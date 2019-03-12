Apple's Stock Is Nearing Big Break Out

The options also are pricing in a lot of volatility for the stock between now and June.

Apple's (AAPL) shares may be getting ready to take their next big leg higher. The technical charts show that the stock is nearing a potentially big break out should the equity rise above $182. Additionally, there has been some bullish option betting in the stock over the past few days

The last time I wrote on Apple was on Feb. 4: Why Apple's Rally May Only Be Starting. At the time I noted that the stock was breaking out and setting up for a move to around $182 based on the charts.

Strong Technical Chart

Now that same chart is showing that the stock is quickly approaching that level of resistance at $182. Should the shares break out and rise above that level of resistance it may climb to nearly $195 where the next major level of resistance sits.

The chart shows that there was a lot of volume that traded in the range between $185 and $195 and it may prove to be a very tough region of resistance for the stock to successfully rise through. But should the stock be successful and rise above $195, it does pave the way for a more significant move higher toward $210.

The RSI continues to trend higher and is nearing overbought levels. It suggests the stock may stall out or rise slowly toward $195.

Bullish Betting

The open interest levels for the May $190 calls almost doubled on March 12. The open contracts rose by approximately 5,300 contracts to about 9,327 contracts. A buyer of those calls would the need the stock to rise to a price of $193.65 to break even. The open contracts have a value of about $3.4 million, a sizeable wager.

Volatility Ahead

There also has been a surge in the open interest for the June $185 puts and calls. It would suggest that traders are betting heavily that the price of Apple is about to rise or fall sharply in the coming months, by nearly 9%.

There also has been a surge in the activity for the June $185 calls with the open interest levels rising sharply to around 75,000 open contracts from just 10,000 contracts on Feb. 27.

Meanwhile, the open interest for the June $185 puts also rose sharply to around 68,000 open contracts from just 5,120 open contracts on Feb. 27.

The option could be part of a straddle transaction, where a trader buys one put and one call in a bet that the stock moves sharply higher or lower from the $185 strike price. The stock would need to rise or fall by roughly 9% from the June $185 strike price to earn a profit. Meaning the stock would need to drop below $167 or rise above $203.

Big Event

The company does have a significant catalyst coming up with its recently announced March 25 events. It's widely speculated that the event on March 25 will be the launch of Apple’s original content service or a potential news subscriptions service. While these two concepts are not new and have been expected for some time, investors could be betting that these new services add a significant new source of revenue to the company. Additionally, it's unclear if Apple plans to launch new products to help enhance users’ experiences for these new services down the road. For example, a new iPad, Airpods, or perhaps even the often multi-year rumored Apple TV.

It's also worth noting that Apple is likely to report its fiscal second quarter results around May 1. That too could be a reason for the big options bets and expected volatility in the stock.

It would seem Apple is continuing to work extra hard to take full advantage of its massive install base, pushing as many service generating revenue products to these users to choose from. It may reason for the shares to continue to rise in the near term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.