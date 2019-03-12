Driven By OXXO, The Core FEMSA Story Remains Attractive

Renegotiating its distribution agreement with Heineken and adding ABInBev beers to OXXO stores should help drive some sales growth without much risk to margin.

FEMSA (FMX) isn’t the simplest company, nor does it offer the cleanest, most straightforward financial reports, but at its core this remains a well-run play on Latin American consumers. Underpinned by the OXXO convenience store business, I believe FEMSA has a long runway of attractive growth opportunities and the capital to further enhance its prospects. Currency moves and the health of the Mexican economy are key variables, but with a double-digit implied return on offer, I believe this remains a good candidate as a core holding for investors who want some emerging market exposure.

A Look Back At The Fourth Quarter

Due in no small part to adjustments at the Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) business, FEMSA’s fourth quarter results weren’t quite as simple as you might like, but the results were basically okay. Revenue and above-the-line earnings were a little short of expectations due to weakness at KOF, while taxes and other items boosted the bottom line reported result.

Revenue rose more than 7% on a consolidated as-reported basis, with organic growth of 6%. Coca-Cola FEMSA revenue was down about 1% in organic terms, but up close to 8% on a “comparable” basis, with underlying volume growth of about 1%. OXXO remained the workhorse, with 11% revenue growth driven in part by a slightly disappointing 4.5% comp with weaker-than-expected traffic growth (up less than 1%). Revenue in the drugstore business rose 6% (up 4.5% on a same-store basis), while the gas station business saw 24% growth on a nearly 7% comp improvement driven by high teens fuel price growth.

Gross margin improved slightly on a consolidated basis (up 20bp), with strong improvement in the OXXO business offset elsewhere. EBITDA grew about 2% as reported, but would have been up 9% on an ex-KOF basis, with OXXO EBITDA growing 14%.

New Beer Deals Create Some Opportunities For OXXO

Just prior to the earnings release, FEMSA announced a significant change to its beer distribution arrangements. As part of selling its beer business to Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), FEMSA agreed to an exclusive distribution arrangement through 2020, but the companies announced a significant modification whereby FEMSA will start carrying beers from ABInBev’s (BUD) Grupo Modelo. FEMSA will begin selling some ABI/Grupo Modelo beers next month in markets like Mexico City, though full implementation won’t happen until 2022.

I’m happy to see this change, and I don’t think FEMSA is likely to have had to give up all that much to get it. ABI has a little under 60% share in Mexico’s beer market (with Heineken close to 40%), and even stronger share in the central area of Mexico (including Mexico City), while Heineken is stronger in the North/Northwest markets. Adding ABI’s offerings should improve sales and traffic and allow the company to optimize its assortment.

While FEMSA was benefiting from attractive pricing in its original exclusive distribution agreement with Heineken, and the new terms were not specified, I don’t think its likely that FEMSA has had to give up all that much on balance. First, I believe Heineken is paying up for a longer period of exclusivity in its most important markets (North/Northwest) through 2022, and I likewise believe that FEMSA got good terms from ABI because ABI badly needs the growth, and selling through OXXO’s large C-store footprint will certainly help.

Other OXXO Opportunities Remain Attractive

Outside of the new beer distribution deals with ABI and Heineken, I still like the set-up for OXXO in its core Mexico C-store market. Although the company is seeing rising operating costs (employee compensation, utilities, cash transport costs), it is also seeing a rising percentage of very high-margin service sales/revenue.

FEMSA management doesn’t really break out much of its OXXO sales info, but services (particularly financial services) are becoming an ever-larger part of the mix. OXXO takes deposits for all of the major banks in Mexico (collecting a fee/commission), and its Saldazo debit card is one of the most-used cards in Mexico with over 6 million active users (and it collects a fee every time the card is used, including whenever money is added to accounts). OXXO likewise offers a range of bill-paying and money transfer services, and has been expanding its delivery/pick-up partnership with Amazon (AMZN). With e-commerce continuing to grow in Mexico and the Mexican government actively encouraging more Mexicans to open formal bank accounts, the fee-based service revenue opportunities for OXXO only seem to be getting better.

Ample Capital Deployment Options, But Management Will Likely Take Its Time

Between a very manageable existing debt load and the option to sell down more of its stake in Heineken, FEMSA is not lacking for deployable capital that management can use to further enhance the long-term growth potential of the business.

As I’ve mentioned before, growing the pharmacy business and adding more operating scale is likely fairly high up on management’s list of want-to-do’s. Acquiring either Farmacias del Ahorro or Fragua would certainly make sense, but FEMSA management has shown that they won’t overpay just for the sake of growth; you could argue that they missed out on a growth opportunity (but chose not to overpay) when InRetail acquired Quicorp in Peru last year.

Further C-store growth outside of Mexico is also a very likely outcome in my view; I believe FEMSA would like to acquire scale in Brazil and/or Peru, and could also be looking at the C-store/gas station opportunity in Brazil.

The Opportunity

My core expectations and outlook for FEMSA really haven’t changed much. While the new beer distribution deals should be good for OXXO, and I’m incrementally more bullish on the service revenue opportunities, the performance of KOF continues to be underwhelming and very much a “work in progress”. With that, my long-term revenue growth expectation remains in the high single digits, while I expect low double-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Running my estimated cash flows through a DCF model, I believe FEMSA shares are currently priced for a low double-digit annualized return. I believe that’s a decent return relative to the higher volatility and risk of the business (emerging market economies and currency moves). It’s not so cheap that I’d call it a major buying opportunity, but I do believe it fits with the idea of buying a well-run company with a defensible business and above-average growth prospects at a reasonable price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.