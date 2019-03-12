Nutanix: Buy At 52-Week Lows

Growth has been in deceleration mode. This quarter, revenues grew only 17% y/y, and next quarter revenues are expected to grow only in the low-single digits.

Shares of Nutanix have crashed more than 30% after revealing disappointing guidance for the third quarter.

Wall Street is a fickle bunch. Last year, hyperconverged storage infrastructure provider Nutanix (NTNX) was the talk of the town, with the company's plan to minimize hardware sales and shift to a software-only billings model encouraging a massive rally that at one point took Nutanix's market cap above $10 billion. At one point, Goldman Sachs (GS) had referred to Nutanix as a "once-in-a-decade" opportunity.

This year, however, Nutanix has been shunted squarely to the penalty box. Ever since reporting Q2 earnings and revealing a disastrous guidance for Q3, Nutanix shares have lost more than 30% and are now trading at near 52-week lows.

The question now weighing on investors' minds: is Nutanix worth entering at new lows or is it a value trap? In this article, we'll examine the situation Nutanix is facing and the opportunities it has to recover. In my view, while the bullish case for Nutanix has been made weaker, that is counterbalanced by the stock's much lower valuation.

At present trading levels, Nutanix has a market cap of $6.11 billion. After netting out $934 million of balance sheet cash and $430 million of convertible debt, the company's enterprise value is $5.61 billion. For reference, that valuation represents a multiple of just 3.55x EV/FY20 expected revenues of $1.58 billion, based on Wall Street consensus gathered by Yahoo Finance. That kind of multiple makes Nutanix look more like a hardware company - when, in fact, one of the driving reasons behind Nutanix's deceleration has been its pivot to software.

It may take time for Nutanix to regain the market's trust, but stock prices are now low enough to merit an entry in a company which still holds technology leadership over the converged/hyperconverged infrastructure and storage spaces. Stay long here and wait for the rebound.

The guidance miss

Let's first discuss the elephant in the room: Nutanix's guidance. The modesty of Nutanix's revenue ranges was downright shocking. Most software and technology stocks follow a similar, predictable pattern when it comes to guidance - pointing to a somewhat conservative range that implies mild deceleration from the current quarter, and then proceeding to beat the top end of that range when the results actually come out.

Nutanix broke the rules of this playbook when guiding its third quarter, shown in the snapshot below:

Figure 1. Nutanix 3Q19 guidance

Source: Nutanix 2Q19 earnings release

For some context around these ranges: In 3Q18, Nutanix had posted $289.4 million in revenues, so the range of $290-300 million represents 0-4% y/y growth. Needless to say, that's not incredibly inspiring for any company, much less a technology company. Wall Street, on the other hand, had modeled a consensus of $347.6 million in revenues (+20% y/y), actually implying acceleration over this quarter's 14% y/y growth rate instead of seeing growth crashing down to the low-single digits.

The story holds for billings - which, arguably, is the better barometer of Nutanix's business health as it presents a longer-term view of deals signed. In 3Q18, Nutanix had billed $351.2 million, so its expected range of $360-370 million represents 3-5% y/y growth - only slightly better than the revenue story.

What is management saying about the guidance?

Nutanix didn't drop the guidance bomb without adequate explanations as to drivers. On the Q2 earnings call, CEO Dheeraj Pandey noted the following three factors behind the slowdown:

We recently identified some imbalances in our lead generation spending that were beginning to impact our sales pipeline. We recognized these imbalances in Q2 and have adjusted our lead generation spend accordingly. Despite these, these actions will take some time to take effect and therefore our Q3 guidance reflects the short-term impact of these imbalances [...] We have not kept pace with our bullish sales hiring goals. This plays a role in our sales pipeline development. Hiring at this scale is a norm and there is an ebb and flow to the process. We have been putting more focus on this aspect of our execution as we don't foresee any macro weakness in the horizon [...] Finally, we are in the process of addressing a few opportunities to improve our sales execution in the Americas region. To address this, we have promoted Chris Kaddaras, our current Head of EMEA sales to lead both the Americas and EMEA sales organizations."

In a nutshell, Nutanix is dealing with a slew of problems: not enough leads, not enough salespeople, and deals slipping in the Americas, which is Nutanix's biggest market.

Despite the doom-and-gloom attitude around Nutanix right now, however, we have to note that not all is lost. Nutanix isn't the only software company to report sales execution issues. It's a common growing pain in mid-cap tech stocks as they transition into becoming multi-billion dollar run rate enterprises. One of the most similar situations we can point to is data visualization leader Tableau (DATA), which shed 50% of its market value after a particularly poor guidance outlook in February 2016. Investors were worried about sales execution, slower spending cycles and longer deal closings, and rising competition from players like Microsoft PowerBI (MSFT) and Qlik.

At the time, shares of Tableau dropped to $40. In the three years since then, however, shares of Tableau have roared in nearly vertical ascent and are now trading at triple its trough value. That's an incredible annualized CAGR of about 45%. Looking now in hindsight, it would have been extremely prudent to buy shares of Tableau on the dip. We can look to the recovery factors in Tableau to have confidence in buying Nutanix on its own dip.

Best-in-breed product

The most important trait that Nutanix and Tableau share is a reputation for being best-in-breed in their fields. Though Tableau was and continues to be pitted against cheaper alternatives, its first-mover advantage in BI dashboards and data visualization has earned it a hardcore following among both technical and non-technical users.

Nutanix has had a similar experience in the storage and hyperconverged infrastructure space. In a nutshell, Nutanix has pioneered a category that makes data storage and computing far more efficient and cost-effective. In the modern "big data" world where data volumes have swelled, solutions like Nutanix are vital in any organization's IT stack.

The easiest way to see Nutanix's dominance is on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure. Gartner, the leading software industry research firm, published an annual ranking of vendors in multiple categories, and Nutanix has yet again been named the undisputed Leader (furthest to the top and to the right) ever since Gartner created the category in February 2018.

Figure 2. Nutanix Gartner November 2018 ranking

Source: Nutanix sales website

The strength of Nutanix's brand is made even more evident by the scores of blue-chip companies that purchase its technology. The company ended its most recent quarter with more than 12,400 customers (920 of which were net-new adds in the quarter), and new client wins included energy giant Apache Corporation (APA) and construction titan Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUF).

Sales execution issues are part of the growing pains that every mid-cap company faces in its transition. A great product, however, can continue to sell itself even after growing through rough patches. In my view, Nutanix's category leadership will allow it to push through the current weak sales cycle and recover in a Tableau-like fashion.

Execution on software side remains strong

And despite the focus on Q3's weak guidance, it's easy to forget that Nutanix is still achieving tremendous progress on its goal of becoming a pure software company. Here are the key highlights on this front coming out of the second quarter:

Figure 3. Nutanix 2Q19 key metrics

Source: Nutanix Q2 earnings deck

Key to note is that while Nutanix's overall revenues only grew by 17% y/y this quarter (it beat Wall Street expectations by about one point, by the way), underlying software revenues actually grew 42% y/y. That represents barely any deceleration from last quarter's 44% y/y growth in software revenues.

We can see as well that this revenue shift has also had a magnified impact on overall margins. Nutanix's gross margin soared to 76.8% this quarter, up more than 13 points from last year's 63.5%. A mid-70s gross margin effectively puts Nutanix in-line with most SaaS peers. The fact that Nutanix trades at a hardware-like valuation multiple but produces software-like margins is one of the key imbalances in its lowball valuation.

In Q2, note also that 57% of Nutanix's billings were subscription-based, up six points sequentially from 51% in Q1 and up substantially from FY18's 41%. The company is marching steadily toward a long-term goal of 70-75% subscription billings by mid-FY20.

Key takeaways

Nutanix's dizzying fall from grace presents a tremendous opportunity for investors willing to bet on the long-term future of a company that has a clear product vision but stuck with near-term sales weaknesses. While the risk of severe slow quarters is certainly weighing on the stock, it's safe to say that expectations have plunged low enough that Nutanix may be able to achieve some upside surprise. Stay long on this stock and continue to build a position at 52-week lows.

