiber than conventional wheat. Increased fiber consumption is well recognized as a way to improve gut health and to control excessive weight gain. Concurrently, we are developing three additional wheat varieties, a reduced gluten wheat, an extended shelf life wheat and a superior yielding wheat. ... We believe these varieties have broad application in the global wheat market which is estimated by the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) to be 758 million metric tons, which roughly equates to $208 billion farm-gate value.

Farmer Facing

Another aspect of our business is improving farmer productivity through the development of more robust crop varieties, by developing specific crop traits designed to counteract the detrimental impact of environmental stresses on harvest yields. ... [A]biotic stresses, [include] drought, heat, nutrient deficiency, water scarcity, and soil salinity, and remains largely unpenetrated by the GM seed industry today. For example, industry estimates indicate greater than 80 percent of wheat yield loss and 65 percent of corn yield loss globally are lost due to abiotic factors. ... [T]hrough out-licensing arrangements with our commercialization partners, many of our traits have been bred into several global crops, including rice, wheat, and soybeans, and we have demonstrated significant yield improvements in multiple years of field testing. Upon commercialization, we share in the trait fees ranging between 10% and 50%, depending upon the geography, crop and specific trait.

Entry into the Cannabis Space

On Feb 28, 2019, RKDA announced that it has formed a new business unit to focus on "the optimization and standardization of cannabis plant content, quality, climate resiliency and yield". The company expanded on this by noting that cannabis is a great market for optimization because it hasn't been a legal crop till very recently and hence there hasn't been much scientific development work done on hemp or marijuana. Moreover, growth rates of the products are expected to be very high (my emphasis):

“Within the rapidly growing legal cannabis industry, we see enormous opportunity in – and demand for – improved plant quality, productivity, consistency and resilience,” said Raj Ketkar, president and CEO of Arcadia Biosciences. “With this new operating unit, Arcadia Specialty Genomics, we are uniquely qualified as a proven crop improvement company equipped to address the legacy challenges facing a plant that until recently was largely grown unlawfully.” [...] The Hemp Business Journal estimates that the hemp CBD market totaled $190 million in 2018 – an astounding rate of growth for a category that didn’t exist five years ago. By 2022, the Brightfield Group, a cannabis and CBD market research firm, projects sales to reach $22 billion.

Since cannabis is one of the hottest sectors in the market right now, the stock price surged on the news, but has since given up quite a bit of the move. Short interest likely also increased as evidenced by the borrow rate at Interactive Brokers:

The company quickly followed up its initial announcement by announcing that it had received its first industrial hemp program license for a 10 acre hemp cultivation facility in Hawaii.

This second announcement I think somewhat dispels a common bearish refrain that the stock price surge was unjustified given that it was all based on an announcement with no tangibles backing it up.

Given this new entry into the cannabis market, let's now speculate on what it could be worth to RKDA and its shareholders.

Minuscule Valuation

Let's begin the analysis by reminding ourselves that despite having the following late stage development products (see slides 15 through 20 of this investors presentation), RKDA still trades as a nanocap with a minuscule market cap of only $35M.

Crop Products Wheat - Resistant Starch / High Fiber (GoodWheat) - Reduced Gluten (GoodWheat) - Extended Shelf Life (Ardent Collaboration) Soybeans - Drought Resistance Tomatoes - Extended Shelf Life

I'd argue that the current pipeline is already worth more than $35M, but regardless, let's now look at two relevant but imperfect comparables to see what the addition of a cannabis unit might be worth.

Reference #1 - Canopy & Ebbu

On October 15, 2018, Canopy Growth (CGC) announced that it was buying Colorado-based Ebbu for an estimated $330M US.

Bloomberg also notes:

The deal will give Canopy intellectual property and research advancements that apply directly to hemp and cannabis genetic breeding programs, along with cannabis-infused beverage capabilities and its health research, the Smiths Falls, Ontario-based company said in a statement Monday. Canopy owns a hemp operation in Saskatchewan and said Ebbu’s intellectual property will give it the potential “to vastly reduce the cost of CBD production, a sought-after cannabinoid in both the wellness and medical spaces.”

As I was in the process of writing this article, Ebbu's website "expired" possibly due to it being taken over by CGC. Rather than presenting too much cached info here, for some important background I refer readers to an excellent article by Darren McCammon which examines the moat CGC's acquisition of Ebbu created.

Now certainly Ebbu and RKDA aren't comparable in that Ebbu was an established company (founded in 2013) which had "filed upwards of 40 patents related to more than 1,500 inventions, including water-soluble cannabinoid technology and the development of cannabinoid formulations that produce consistent mood effects, such as stimulating creativity or relaxation."

But if after a few years of putting its scientific team to work, RKDA manages to create 1/10 of the value of Ebbu, then we're looking at doubling its current market cap.

Reference #2 - Cronos Group Partners with Ginkgo

On September 4, 2018, Cronos Group (CRON) announced a $122M partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks to produce cultured (via yeast cells) cannabinoids. The goals is to dramatically decrease the cost of various high purity cannabinoids.

These two slides summarize the essence of the deal:

In a way this case is closer to RKDA's situation. Ginkgo is an established company with expertise in using yeast cells to culture products like scents for the fragrance industry, yet it had no prior experience with cannabis per se. Similarly, RKDA has a long history of improving crop traits in various plants, but doesn't yet have experience with cannabis.

I could envision one of the larger cannabis companies doing a similar deal with RKDA, and in this case a $20M upfront payment would represent half of the company's current market cap! If milestone payments brought in $10M annually then that would represent a quarter of the market cap annually.

Risks

RKDA is a nanocap company with all the risks that this implies. The company has cash on hand but will likely need to do another financing within the next twelve months.

There are also execution risks: for example there is no assurance that the company will be successful in its new cannabis venture, and timelines for commercializing its other agricultural products may get pushed out due to internal or regulatory delays.

Conclusion

Despite the risks, the company's recent entry into the cannabis market greatly improves the potential future rewards that may accrue. Given that the company already trades at a tiny market cap, I think the reward/risk has not only substantially improved but is now among the best speculative situations in my portfolio.

I'm obviously long a speculative position and may add to it if the stock price continues to drop.

