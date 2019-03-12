Telenor ASA: Emerging Markets Continue To Show Importance To Company

On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, Norwegian telecommunications giant Telenor ASA (OTCPK:TELNF) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results were not especially impressive as the company posted a year-over-year revenue decline along with disappointing declines in both net income and free cash flow. A closer look at the actual causes of these declines reveals that they are not really anything to panic about. However, considering that Telenor is one of the few Nordic telecommunications firms that continues to have exposure to emerging markets in Asia, it was somewhat disappointing to see the wedge shoved into the growth story.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Telenor ASA's fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

Telenor reported total revenues of NOK 28.171 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 1.77% decline over the NOK 28.678 billion that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company reported an EBITDA of NOK 10.338 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the NOK 10.813 billion that it had in the year-ago quarter.

The company's mobile subscriptions increased by 800,000 during the quarter to a total of 174 million. This is six million more than the company had at the end of 2017.

Free cash flow came in at negative NOK 141 million. This is very disappointing considering that it had NOK 3.327 billion in the prior year quarter.

Telenor reported a net income of NOK 1.544 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares quite unfavorably to the NOK 2.906 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

As might be expected, the Norwegian market is one of the most important ones for Telenor ASA because this is the company's home market and Telenor is the largest telecommunications company in the Nordic nation. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 2.952 million mobile subscriptions in the country, which compares rather unfavorably to the 2.984 million that it had at the end of the year-ago quarter. The mobile market was not the only one in which the company saw a decline in subscribers as both its fixed-line telephony and fixed-line broadband units also saw a decline in subscriptions year-over-year. The sole bright spot here was television, which saw 7,000 people sign up for the company's services over the past year. The company notes that this decline was mostly caused by a decrease in the number of pre-paid customers, which are admittedly the least desirable customers for a telecommunications firm. This is in part due to the fact that they do tend to be transient and do not have any real reason to stick with one provider if another one offers a better deal next month. In addition, these customers are typically far less likely to spend money on the company's ancillary goods or services so tend to generate less overall revenues for the company. As such, losing a few of these customers in the highly competitive Norwegian nation is not really the end of the world.

A metric that is often used by insiders and analysts that is frequently considered to be more important than total subscriptions is average revenue per user. The theory here is that if average revenue per user is rising then the company can still grow its revenues and cash flow even if it is losing some of its subscribers. As we just discussed, we do fairly often see that the customers that defect to other companies are the ones that do not generate much in terms of revenues for the company anywhere. Thus, there may be some merit here to this theory. In that case, we do fortunately see that Telenor's average revenue per user increased year-over-year, albeit slightly. The company's mobile ARPU came in at NOK 323/month during the fourth quarter compared to NOK 322/month last year. Unfortunately, the company's fixed-line units both saw these figures fall, offsetting the improvements in mobile. The company's television unit saw its ARPU increase year-over-year and overall the company did manage to grow its revenues in Norway, going from NOK 3.986 billion a year ago to NOK 4.007 billion in the most recent quarter so this was certainly a nice performance given how competitive this market is.

Another major market for Telenor is Sweden, which makes sense as it is right next door to Norway. This is also a highly competitive developed market that sees telecommunications firms aggressively competing against one another to grow their respective customer bases. The company enjoyed some success at this during the quarter as the company added 27,000 mobile subscribers, bringing its total mobile subscriptions to 2.729 million. This compares to 2.699 million at the end of last year. Telenor credits this improvement to the business segment, which is actually nice to see. This is due to the fact that business accounts often have higher margins than consumer accounts and these customers are often more sticky than consumers and do not switch providers as often as consumers do. Yet, the company's mobile ARPU declined significantly over the past year. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the company had a mobile ARPU of NOK 198/month compared to NOK 210/month in the year-ago quarter. The company states that this was the result of ARPU declining in the business segment, which is certainly concerning when we consider that these accounts are usually higher margin than consumer ones. This is not something that we want to see continue.

As I have discussed in various past articles, one of Telenor's largest growth investments is its position in dtac (OTC:TACJF), one of the three primary mobile communications firms in Thailand. This is a company that had some problems back in 2017 and in the early part of 2018 but has recently begun to turn itself around. This turnaround continued in the fourth quarter as the company saw its subscriber base decline by 100,000. This may sound discouraging but it is actually in-line with dtac's plan to convert from a pre-paid customer base to a post-paid one. The company lost far more than 100,000 pre-paid subscribers (Telenor did not provide an exact number) but managed to gain enough post-paid subscribers to limit its loss to about 100,000. This did have the beneficial effect of pushing up the ARPU as post-paid subscribers tend to generate more revenues for mobile companies than pre-paid ones do. The company's ARPU came in at NOK 64/month in the most recent quarter compared to NOK 61/month in the year-ago quarter. If dtac can continue on with this trajectory, we could certainly begin to see it have a positive impact on Telenor going forward.

By far, Telenor's largest business operation is Grameenphone in the Southeast Asian nation of Bangladesh. This business had 72.732 million subscribers at the end of 2018, which was a fairly dramatic increase over the 65.329 million that the company had at the end of 2017. Unfortunately though, Bangladesh is a very poor nation so the subscribers are not paying much money. The average revenue per user was flat at NOK 16/month but this was still enough to generate NOK 3.482 billion in revenues. As ARPU was flat but the subscriber base surged, the unit's revenues still increased, as it only had NOK 3.190 billion last year. This surge in subscriber base was at least partly caused by the company building out its 4G network in the nation, which would naturally improve the reception and quality of service experienced by customers. This provides the company with a fairly solid economic moat that competitors will have to overcome. In addition to the 5,000 sites that it had at the end of the quarter, the company plans to add more over the next several quarters so it looks likely to maintain this advantage.

In conclusion, the fourth quarter of 2018 was something of a mixed one for Telenor. The company continued to battle its competitors in the highly developed Nordic countries but did gain some growth from the emerging markets that it is active in. These are likely to be its growth engine going forward so it is nice to see that story continuing to play out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no direct position in Telenor, but I am invested in various long-only funds that have investments in Telenor.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.