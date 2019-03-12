PureCircle Limited (PCRTF) CEO Magomet Malsagov on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PureCircle Limited (OTCPK:PCRTF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2019 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Magomet Malsagov - CEO

Rakesh Sinha - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sophie Jourdier - Liberum

Sara Welford - Edison

Martin Dobson - Hobart

Magomet Malsagov

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for being here today. I know it's an eventful week and day in U.K., so appreciate your time.

Today, we will present our results. We will also update you on the evolution of our new strategy, which I've touched based on at September results, and then go into outlook and answer your questions.

For those who are online, we are, at Chief Executive's overview, I don't see a slide number here. I will quickly go through this and highlight key important developments, and then Rakesh, our CFO, will take you through numbers in detail.

The revenue came in at $51 million, that's 5% below last year. EBITDA came in 50% above last year. Of course, we have very healthy gross margins at almost 40%. Underlying profit before exceptional item was about $3 million, which is plus $7 million against last year. We had exceptional item of $25 million. I'll talk about it a little bit later. And we continued to pay down our gross debt. I'll touch base on that as well.

Right. I will talk about the strategy a bit more. But to refresh everyone's memory, what we presented in September was that we are moving towards what we call StarLeaf better-tasting stevia solutions, and we have come a long way last six months, and I will brief you a bit more on that.

But we are fully immersed in it now, with a lot of projects in the pipeline, quite a number of already launches last couple of months, so pretty happy with that, although you can always do more. But I think given the speed we have moved into this, we have done a good job.

You know, we produced part of StarLeaf better-tasting stevia strategy is a product called Reb M or versions of Reb M, which is a step change in taste over Reb A, which was original product.

We have two technologies we employ. One is we do direct extraction from the leaf, from StarLeaf, and second part was converting those first-generation sweeteners such as Reb A into Reb M.

The first part, the extraction bit was commercialized in September, but the second bit was not, and that's what's happened last six months. We commercialized new technology to produce Reb M from Reb A. And when I mean commercialize, when we say commercialized is production commercialization, i.e. you produce repeatedly on large scale a product, but also you sell it, so both happened last six months. That's a big important step. I'll touch base on that a little bit later.

Our customers are - once they have a taste of the new stevia, they - the signs are very encouraging. We can see them quickly adapting the product because they can see the difference between first and second-generation stevia. You don't need a scientist to tell them that. You don't need some kind of deep formulation application work. You taste two products, you know the difference. So that's making very, very quick conversions.

We have both cases where existing products being phased out with new product, that cannibalizes our base business, but we also have a lot of new products, so it's a mixed bag. I'll touch base on that as well a little bit later.

But I think what's important for PureCircle is, since we made a decision to go down the road of new strategy and improved taste of products, key here is to get Reb M based products in the hands of consumers as quickly as possible. And if that means you cannibalize yourself in a short term, so be it, if it improves the taste and you get a good taste in product in the hands of consumers.

We - as it stands, we have enough production capacity for Reb M to sweeten about 1 billion unit cases of diet soft drinks. We put it in this measure because that's how our key customers in beverage industry understands or measure things.

But to put this differently, this would be equivalent of 2 million metric tons of sugar, just to put it in the layman's language. So we have enough Reb M capacity to provide same sweetness as 2 million metric tons of sugar on the ground today. That's pretty sizable.

Moving on to next slide, food and beverage industry and the need of sweetener innovation. This is just a refresher why we do this.

These underlying shifts - shifting landscape around public - rising public health concerns, consumer health and well-being awareness, and sugar being under fire, it hasn't gone away last six months. If anything, it has increased. And we can see that from a number of continued sugar taxes and things that we have observed last six months, and we have more countries adapting taxes around sugar and also, in some instances, artificial sweeteners as well. So that is growing and it hasn't gone away.

And I'd like to little bit touch base on our strategy now, which I highlighted last September a little bit. I think moving forward, we will report in this format to make sure we keep you up to speed how we are delivering against those - our new strategy.

I think there's a lot of moving parts in PureCircle, sifting through the noise and being focused on what matters is as important. So we structure our presentation this way moving forward.

We put the slide together. We do this to our customers internally. I thought I'd put it up here because there's a lot of questions asked. This is Slide 7 for those who are online.

That list down key sweeteners or buckets of the sweeteners that are available for food and beverage industry, and what - this is our view. Some other people out there may have some different view on this, but that's what we think.

And the question is, why Reb M? Why Reb M? And you have two different versions of Reb M here also, because you may hear different technologies being employed, what's the difference between them. This slide captures it, at least our view of it. We are doing first two, and the slide explains why. We are doing first two.

We believe first two is where food and beverage industry will be more focused on. I think we have to remember that consumer's want this product, and therefore our customers want stevia is not just because it's cost effective or a zero calorie sweetener. It's also because it is natural. And if you ask me personally, it's the only reason they buy it.

So I think keeping it natural is critical here, but obviously, you have other things natural also, like Reb A, which was our first-generation sweetener or you may have heard of a product called Monk fruit, also natural.

But to make large scale commercial sense out of sweetener, it has to tick all six boxes you see here, being unquestionably natural, having taste, consumer acceptance is kind of broad thing, but it encapsulates a lot of things in it, but it's important as well.

Price. If your product is not cost competitive to what brands use today, it's going to stay an issue. It's not going to go, become a big market and big business. So cost is important.

Regulatory approval. Anything new requires approval, that's how it works. And sweeteners are second largest thing we get in some food and beverage applications after water, so it's highly regulated space, and getting these approvals is critical. And obviously, scale and capacity is important.

So how do you get a sweetener that is unquestionably natural, that tastes great, that have acceptance from consumers, that has a cost in use and price that is acceptable for brands, that has regulatory approvals around the world, and has supply chain and infrastructure in place?

It's very difficult to get a sweetener that ticks all these boxes. And we don't believe there is anything out there that can come close to Reb M that we are commercializing now. So if you have questions around this, we can come back to results later.

On Slide 8, right, stevia leaf. What we do here, on this slide, we are trying to capture what's in that leaf. Our first-generation approach to things and where we are now with new strategy.

You can see in that leaf, we have sweeteners and flavors that we call steviol glycosides. And then you also have proteins, fibers and antioxidants. We covered them last September when we met you. I'll talk about them a little bit later.

The StarLeaf allows us to produce now quite a bit of what we'll call breakthrough molecules, a much better tasting molecules such as Reb M and Reb D. You can see that in the middle circle. The rest of the glycosides are currently used or were used last year, as part of almost 30 different variations of stevia we supply.

The new strategy is not only to produce a lot more Reb M and Reb D at the expense of these other glycosides through development of StarLeaf, but also converting these other glycosides into Reb M.

So net-net, what we have today is we can take all glycosides and convert them into Reb M. And I think that's important because PureCircle is designed to - is vertically integrated and designed to produce volume, process a lot of lead, process volume product. And our ability to produce 100% of it, A great-tasting sweeteners like Reb M is critical.

What can our innovation deliver to our customers? We have four buckets here: growth, cost savings, social responsibility and calorie reduction. I'll go into each one of those. Why we have them? That's what we're hearing from our global key accounts. That's what we're hearing from our customers. So hence, the focus on this four four important elements.

The first is growth and taste. Taste delivers growth, as you know, and many other things, but primarily growth for our customers. What we are hearing from developers who have been working with first-generation stevia when they got a hold of Reb M is just what you see here. We are finally able to formulate without any aftertaste.

You can really taste the difference, such a big difference in taste vis-à-vis Reb A. Why this is important is because that's where inception of every project happens is when you get the product in the hands of developers, if they like the two [ph] and their feedback is positive, that tells me personally a lot. That tells me that we're on the right track here.

If they like it, more and more chances they would quickly develop a product. And once they are able to quickly develop a product gives more chances of that product being in a market as soon as possible. So good early feedback from the staff we have been introducing last six months.

What you see on the Slide 11 is two things. First is the launch has continued. Not all of them are Reb M based, but what that tells you is that demand for natural zero calorie sweeteners is there.

There is a urgent need to improve the taste of these products, but the demand is there. Formulators are still formulating. They want this product at the expense of sugar or artificial sweeteners. That hasn't gone away.

Now what you see on the right side of the slide is you can see some of the launches containing Reb A going live, last couple of months. Some of them are household brands, some of them are food service, which is a new area for PureCircle, which is an area we are actively pursuing now.

You can see new brands. Also, you can see dairy products. We have a very rich pipeline of new projects we have created from scratch last six months that is close to 100 million now. So we're hoping to see a lot more launches around Reb M.

Just one more bit on this slide. What I have observed also, and we have a lot of data to assess because we've been pioneering this area for the better part of eight, nine years now.

From inception to a launch, gestation period historically has been, on an average, about maybe eight months, nine months to a year. We can see with Reb M, that period is not more than six months. It's about three to six months.

That is very, very important because what that tells us - I mean, it's still early, but number of launches we have seen so far have been very quick. That means the developers can develop product much quicker with this product with this ingredient, and that's important because your pipeline is an inverted pyramid. You open a concept and then it goes through the phases.

This indicates that we can close more within a year. More projects can be closed than before, which then becomes our base business. We look forward to reporting on this moving forward, but signs are very encouraging.

Cost capacity, very, very important. You want to get into big brands. You want get to into the big brands. Intellectual property, as I - which is also important, if you don't have cost and capacity. Our people out there who have strategies around more a niche-branded approach. We're not.

We are here to displace sugar and artificial sweeteners. And for that to happen, we need to have cost and we need to have capacity. And our customers need to be comfortable, is that, i.e. it has to be actually there and auditable.

Let's talk a little bit about that. Growing is diversified has been for a while, but now we are channeling StarLeaf through all that - those farmers taking uprooting the old type of leaf and getting new leaf in their hands.

That's well underway. Last year, we did a lot of StarLeaf, majority this year. We're doing more. This slide shows you on where we are, how many farmers, suppliers and all that we have.

Moving on Slide 14. Vertical integration is important for one simple reason. This is not a commodity. It will not be commodity in foreseeable future. Our ability to produce product depends on our ability to control supply chain all the way through.

And our ability also to quickly get the feedback from the market and quickly channel that through all the way up to seedling, it's also impossible when you rely on somebody to do that. How do you switch from conventional leaf to StarLeaf quickly, if you don't control the whole supply chain, how do you get the whole system to produce right stuff?

Just to give you a gist of it. Last year, we produced 1 billion seedlings. That's a lot of seedlings, but that is what we're able to do. We're doing the same thing this year. 20,000 metric tons of leaf. What is that? That's 1,500 containers of leaf. That's a lot of leaf. Just to put that into perspective. 3,000 metric tons of Reb M capacities at two refineries, old one and the new one we completed a year or so ago. So that infrastructure is in place.

What is 3,000 metric tons means really for a layman or for people coming from different industries? This is just to quantify it for beverage boys. And I see now we deal with a lot of big beverage companies. And in fact, Reb M is co-owned - the IP around Reb M is co-owned by us and The Coca-Cola Company.

You may remember, in 2012, we announced the joint development agreement to co-invest and commercialize Reb M. And where we are today is a result of that partnership.

But what does 3,000 metric ton do for our beverage partners? Quite a lot actually. It can - if you reduce 15% sugar, you can actually replace 15% sugar in 20 billion unit cases of soft drink. That's a lot of soft drink. You want to go 100%, i.e. you want to launch something like a zero calorie product, it's 1 billion unit cases. That's very, very big capacity. 2 million metric tons of sugar, I mentioned that earlier. You want to count calories, it is 3 - 7 trillion calories.

So it's pretty sizable. It's big. And it's not designed for a current state of business in PureCircle. It's not - the capacity we have in place is not $130 million or $150 million business. We did $130 million last year. What we will do this year is not for that. It's for three times that.

And the key here is really - the point here I'm trying to make is we are focused on unlocking the market. And as pioneering business, you always have to be flexible. You have to learn, what works, what doesn't, and be willing to make decisions, i.e. if you think that Reb M is the right stuff and it will cannibalize your Reb A in a short period of time, you do it, because that's where - that's what you are hearing from your customers, long term, that is where the future is.

Key here is to get out of subscale into these big market and big adaption, and you can't do that unless you have supply chain in place that customers are happy with. They want to put new sweetener into a cold brand somewhere in a big market unless they're happy with supply.

Mark my words when I say this, there have been a lot of debate whether this slide should be here or not. Yeah? We are showing this to our customers. I don't mind it being here personally. That's where we are taking this in full transparency.

And to me, you guys knowing it, it's not really a bad thing. If those who are concerned that this shouldn't be here, then the key is it shouldn't be in front of our customers. Yeah? That's because they pay us money, right? They pay - they buy our product in the first place. So if this has an impact on anyone, it's coming from that side, not from this side.

Anyway, for every stakeholder out there who is interested where we're going here is there, quite clearly not niche, quite clearly designed for volume and the fact that we're willing to put it up here tells you - tells you that we mean business here and we're very serious on this.

What does this cost structure do really moving, moving on to Slide 17? If we are able to sell 3,000 metric tons to let's say a single customer which will not happen, but let's just assume for the sake of argument that would save that customer $600 million, if that customer uses sugar and that sugar costs to that customer on an average about $500 a ton.

This tells you a lot of things, but the most important thing this tells you is that, this is actually not just cost competitive. It actually saves a lot of money to our customers. Reb M not only just tastes great, which is what we're hearing from the market, but it also provides savings, which was not least important in these days where brands that use sugar under pressure for a lot of reasons that we described earlier.

So you have a product that taste great, that allows you to innovate and reformulate new products, launch new products, but it also allows you to save a lot of dollars.

Social responsibility is another - it's been around, but it's been becoming a lot more important these days, because of the - last five years we have seen a lot of pressure emerging in some buckets of specialty ingredients like the coco side or the coffee side.

So the supply chain, how you control your supply chain, land use, water use, carbon use is becoming more and more important and you've seen a lot of bigger picture conversations and discussions recently around global changes happening in environment et cetera.

So a lot of brands want to take this now seriously and PureCircle with its vertical integration can act and is becoming important now for some brands to tap into what we can provide because of our control of our supply chain.

What does 3,000 metric tons of Reb M do? It supports 30,000 farmers. That's a lot of farmers. And if you have vertical integration like PureCircle it's auditable and you can actually link that with the brands that customers launch. We can actually link how many farmers a launch can support and it can be verified and audited by third party, and some brands beginning to see some value in this.

Same thing on land use, same thing on carbon, water footprint, calorie reduction. Some brands want to highlight how many calories they reduce. Some companies overall want to highlight how many calories they can reduce. We can - they can't do that with our support.

So we becoming - the supply chain is becoming important piece of communication for a lot of brands. This is on a global scale. I can tell you on a local scale we're already having very interesting conversations and projects as to that matter.

India, farming is a big deal in India as you know, a lot of farmers in India and we work with some customers, global customers, partners that we have to launch local farming initiatives where we can link the local use, was local produce, i.e., consumption in India by a particular company can be sourced from the leaf grown in India and then that that link is powerful for the local brand for many reasons. And we're happening - we see that happening not just in India, we have projects in Mexico as an example, similarly.

So if that continues - if our global key accounts want to use our expertise, our supply chain to link it was local demand and sales of local produce we're happy to do that because that adds competitive advantage, that builds relationships, intertwines us with our customers and their launches for a long period of time.

So point I'm making here is not just about taste, cost, supply which we discussed earlier. That needs to be there to begin with, but it's also supply chain and it's - the value it brings to our customers.

Calorie reduction is becoming critical now. A lot of government action is around calories. Preferably if taste costs and other attributes are there brands want to use natural solutions to do that, but it's not enough to produce a product at great cost. Sometimes you need to tweak that product to fit into all sorts of different technical properties that our customers require.

Sometimes they want higher solubility, because let's say food service area they need - they need different type of solubility [ph] to fit it into the format. Sometimes they want different unitization, depending on which bottle you service. So we fit the product to suit local, regional or a specific category need and that's a service part, but important part as well.

Beyond sweeteners, what do we have, we have - we touched based on this last time, proteins, antioxidants and fibers [indiscernible] we basically been throwing that away, last - better part of last six, seven, eight years. We were not moving forward. We are commercializing one by one. Now we add antioxidants. At the moment it's being tested with some key accounts to understand how would that fit into existing portfolio of products, but also we're looking at other non-traditional food and beverage areas. For example meat processing where preservation is important, some other areas. So we're looking at broadly pharmaceutical areas as well for antioxidants.

Protein is a big deal, big drive now. A lot of protein - protein used to be six, seven, eight years ago you couldn't find it other than in a specialty shops where you know, health fitness areas. But now you can see proliferating out into across all sorts of different applications. The issue with proteins that you find today, whether it's P protein or Soya and other sources is - the functional properties of proteins that are out there are challenging a little bit and the taste, usually proteins and sweeteners come together, and largely because the taste of the proteins are not so great. And that also limits how much you can use it also.

This would be a different source of protein, this would be - this would not be from beans. This is from processed leaf and completely different source because it comes from stevia it is - you can label it also differently.

Imagine you have a product, if you are a food and beverage company, imagine you want to launch a product that contains proteins, fibers, antioxidants, sweeteners and flavors and imagine all these flavors - and all these ingredients come from one plant. What does that do to your labelling?

Certainly from a long unexplainable, sophisticated label it comes down to just one line. It's all severe leaf extract. So we see a lot of value here. And that's important area and we investing and gradually is bringing these additional things to market.

Another important area is remember, a lot of our leaf costs going into steviol glycosides today. This has been basically waste. If we're able to extract this additional three elements, that will take a lot of cost away from sweeteners. That's also important overall in a grand scheme of things from mass balance point of view, this will make our sweeteners a lot cheaper than they are today, and they are quite cheap today, they are cheaper than sugar as I mentioned.

So I think we are at something very valuable here when it comes to these additional things for many, many reasons.

With that, I'll hand over to Rakesh and I'll come back at outlook.

Rakesh Sinha

Thank you, Mago. Good morning, everyone. Let me run you through the salient points of the financial performance for H1 FY '19. So as Mago has already said, we were down 5% on revenue.

Key reasons for this are there are two. Firstly, there's a phasing effect mainly in Europe and the other one is due to the cannibalization of Reb A in preference to the superior tasting Reb M and we'll probably see that trend through the calendar year of 2019.

Having said that, the gross margins have improved by 240 basis points. This is as a result of selling the breakthrough products. The breakthrough category, which is the Reb M and so we expect also that trend to increase as people adopt Reb M in favor of our other products as well.

You'll see that other income is higher and this is related to royalty payments and IP protection and payments relating to R&D projects. At the beginning of the year, we embarked on a restructuring program, and you can see the results of that. And we've made significant savings on our SG&A.

The primary purpose of that was to self-fund a bigger and broader commercial team looking to essentially get more access to more markets and penetrate deeper into our existing customers.

You'll also notice a significant write-down in other expenses and that relates to inventory. This is by-products that were generated from generation - earlier generations of stevia. We are very much focused on selling our new generation of Reb M. And we want our teams to focus on that and hence the write-down was necessary as the commercial value of those by-products have deteriorated.

Finance costs are higher due to a higher draw down on financing facilities. You'll also notice a deferred tax asset had to be recognized in the period. This is relating to Malaysian Tax Regulations changing. We expect that to reverse as we will do some tax planning around that in the next few months.

We are exposed with the Malaysian Ringgit to the US Dollar and as a result the weakened Malaysian Ringgit in the period we have a Forex loss at the moment of 1.8. We do have hedging activities in place to minimize the risk on Forex and we expect things to improve on the Forex rates as well. That's what we anticipate before the end of the year.

Our net loss for the period, including the exceptional item which was the write-down is $22.1 million. Had we not had that, the underlying net profit would have been $2.9 million which would have been $6 million up on last year. And adjusted EBITDA shows an improvement of 48% to $$11.6 million.

Just looking at our revenue streams, again, something we're very proud of is that we have a diversified revenue streams both by category - product category and also by geographic mix. And you can see that there the two things that I wanted to highlight was that versus the same period last year, you'll see that the breakthrough products and the custom blend products, these are the products that generate the higher margins have significantly moved in terms of the proportion of the portfolio that they make up both in terms of volume and in terms of revenue.

You'll also see there that North America is driving the growth, as well as Asia. And I talked earlier on that, that Europe is essentially affected by sales phasing and no more than that.

Moving on to the balance sheet. I'll just focus on some of the key movements. And just describe just as a reminder and a refresher as to what some things are, intangibles relate to our investment in leaf development, IP and R&D, but no significant move there.

Our other non-current assets improved with the recognition of the deferred tax asset that I just mentioned in Malaysia. Our inventories, they decreased due to the net realizable value write-down that I mentioned also.

Significantly, our trade receivables continued to be improved. We've done a lot of efforts and a lot of focus on our collections. And our debtor days are improving considerably. And we ended the period with a net debt of $103 million.

And finally, our net operating cash flow, net operating cash flow is $7.8 million. We have an improvement of $2.8 million versus the same period last year. Inventories increased mainly due to leaf purchases in preparation for the seasonality of H2. I've mentioned the strong receivables management, and hence, the positive movement there.

Investing activities are mainly in R&D projects and CapEx additions. And you'll see also on the financing activities $5 million repayment of our HSBC term loan.

And that's our financial position for H1. And I'm more than willing to take questions a bit later on during the Q&A.

With that, I'll hand back to Mago.

Magomet Malsagov

Thank you. I'm on slide summary and outlook. I won't go through all this. You can read that. All I will say is that our top line, I expect, next 12 months, that is second half of this year and first half of next, to be softer than it has been before. We will still grow, but that top line will be softer due to cannibalization of base business with Reb M over and above new projects we closed.

But as we build out the pipeline of new projects, and these new projects gestation period is, as I said earlier, is very encouraging, that might change. But if it does, we'll let you know. But expectation for now is you will see growth, but you will see it a bit softer.

That said, margins should improve because what we - obviously, we have much better margins, a much better average selling price for breakthrough products. We expect that type of picture moving forward.

Phasing will continue to be the case, as we have seen in the last better part of 10 years. We are trying to improve it, but beverage season starts in spring, so we can't - the launch is season will starts in spring, we can't do anything much with that. But as we diversify into other regions more, we should improve that phasing as we come along.

With that, let's get into some questions if you guys have any.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Sophie Jourdier

Morning. Sophie Jourdier from Liberum. Just a few questions really. I mean, that a couple of very interesting charts you put up this morning. And the first one, on the different colored dots for the different products you've got. Just sort of looking at the difference between your buyer conversion Reb M and extract Reb M. And I guess the difference between the two is that it looks as if the price and capacity is not quite there for the extract.

I just wonder whether you could explain that a little bit because when on the price side, are you selling these products differently to the customers? And what - is there a difference between the actual products that the customer gets? And in terms of the capacity, the 3,000 million tons - metric tons sounded pretty impressive, so I was surprised that that's got a yellow dot, I guess? So that's the first question.

Magomet Malsagov

Yeah. I think in terms of output, there is a slide that explained what's in the leaf. Remember? I don't remember the slide number. And what is the part of that leaf is glycosides. What is the part of Reb D, Reb M or Reb D out of that just naturally occurring? What is the rest? And the rest is what we convert.

So it's not small what we produce from extraction. I was not going into detailed numbers. But directionally, you can see the percentage mix there. But still, majority is via converted.

Second part of your question is pricing and go-to-market strategy. It's different obviously, it's different pricing and different strategies around different customers. And within the same customer, sometimes, some brands want to go with leaf. Extracted some brands want to go by convert, but some don't mind doing blendables. So it's really - it's not exact science there.

And also, pricing is linked to volumes. Sometimes, we can bundle Reb M, all types of Reb M, and it's just one price based on the volume. And sometimes, it could be different. It's really not exactly the same to everyone in that sense. So you get a bit of everything in there. And what we look at is weighted average.

What you've seen on the slide pricing wise was where we're taking this down. Key element for us is scale. I mean, we are subscale today. A lot of our cost goes straight down to the bottom line because we produce more. It doesn't matter what we'll produce. The more we produce, that cost will go down all the way through the profit, profit, yes. So that's what we are focused on.

So the key for us is, how do we get that to scale quickly. And one has been - one area has been we need to improve taste of the products, which we have done now. Second, when we negotiate prices, they are linked with the volumes, yeah.

Sophie Jourdier

Thanks. And the second chart, the one that you tend to put up about the sort of value, the different categories of products, the value added, the breakthrough and obviously, you've highlighted the shift from last year to this year.

I just wondered looking at your pipeline, which is obviously shifting quite substantially with the commercialization of Reb M, I mean, first of all, am I right in thinking that Reb M is really the breakthrough in cost custom blend and not in the other categories?

And if we look at this chart in three years' time say, how do you think that will change? Will we see basic ingredients really go down to very little? I just want to understand how you see that pie chart shifting?

Magomet Malsagov

That is the plan. That is to shift portfolio towards breakthrough at the expense of the basic and other components you see there. That's where the new sales and marketing strategies, and that's where the new sales and marketing team is focused on, yeah.

Sophie Jourdier

And have you sort of looked at your pipeline, what - is it all - what sort of percentage would be Reb M in the pipeline today, Reb M based…

Magomet Malsagov

Overall pipeline is about $300 million. Of that, close to $100 million is Reb M. But remember, Reb M came into picture six months ago or whatever. So pipeline is growing quite substantially, if I look at the history. The key is conversion, right?

Remember, I mentioned that inverted pie its gestation period from which you get the - how quickly can you convert the - you know, get the project on the shelf. And that's when we'll get the PO, right? That's when we start earning money.

Encouraging, early signs, but conventional wisdom would tell you, the better the product tastes - we have the sweetener business, right? The better the product taste, the quicker it's easier for developers to formulate, the quicker it will get to the market.

So if that happens, you should see the pipeline, A, the growth of pipeline should be primarily more on a breakthrough, and hopefully, we will see the - that inverted pyramid that conversion ratio increase. And also, we launched a lot of brands last six, seven, eight years, a lot. Not many of them still around. I'm not telling you anything new.

So the loss on the base business should improve also because you have better-tasting products. So two things combined, the conversion ratio being higher, the base being more stable should have a multiple effect that we're looking for, remains to be seen, but that's where we are.

Sophie Jourdier

And sorry, final question. I see you've given us a can of coke, stevia, low sugar, which I'm looking forward to tasting. But I just wondered, that product was launched just over a year ago, I think if my memory is correct. I just wondered if you could give us your indication how you feel that, that product is…

Magomet Malsagov

This was - yeah, this was launched in May I think last year. And I can't tell you, other than that it's still there in the market. You have to talk to them. We think this will be launched in other markets. If you see that, that would tell you - give you some ideas. But beyond that, I can't tell you much.

But this is good because it's flagship brand and all that. And it's first brand that is launched with zero calories. With other tools, it was impossible. And that tells you, why we are so excited about Reb M. A product that works at 10 bricks, 11 bricks, and product that our customers are not shying away to put in the flagship brands. It's just a matter of time, then taking these flagship brands into larger markets, yeah.

Sara Welford.

Hi. Its Sara Welford at Edison. Two questions just following on. I mean, again, on the chart with your dots. If we look at the buyer conversion Reb M versus the fermentation Reb M, can you just talk us through the difference in the regulatory approval given the fermentation one has a red dot?

And also, could you give us an idea of the relative pricing versus your buyer conversion product? I mean, you gave us that chart, that was very helpful with pricing?

Magomet Malsagov

Fermentation, you mean?

Sara Welford.

Yeah.

Magomet Malsagov

I can tell you what we know about it, and we know quite a bit because we have done a lot of work around fermentation ourselves. Regulatory wise, remember, this product is produced by yeast. It's not a product you extract from the leaf or your source us in bio conversion case is not a leaf.

So to me, personally, the biggest issue with this technology as you can't really call it stevia. Stevia is a plant. It's not a product. Stevia is a plant. It grows. What you extract from it is different molecules and different product - ingredients rather. So you can call it an ingredient. You can't really call it a stevia.

That's - to me, I can't - somebody who has been doing this for 18 years, I just can't get over it. I mean, you need to shoot me and get somebody else here to call it stevia really.

Second bit is, from what we learned, Reb M is a very complex big molecule, unlike, for example, assets which are produced a lot through fermentation or sweeteners such as erythritol, which you can find in tabletop sweeteners and other products. These are simple sugars, simple molecules. They're easy to put together within the cell.

Reb M is a very big complex molecule. So yeast [ph] ability to produce it enough is not there yet, from what we learned, so that impacts the cost. Second thing is, technically, without being too biotech on you, traditional fermentation technologies means your product, your ingredient is in a liquid format, so yeast feeds on the raw material, usually sugar or something else or corn, something like that, starchy-based products. And it excretes out the product. So you get the product in a liquid format.

Why is that important is because it's easy to purify it. It's in a liquid format. It's easier to process it further down to a finished product. In this case, you get molecules stuck in the cell, most of it, some excreted, but a lot of it is stuck in the cell. So to get it out, you need to break the cell. You break the cell, you get the porridge, for lack of better word, which means you still need extraction plant, you still need refinery or you still need whatever you do with it, you still need a lot more processing.

So two things combine together, i.e. yeast's ability to produce enough, which I explained earlier, plus the requirement to process a lot more - to do a lot more processing that adds a lot more costs. We don't see it being competitive with technologies we have adapted.

Now imagine once we get antioxidants, proteins and fibers into market, they all come from the same leaf, to what extent the cost of these glycosides come down? So it remains to be seen. We have seen some fermentation product in a market for three, four years. I don't think they are cheap. I haven't seen anything that is very cheap.

What do I think market-wise for this product? As I said, it's the time when you walk - brands could walk a gray line is over. You need to be transparent with consumers. And what I mean by that is, if you use this type of technology, you will have to be transparent. What is on the label? Whether how you market the product, you will have to say it's made from fermentation.

In some countries, you will have to say it's made from genetically modified yeast. And in some countries, regulatory - outside U.S., U.S. is more flexible, outside, you will - they're strictly regulated. You can't really do much with it. You can't really come up with your lobby anything.

If EU comes out with e number that is different than steviol or glycosides today extracted from leaf, that's how it's going to be labeled. There's nothing you can do about that.

And that is not to say there will not be a market for fermentation. It could be if it is cost-effective, as cost-effective as artificial sweeteners, which I don't believe it will be forcible future. But if it is, would a brand replace aspartame with this? Sure, but for a brand to do that this need to be $7 a pound.

Aspartame is 20,000 metric ton market today, and it's $7 a pound, which means overall market is $300 plus million, with literally no margin, not an area I want to be in. But it could act as a replacement of artificial sweeteners if the cost is there for brands to adopt that. That's my view. Yeah, Martin?

Martin Dobson

Martin Dobson at Hobart. And on your slide 16, you've put a cost comparison. Where is the breakeven for customer purely on a cost base in comparison to sugar?

Magomet Malsagov

In comparison to sugar?

Martin Dobson

Yeah.

Magomet Malsagov

Yeah. It really depends on how much sweeteners you take out. At 15% sweeteners, if you produced 15% sugar rather, the sweeteners of Reb M will be 600 times. The more you reduce, the sweeteners comes down. So if you do zero calorie, it would be 200 times sweeter.

As you know, cost in is [ph] calculated based on sweeteners and all that. So it depends therefore. But just to take - if you take 150 and divide it by 500 sweeteners, if somebody replaces, let's say, 20% sugar with it, that would make it cheaper than sugar, yeah.

Magomet Malsagov

Okay. It sounds like we - thank you very much. This has been a challenging journey. But if it was easy, somebody else would have done it. And I think we are on the right track here. We have the right staff. We have good supply chain. We have good people, new commercial vigor and focus is there. I look forward to report to you in September how we're progressing around the new strategy. Thank you very much.