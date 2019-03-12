McDermott International: Righting The Ship

Source: MDR website

On February 25, McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) reported 4Q18 and full-year results. The stock initially dipped from the results, but did manage to finish up on the day and then continued to trade higher for a few days until a string of down days for the overall market took back some of the post-earnings gains.

Unfortunately—though not so unexpectedly—MDR revealed additional changes in cost estimates at the legacy projects that it absorbed from the CBI merger. On February 13, they had previously announced an additional change in estimate at just the Cameron LNG project, which sent the stock plunging. But the 4Q18 results revealed changes in estimates at the Freeport and Calpine projects as well.

For investors following MDR since the CBI merger was announced, these changes in legacy CBI project estimates have become a recurring theme. Since the first one was announced on July 31, 2018, there have been additional announcements on October 30, 2018, February 13, 2019, and now most recently, February 25, 2019. Below you can see the details of all the announcements, which in total amount to over $1.2B in changes to project estimates that MDR management had not initially accounted for when doing their due diligence for the CBI merger.

Because MDR has chosen to capitalize these changes in project estimates, they do not show up on the income statement. Yet, these are real costs which affect operating cashflows.

At each announcement, management made a point to say that they believed they had finally gotten a full grasp of the problems at these projects, only to surprise us some time later with another negative update. Because of this, it’s difficult to take their word at face value. But on the recent earnings call, management emphasized that: 1) CBI’s problems were limited to those projects, 2) the rest of the portfolio is sound, and 3) under MDR management, the mistakes that were made when these projects were bid will not be repeated.

This last point is especially important moving forward. Their recently awarded joint venture “mega” contract ($1B+) to build the Golden Pass LNG export project in Texas is for a planned time period of 56 months. This is, ironically, the same amount of time it will now take to complete the legacy (and problem-plagued) Cameron LNG project, which had been grossly under-bid. The early results seem to support the claim that they have learned from past mistakes and will not chase 0% margin backlog for its own sake.

Turning to 2019 guidance, MDR has put out very detailed numbers for this upcoming year.

It’s fair to ask how much confidence we should place in these estimates given the uncertainty in the recent past, but we feel that assigning a “more-likely-than-not” probability seems reasonable.

Take the revenue guidance of $10B (at the midpoint) for instance. On the earnings call it was pointed out that 70% of this figure is already contained in the backlog of $10.9B (as of December 31, 2018). To bolster the confidence in this figure even more, during the first two months of 1Q19 they had already received an additional $5.5B of bookings, bringing the backlog to $16.4B (as of February 25). It seems reasonable that the remaining 30% of the revenue guidance will be filled through the early 1Q19 awards and prospective bookings.

The operating income guidance of $750M (at the midpoint) also seems believable. As of the end of 2018, $444M of the targeted $475M of annualized cost synergies had been implemented, with the operating results during 4Q18 seeing $62M of such savings. By the end of 2019, they expect the targeted annualized amount to be fully actioned. If we believe the ultimate target of $475M in annual savings ($365M reduction in cost of operations, $110M reduction in SGA), then getting to an operating margin of 7.5% seems reasonable.

From there, subtracting interest expense, tax expense, and the accretion and the dividends on the preferred stock gets us close to net income guidance of $263M (at the midpoint). Adding back the $45M (at the midpoint) they will spend on cost reduction plan (termed CPI), we get adjusted net income to common shareholders of $308M.

Looking at the financials for MDR, it is necessary to be aware that, again, MDR has chosen to capitalize the changes in project estimates. As such, they do not show up on the income statement but these are real costs which affect operating cashflows. This explain why even though management is projecting $263M of net income, FCF will be negative (-$240M). However, this problem is transitional: as the company pays off the excess costs necessary to complete the legacy projects, the FCF will turn positive and realign itself with net income.

Using the market cap of $1.5B (as of March 11) gives a very low forward P/E of 4.9x. Again, there will be negative FCF for 2019 due to the legacy CBI projects. But come 2020, the financials will be “clean” (with the legacy projects mostly off the books). At $10B in revenue, with the cost synergies fully in place to start the year, we see them netting over $2.00/share of true earnings (assuming a 21% tax rate for simplicity). Given the current price of $8.24/share (as of March 11), this gives us an even lower forward P/E of 4.1x.

The very poor due diligence for the CBI merger has been a big hit to MDR management’s credibility. The question is how much of a discount you think this justifies? We contend that people learn from experience and from their own mistakes, and having already made the same mistake a couple of times, it is likely they can now tame their calculations and review methodologies. So, in fact, this lessens the probability that such mistakes will be repeated at the same magnitude.

Therefore, we believe there is a lot of upside here. We think the shares have been over-punished, and the risk-reward profile seems good.

