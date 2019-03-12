GE 2019 Outlook: What Will Larry Culp Do?

Investment thesis

GE (NYSE:GE) announced on 2/27/19 that the company will host a one hour presentation GE Outlook on 3/14/19, at which time it is expected that they will provide 2019 EPS and FCF guidance. It appears to the author that this hastily arranged event is being held at least partially due to the push back from the analyst community regarding the 1/31/19 4th quarter earnings call. It is undoubtedly in GE CEO Larry Culp’s best interests to make a concerted effort to "make amends" with the analyst community as in retrospect he may realize that GE should have made it quite clear prior to the 1/31/19 earnings call that 2019 guidance regarding EPS and FCF was off the table. The author senses that perhaps the analysts (collectively) legitimately got their “Irish up” when the company diverged from prior practice with no notice. Since Culp became GE CEO as of 10/1/18, there has been a pronounced increase in the number of analysts on GE’s earnings call and it is incumbent on the CEO to maintain a healthy working relationship devoid of the unpleasantries of 1/31/19. And since on 3/5/19 GE CEO Larry Culp unexpectedly announced that 2019 industrial FCF will be negative, accountability, clarity and transparency are of increased priority as GE needs to provide a detailed plan regarding how the company plans to successfully navigate the challenging times going forward.

Note: For more context regarding this article, the author suggests reading his 9/4/18 article “Will GE Power Woes Short-Circuit John Flannery’s Aspirational Agenda?”

Timeline

In the author’s view, the timing of the 3/14/19 GE Outlook is especially curious as GE CEO Larry Culp refused to answer Deane Dray’s question when he inquired about a statement Culp had made at the 3rd quarter earnings call regarding having an analyst meeting “early in 2019.” Why did Culp have a change of heart two weeks later? Perhaps because he knew that he would make the unexpected announcement regarding 2019 negative cash flow on 3/5/19? However, a real positive regarding the timing of the 3/14/19 event - from Culp’s perspective- is that since it is being held two weeks before the end of Q1, the company should have a firm “line of sight” regarding where 2019 may be trending. GE CEO Larry Culp has previously stated:

“We are going to come out with guidance when we can walk people through it, where the math adds up, and we can say very clear on how we are going to go about delivering on the numbers.”

Hopefully GE will make that mission on 3/14/19 as their headwinds are indeed formidable.

Jamie Miller’s role?

The author has previously cited several specific examples in many of his articles regarding what “an appalling poor job” GE CFO Jamie Miller has done as evidenced by her atrocious guidance. He has pointed out that she gave two years’ of guidance (for both 2018 and 2019) on 1/24/18 (literally three weeks into the company’s 2018 fiscal year) as the following excerpt from the author’s article of 1/18/19 “Will Larry Culp 'Kitchen Sink' GE's 2018 Q4?” clearly shows: “We expect GE Capital continuing earnings in 2018 and 2019 to be about break even." The author notes that GE’s 2018 10-K which was filed with the SEC on 2/28/19 shows a $489M loss from continuing operations for GE Capital. In the author’s view, based on her demonstrated limited value added in this regard, Ms. Miller’s contribution to the 2019 EPS and FCF guidance should be augmented by the involvement of Karyn Ovelmen to this VIP issue.

What we may expect 3/14/19

GE CEO Larry Culp has little choice than to give a very sobering outlook regarding 2019 in order to prevent a repeat of the company’s abysmal 2018 guidance. He would undoubtedly lose any iota of credibility he has developed thus far by “misguided” guidance regarding 2019 EPS and FCF. Does that mean Culp will/should under promise and over deliver? Only time will tell. But it certainly looks to the author that the bar will be set very low.

The straight and narrow

Given Larry Culp’s excellent reputation as a “straight shooter” the author fully expects that he will provide 2019 EPS and FCF guidance that he is fully confident is both realistic and achievable. That said, let’s look at what the author believes are some representative issues that weigh heavy in light of Culp’s statement on 3/5/19 that 2019 industrial FCF would be negative.

GE’s 2019 overall FCF will be negative

The author has previously stated that GE Capital, which he has dubbed the company’s “bottomless pit” because of its total opaqueness faces a very uncertain 2019. Suffice it to say that GE Capital (the so called “non-industrial part of GE" will likely impinge on GE’s fragile financials for the foreseeable future. It is not improbable that the $20B that GE Capital paid in dividends to be parent over a recent three year period could all be needed to deal with the segment’s long term care issues A 2/27/19 article by Brooke Sutherland of Bloomberg that states “potential land mines still linger in insurance” underscores that GE “is taking on more risk and potentially only kicking the can down the road on bigger insurance charges.” In addition the recent deal with MUFG Union Bank regarding the company’s supply chain financing programs could potentially negatively affect cash flow. Needless to say GE CEO Jamie Miller should “revisit” her “break even” guidance of 1/24/18 regarding 2019 to reflect GE Capital’s “current reality.”

GE Power

The $2.7B cash outflow in 2018 disclosed on 1/31/19 regarding what the author calls GE’s “ball and chain” is simply something Culp needs to get his arms around, and fast. But apparently it will not happen in 2019, as GE CEO Larry Culp disclosed on 3/5/19 that the cash drain will be more in 2019 than it was in 2018.Remember when prior GE CEO John Flannery said 2018 would be the “reset” year? Present GE CEO Larry Culp has now moved those goalposts to 2019. And despite having spent a majority of his time and adding John Rice (at a reported $2M per year part-timer) and three other key hires to GE Power’s leadership team, Culp clearly has not been able to make much progress in remediating the situation, which does not bode well going forward. The $1.6B cost in Power HQ which Culp referenced on the 4th quarter earnings call is also a mind-boggling problem that he needs to address forthwith Power’s loss of over $1.5B in the last six months of 2018 is a disturbing trend, with no path to profitability in the foreseeable future in the author’s view. Perhaps Culp’s reorganization of GE Power will give him the granularity he needs with the seven discrete P&L’s to offload all or part of the GE Power Portfolio. Alstom legacy issues may very well still rear their ugly head, and contribute to a material restructuring charge in 2019. The 2/27/19 WSJ article regarding of low-margin and/or no margin contracts within the $92B Power backlog is an added significant issue and may offset the company’s expressed plan to be more selective in the contracting process. As a result, the author is unconvinced that the company can improve power margins to any remotely meaningful degree in 2019 since demand for large gas turbines is at a twenty three year low. He also speculates that significant issues- potentially of a material degree- may recently have come to the attention of the company. GE’s practice of making modifications to existing customer contracts as a means of adjusting profitability assumptions to support the stock price as discussed in his 1/2/19 article “Is GE Power Fixable?” may be related to this issue. Keep in mind that on 11/12/18 Culp indicated to David Faber of CNBC that the power unit was close to bottoming. He dialed back his rhetoric 2 and a half months later on 1/31/19 when he told Nicole DeBlase “We are in the very early innings relative to a turnaround at Power.” That was followed by the “bomb” (per Jim Cramer”) of 3/5/19 that industrial FCF would be negative in 2019.

GE Capital

The author’s characterization of this segment as a “bottomless pit” summarizes his view that as bad as things appear to be now, they could get even worse. He recently stated that it is not improbable than the $20B GE Capital paid in dividends to the parent over a recent three year period could all be needed to deal with Capitals’ ongoing LTC issues compounded by a deal with MUFG Union Bank for GE’s supply chain financing programs which the company has cautioned could potentially negatively affect cash flow.

Conclusion

On a company-wide basis the bottom line is that GE needs to develop and execute a viable plan to convince shareholders as well as Wall Street that their cash flow will be adequate to meet their debt load in light of the disclosure regarding 2019 negative FCF. Perhaps GE’s 2/25/19 S-3 filing will be of value in this regard as in the author’s view Larry Culp’s “heavy lift” has become heavier since the 1/31/19 earnings call. Hopefully the company will provide realistic guidance regarding 2019 EPS and FCF on 3/14/19. This will go a long way towards restoring confidence in GE’s management and assuring GE shareholders that stewardship of their investments funds are being well-managed.

Note: Based on the many uncertainties which currently obtain, the author is revising his caveat emptor mantra of 9/4/18 to conscius esse emptor (“let the buyer be very aware.”) for the foreseeable future and urges extreme caution regarding the expected increased volatility in the short-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: PLEASE consider priority editing as this is a VERY time sensitive article which was updated from last week because it was in the pipeline when GE made a BOMBSHELL announcement.