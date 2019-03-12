How Much Could Samsung Benefit From The Recent Woe Of Huawei In 5G?

As an industrial shift into 5G networks gradually takes place, Samsung's performance is expected to improve further in the following years.

As competition in the mainstay smartphone, TV and chip business gets increasingly intense, 5G is the area that presents huge growth potential for Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). Since 2018 many sovereign governments have banned Huawei, the leading player in 5G, and that presents Samsung with a rare opportunity. The question is, how much can Samsung benefit from this chance, and can 5G save this company from its declining overall performance?

The Changing Industry Landscape

Huawei has been taking a leading role in the construction of next-generation wireless networks around the world. This Chinese firm holds 28 percent of the global telecom infrastructure market, compared with 3 percent for Samsung. Other players in this field include Nokia (NYSE:NOK) (OTCPK:NOKBF) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) (OTCPK:ERIXF). Compared with them, Samsung is still a relatively small player. The operating profits from Samsung's network business last year was 36% of Ericsson's and 55% of Nokia's.

Threatened by Huawei's alleged security risks, in August 2018 President Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act which banned the use of Huawei technology by the US government agencies and wireless carriers like AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). Following political pressure from the US, in recent months countries like Australia, New Zealand and Japan also blocked the firm from constructing their future 5G networks. The latest update is that Huawei has sued the U.S. government, claiming the ban is unconstitutional.

The ongoing trouble of the Chinese 5G pioneer leaves its rival - Samsung ample space to pick up the business where Huawei is absent. Indeed, it is Samsung's ambition to reinvent itself as a top-tier supplier for 5G wireless networks.

Opportunities for Samsung in 5G

Samsung Networks has increased market share in the wake of the challenges to Huawei. At present, its biggest markets are Korea and the United States. Besides the deep and valuable set of customers in Korea, Samsung also has 5G network contracts with AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and Sprint Corp. (NYSE:S).

At the same time, Samsung is actively seeking expansion into other markets. In India, Samsung is now in talks with Reliance Jio, an Indian mobile network operator, to upgrade its network to 5G. It is also working with Japanese carriers to test its 5G equipment.

Samsung is doing a big push in Europe as well. However, although many countries in Europe are considering a ban, the lack of competition, if Huawei leaves this market, will certainly become a huge disadvantage for local firms and government agencies. That is the main reason that U.S. allies like the United Kingdom and Germany choose to believe national security risks imposed by Huawei can be managed and they are not convinced yet that a ban will be warranted. Thus, possibly Samsung will still have to face fierce competition with Huawei in the European market.

Inside the company, Samsung has been investing heavily in research and development of 5G. It is also moving high-performing managers and numerous employees to the network division from its handset unit. These initiatives took effect. For the past year, Samsung's earnings in network business have improved on increased overseas LTE investments and initial supply of 5G equipment to Korean and US clients.

Business and Financial Analysis

2018 was not easy for Samsung. In the fourth quarter of FY18, Samsung saw its operating profits fall year-over-year. According to the management, this is mainly due to intensifying competition and the shortage of demand in the smartphone business. In the 2019 outlook, Samsung foresees total smartphone shipments to stay flat, which is a huge disappointment to investors.



Looking into the future, the commercialization of 5G in Korea is expected to further expand and overseas LTE investment will continue. The growth momentum in 5G is especially important for Samsung at this time, amid stagnation in its mobile phone business.

One thing worth noticing is that, regarding the market trend of 5G, CEO of Nokia Rajeev Suri noted that 2019 would be off to a slow start with operators' spending on 5G ''soft'' during the first six months. Since 5G is faster but more expensive, it will take one to two years for this market to substantially pick up, with operators worldwide updating their networks and technology. This means that investments in 5G are a long-term play instead of an immediate boost to FY19 quarterly reports. What Samsung can do now is to lay a solid foundation for the boom which is expected to happen in 2020-21.

Another issue is that, although Huawei may be banned from this game, it does not mean Samsung is completely free from competition. Both Nokia and Ericsson's network operations are larger in size, and they also have good relationships with U.S. clients. If Samsung wants to win over deals from them, it has to further upgrade its technology and save more costs for clients.

Building the 5G network is expensive, so is the R&D of 5G technology. From the expenditure side, Samsung plans to invest $22 billion in 5G mobile technology and other fields over the next three years. In the short run, this could heavily weigh on Samsung's profits, even though it is a necessity if Samsung seriously plans to take a leadership position in the global 5G market.

Conclusion

Samsung is bolstering its network business to seize market opportunities amid the security fears hobbling China's Huawei. As an industrial shift into 5G networks gradually takes place, Samsung's performance is expected to improve further in the following years. However, investors should keep in mind that a turnaround in profits may not immediately happen in 2019 due to a flat mobile business, heavier R&D expenditures, and the time for transition from 4G to 5G.

