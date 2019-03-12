The Climate Change Policy Disconnect - Will It Lead To An Energy Crisis?

Two news announcements recently caught our attention. Both announcements provided further comfort in our minds with regard to our positive thesis regarding the outlook for the broader energy sector over the next few years. The recent news announcements we are referring to is firstly this announcement by Glencore Plc (OTCPK:GLNCY), the international commodity trading and diversified mining conglomerate, in which it indicated that it would cap its coal production going forward.

The second news item that caught our attention was the announcement made by Norway's sovereign wealth fund in which they outlined their decision to reduce the exposure of the fund to oil and gas companies. It follows a report from Norway's central bank in 2017 in which the central bank said that dropping oil and gas investment would be a good economic move. In some ways, the decision by Norway reminds us of the Bank of England's ill-timed decision to sell all its gold reserves in 1999, below $300 per ounce.

These articles and in particular the announcement made by Glencore once again illustrates the increasing pressure being brought to bear on fossil fuel producers by some shareholders as well as activists to reduce carbon emissions. As well-intentioned as these efforts may be, we believe there is an escalating risk that these same efforts that are being made in order to fight climate change may also be leading us towards a major energy crisis in the next decade.

Why do we say this? The central problem with the current climate change agenda and specifically as it pertains to the fossil fuel industry is that it seems more focused on the supply-side of the problem as opposed to the demand-side. The correct policy approach when it comes to climate change may be to focus solely (or chiefly) on the demand-side of the equation. It is only by reducing or eliminating the demand for fossil fuels that we can truly transition to the carbon-free utopia that so many seek.

Similar to policy when it comes to the issue of narcotics, policies that discourage the consumption not the production of fossil fuels will very likely prove more effective over the long-term in addressing the challenge of climate change. It will also mitigate or lower the risk of an energy crisis that spirals the world economy back into recession or even depression. An example of such demand-side policies would include the introduction of a carbon tax.

However, such a tax should be levied on end-user consumption - not production. So specifically, a carbon tax on gasoline or diesel sales at the retail level or the imposition of an additional carbon tax levied on electricity usage. In an ideal scenario, electricity distribution companies would pay a tax on fossil fuel-sourced electricity, while purchases of renewable electricity would be exempt. Revenues from such carbon taxes could in turn be invested into carbon capture equipment and technology, given that a zero-carbon emission world realistically may be at least three to five decades away.

The disconnect with the climate change agenda is that activists tend to prefer targeting the supply-side of the problem or specifically fossil fuel producers since they are more publicly visible and it is also a more palatable message politically for the electorate to digest. Raising taxes on end-user consumption (on fossil fuels) is far less politically popular and one need only look at the recent “Yellow Vest” protests in France to find evidence of this political dichotomy.

However, attempting to starve the fossil fuel industry from capital and/or making it difficult for fossil fuel producers to produce and bring to market their output will only lead the global economy straight into an epoch-defining energy crisis, with similar ramifications for inflation, politics, and socioeconomic living standards as was the case with the OPEC-induced oil crisis of the 1970s.

Returning to the coal industry as an example, the aforementioned announcement by Glencore should also be seen in the context of the continued under investment in new coal mines, a theme that Glencore themselves have been pounding the table on since at least 2016.

In a recent presentation, Glencore illustrated the decline in new investment in the Australian coal industry (reflecting similar trends in other coal-producing countries). More importantly, Glencore also noted that despite the climate change agenda, total global coal demand (driven primarily by Asia) would likely increase by 965mn tonnes over the next 20 years. This is more than double Australia’s existing annual coal output. The demand for coal from emerging nations will be hard to suppress given the economic imperative policy elites in these countries have when it comes to raising living standards.

Source: Glencore Corporate Presentation

Source: Glencore Corporate Presentation

Referencing the projections in the charts above, the risk of an eventual large and sustained spike in seaborne coal prices will undoubtedly grow, if investment in new coal mines remains suppressed.

A second example is the political pressure that has been brought to bear on the Canadian oil sands producers in Alberta that typically produce “heavy” oil. Heavy oil, by definition, has a lower API gravity and traditionally has been less sought after as a refining input. This is because it requires a more complex and capital-intensive refinery infrastructure to produce the same yields of gasoline and diesel compared with lighter crudes such as Brent Oil and West Texas Intermediate (WTI).

As a result, heavy oil has historically traded at a discount to these lighter crude varieties. Nevertheless, over the years the global refinery complex has invested considerable infrastructure around the world in order to be able to refine these cheaper heavier crude varieties. After the initial payback period, there is perceived future discount that many assumed would persist indefinitely going forward and would therefore eventually enhance the long-term profitability of a refiner upgrading their refining infrastructure. Secondly, and before the U.S. shale oil revolution, it was generally believed that most of the new oil production that would come on-stream would be heavier rather than lighter oil.

As such, there is now a considerable amount of complex refining capacity around the world that is available to process heavier crude varieties; the only problem is that the forecasted relative supply trajectories for heavy and light crude production has been turned upside down. Today, it is the supply of light oil that is growing rapidly thanks to the growth in U.S. shale oil production. As the available capacity of less complex refineries have stagnated or even shrunk on a relative basis, the industry is now hitting a “refining wall” where they simply cannot run more light oil or produce a higher yield of distillates.

Conversely, heavy oil production has stagnated and recently, as a result of the crisis in Venezuela (Venezuelan crude is heavy), has been declining. Heavier crude varieties tend to yield a larger amount of “middle” distillate (when processed in a complex refinery) that is used for producing diesel as opposed to lighter crude varieties, which tend to yield more gasoline. As refiners around the world have been forced to run higher inputs of light crude relative to heavy crude due to the aforementioned relative supply trends, gasoline production has outstripped diesel production.

More importantly, evidence is emerging that the growth in gasoline production maybe outstripping demand for gasoline itself. As illustrated in the chart below, the crack spread or difference between gasoline prices in the U.S. and Brent Oil recently turned negative*, a rarity outside of economic recessions or severe market dislocations. This development stands in contrast to the spread between diesel and crude oil, which remained positive and largely within a normal range during this same comparative time period.

* Gasoline Crack spreads have improved over the past month but mainly due to refineries cutting back on throughout, partially as a result of the gasoline surplus but also for seasonal maintenance.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Readers may be asking what this has to do with Canadian oil sands? The type of crude produced by oil sands producers in Canada is also heavy. However, climate change activists have fought for many years to undermine the industry in Alberta, specifically targeting the construction of new pipelines. The various delays that have been encountered as a result of their successful efforts at entangling the approval processes of these pipelines in a maze of environmental and regulatory requirements has meant that hardly any new pipelines out of the region have been built in the last decade.

This dynamic has led to Western Canadian Select or WCS (the specific crude variety produced in Alberta) to trade at a discount to most other crude oil specifications. The situation became so bad in late 2018 that WCS for a brief period traded below $10 per barrel or below the lowest point reached during the Global Financial Crisis in 2008 and 2009. In fact, sanity was only restored to the market when the Alberta state government announced a mandatory reduction in production at all oil sands producers.

Although the actions taken by the Alberta state government have helped restore Canadian crude prices back to more normal levels, it has obviously curtailed production and, in tandem with the situation in Venezuela, has only intensified the growing relative shortage of heavy oil.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

As the potential gasoline supply glut deepens it will require higher and higher distillate (diesel) prices in order to ensure that refiners remain profitable. Related, this will probably lead to a further widening in the price for heavier crudes relative to lighter crudes. Complex refiners with higher distillate yields will be more profitable and thus will be prepared to “bid up” heavy crude prices.

As diesel remains a key transportation fuel particularly in the commercial trucking industry and in the shipping industry from 2020 onward, a sharp rise in global diesel prices would undoubtedly impart a negative economic shock on the global economy, the severity of which will be determined by the extent and duration of any such price shock.

A final example of the climate change policy disconnect is the promotion of renewable energy sources, mainly wind and solar, which are also intermittent sources of power. In other words, they only produce power reliably when the wind blows or the sun shines, which depending on where you live is not all the time. Although electricity from wind and solar has become more competitive in recent years, as this article from Bloomberg points out, little thought has been given to the unintended side effects from the mass roll-out of renewable energy.

Without cheap, efficient storage solutions that can be deployed at scale, the intermittency of renewable energy at a macro or grid level means that renewable energy is just not that efficient. Even if wind or solar power is more economical on a standalone basis when compared to traditional sources of electricity, a grid that deploys 10,000 MW of renewable (but intermittent) energy capacity where utilisation during some periods can drop to as low as 15% would still then need to invest in at least 10,000 MW of traditional base-load capacity, assuming peak demand during some periods exceeds 9,000 MW. We are also making the very generous assumption that despite a peak demand of 9,000 MW, the renewable installed base with an average load factor of 30% can satisfy most of the average day-to-day demand.

However, if we think about this logically, it is really a duplication of infrastructure since we could generate the same overall volume of electricity by foregoing the 10,000 MWs in renewable energy capacity and instead just have 12,000 MW* of gas-fired capacity. At a grid level, one can perhaps make the argument that this duplication in infrastructure costs is worth it if it helps reduce carbon emissions and the potential impact on the climate.

(*If we assume a gas-fired power plant can run at a maximum 75% load factor and peak demand for the grid is 9,000 MW, it would require 12,000 MW of installed capacity to meet peak demand.)

However, for legacy utility operators that do not have the luxury of predetermined or fixed tariff rates (as many renewable energy projects do), they are increasingly being forced to shut down or sell electricity at very low prices during periods when electricity output from renewable energy sources rise (especially if renewable plants also have priority grid feed), while not being able to make up the lost revenues during those periods when electricity output from renewable sources decline.

Therefore, in a nutshell, renewable energy is effectively cannibalising revenues and hence viability of legacy utility operators. This dynamic, if unchecked, will obviously limit or lead to a marked reduction in new base-load investment from these same legacy operators. This creates the real risk that as they retire older and less economic power plants (and despite the continued increase in renewable energy capacity), during periods when electricity output from renewable sources decline, the grid could actually experience a shortfall in electricity and periodic blackouts. In a deregulated market, this dynamic could also lead to sharp periodic increases in the price of electricity, further harming the overall economy.

If readers do not take our word for this then we would direct them to the following link and well-written article by an author who has spent nearly two decades as a climate change activist working in the renewable energy industry.

Conclusion

The fossil fuel era will eventually come to an end and we will transition to more sustainable forms of energy as a society. However, this transition cannot happen overnight in the absence of significant disruption and risk to the global economy. Furthermore, we are confident that when historians look back on this period, they will recognise that the fossil fuel era ushered in an era of remarkable prosperity and growth. The fossil fuel era will be seen as an inevitable transition or “bridge” to a final and sustainable energy future.

As such, we therefore see no reason to “demonise” the fossil industry and by association investment into this industry. In fact, ensuring the industry receives sufficient capital to mitigate against a future supply-side crisis and thus managing the transition as efficiently as possible is the responsible and mature approach, policymakers and the investment community at large, should be adopting.

Apart from implementing policies aimed at curbing the demand for fossil fuels, it is still vitally important that fossil fuel industries receive the necessary investor support and capital in order to ensure a sufficient supply of fossil fuels until such time as alternative energy sources are ready to take up the mantle in an economically viable and efficient manner.

This is critically important in order to ensure that the global economy does not experience a negative growth and supply-side shock similar to that experienced in the 1970s. For investors, if these dynamics continue and eventually lead to a supply-shock or deficit, sustained and elevated higher prices for oil, gas (NYSE:XOP), and coal (NYSE:KOL) may become a feature of the next decade. This will obviously enhance the profitability of the industry and the existing incumbents and their shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.