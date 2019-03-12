Celanese: Will You Take The Bait?

Rising earnings invariably lead to a rising share price. We constantly are on the look-out for high-quality stocks with proven financials over a long period of time. Although past results are not indicative of future performance, they certainly bring some stability to the equation. One of the most important aspects of investing is to invest with the trend. We got another example of this yesterday when stocks confirmed a brand new daily cycle low.

The trend in stocks has been glaringly obvious in stocks since December last. The McClellan oscillator, for example, had rarely seen those levels of breath when stocks rallied out of their December lows after the monster move since the 24th of December, the odds were always going to be high that the rally would be a sustained one.

Celanese Corporation (CE) is a company where long-term investors have done very well by simply investing in a growing company. Operating income, for example, has increased from $290 million in 2009 to $1.33 billion in fiscal 2018. The company has been able to achieve this result without leveraging the balance sheet. In fact, the float has come down by about 30 million over the past decade and the debt to equity ratio has dropped from over 5 back in 2009 to around 1 at present.

Suffice it to say, from a long-term perspective, this company looks very stable. Investors will be attracted by the low earnings multiple of 11.39 at present. This is almost half of what the industry is trading at and well behind Celanese's 5-year average multiple of 16.7. Although the book and sales multiples of 4.3 and 1.9 respectively do not offer the same discount, the firm's cash flow multiple looks particularly attractive. This valuation metric is often overlooked but one which Warren Buffet swears by. Why? Because the earnings statement does not give a proper insight as to how cash is entering and leaving the business. Furthermore, many non-cash items on the earnings statement (such as Accounts receivables) can be booked well before the company is paid by the customer. Therefore, here is how Celanese's cash flow statement is trending at present.

Growth-minded investors do not like seeing companies hold a lot of cash. They believe that the capital could be put to better use. We beg to differ though. Why? Because nobody knows when the next recession will arrive. Buying companies which hold plenty of cash protect against the downside. The last thing a company wants to do when an economic or stock market contraction comes about is to sell off its assets on the cheap. Alternatively, a company could raise cash by diluting shares or taking on more debt. The net result though is the same which is a company losing its equity faster than it would like.

In fiscal 2018, operating cash flow came in at $1.55 billion. Dividing this number into market cap gives us the cash-flow multiple. Net income drives this segment of the cash flow statement. In 2018, the main segments that ate up cash were inventory and working capital. Depreciation & amortization (although legit expenses) did not take cash out of the business in 2018, so those costs were added back in.

Cash flows from investing activities in 2018 came to $507 million. $331 million was paid out on capex and $131 million on acquisitions. This is the segment we alluded to earlier where we feel a lot of companies get greedy when they have plenty of cash flow. As we can see, Celanese didn't even spend a third of its operational cash flow on investments to make more money. Furthermore, capex is actually down over the past 5 years which illustrates the company does not need to spend continuously to keep on growing those earnings.

In the financing section, we see that the firm bought $805 million worth of shares and paid out $280 million in dividends. Both of these line items were covered by the firm's free cash flow of $1.22 billion. The firm also paid off $40 million in debt in 2018. These payments along with a $23 million exchange rate effect resulted in the cash balance dropping $137 million to $439 million at the end of the year.

In our opinion, that's a small price to pay for the smart capital allocation Celanese did during the year. Although the dividend growth rate has slowed a tad, it is still averaging around 20%+ per year. Celanese remains on our watch list and would justify long exposure at the right valuation specifically for how smart it is with its capital allocation.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setup's through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.